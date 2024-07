Legal Public Notices 7/24/24

Orlando Legals

Tre'Mia Callery: Bags, boxes; Jacob Wolff: ladder, tile saw; Jill Toppo: boxes, furniture. Rachael C Rois - Clothes. Elizabeth Zucco - Household items. Marcus Nash - Household items. LaCoya McClary - Household items. Jean Theodore-household good. Eaton Samuel- Household items, Malinda A Jackson- furniture, Zahir Khan- household items, Sherry Nobles- boxes. Yvonne Saddler-smith-bags, Alisha Profitt-household items. Laurie Lee: household, kid's toys. Ginger Thompson: household, kid's toys. Armando Esteban Chi: outdoor items, household items. Kyrah Dowdell: totes, clothes. Darlene Mallard-Household items, Jaliah Lloyd-Household items, Eveline Cox-Household items, Preston Firoozi-Household items, John Booker-Household items. Shana Anderson: bags, books Yuri Mihailovschii: Boxes Crystal Fernandez: bed frame, boxes, tv, 2 tables, dresser. Tina Bell-Mattress, crib, bedrooms sets, Living room furniture Gina Baimphar-twin bed, queen bed, table+2 chairs, coffee table, boxes, bags Cassandra Ayala-Household Goods/Furniture, Office Furn/Machines/Equip Pam Davis-stove, refrigerator, furniture, boxes, Kenneth Byrd II-Household Goods/Furniture. Alexis Colon Rodriguez: Electronics, bags, tubs, couch, chairs. Beverly Rodriguez: boxes, totes, clothes, furniture, luggage, baby items, ship wheel Zulariam Moreno Fernandez: Household Goods, Electronics, Gamer Chairs, Boxes, Bags, TV, Mattress. Jose Medina: Heavy Equipment, Tools, Boxes, Bins, Household Goods, Mattress & Bedding. Richard Davidson: Boxes, Bedding, Bins, TV, Laptop, Plastic Bag, Fold Table, Furniture. Colinia Tyson: Couch, table, toys, totes, bags. Roxanne Simpson: Dresser, mattress, TV, shelves, luggage, clothing, shoes, totes, boxes. Shamari Weeks: Mattress, table, TV, shoes, clothing, toys, sports equipment, totes, boxes. James Barrow Household items: Kisti Pepperman household items: Rocky Mitchell household items: Mario Callado Homegoods: Dalia Mejias Household items: Sandor Rodriguez Vazquez household items Berisha Williams Mattress, nightstand, stand dresser, 10 boxes, clothes. Carlos Negron: Household Furniture, Boxes- Johanna Andrade: bed sets, furniture- Catherine Cothren: Furniture and boxes Willie bell: Household Items, Boxes, Furniture, Beauty vending machine. Brandon Barriga-Office furniture, Rugs, Fake plants; Tom Verbruggen-TV, Foldable chairs and tables; Darryll Helm- Documents, Old radio. Erica Galarza Fraticelli, furniture and boxes; Jasmine Holmon, 2 bedroom apartment; Faith Based Logistics LLC (Harold Jackson), washer and dryer, boxes. Michael Teasley, Furniture; Jessica Rosa, Household Goods; Wesley Manzueta, couch, beds, boxes; Francheska Alejandro, clothing, massage table; Melody Suarez, King sized bed, two TVs, couch, full sized bed, boxes Sherri McClellan-Doyle homegoods Ronald Jack Mitchell - Household Items, clothes, pictures; Veronica Nunez - boxes, luggage. Monique Stevenson: Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, MariaAngelis AyalaOtero:household goods, Jullio Decius:Household Goods,Casheena Harper:household goods. Mykelan Presley-Household goods/furniture. Latif Qadri-Office Furn/Machines/Equip. Robert Fadeley- Bags Suitcase, House Heater, Boxes. Rodney Griffin- Appliances, Tools and Supplies, and Totes. Delonya Figueroa- Appliances, Cabinets and Shelves, Boxes, Mattress and Bedding.3 America Monroe- Appliances, Cabinets and Shelves, Clothing and Shoes, Mattress and Bedding, Personal Effects, and Boxes. Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections 83.801 - 83.809. Auctions will be held on the premises at locations and times indicated below. Contents: Misc. & household goods and vehicles. Viewing is at time of sale only. The owners’ or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit, and to refuse any bid.(Wed, August 14 @ 11:30am) 0130-Nelson Pineda, 0433-Magalie Auguste, 0532-Miriam Burgos, 0609AC-Lynette Espinosa(Wed, August 14 @ 1:00pm) 0335DD-Anthony Scott Oliver, 0530-Hector Rosario, 0560-Robert Dummett, 0602-Larry McIntyre, 0633-Angel L Pabon, 0709-Alberto Zamora, 0802-Billy Saintfelix, 1081-Alaam Edoo(Wed, August 14 @ 2:30pm) 242-Raymond L Attley, 268-Beatriz Flores, 341-Wilfredo Fernandez(Thurs, August 15 @ 11:00am) 0631-Marta Conde, 0829-Giovanni Livera, 0839-Giovanni Livera(Thurs, August 15 @ 1:00pm) 0118-6-1 DJB Pens C/o: Marshall Jungreis, 0347-Stephen A Rassen, 0408-Wesley Thompson, 0752-Brock Wilson(Thurs, August 15 @ 2:00pm) 283-Ricardo Prieto, 692-Shawndell Hadley, 1704-Weldon Bean, 2128-Weldon Bean. Run dates 7/24/24 and 7/31/24.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF ELINOR ELIZABETH TIETZ Deceased.Division: ProbateThe administration of the estate of Elinor Elizabeth Tietz, deceased, whose date of death was November 8, 2023, is pending in the Circuit Court for Osceola County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 7/17/2024. