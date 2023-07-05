2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

Beanies + Snapbacks isn't a streetwear store, it's a new musical project from Orlando hip-hop lifers

The duo of Soy Is Real and Knaladeus have just released a new album

By on Wed, Jul 5, 2023 at 12:14 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Beanies & Snapbacks is a new project by Orlando hip-hop veterans Soy Is Real and Knaladeus - Photo by Camila Mojica
Photo by Camila Mojica
Beanies & Snapbacks is a new project by Orlando hip-hop veterans Soy Is Real and Knaladeus
Beanies & Snapbacks may sound like a streetwear store specializing in headgear, but it’s actually a new project by Orlando hip-hop veterans Soy Is Real and Knaladeus.

While both producer-rappers are individually known here in the O-Zone and are longtime friends who’ve collaborated for 15 years, only now are they emerging with this fresh joint dedicated to their creative union.

Befitting both their scene backgrounds, the debut of Soy Is Real and Knaladeus as Beanies & Snapbacks is a stylish study in hip-hop tradition. Across 11 tracks, their brand-new self-titled album is stroked in classic true-school hues.

The seasoned production of Soy Is Real renders the atmosphere in velvety soul vibes that pop with crisp boom-bap definition. Led by Knaladeus with occasional guest MCs (Javy XI, J. Solo, C4 Crotona, YP aka Young Paul and even Soy himself), the verses roll out in tight, locked-in rap exchanges.


Beanies & Snapbacks concludes on a bittersweet but intensely personal note with album closer “Just For You (For Chris),” a tribute to late Orlando MC Christopher “Crescendo” Mercado, a mutual friend who first connected Knaladeus and Soy Is Real in 2008.

More than just the sum of two Orlando hip-hop talents, Beanies & Snapbacks is an alliance that yields exponential results in a debut album that’s a work of skill, love and respect. Beanies & Snapbacks now streams everywhere.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Orlando Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Hannah Stokes helms an eclectic edition of her 'Inspired By' series at Uncle Lou's this week

By Bao Le-Huu

Hannah Stokes helms an eclectic edition of her 'Inspired By' series this week

Teen Suicide debuts Orlando-strong lineup at The Social this week

By Bao Le-Huu

Teen Suicide debuts Orlando-strong lineup at The Social this week

Bryan Raymond marks the release of 'Forward' with album-release shows this week

By Bao Le-Huu

Bryan Raymond marks the release of 'Forward' with album-release shows this week

Orlando musician and radio personality Jeff Ilgenfritz debuts new punk project Great Graves

By Bao Le-Huu

Jeff Ilgenfritz debuts new punk project Great Graves and releases solo material

Also in Music

Hannah Stokes helms an eclectic edition of her 'Inspired By' series at Uncle Lou's this week

By Bao Le-Huu

Hannah Stokes helms an eclectic edition of her 'Inspired By' series this week

Teen Suicide debuts Orlando-strong lineup at The Social this week

By Bao Le-Huu

Teen Suicide debuts Orlando-strong lineup at The Social this week

Bryan Raymond marks the release of 'Forward' with album-release shows this week

By Bao Le-Huu

Bryan Raymond marks the release of 'Forward' with album-release shows this week

Darkwavers Cold Cave announce Orlando return set for September

By Matthew Moyer

Cold Cave come to Conduit in September
More

Digital Issue

July 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us