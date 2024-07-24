Legal Public Notices 7/24/24

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742 on August 8th, 2024 at 12:00PM. Tre'Mia Callery: Bags, boxes; Jacob Wolff: ladder, tile saw; Jill Toppo: boxes, furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 9th, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Rachael C Rois - Clothes. Elizabeth Zucco - Household items. Marcus Nash - Household items. LaCoya McClary - Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 6th, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 637-1360 Jean Theodore-household good. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 9th, 2024. at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970. Eaton Samuel- Household items, Malinda A Jackson- furniture, Zahir Khan- household items, Sherry Nobles- boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 9, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall farms rd., Ocoee FL 34761, 407-516-7221 Yvonne Saddler-smith-bags, Alisha Profitt-household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated August 6th, 2024 at the time and location listed below. 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908. The personal goods stored therein by the following: Laurie Lee: household, kid's toys. Ginger Thompson: household, kid's toys. Armando Esteban Chi: outdoor items, household items. Kyrah Dowdell: totes, clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 on August 9th, 2024 12:00PM Darlene Mallard-Household items, Jaliah Lloyd-Household items, Eveline Cox-Household items, Preston Firoozi-Household items, John Booker-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Extra Space Storage 6035 Sand Lake Vista Drive, Orlando, FL 32819 August 9th, 2024, 11:00AM Shana Anderson: bags, books Yuri Mihailovschii: Boxes Crystal Fernandez: bed frame, boxes, tv, 2 tables, dresser. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 8235 N Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando FL., 32810, 727.428.6564 on August 09, 2024 @ 12:00PM Tina Bell-Mattress, crib, bedrooms sets, Living room furniture Gina Baimphar-twin bed, queen bed, table+2 chairs, coffee table, boxes, bags Cassandra Ayala-Household Goods/Furniture, Office Furn/Machines/Equip Pam Davis-stove, refrigerator, furniture, boxes, Kenneth Byrd II-Household Goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility inorder to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 8, 2024, at the times and locations listed below:The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 12280 East Colonial Drive, Orlando FL 32826, 3212867324: Alexis Colon Rodriguez: Electronics, bags, tubs, couch, chairs.The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 14916 Old Cheney Hwy, Orlando FL 32826, 4079179151: Beverly Rodriguez: boxes, totes, clothes, furniture, luggage, baby items, ship wheel The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 3364 W State Rd 426 Oviedo, FL 32765, 4079304293: Zulariam Moreno Fernandez: Household Goods, Electronics, Gamer Chairs, Boxes, Bags, TV, Mattress.The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 1010 Lockwood Blvd Oviedo, FL 32765, 4079304370: Jose Medina: Heavy Equipment, Tools, Boxes, Bins, Household Goods, Mattress & Bedding. Richard Davidson: Boxes, Bedding, Bins, TV, Laptop, Plastic Bag, Fold Table, Furniture.The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00AM Life Storage, 9001 Eastmar Commons Blvd, Orlando, FL 32825, 4079016180: Colinia Tyson: Couch, table, toys, totes, bags. Roxanne Simpson: Dresser, mattress, TV, shelves, luggage, clothing, shoes, totes, boxes. Shamari Weeks: Mattress, table, TV, shoes, clothing, toys, sports equipment, totes, boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage, 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: James Barrow Household items: Kisti Pepperman household items: Rocky Mitchell household items: Mario Callado Homegoods: Dalia Mejias Household items: Sandor Rodriguez Vazquez household items The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Berisha Williams Mattress, nightstand, stand dresser, 10 boxes, clothes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45 PM Extra Space Storage, 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, 4074959612: Carlos Negron: Household Furniture, Boxes- Johanna Andrade: bed sets, furniture- Catherine Cothren: Furniture and boxes Willie bell: Household Items, Boxes, Furniture, Beauty vending machine. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:15PM Extra Space Storage, 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4072807355: Brandon Barriga-Office furniture, Rugs, Fake plants; Tom Verbruggen-TV, Foldable chairs and tables; Darryll Helm- Documents, Old radio. