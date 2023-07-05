Beanies + Snapbacks isn't a streetwear store, it's a new musical project from Orlando hip-hop lifers

click to enlarge Photo by Camila Mojica Beanies & Snapbacks is a new project by Orlando hip-hop veterans Soy Is Real and Knaladeus

<a href="https://beaniesandsnapbacks.bandcamp.com/album/beanies-snapbacks">Beanies & Snapbacks by Beanies & Snapbacks</a>

Beanies & Snapbacks may sound like a streetwear store specializing in headgear, but it’s actually a new project by Orlando hip-hop veterans Soy Is Real and Knaladeus.While both producer-rappers are individually known here in the O-Zone and are longtime friends who’ve collaborated for 15 years, only now are they emerging with this fresh joint dedicated to their creative union.Befitting both their scene backgrounds, the debut of Soy Is Real and Knaladeus as Beanies & Snapbacks is a stylish study in hip-hop tradition. Across 11 tracks, their brand-new self-titled album is stroked in classic true-school hues.The seasoned production of Soy Is Real renders the atmosphere in velvety soul vibes that pop with crisp boom-bap definition. Led by Knaladeus with occasional guest MCs (Javy XI, J. Solo, C4 Crotona, YP aka Young Paul and even Soy himself), the verses roll out in tight, locked-in rap exchanges.concludes on a bittersweet but intensely personal note with album closer “Just For You (For Chris),” a tribute to late Orlando MC Christopher “Crescendo” Mercado, a mutual friend who first connected Knaladeus and Soy Is Real in 2008.More than just the sum of two Orlando hip-hop talents,is an alliance that yields exponential results in a debut album that’s a work of skill, love and respect. Beanies & Snapbacks now streams everywhere.