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Heather L. Smith LAW OFFICES OF Heather L. Smith., For the Firm, Heather L Smith, Esq., Florida Bar No. 610593, 3063 SE Santa Anita Street Port St Lucie, FL 34952, Telephone: (772) 828-9136, Email: [email protected] Attorney for Personal Representative. Personal Representative: /s/Joseph Tietz Joseph Tietz 8207 Paso Robles Blvd Fort Pierce, FL 34951IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO: P21-DP-0259 IN THE INTEREST OF: Z.H.E. DOB: 10/9/2021, a minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, 1201 W 6Th St Sanford, Fl 32771-1710 A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before John Galluzzo, on August 19, 2024 at 1:30PM at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County, Florida this 12t day of June, 2024. GRANT MALOY, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO: P21-DP-0259 IN THE INTEREST OF: Z.H.E. DOB: 10/9/2021, a minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, 1201 W 6Th St Sanford, Fl 32771-1710 A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before John Galluzzo, on August 19, 2024 at 1:30PM at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County, Florida this 12t day of June, 2024. GRANT MALOY, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY IN THE INTEREST OF: C.D.D. DOB: 3/14/2014, MINOR CHILD / CASE NO.NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO:Address Unknown YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: C.D.D. born on March 14, 2014. You are hereby commanded to appear on September 4, 2024, at 10 A.M. before the Honorable Greg A. Tynan, at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street Courtroom 5 Orlando, FL 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Human Resources, Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 510, Orlando, Florida 32801, (407) 836-2303, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS, my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 17th day of July, 2024. Clerk of Court By: /s/ As Deputy Clerk.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/WOOTEN CASE NO.:IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: J.R.C. DOB: 07/11/2022 NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING ON PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO:Father to the Minor Child, Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: J.R.C., date of birth July 11th , 2022. You are hereby commanded to appear on July 30th, 2024, at 10:00 A.M. before the Honorable Wayne C. Wooten, Judge of the Circuit Court, in Court Room 6 of the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 21st day of June, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of George Lytle, Esquire Florida Bar Number: 985465 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Clerk (seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA.IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: S.S. DOB: 4/11/2019, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: S.S. born on 4/11/2019. You are hereby commanded to appear on August 9, 2024, at 2:00PM., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of June, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA.IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: K.H. DOB: 1/12/2023, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: K.H. born on 1/12/2023. You are hereby commanded to appear on September 10th , 2024, at 9:30AM., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on August 9th, 2024 at the location indicated:1420 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 407.312.8736 @ 12:00PM: Dylon Wall: Bed, dresser, boxes; Paulette Barker: 2 queen beds,2 dressers,2 end tables,table,6 chairs, hutch, coffee table,3 sofas, recliner, washer, dryer; Precious Prewitt: Personal Items; Saundra Jones: Home goods; Sherrie Ferguson: clothes, bedding, paperwork, printer; Veronica Watson: Bed set, Totes, Clothing, Dishes. - Wilbert Pierre-Furniture, Buford Ross-Household goods, Myrtha Francios-Household Goods, Arial Prince-Household Goods. Russell Wickham-Household Goods, Electronics; Denaisya Ceasar-Household Goods/Furniture; Tavarese Burnett-Box bed furniture; Sekai Key-boxes, king bed; Christiane Jones-Household Goods/Furniture. LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.DESCRIPTION - FOUND PROPERTY: PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.DESCRIPTION - FOUND PROPERTY:1. Cellphone and Keys 9600 Blk ofTradeport Blvd N2. Bag with electronics 6600 Blk of SSemoran Blvd3. Cellphone 5000 Blk of Savannah RiverWay4. Cellphone E Central Blvd/ N Court Ave5. Key 500 Blk of N Orange Ave6. Cellphone 1200 Blk of W South St7. Cellphone 5200 Blk of International Dr8. Cellphone International Dr/ UniveralBlvd9. Purse with Keys Forest City RD/ LakeWeston Dr10. Cellphone 1200 Blk of W South St11. Keys 1200 Blk of W South St12. Keys 6400 Blk Narcoossee RD13. Cellphone 180 Blk of George DesalviaWay14. Cellphone 650 Blk if W Amelia St15. Cellphone 500 Blk of E Washingotn St16. Cellphone 1200 Blk of Robin RD17. Keys W Central Blvd/ N Orange Ave18. Bike 1700 Blk of Edgewater Dr19. Currency 1300 Blk of Narcoossee RDis hereby given that the undersigned, Apollo Group Enterprises, LLC, of 2550 N Alafaya Trail #9205 Orlando, FL 32826, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 7/17/2024is hereby given that the undersigned, Maitland Apostolic Church of Jesus, Inc., of 1711 Fords Ave., Maitland, FL 32751, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 7/18/2024.for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner's lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.