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Erica Galarza Fraticelli, furniture and boxes; Jasmine Holmon, 2 bedroom apartment; Faith Based Logistics LLC (Harold Jackson), washer and dryer, boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage, 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Michael Teasley, Furniture; Jessica Rosa, Household Goods; Wesley Manzueta, couch, beds, boxes; Francheska Alejandro, clothing, massage table; Melody Suarez, King sized bed, two TVs, couch, full sized bed, boxes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Sherri McClellan-Doyle homegoods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Dr Orlando, FL 32828 3218004793: Ronald Jack Mitchell - Household Items, clothes, pictures; Veronica Nunez - boxes, luggage. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2650 W.25th St. Sanford, Fl 32771, 407-324-9985 on August 6th, 2024 at 12:00pm Monique Stevenson: Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, MariaAngelis AyalaOtero:household goods, Jullio Decius:Household Goods,Casheena Harper:household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Life Storage, #3700, 5645 W State Road 46, Sanford, FL 32771 (321)286-7326. On August 6th, 2024 at 12:00 PM Mykelan Presley-Household goods/furniture. Latif Qadri-Office Furn/Machines/Equip. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property
Extra Space Storage/ Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Store 3057 4066 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32808 (407) 734-1959 on August 9th, 2024 12:00PM Robert Fadeley- Bags Suitcase, House Heater, Boxes. Rodney Griffin- Appliances, Tools and Supplies, and Totes. Delonya Figueroa- Appliances, Cabinets and Shelves, Boxes, Mattress and Bedding.3 America Monroe- Appliances, Cabinets and Shelves, Clothing and Shoes, Mattress and Bedding, Personal Effects, and Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
FLORIDA DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections 83.801 - 83.809. Auctions will be held on the premises at locations and times indicated below. Wednesday August 14, 2024, Thursday August 15, 2024. Contents: Misc. & household goods and vehicles. Viewing is at time of sale only. The owners’ or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit, and to refuse any bid. 2580 Michigan Ave Kissimmee,FL 34744 (Wed, August 14 @ 11:30am) 0130-Nelson Pineda, 0433-Magalie Auguste, 0532-Miriam Burgos, 0609AC-Lynette Espinosa 5622 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando,FL 32811 (Wed, August 14 @ 1:00pm) 0335DD-Anthony Scott Oliver, 0530-Hector Rosario, 0560-Robert Dummett, 0602-Larry McIntyre, 0633-Angel L Pabon, 0709-Alberto Zamora, 0802-Billy Saintfelix, 1081-Alaam Edoo 6401 Pinecastle Blvd Orlando,FL 32809 (Wed, August 14 @ 2:30pm) 242-Raymond L Attley, 268-Beatriz Flores, 341-Wilfredo Fernandez 3625 Aloma Ave Oviedo,FL 32765 (Thurs, August 15 @ 11:00am) 0631-Marta Conde, 0829-Giovanni Livera, 0839-Giovanni Livera 17420 SR 50 Clermont,FL 34711 (Thurs, August 15 @ 1:00pm) 0118-6-1 DJB Pens C/o: Marshall Jungreis, 0347-Stephen A Rassen, 0408-Wesley Thompson, 0752-Brock Wilson 2300 Hartwood Marsh Clermont,FL 34711 (Thurs, August 15 @ 2:00pm) 283-Ricardo Prieto, 692-Shawndell Hadley, 1704-Weldon Bean, 2128-Weldon Bean. Run dates 7/24/24 and 7/31/24.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF ELINOR ELIZABETH TIETZ Deceased. File No. 2024CP000019 Division: Probate NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of Elinor Elizabeth Tietz, deceased, whose date of death was November 8, 2023, is pending in the Circuit Court for Osceola County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 7/17/2024. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Heather L. Smith LAW OFFICES OF Heather L. Smith., For the Firm, Heather L Smith, Esq., Florida Bar No. 610593, 3063 SE Santa Anita Street Port St Lucie, FL 34952, Telephone: (772) 828-9136, Email: [email protected] Attorney for Personal Representative. Personal Representative: /s/Joseph Tietz Joseph Tietz 8207 Paso Robles Blvd Fort Pierce, FL 34951
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO: P21-DP-0259 IN THE INTEREST OF: Z.H.E. DOB: 10/9/2021, a minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: HAKIM ELLABABEDI, 1201 W 6Th St Sanford, Fl 32771-1710 A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before John Galluzzo, on August 19, 2024 at 1:30PM at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County, Florida this 12t day of June, 2024. GRANT MALOY, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO: P21-DP-0259 IN THE INTEREST OF: Z.H.E. DOB: 10/9/2021, a minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: BONNIE TUCKER, 1201 W 6Th St Sanford, Fl 32771-1710 A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before John Galluzzo, on August 19, 2024 at 1:30PM at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County, Florida this 12t day of June, 2024. GRANT MALOY, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY IN THE INTEREST OF: C.D.D. DOB: 3/14/2014, MINOR CHILD / CASE NO. DP23-082 NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: CHRISTOPHER DAY Address Unknown YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: C.D.D. born on March 