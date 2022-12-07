Legal Public Notices 12/7/2022

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on: Tuesday, December 20th, 2022, 2:00 p.m., or thereafter, at: Sanford Depot, All Aboard Storage 2728 W 25th Street, Sanford, FL 32771 407-305-3388 Christopher Whaley-1053, Tammy Fennell-1054, Tammy Fennell-1061, Nataya Bowers- 1124, Latray Johnson-1183, Towanda Anderson-1417.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: December 20, 2022 at 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221 Anthony Key- Household goods. Johnnie Thomas - Household goods. Jason Todd Grace - Household goods. Berry Thornton - Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 20th, 2022 at 1:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 Guylyn Laney-Household Goods, Scott Wallace- Extra Boxes, Chandra Smith- 4/5 Storage Bins, Yhesia Brown- Household Goods, Kenneth Lee- Household Goods, Scott Wallace- 2021 HMDE Trailer Vin NOVIN0201331590. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando, FL 32811 on 12/27/22 at 12:00 PM: Ann Johnson: boxes, bins; Henry Forde: light fixtures, construction material; Jessica Williams: furniture, appliances; Lakeysha Settles: household goods; Jason Custodio, Jennifer Castro, LLC: clothing, kitchen appliances, toys, personal house holds, suitcase, electronic equipment. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 21, 2022 at 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Baltazar Quinain boxes and collectables December 22, 2022 at 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Malik Hollins sectional, dining table, bed; Jonathon English 4 bedroom home fully furnished, tools, tables, bedroom sets, boxes. 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Jeremy Wertz: Ford 4x4 (for parts only), bicycle, boxes, chairs; Marcy Rodriguez: mattress, table, bags, boxes, totes, luggage, art work, headboard, crutches, bedroom set, home décor, toy box; Jalen Mims: bed, dresser, bags, boxes; Crystal Roberson: Dining set, boxes, chair, tool box, wood swing; Karen Whittlesey: dresser, table, boxes, totes, pressure washer 12:45PM Extra Space Storage 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 495-9612: Efren Cardenas, Furniture and boxes; Harold Flecha, Furniture and boxes; Joshua Salyards, Couch love seat dining table and chairs washer and dryer; Shannon Brockway, Household items. 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Natalie Robinson-Bags, clothes, shoes, toys, TV dinner tray, nebulizer, canned goods; Steven Tebb- Totes, chest, framed art work, light house models, woodworking items; Davonte Bartley- Luggage, punching bag, dishes, CDs, DVDs, shelves, box spring, mattress, couch, chairs, toys, electric ride on unicorn, boxes, bags, clothes; Laresa Moore- Headboard, baby stroller, luggage, locker, mattress, clothes, totes, shoes, couch, chair; Chiseah Rubiera- Books, clothes, totes, canopy, folding chair, luggage, wall art, bedding, patio chairs; Yesenia Quinones- Bed, dresser, mattress, bags, clothes, speakers, beauty products, painting, headboard, plastic drawers. 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Luz Gonzalez: bed, couch, dresser, mattress, table, stereo, tv, bags, boxes, clothes, totes, toys, shelves, lamp, area rug, hover board, sound bar, personal items, sneaker; Luz Martinez: boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 16, 2022 at 10:15AM Extra Space Storage at 5753 Hoffner Ave. Orlando FL 32822, 4072125890: Michael Howard, household goods; Edgar Soto, household items; Alexis Broomfield, boxes, furniture; Jennifer Menendez Berdeguez, Household items; Renee Weaver, household items. 10:45AM Extra Space Storage at 6174 S Goldenrod Road Orlando Florida 32822, 407.955.4137: Edith Williams; house items, boxes, totes. Trician Rowe; dresser, bed, night tables, couch, end tables, tv, dining table. Carlos Rodriguez; home furniture. Yanitza Garcia; boxes. Brian Garzon; Office supplies, tools, household, personals. 11:15AM Extra Space Storage at 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Krizia Marte, household items; Angie Senquiz, household items; Megan Socola, Household items; Tamara Stafford, household items; Caitlin Beckigham, household items; Jonathan Orourke, Household items; Christian Pagan, household items; Amadou Ndiaye, household items; James Lucas, household items; Michael Glass, house hold items; David Caran, household items; Tiffany Bollen, household items; Shelly Caran, household items; Ashley Emond, household items The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated December 20, 2022 at 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Well Stocked inventory LLCc / Shalietha Ross - business items and boxes, Tiquiyante Fuller - 1bdrm apartment, Karoline Griffith - 1bedroom, Alexander Fancher - Furniture, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 20th, 2022 at 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 David Wish-Household items, Joseph Procacci-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 20, 2022 at 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Pamela B Roque-child electric car, household items.