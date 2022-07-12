Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are coming to Orlando next year

Photo courtesy Bruce Springsteen/Facebook
The Boss
Bruce Springsteen and his faithful E Street on Tuesday announced a U.S. tour happening early next year, kicking off right here in Florida (and, yes, hitting Orlando).
The 31-date date tour kicks off in Tampa, on Feb. 1, with the third show of the musical trek happening right here at Orlando's Amway Center. Aside from a show in Hollywood soon after, that's it for Florida dates.
This will be Springsteen and the Band's first North American run since 2016 (oh boy, are they in for a few surprises).
Bruce and the E Streeters most recent record was 2020's Letter To You
, their first time recording together after a lapse of many years.
“It’s been a while and I am just aching to play — not just play but to travel and see our fans in all our different cities and feel that life again, see their faces again,” Springsteen told Variety.
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band headline the Amway Center on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 20 through Ticketmaster.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.