14, 2014. You are hereby commanded to appear on September 4, 2024, at 10 A.M. before the Honorable Greg A. Tynan, at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street Courtroom 5 Orlando, FL 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Human Resources, Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 510, Orlando, Florida 32801, (407) 836-2303, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS, my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 17th day of July, 2024. Clerk of Court By: /s/ As Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/WOOTEN CASE NO.: DP22-365 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: J.R.C. DOB: 07/11/2022 NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING ON PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: Johnathan Colon, A/K/A Jonathan Colon Muniz Father to the Minor Child, Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: J.R.C., date of birth July 11th , 2022. You are hereby commanded to appear on July 30th, 2024, at 10:00 A.M. before the Honorable Wayne C. Wooten, Judge of the Circuit Court, in Court Room 6 of the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 21st day of June, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of George Lytle, Esquire Florida Bar Number: 985465 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Clerk (seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. 2022-DP-088 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: S.S. DOB: 4/11/2019, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: CHRISTOPHER WAGNER, Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: S.S. born on 4/11/2019. You are hereby commanded to appear on August 9, 2024, at 2:00PM., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of June, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. CASE 23-DP-12 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: K.H. DOB: 1/12/2023, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: JONATHAN EUGENE HODGE, Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: K.H. born on 1/12/2023. You are hereby commanded to appear on September 10th , 2024, at 9:30AM., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 24th day of June, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on August 9th, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 8439: 1420 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 407.312.8736 @ 12:00PM: Dylon Wall: Bed, dresser, boxes; Paulette Barker: 2 queen beds,2 dressers,2 end tables,table,6 chairs, hutch, coffee table,3 sofas, recliner, washer, dryer; Precious Prewitt: Personal Items; Saundra Jones: Home goods; Sherrie Ferguson: clothes, bedding, paperwork, printer; Veronica Watson: Bed set, Totes, Clothing, Dishes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2650 N Powers Dr. Orlando, FL 32818 (407) 982-1032 on August 9th, 2024 at 1:00PM- Wilbert Pierre-Furniture, Buford Ross-Household goods, Myrtha Francios-Household Goods, Arial Prince-Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 7244 Overland Rd Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 794-7457 on August 9th, 2024 12:00PM Russell Wickham-Household Goods, Electronics; Denaisya Ceasar-Household Goods/Furniture; Tavarese Burnett-Box bed furniture; Sekai Key-boxes, king bed; Christiane Jones-Household Goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
July 2024
DESCRIPTION - FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Cellphone and Keys 9600 Blk of
Tradeport Blvd N
2. Bag with electronics 6600 Blk of S
Semoran Blvd
3. Cellphone 5000 Blk of Savannah River
Way
4. Cellphone E Central Blvd/ N Court Ave
5. Key 500 Blk of N Orange Ave
6. Cellphone 1200 Blk of W South St
7. Cellphone 5200 Blk of International Dr
8. Cellphone International Dr/ Univeral
Blvd
9. Purse with Keys Forest City RD/ Lake
Weston Dr
10. Cellphone 1200 Blk of W South St
11. Keys 1200 Blk of W South St
12. Keys 6400 Blk Narcoossee RD
13. Cellphone 180 Blk of George Desalvia
Way
14. Cellphone 650 Blk if W Amelia St
15. Cellphone 500 Blk of E Washingotn St
16. Cellphone 1200 Blk of Robin RD
17. Keys W Central Blvd/ N Orange Ave
18. Bike 1700 Blk of Edgewater Dr
19. Currency 1300 Blk of Narcoossee RD
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY Ð THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00PM
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, Apollo Group Enterprises, LLC, of 2550 N Alafaya Trail #9205 Orlando, FL 32826, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
The Apollo Group
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"The Apollo Group"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 7/17/2024
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, Maitland Apostolic Church of Jesus, Inc., of 1711 Fords Ave., Maitland, FL 32751, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Christ Centered Church
& Ministries, Inc.
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Christ Centered Church
& Ministries, Inc."
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 7/18/2024.
