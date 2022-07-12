VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are coming to Orlando next year

By on Tue, Jul 12, 2022 at 11:03 am

The Boss - PHOTO COURTESY BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN/FACEBOOK
Photo courtesy Bruce Springsteen/Facebook
The Boss

Bruce Springsteen and his faithful E Street on Tuesday announced a U.S. tour happening early next year, kicking off right here in Florida (and, yes, hitting Orlando).

The 31-date date tour kicks off in Tampa, on Feb. 1, with the third show of the musical trek happening right here at Orlando's Amway Center. Aside from a show in Hollywood soon after, that's it for Florida dates.

This will be Springsteen and the Band's first North American run since 2016 (oh boy, are they in for a few surprises).

Bruce and the E Streeters most recent record was 2020's Letter To You, their first time recording together after a lapse of many years.

“It’s been a while and I am just aching to play — not just play but to travel and see our fans in all our different cities and feel that life again, see their faces again,” Springsteen told Variety.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band headline the Amway Center on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 20 through Ticketmaster.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

More
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at Mot9ion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando

Everything we saw at Motion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando
Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando

Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando
Mewithoutyou bring their farewell tour to Orlando and things got emotional

Mewithoutyou brought their farewell tour to Orlando and things got emotional
LÉON

LÉON and Catie Turner live was a 'Dream' for the audience at Orlando's Plaza Live

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at Mot9ion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando

Everything we saw at Motion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando
Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando

Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando
Mewithoutyou bring their farewell tour to Orlando and things got emotional

Mewithoutyou brought their farewell tour to Orlando and things got emotional
LÉON

LÉON and Catie Turner live was a 'Dream' for the audience at Orlando's Plaza Live

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at Mot9ion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando

Everything we saw at Motion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando
Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando

Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando
Mewithoutyou bring their farewell tour to Orlando and things got emotional

Mewithoutyou brought their farewell tour to Orlando and things got emotional
LÉON

LÉON and Catie Turner live was a 'Dream' for the audience at Orlando's Plaza Live

Trending

Maroon 5 cancels U.S. shows, but you can still see them at Universal Orlando in August

By Matthew Moyer

Maroon 5: Not in a touring mood

New Kids on the Block head a block of nostalgia at Orlando's Amway Center Sunday

By Matthew Moyer

New Kids on the Block head a block of nostalgia at Orlando's Amway Center Sunday

Purity Ring on sewing costumes for tour, starting a record label and their new EP 'Graves'

By Melissa Perez-Carrillo

Purity Ring on sewing costumes for tour, starting a record label and their new EP 'Graves' (2)

Epcot releases full lineup for this year's Eat to the Beat concert series in Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

Hanson are coming to Epcot

Also in Music

Purity Ring on sewing costumes for tour, starting a record label and their new EP 'Graves'

By Melissa Perez-Carrillo

Purity Ring on sewing costumes for tour, starting a record label and their new EP 'Graves' (2)

Heavy Orlando band Gillian Carter releases three tornadic singles leading up to new album

By Bao Le-Huu

Gillian Carter

Orlando evilcore legends Bloodlet return (once again) after a lengthy slumber

By Matthew Moyer

Bloodlet play Friday at Will's Pub

Kraftwerk's Orlando show was a masterstroke of artistry and mystique

By Bao Le-Huu

Ralf Hütter of Kraftwerk
More

Digital Issue

July 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us