-Anthony Harris-furniture, boxes.-Michael Stewart-household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 20, 2022 at 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr. Ste 10 Ocoee, FL 34761 (407) 794-6970. Edward Salcedo- motorcycle, household items. Christopher Bentley-furniture. Harry Rubin-household items. Malinda A Jackson- furniture, household items. Marvin Kemp- furniture, safe. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF: MARY ELIZABETH MURPHY WILLIAMS A/K/A MARY ELIZABETH WILLIAMS A/K/A BETTY WILLIAMS,Deceased. File No. 2022-CP-003621-O. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of MARY ELIZABETH MURPHY WILLIAMS A/K/A MARY ELIZABETH WILLIAMS A/K/A BETTY WILLIAMS, deceased, whose date of death was OCTOBER 10, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 NORTH ORANGE AVENUE, ORLANDO, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 12/7/2022. Signed on 12/1/2022. /s/ CHARLES H. STARK, ESQ., Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 622680, CHARLES H. STARK, P.A., 941 W. MORSE BLVD., STE 100, WINTER PARK, FL 32789, Telephone: (407) 788-0250, Email: [email protected] /s/ MARY JANE GANDEE, Personal Representative.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE 18TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA. PROBATE DIVISION File No. 2022-CP-001758 IN RE: ESTATE OF FRANK JOSEPH AMBROSE, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of FRANK JOSEPH AMBROSE, deceased, whose date of death was October 17, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for Seminole County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P. O. Box 8099, Sanford, Florida 32772-8099. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 11/30/2022. Signed on this 14th day of November, 2022. /s/ Jerry W.. Allender, Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 110030 ALLENDER & ALLENDER, P.A. 719 Garden Street Titusville, FL 32796 Telephone: (321) 269-1511 Facsimile: (321) 264-7676 22-318-JG Email: [email protected] Secondary Email: [email protected]. /s/ BRENT HOWARD WARDELL Personal Representative 3525 Archdale Street Viera, FL 32940.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN. CASE NO.: DP21-23 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: M.M. DOB: 12/30/2020. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Brianna Walker (Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Circuit Judge Greg A. Tynan on January 9, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14TH day of November, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 0086793, Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services/DCF [email protected]. By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 21-294 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: F.J. DOB: 05/28/2021. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: CARLENE JOSEPH, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 9:00 a.m at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 7th day of November, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Paul Karasick, Esq., Florida Bar No. 69216, [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 21-120 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: T.H.S. DOB: 11/27/2020. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: MICHAEL SAMSEL, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 1st day of December, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Paul Karasick, Esq., Florida Bar No. 69216, [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ TYNAN CASE NO.: DP18-757 IN THE INTEREST OF: D.B DOB: 12/27/2009, B.B DOB: 03/02/2011, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: Ashley McCall, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge G. TYNAN on Thursday, January 5th, 2023 at 9:30 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ON FILE WITH THE CLERK. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 7th day of November, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tracy Drewes, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 1010702, Children;s Legal Services, State of Florida, 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. S912, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 453-8876, [email protected]. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, Cloud 9 Services Group, LLC, of 1201 W. Jackson Street, Orlando, FL 32805, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Cloud 9 Services, LLC