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on August 8th, 2024 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; B33 MARCELLA YOUNG $455.55, D50 Michael Beavers $914.80, C73 SHELISIA BROWN-DUKES $729.74, B73 Antonio Henry $1,301.05, L47 ROBERTA BRYANT $1,211.57, U99 Johanna Rodriguez $506.79, A35 karen williams $833.74, C57 anton wynn $1,468.55, E03 FERNANDO MARQUEZ RIVERA $1,544.65, F12 KARIM BELL $707.20, U95 CONSTANCE REGISTER $367.12, 1006 karen rice $1,985.40, B10 Ahmani Standifer $1,001.15, D19 ENOCK SENOGA $995.27, L46 Kiana Hartwell $643.42, L66 BENJAMIN MARKESON $380.94, 1025 Denderick Gadson $1,095.25, B05 Shalayia Ferguson $738.90, C28 jeffery Knayer $1,496.30, A30 vieta sawyer $918.10, D03 ALTHEA PEDDIE $1,191.32, 1004 SANDREA SHANEA ERNEST $1,204.70, B16 devontarious clemon $501.10, D39 Twyla Hill $1,260.17, F26 jeffrey mcwhorter $587.20, D14 TROY DUNNELL 732.87 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703; 1108 Anthony Loper $1,366.65, 1028 BRANDON HOWARD $1,444.91, 1312 Taurean Richardson $1,669.20, 1301 JAMES WILLIAMS $1,429.14, 1130 Tonya Holmes $1,176.49, 1265 derek pollard $976.25, 1233 Joel Smith $757.05, 1149 TESSA MARTIN $844.00, 1275 Kendale Hamilton $1,710.05, 1145 Anthony Loper $1,366.65, R049 Anthony Loper $892.89, 1141 Octavius Mott $1,268.80 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; AB9867C Kiel Brandt $882.00, C115 Joshua Mederro $1,222.00, D108 Lonny Mcdougal $955.50, B110 Chantel Coaxum $1,870.29, E103 Jose Acevedo $1,452.20, E101 FERDELL BAKER $2,952.05, D102 james O'Shaughnessy $1,936.45, AB2155A karl davis $681.80, C131 TAMAIR MCCRAY $975.56, AA5023Q edwin valle $593.20, AB6136E Kiel Brandt $882.00, B133 peter leon $1,419.90, A101 Serderius Bryant $1,778.20 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 1557 WHITNEY DEAL $838.75, 1160 MIGUEL SANTANA $1,335.97, 1225 Michael Vargas $972.70, 2004 BRIAN FARR $813.58, 1008 diane romero $813.91, 1221 Michael Vargas $1,093.30, 1074 maurice patterson $851.36, 1219 Michael Vargas $1,188.70, 1166 JAMES OSHAUGHNESSY $1,391.62, 1423 briyante kiora searcy $622.05, 1112 Shiwan Blue $1,236.95, 1104 Ryan Johnson $931.20, 1194 tania VASQUEZ $1,511.64, 2305 Jay Trudgen $2,283.21, 1691 Robert Adascalitei $729.10, 2450 Crystol Odige $978.70, 2367 SEAN DOOLEY $834.90, 1420 Drexlell Moss $817.20, 1603 Shirley Rivera $817.20, 1309 Amanda Huff $1,700.08, 1203 Shakira Barrett $2,212.95, 2503 Crystol Odige $978.70 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Longwood, 650 N Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; E067 ANTONIO RUANO $872.55, A103 FELESIA TRAMMER $763.90, A020 Michael Dargan $1,504.27, A050-51 saxon kamay $1,094.00, C037 ANI ROMAN OLIVER $824.75, B071 Jordon Debard $710.20, A096 ZOMORRA CHRISTIAN $922.10, B045 Leon Batie $602.25, C001 Alex Wolff $915.75, E074 Krystal Ortiz $657.25, E021 KENYA TRIMBLE $1,494.00, A054 Ashley Quinones $985.70, C049 DESIREE MIRANDA $1,576.65, A028 TIMOTHY SANCHEZ $1,580.92, C024 sidney jordan $1,027.00 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 1406 Jeffrey Hyacinthe $1,364.79, 2440 Jaquantay Mike $775.04, 1258 Joelin Santana $364.41, 2596 Dana Esposito $791.26, 1463 Kenny Delgado Garrasteguis $679.77, 1274 LUIS BONANO $523.48, 2005 Denisse Martinez $868.46, 2712 William Douglas $568.75, 1294 Jobary Joyner $394.41, 2263 Victoria Songer $426.21, 1516 Jermani Shaw $811.85, 1286 PATRICK LAFLEUR $708.82, 1065 CARRIE GILLEY $972.25, 1750 Mystery Room $519.75, 1120 Micheal Wynn $1,330.85, 1435 Kimberly LaMorte $791.26, 1724 Joe Phillips $505.70, 1657 Terry Mcdaniel $1,069.40, 1489 keri robertson $471.61, 1053 margret virgil $824.75, 2572 AUNDREA DERBY $426.21, 2376 Christopher Lyons $1,000.73, 1771 Jacquie Verhine $394.41, 2238 Marquetta Spant $1,478.05, 1493 david ross$394.41, 1225 Ateasha Moye $1,202.47, 1276 JASON COVER $950.58, 