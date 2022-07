Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are coming to Orlando next year

Photo courtesy Bruce Springsteen/Facebook The Boss

Bruce Springsteen and his faithful E Street on Tuesday announced a U.S. tour happening early next year, kicking off right here in Florida (and, yes, hitting Orlando).The 31-date date tour kicks off in Tampa, on Feb. 1, with the third show of the musical trek happening right here at Orlando's Amway Center. Aside from a show in Hollywood soon after, that's it for Florida dates.This will be Springsteen and the Band's first North American run since 2016 (oh boy, are they in for a few surprises).Bruce and the E Streeters most recent record was 2020's, their first time recording together after a lapse of many years.“It’s been a while and I am just aching to play — not just play but to travel and see our fans in all our different cities and feel that life again, see their faces again,” Springsteen toldBruce Springsteen and the E Street Band headline the Amway Center on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 20 through Ticketmaster.