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Cloud 9 Services, LLC"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 11/30/2022
Notice of Divorce Action: Patrick Morlan, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer Roselaure Morlan’s Complaint and Summons. Said Answer must be filed on or before 01/09/2023 or thereafter a judgment of default may be entered against him in Case No: DR-2022-000048.00 in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama. Done this 20th day of October, 2022. /s/ Clerk of Circuit Court, Lee County, Alabama. Of Counsel: Ben C. Hand, 114 North 8th Street, Opelika, AL 36801, 334-741-4077.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. U-haul Moving & Storage of Haines City: 3307 US Hwy 17-92 W, Haines City, FL 33844 10/11/2022 H0930 SHANTU LAWRENCE, H0907 Dillon Hagen, F0667 Luis & Iris Aquino, A0044 Angela Myers, G0797 Christina Smith, G0769 Terrance Royals, A0028 Aaron McCormick, A0055 SHAN SCOTT, A0123 Anthony Ervin, G0718 Richard Hendricks. U-Haul Moving & Storage of Four Corners: 8546 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee, FL 34747 10/11/2022 1335 Eric Terry, 1343-47 Eric Terry, 1246 Eric Terry, 1250 Eric Terry, 1652 Eric Terry 2233 Edwin Olguin, 2197 Natalie Noboa, 2461 Alberto Castellano, 1023 Chelsi Payne, 1330 Katee Galgoczy, 1625 Vitor Cantalejo, 2300 Strachan Kendah, 2040 Katee Galgoczy, 2024 Bryan Lockward, 2123 Ed Konwles, 2113 Charmaine ONea, 2337 Ashley Taylor.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 27, will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, December 20th, 2022. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Value Store It 27 at 1700 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL. 34747 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 AM: 1020-Marco Geraldes/Marco Antonio Figeiredo Geraldes;1046- Margaret Torres;1077-Enrique Henriquez/Enrique Abraham Henriquez Cardona/LOS CIPOTESS LLC;3121-Christopher Johnson;5091-Takisha Lasha Cornelius-Coachman;6087-Daniel Leonard Layton.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on December 27, 2022, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 9:30AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1510 - noon, Amy; 1827 - Waters, Cheryl; 2223 - Oser, Daniel; 2701 - Milanowski, Marlaina; 3125 - Shannon, Alda; 3312 - Whitehead, Donald; 3313 - Lipscomb, Clayton; 3404 - Balaban, Steven; 3511 - Casella, Jaclyne; 3804 - Batten, Jayvon PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B010 - Colon, Alexis; B033 - Souza, Alicia; B047 - Duty, Margaret; B060 - Perez, Juan; B063 - Daniel, Cathy; B072 - Bouey, Nathaniel; B088 - Reid, Quay; B103 - Rose, Ray; B159 - Trivett, Renee; B170 - Cooper, Korbyn; B198 - bouey, Sade; C001 - McReynolds, Daja; D008 - Young, Sharon; D028 - Drake, Korbin; D038 - Newman, Krystal; D055 - Ogletree, India; D063 - mears, Tim; F020 - Figueroa, Carmen PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 10:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A008 - Singletary, Destini; A010 - Williams, Erica; D136 - Hatfield, Dana; D146 - Turner, Christina; J368 - Glick, Austin; K414 - Rodriguez, Janice
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on December 27, 2022, the personal property in the below -listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 9:50 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 09:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0301 - Herman, Rhonda; 1033 - Ulysse, Gina; 2108 - Hollis, Brandon; 2116 - Patterson, Al; 4011 - Patterson, Al PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1013 - Burke, Lilly; 1023 - Kirkland, Nina; 1025 - Burke, Ryan; 1028 - Stewart Wolfe, Joni; 1180 - Meyer, Catherine; 2024 - Jagtiani, Neeraj; 2191 - Shetty, Priyanka; 2263 - Wolfe, Catherine; 2330 - Sanchez, Enoc; 2348 - Persampiere, Jennifer; 4042 - Sanderson, Jonathan; 4154 - Meyer, Wade; 4206 - Wilson, Scott; 4213 - Ford, Taylor; 5021 - Burke, Brennain; 5052 - Manning, Melodie PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 11:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0122 - Redillo, Henry; 0298 - Pigulski, Brian; 4002 - River-Gonzalez, Daisy; 8013 - Fodor, James PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 11:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0125 - Negron Mantilla, Tanayris; 0181 - Coleman, Brenda; 0210 - Senex Consultancy Firm Williams, Latoya; 1007 - bron, cristian; 2017 - Salsburg, Guy; 2018 - Bodden, Tayina; 4011 - ADR Handyman LLC Camilo, Luis; 7007 - Godwin, Marvin; 7048 - Thomas, Jamya; 7056 - Horton, Danielle; 7070 - Dorelus, Jessica; 7071 - Crisp, Ellen; 7094 - Ballenger, Lorenzo; 