1457 Chantelle Rumph $513.23, 5032 alexandre Gonzalez $1,692.85, 1448 Gerardo cardenas $775.04, 1106 opal simmonds $1,692.85, 1269 TIMOTHY ADAMS $1,455.56, 1313 Robert curry $1,037.98, 1581 Delores Black $600.25, 1035 ARLETHA SCOTT $1,591.85, 1704 Micheal Mendez $552.55, 1220 Asia Foster-Rouse $426.21, 1003 Charlene Robb Cole $1,330.85, 2524 sadrack clervil $862.81, 5088 COLUMBUS JOHNSON $1,569.50, 1728 Denise Williams $872.70, 1001 Charlene Robb Cole $1,330.85, 1037 Dajeer Turner $840.75 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773; 1939 Devontae Frederick $662.91, 1282 MICHAEL YOUNG $1,558.10, 1314 Jocelyn Overton $839.50, 1171 Latroy Childress $612.53, 1799 Hannah Astorga $374.47, 1261 Loreal Dungee $432.44, AA9590N paris huckaby $699.68, 1899 Jeremy Barrett $1,752.74, 1485 KEESHALON KNIGHT $1,073.95, 1440 Armani Johnson $868.29,1517 carlos hernandez $2,059.08, 1467 christina marshall $453.16, 1270 billy williams $654.30, 1837 BONNIE BARTHELL $352.30, 1141 DUANE WALKER $316.50, 0163 TYRONE CODY $762.93, 1928 Wendy Allen $1,068.16, 1666 Stanley Swinton $1,265.40, 2010 Shawn Hill $1,113.77, 1014 Gloria Imler $565.73, 1729 JAKE EGDIVERS $800.20, 0017 Domonic Robinson $321.21, 0169 Thomas Brim $1,229.17, 1421 Darian Willis $654.30, 0150 David Vivaldelli $643.26, 1702 Cynthia Mack $510.98, 1416 Roberto Gomez $664.18, 1952 Deborah Moore $734.50, 1481 Zachary Wright $1,558.10, 1206 jarret lothair $683.90, 1484 roberto torres $844.29, 1285 Miley Brown $444.00, 1673 John Caicedo $600.60, 1383 Althera Thompson $937.46, 1151 Cora Butts $612.53, 1528 CHRISTIAM RUBIERA $1,119.05, 1064 Michael Vazquez $766.87, 1115 Zaniyah fye $352.30 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford at Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL 32771; 2104 Delvy Duran $1,554.11, 4136 Rhadeijah Manuel $1,441.22, 2109 SHAYLA TUCKER $1,366.24, 4072 Debbie Thompson $565.73, 1062 SHEENA STARR $933.65, 4054 CARLTON SUMNER $965.90, 4048 John eugene $1,436.60
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul Ctr. 3500 S. Orange ave. Orlando Fl. 32806 08/13/2024: 1429 Carlos Stokes, 2121 Natasha Dorreus, 1828 Tara Dunn, 1254 Danielle Howard, 1935 Kadyrah Payne, 1610 Staci Yarn, AA8830A Tiffany Rahming, 1623 Jasmine Lattimore, 2306 Steeve Charles, 1057 Melinda Aiello, 2204 Andrae Linton, 2127 Rubin James. U-Haul Ctr. 508 N. Goldenrod Rd. Orlando Fl. 32807 08/13/2024:502 Tyra Smith, 731 Eddmy Chevalier Rosario, 440 Leonel Perez, 1206 Zacarius Shepherd, 635 Tanya Dawson, 213 Stacey Haliburton, 244 Lawrence Oguego, 315 Jean Blaise, 337 Africayahna Laing, 428 Damion Thompson, 301 Wesley Louis, 727 Alexander Sanchez Sanchez, 221 Damion Thompson, 726 Erick Blakey. U-Haul Ctr. 11815 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl. 32826 08/13/2024: 1512 Celso Degrande, 1118 Robin Faircloth, 1215 Ashanti Cleveland, 1515 Nadege Cherubin, 1906 Sylvonique Proctor, 1305 Ofelia Suarez. U-Haul Ctr. 4001 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl. 32803 08/13/2024: D121 Sandro Amaro, D247 Rhonda Elam, E110 Alexia Alenxander, AA0876G Chloe Bird.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, August 6th, 2024 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 16 Corey Wright 99 Sonia Alfred 121 Mary Culpepper Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 246 Therese Tucker 418 Michael Santos 421 David Reyes 451 Shad Galante 484 Raymiya Barrett Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 97 Wayne Ramsey Sr 128 Octavian Fluellen 145 Jana Macon 284 Adrain Collins 430 Guerinaud Bernardin 451 Corey Vanessa Fisher 474 Jacquelyn Barnes 477 Wilfrid Cherenfant 522 Christopher O'Glivie Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 0033 Jaquin Rashad Cato 0055 Devon Hamilton 0141 Samantha Cribbs 0242 Sacella Steele 0305 Lucien Maddicks 0345 Ryan Payne 0738 David Painter 0803 Natalie