7137 - Delgado, David; 8027 - Bocangel Ruiz, Jose; 8041 - McCoy, Jami; 8044 - Baez, Celimar; 8144 - Lucret, Doris PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0004 - charles, samuel; 0205 - Itani, Samih; 1007 - Francis, Adio; 2016 - dashiell, Brian; 2081 - Cotto, Jackson; 2082 - Almeida, Jennifer; 2086 - augustin, joshua; 2101 - aikens, Jasman; 2116 - yorkie, myles; 2141 - Alcinord, John; 5011 - Michel, Dominique; 5013 - Jackson, Jacorius; 5020 - Galicia, Daniel; 5029 - Blakely, Kennedy; 6033 - Bradley, Monique; 6050 - Cannon, Curtis PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 12:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B023 - Lozano, Henessy; B033 - Strickland, Lychristin; C001 - Clarke, Clennon; C004 - Medina, Tania; C044 - Torres, Crystal; C068 - Allman, Nicholas; D184 - Dean, Shelena; D228 - Joseph, Timmy T; E014 - Mathews, Nicole; E022 - Tabor, Osie; E046 - Ajucum, Addin; E050 - Rodriguez, Zuanette PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 12:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1231 - Angoy, Robin; 1286 - Wheeler, Melissa; 1316 - Ainslie, Dwight; 1326 - Arroyo, Tanya; 3067 - Goldsby, Caleb; 3260 - Bartley, Silas; F445 - Williams, Dakaja; G515 - Parham, Ianna; H560 - Sallean, Eric; H566 - Hirtzig, Sierra; H611 - HOLMES, ANGELLECA PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1218 - Y Nieves, Elsa; 1251 - Johnson, Michael; 1254 - Crawford, Irma; 1351 - Adkins, Kyle D; 1354 - Parrilla, Franciso; 1413 - Luna, Catherine; 1420 - Gonzalez, Eddy; 1737 - Rosario, Crystal; 2025 - Severin, Virginia; 2038 - Szczepanik, Paul; 2099 - Stealey, Kristen; 2410 - Rosado, Rosalene; 2429 - Washington, Angelica; 2465 - Reyes, Moises PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 12:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1209 - lee, Jahnay; 1211 - Hancock, Damon; 1409 - Paz jr, Michael; 1411 - Lahens, Adely; 2327 - Williams, Karrieana; 2406 - Span, Mahogany; 2571 - Rivera, Jesus; 2651 - Soler, Maritza; 2677 - Hedglin, Myra; 2692 - Sprung, Neil; 2735 - Carter, Janice PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 12:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0166 - Delacruz, Luis; 0175 - Torres, Nicole; 0492 - Martinez, Laurie; 0517 - Cruz, Joaquim; 2004 - Durmus, Lee; 2013 - Maddox, Roy; 3018 - Quinones, Reina; 3121 - paulino, Fidelio; 4011 - Asencio, David; 4036 - Stone, Cisco; 6019 - Campos, Eric; 6025 - Carson, Patrick; 6026 - Torres, Daniel; 6034 - Mcnealy, Linda PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A026 - De La Cruz, Fidel; A048 - Pereira, Elias; A062 - Corsino, Lizbeth; A106 - Rodriguez, Carlos; A154 - Augustave, Desiree; A211 - Belliard, Nelson; A212 - Van Dyke, Aundria; A229 - Sastre, Enrique; A233 - montcourt, iralish; B311 - Reese, Sahara; B320 - Cruz, Arthur Phillips; D436 - Perez, Edwin; F569 - Padilla, Joeshlian; G584 - Rosado, Vilma PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 01:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A024 - Latty, Winsome; B056 - Hall, Adolphus; C088 - Rhodehamel, Codie; D496A - Dial, Shelia PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 01:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B104 - Vazquez, MiChal; B188 - DeLeon, Yanelys; C211B - Carrington, David. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on December 2, 2022, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 9:30AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1500 - Charles, Cordell; 1603 - Johnson, Json; 1709 - Martin, Kimberly; 1819 - Williams, Terrell; 1907C - Joseph, Wanda; 1908D - Iwuagwu, Jannelle; 1933 - jackson, kierra; 2110 - Royster, Kiyah; 2117B - Howard, Diana; 2208 - Abrams, Kimberly; 2233 - franklin, candy; 2425 - Clay, Tara; 2504 - Diaz, Valerie; 2520 - Cooper, Shearico; 2735 - Damus, Wilto; 2807 - Combs, Deja PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 09:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0139 - jones, Celeste; 0421 - Oquendo, Nalia; 1003 - Reed, Chris; 1026 - Hiebert, Brian; 1028 - Snipes, Meghan; 5004 - Kufus, Scott A; 5011 - matos, Thomas PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 09:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 5131 - Tinkes, Eleanor; 6003 - Shaw, Toni; 6086 - Nienstedt, Mark PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 3012 - Martinez, Chad; 3023 - Morris, Jason; 5141 - Dozier, Tiffany M; 6074 - Torres, Jovannitza PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 10:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A106 - Myers, Ronald; A120 - Roberts, Tracy; A129 - Hardy, Keosha; C302 - walker, shelly; C349 - Williams, Teressa; C350 - Mercado, Richard; C355 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Stephen; E006 - Thompson, Joshua; F610 - Spence, Deanna; F624 - Laquanda Sanders Sanders, Laquanda; F648 - Duran Rodriguez, Rebecca; G717 - Xavier, Michael; J914 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Steve; P004 - CFX FREIGHT LLC Snyder, Kerry; P005 - Champoux, Ian; P035 - Koren, Matthrew PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 10:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1203 - Palin, Thomas; 1218 - Mitchell, Da Shawn; 1302 - Lewis, Davarous; 1302 Ð Lewis, Joseph;1341 - Richardson, Tarrance; 1414 - Murray, Donovan; 1428 - Gardner, Jerald; 1712 - Orlando kitchen bath & floor inc Chowbay, Mark; 1719 - Wade, Everton; 2017 - Williams, DAsia; 2127 - Kotridis, Christina; 2135 - Williams, Andranette; 2292 - Louissaint, Henris; 2322 - Pierre, Jean; 2325 - Rojas, Benjiman; 2331 - Mohabir, Lisa; 2354 - Oneal, Jennifer; 3122 - Maurice, Choizilien PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B007B - Abraham, Jennifer; B018B - sanchez, Wilfred; B019B - Lee, Michael; B043 - Martin, Avon; B083B - MCCOO, SAMUEL; B086 - Voss, Debbie; B088 - Frazier, Erica; C013 - Brewster, Shunathan; C020 - Curry, Yara; C048 - Saintval, David; C070 - Abraham, Jennifer; D030 - Rivas, Tajha; D040 - Arroyo Rivera, Betzaida; D066 - Anderson, Karen; D081 - Lampkin, Lawrence; D086 - Suluki, ZAKIYYAH; E016 - Hardy, Percy; E019 - Dowell, Cynquetta; E066 - Johnson, Dawn; F012 - Paulk, Elizabeth; F015 - PIERRE, RICEAU; G025 - Hatten, Shundricka PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 10:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0109 - Washington, Quantine; 0151 - Duncan, Morgan; 0198 - Lopez, Gerald; 0252 - Edwards, Mae; 0310 - Love, Jahcahri; 0329 - Bloomfield, Kingsford; 0378 - Mcanuff, Rourkie; 0538 - Howard, Tia; 0598 - Johnson, Json; 0608 - Middleton, Elijah; 0621 - Pinnock, Yvonne; 0625 - Vargas, Giovanni; 0658 - Hewitt, Georgia; 0688 - Dauley, Mellissa; 0806 - Marayne, Ronneisha PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St , Apopka , FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 10:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0306 - arnette, bailey; 0912 - Avery, Michael; 1323 - Keys, Rodney; 1465 - Green, Megan; 1476 - Simpkins, Meggan; 1508 - Rhodes, Eddie; 1521 - Bess, Cynthia; 1719 - Holder, Jeffrey; 1784 - roundtree, Virginia PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434 , Longwood , FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0432 - Dunn, Aivry; 0675 - Moreau, Melissa; 0697 - McGibbon, Travis J; 0798 - Cacao, Alexander; 0823 - Barr, Teresa; 0513- Glasgow, La Tanya PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 11:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1007 - Dubiusson, Evelyn; 1037 - Desir, Laelda; 1072 - Hicks, Ronnisha; 1172 - Joachin, Marc; 1295 - Pena, Kristin; 1296 - Robinson, Moushaumi; 1369 - Mayo, Jaime; C015 - Pierre-Louis, Destiny; C033 - Delius, Jean; D039 - Saldana, Eulalia; D096 - Roadcup-Perrotta, Frankie; E008 - Thomas, Timothy; G010 - Thomas, Trace; G019 - Lake, Curtis; S010 - Shorter, Khan; S039 - Sutherland, Celeste; U020 - Feaster, LaNiya; U038 - Francois, Andy; U044- Daniel, Bria. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on December 23, 2022, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 9:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1204 - Theophile, Dephnie; 2002 - BRUNO, INES; 2127 - Camacho, Gamaliel otero; 2180 - Rabassi, Rick; 2244 - Vega, Ada; 6141 - May, Donivan; 6149 - McKelvey, Morris; 6153 - May, Donivan PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 09:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1028 - Warner, Njeri; 1061 - Romero, Clemente; 2005 - ceasar, janna; 2065 - Duran, Juan; 3002 - Whitworth, Whitney; 7042 - Perez, Juan; 7118 - Guerra, Johanna; 7141 - ARIZA CAMPILLO, JOSE; 7146 - Hayes, Jacorea PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 09:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B021 - Hernandez, Jessica; B031 - Roger, Joel; C004 - Brown, Eddie; C005 - gagnier, lance f; C028 - Gelais, Clermitha; D006 - sims, tornetta; D016 - Oritz, Nadine; D042 - Waterman, Delores Delcina; D070 - Kenney, Jefferey; G035 - Falcon, Norma; H010 - Benitez, Rolando; H019 - Jones, Sharon; H032 - Rivers, Natacha; H033 - Customer, Walk-In; H042 - garay, Alana I; J030 - Resto, Jose; J037 - SIMLUS, SULATHA; J067 - Harris, Chris; J069 - Travis, Kenya; J111 - Perreault, Jordan; J112 - Hernandez, Tyanna; K061 - Torres, Joanna; K094 - Martinez, Elba; K099 - grainger, Lance; K102 - Willingham, Julie PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A124 - Beaucejour, Yanique; A125 - Jones, Wendy; B204 - Desima, Elmonise; B215 - Lewis, Matthew; B215 Ð Campbell, James; B222 - Griggs, Paula; B235 - Starks, Willie; B256 - Jean Baptiste, Camitha; C310 - Mitchell, Joy; C317 - Seme, Jesula; C394 - Padilla, Hilton; D414 - Moore, Isaac; E523 - Ross, Nikia; E535 - Padilla, Hilton; E560 - Samuel, Elijah; H826 - Robinson, Riyanna; J908 - Campbell, James PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 10:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A101 - Clark, Edith; A153 - Decembre, ALLEN; B239 - Klima, Shirley; D420 - Dorsey, Martha; E542 - Garcia, Aracelis; F632 - Merilus, Sstephan; F635 - Sparks, Klenton; F636 - Sparks, Klenton; G707 - Semealdues, Elmase; H811 - Jones, Crystal; I922 - Diaz, Trinidad; I923 - Escobar, Jeremy; I927 - Babbitt, Damien; J019 - ALVARADO, EDDIE; K101 - Jr, Edwin Medina; K122 - Adkins, Kathleen; M322 - Jr, Edwin Medina; N414 - Nugent, Quanisha; P028 - Perez, Jose; P051 - Solorzano, Armando; P057 - Solorzano, Armando; P063 - Solorzano, Armando PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 10:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1052 - Rivera, Lisette; 1060 - Robinson, Anthony; 1061 - Zayas, Andrew; 1064 - Senquis, Rachel; 11021 - Oquendo, Lymarie; 11062 - Torres, Carmen; 11093 - Rodriguez, Juan Perez; 11305 - Tessler, Daniel; 1192 - Figueroa, Carmelo; 12115 - Utesch, Julie; 12121 - Orta, Brian; 1216 - Jones, Wendell; 12301 - Mcglore, Markerson; 1259 - Tillery, Timothy; 614 - Ortiz, Elijah; 692 - Jenkins, Anthony; 707 - Little, Kathy; 918 - Gil Guerrero, Felix PUBLIC STORAGE # 25806, 227 Simpson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, (407) 258-3087 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 094 - Chevalier, Elvin; 101 - Folch, Joshua; 129 - Rodriguez, Erika; 245 - rivera, francesyanis; 251 - Navas Rivera, Arlenne; 314 - Munoz, Edwin; 336 - Lee, Kevin; 348 - Rivera, Angel L; 361 - Phillips, Charles; 362 - Guerrero-Segarra, Jamie; 513 - Thompson, Deborah; 519 - Almonte, 576 Ð Bash, Chanel; Cesar; 606 - Davis, Quearra; 712 - Toth, Judith; 809 - Santos, Jason; 829 - Vazquez, Jonathan; 830 - Rolon, Tatiana; 865 - Castillo1, Juana; 888 - White, Monica PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 10:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 02120 - Alexis, Malcolm; 02212 - Smith, Lanorris; 02505 - Moya, Jeimy; 02517 - Lucca, Samantha; 04102 - Leal Rocha, Eliseo; 04136 - despradel, carol; 04212 - Rodrigues, Elsie; 04431 - nieves, Cecily; 05214 - Rolle, Avia; 05225 - Springfield, Kenya; 05229 - Rios, Cinthia; 05359 - Walker, Kilfiness; 05415 - Gowdy, Ivana; 05425 - Rios, Carlos PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 10:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1004 - Metelus, Dady; 1016 - Maxie II, Steven; 1017 - Hickman, Henry; 1204 - Colon, Angelica; 1217 - Straw, Jody; 1402 - Mateo Rodriguez, Aida; 1423 - None Franklin, Cynthia; 1503 - Melendez, Aida; 1710 - Lugardo, Joseph; 1714 - EUSTACE, JOHN; 1803 - Springer, Alva; 2065 - Kulter, Jo; 2230 Ð Middleton, Octavia; 2339 - MacQuarrie, Patrick; 2405 - maldonado, Gabdiel PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd , Kissimmee, FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0043 - Diaz, Jason; 0050 - Vazquez, Jose; 0065 - Smith, Reyonda; 0095 - Torres Crespo, Luz; 0108 - Daniel, Daimy; 0114 - Arce, Melissa; 0122 - Walker, Leroy; 2004 - Hernandez, Aurora; 2030 - Whyte, Shawlene; 2096 - mejia, eduin; 6087 - Smith, Phyllis; 6092 - Del Valle De La Fuente, Cristina; 6120 - Torres, Yan Naldo; 6128 - Burge, Jeffrey; 6144 - Negron, Diana; 6172 - Martinez, Juan; 6179 - Hill, Troy; 6198 - Johnson, Marcus; 6216 - Stevenson, John; 6218 - Rivers, Waajida; 8081 - Melendez, Samuel PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 11:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0105 - Maddicks, Lucien; 0117 - Blakely, Zachary; 0121 - Rowe, Tres; 0131 - Snell, Zanha; 0157 - Jackson, Cornelius; 0230 - Bryant, Ja'Rel; 0232 - Molina, John; 0248 - Taylor, Cliff; 0604 - Ingram, Jerard; 0714 - Binion, Gladys; 0724 - pabon, Angel; 0733 - Drago, Brian; 0833 - Teal, Robert; 0837 - Crate, Grant; 0843 - Stewart, Jommo; 09122 - Gillis, Chaderick; 0965 - Jones, Andrea; 1025 - Guzman, Joan; 1035 - Romero, Kaysha; 1057 - Leonel, Paul; 1080 - White Jr, Bobby; 1101 - Only, Sharon; 1157 - Stanback, Annette; 1172 - farrelly, Phillippe; 1210 - Coviello, Christopher; 1232 - Pollock, Anteria; 1255 - Volcy, Olby; 1305 - Young, Katryce. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on December, 22, 2022, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 12:50PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 12:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B037 - Woods, Jacqueline; D148 - Stuart, Chris; F085 - Flex Beauty Labs Mandras, George PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 01:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0042 - Jean, Deneka; 0100 - Stevenson, Delaunte; 0164 - Slate Resturant Ho, Kevan; 0249 - Boutte, Lauramarie; 0285 - Caballero, Allan; 0352 - Evans, Fatima; 0372 - Cedeno, Jason; 0413 - Young, Donna; 2019 - Resort Partners Kirkwood, Richard; 2035 - Jackson, Herman; 2140 - Reed, Kimani. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on December 22, 2022, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 11:30AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07001, 900 S Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-7703 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1419 - sinkler, Jacqueline; 2415 - Lopez, Claudia; 2707 - Randolph, Shwyett; 2711 - Primus Ryan, Makiya; 3121 - Faison, Danette; 3127 - Faison, Danette; 3307 - Hernandez, Marco; 4204 - Damcy, Alexis; 5118 - Hernandez, Jose; 8115 - atkins, Presious PUBLIC STORAGE # 08327, 5602 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 930-4816 Time: 11:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0029 - Perry, Denise; 0124 - Petree, George; 0128 - Jean, Francis; 0134 - Woolfolk, Mary; 0135 - Pitman, Freddie; 0140 - Tarlbert, Rochelle; 0192 - Harris, Jonathan; 0207 - Ortiz, Hilari; 0221 - Lowry, Lorisha; 0301 - Holloway- Smith, Da’marcus; 0305 - 7-Eleven Pierre, Myrlande; 0321 - Williams, Kimberly; 0324 - Oliver, Shecola; 0340 - Mompremier, Anntte; 0426 - Johnson, Lorenzo; 0442 - Berry, Mirlande; 0466 - WILLIAMS, DERICK; 0472 - Presendieu, Jenny; 0525 - Caraballopietri, Ismael; 0537 - Hutton, Derrick PUBLIC STORAGE # 08723, 1241 S Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL 32751, (407) 495-1863 Time: 11:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0132 - Wyatt, Stephanie PUBLIC STORAGE # 08753, 4508 S Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 734-0681 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0707 - Lamar, Sidney; 0929 - Plummer, Felicia; 1022 - Stewart, Lyndon; 1210 - Mata, Jesus; 1308 - Mixson, Niki PUBLIC STORAGE # 08762, 1023 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 505-7981 Time: 12:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1022 - Fuller, Carson; 1124 - Labonte, Kenneth; 2005 - Paul, Ryan; 3023 - adams, Reginald PUBLIC STORAGE # 08767, 1842 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, (407) 494-2918 Time: 12:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2188 - Vilsaint, Jennifer; 3028 - Fuller, Sue; 3056 - Whittaker, Dominique PUBLIC STORAGE # 20136, 3900 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808, (407) 374-5979 Time: 12:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A026 - Lundy, Katina; A041 - Ellis, Marquisha; B006 - Perez, Victoria; B016 - Lundy, Katina; B033 - Lundy, Katina; B069 - Mcgee, Latasha; B075 - MELLO, BRITTANI; C005 - Rosny, Eugene; C023 - prince, Sherriann; C028 - laporte, Patrice; C043 - Artist, Antwon; D027 - Cobb, Velma; D028 - Valerio, Destiny; D117 - Simmons, Williie; D125 - Moore, Marlon; D136 - Green, Brionica; E013 - Paul, Ashley; F008 - aubourg, Juanita PUBLIC STORAGE # 25850, 2525 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806, (407) 604-0341 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 6423 - Zwicker, Sandy; 6525 - Hill, Edward; 6612 - Short, Heather PUBLIC STORAGE # 28331, 5401 LB McLeod Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-5749 Time: 01:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2262 - Vega, Heather. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on December 27, 2022, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 9:40AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07031, 1355 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 574-4516 Time: 09:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2401 - pla, eva; 2532 - boykins, tshwanda; 3101 - Higgins, Heather; 3120 - Bahr, Richard; 3231 - Iglesias, Thalia; 3603 - Stewart, Stardayja; 3607 - POWELL, SHARIEFF; 3701 - Coley, Desmond PUBLIC STORAGE # 27221, 1625 State Road 436, Winter Park, FL 32792, (407) 545-3653 Time: 11:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B029 - Lewis, Nick; B037 - Fleury-Stanis, Schnaidyne; C028 - Jones, Cameron; D027 - Mcbride, LARRY; D044 - Caldwell, Kimberly; E016 - Herring, Jamie; E086 - Barbosa, Stephan; E110 - Oldfield, ANDREW; E134 - Cruz Perez, Jesus; E140 - amaro, Natalie; E168 - Payne, Victoria; E177 - Moushon, Phillip PUBLIC STORAGE # 28076, 1131 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 505-6401 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. D003 - Dieudonne, Cameron; D055 - Gomez, Erick; G014 - Rosas, Michael. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on December 28th, 2022, at 9:00 am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Justin Roman Ð 0G008, Daphinine C. Janvier Ð 0G018, Mona Chery Ð 0G019, Antenette Lee Ð 0I009, Herman Yenwo Ð 0I014.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 29 Ð Ocoee will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, December 20th, 2022. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 29 at 1251 Fountains West Blvd, Ocoee, FL 34761 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 11:00 AM A115 Ð Donel Richemond; B023 Ð Cheryl Diane McKinney; B071 Ð Tatia Shantae Moore; B162 Ð Kristia Alyse Johnson/Kristia Johnson; C185A Ð Russell Gentry Williams
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: December 14th, 2022 9:30am Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #1198-Households, #1156- Boxes, #C148-Households, #1120-Households, #1055-Furniture, #1064-Households, #1007-Furniture, #2206-Households, #F216-Households, #2143-Households, #2113- Households, #2083-Households, #2052-Households, #J210-Boxes, #K221-Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on December 23rd, 2022 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
JTHBA1D26J5073805
2018 / LEXS
JHMCM56683C067019
2003 / HOND
1GNSKCE06DR123422
2013 / CHEV
19XFC2F80KE203958
2019 / HOND
JM1BK323671768968
2007 / MAZD
5YFEPMAE4MP217095
2021 / TOYT
1FBAX2C85MKA31403
2021 / FORD
5NPD84LF8LH554718
2020 / HYU
3N1AB8DV0LY207052
2020 / NISS
1GKER137X8J178910
2008 / GMC
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 12/23/2022, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1JJV532W88L209546
2008 WABA
1N4AL2AP9BN428972
2011 NISS
3HSDJSJR0CN115269
2012 INTL
5NPEC4ACXCH439968
2012 HYUN
3N1CN7AP7DL880841
2013 NISS
1G1PE5SB4F7236493
2015 CHEV
1GRAP0627HD468214
2017 GDAN.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
DECEMBER 19, 2022
5TFCZ5AN8HX071511
2017 TOYT
DECEMBER 22, 2022
1N4AL2AP9AN489270
2010 NISS
JTMWFREV1JJ200155
2018 TOYT
YAMA1827F101
2001 YAM
YAMA4572F000
2000 YAM
DECEMBER 24, 2022
2B3KA43H98H247704
2008 DODG
2FMDK38C69BA34477
2009 FORD
DECEMBER 29, 2022
KM8NU4CC4BU173888
2011 HYUN
WBAGB4312K3213972
1989 BMW
DECEMBER 30, 2022
WAUAFAFL6DA167969
2013 AUDI
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
DECEMBER 19, 2022
1C3CCBBB6CN221970
2012 CHRY
DECEMBER 24, 2022
3FA6P0RU5KR121482
2019 FORD
4T1BF1FK7CU180088
2012 TOYT
WDBRF64J22F169172
2002 MERZ
DECEMBER 29, 2022
5N1ED28T32C537902
2002 NISS
DECEMBER 30, 2022
1FMCU03G19KB64171
2009 FORD
KMHD74LF3HU121786
2017 HYUN
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
1/1/2023
5NPDH4AE2FH591052
2015 HYUN
4T1BF1FK3DU239185
2013 TOYT
1N4AA5AP6BC815658
2011 NISS
2002 TOYT
4T1BE32K06U680988
2006 TOYT
1NXBU4EE6AZ230964
2010 TOYT
WDDHF5GB7AA030362
2010 MERZ
1/2/2023
JKBZXJC105A001315
2005 KAWK
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2000 Ford
VIN: 1FDXE45F6YHA02719
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on December 21, 2022 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Friday the 16th day of December, 2022 at 9:00 AM with payment following in CASH at the facility. Store Space Millenia, 4912 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32839. LUGO-SANTANA, EFRAIN Household Goods; Warner, Manjetta Household Goods; Hampton, Gregory Household Items; Belin, Theresa Household Items; KIMBROUGH, SAMUEL MARCELLUS Household Items; Jarrett, Shakiya Household items; Ramirez, Madeline Household Goods; Williams, Stephanie ; Carn, Kelvin Household Goods; Murray, Jonica Household Goods; Cooper, Darla Household Items; Holmes, Kiara Household Items; Fonseca, Byron Household Items. Friday the 16th day of December 2022 at 9:00 AM with payment following in CASH at the facility. Store Space Sanford - Storage, 3980 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford, FL, 32773. Griffin, Kaliha Household Goods; Francis, Richelle Household Goods; Harb, Mark Household Goods; Harb, Mark Household Goods; Harb, Mark Household Goods. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Run dates 11/30 and 12/7/2022.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of PAULA JEAN BLAIS, deceased, whose
date of death was July 12, 2022, and whose social security number is xxx-xx-7639, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’ estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court within the later of THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER the time of the first publication of this notice OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER the date of service of a copy of this notice on them. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court within THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER the date of the first publication of this notice. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS FOREVER BARRED. Personal Representative: HEATH A STERLING. /s/ Tanya White Esq., TW Law Group, PLLC 7530 Citrus Ave Winter Park, Florida 32792 Published in the Orlando Weekly in the 11/30 and 12/7 issues.