Washington Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 930 Chanquell Rogers 432 Maglen Ortiz 619 Man Da Ho 1213 Jacqueline Hughley 2322 Tony Bright 1995 Red Chevrolet Metro VIN 2C1MR2269S6714396 1414 Gary Tyler 915 James Owens 1736 Jermaine Bryant 1132 Jermaine Bryant 614 Jean Brown 706 Zachary Fiers 217 Man Da Ho 1301 Dayquan Butler 1614 Damian Leslie Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1113 Donald Watts Jr 2026 Rashida Brooks 3196 Latonya Porter 3297 Alexsis Johnson 4046 Kayana Letang 4086 Lisa Spencer 4106 Abbysai Latorre Lopez 5021 Gloria Williams 5050 Lateal Woulard 5058 Preston Smith 6006 Dinise Tolbert 1018 Jenai Johnson.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on August 9th, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 1334: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando FL, 32811 407.516.7751 @ 12:00PM: Shawn DeLeo: Equipment; Quagee Gaines: DJ equipment; Matthew Ramalho: Furniture, coffee table, lamp, boxes; Kerron Phillip: Crib, minifridge, clothes, bed, futon, kitchen set, bathroom set; Jason Connor: household goods; Elisangela Moreira: household goods; Cristian Ramos Gomez: Sofa, personal belonging. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
?
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on August 9th, 2024 at 11:00 AM for units located at: Compass Self Storage 3498 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. A216 Tracey Copeland A334 Cassandra Long B110 LaRoy Robinson C165 Kristian Rush D105 Brittany Destefano F164 Amy Kelly G142 Michael Dainty I102 Johanna Del Angel.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on August 9th, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 7590: 7360 Sandlake Rd Orlando, FL 32819, 407.634.4449 @ 11:45 AM: Brittany Williams - Tables, chairs, printer, TV; Zach Wolfe - Baby toys, boxes, electronics; Paul Contreras Chandler - bags, boxes, office items, cleaning supplies, fans; Andrew D'oyley - Toy, luggage, boxes; Stephanie Bigio - boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
?
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on August 9, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 1317: 5592 LB McLeod Rd Orlando, FL 32811, 407.720.2832 @ 2:00 PM: Ryan Rizalado-household items; United Medical Corporation- Mary Byington-Corporate retention files and excess office belongings; Lorine Desroches- boxes furniture etc; John Woodcox-Furniture from home and belongings; Ryan Tunstall-2 bedroom apt. 2 queen beds; Will Wroy-household items; Superior Auto Diagnostic Inc-Phillip Barret-Truck. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on August 9, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 7420: 800 Beard Rd Winter Garden, FL 34787, 407.551.6985 @ 12:00 PM: Linda Outlaw: Chairs, bars and stools- Jose Jordan: Tools.The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
?
Notice of Public Sale is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on August 9th, 2024 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 800 Greenway Professional Ct. Orlando, FL 32824 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. 1113 Carol Martinez 1316 William Donohoe 1501 Cynthya Terrero 1652 Nessella Beezer 2032 Labrina Smith 2432 Jose Gil. Run dates: 7/24/24 and 7/31/24.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on August 9th, 2024 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 14120 East Colonial Drive Orlando, Fl 32826 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #2342 Emanuel Delgado #1118 James Joseph #1123 Ronald Smith #1329 Omar Negron #1547 Elizabeth Joseph #1721 Gabriel Ngangang.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on August 9th, 2024 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 203 Neighborhood Market Rd. Orlando, FL 32825 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. Unless Otherwise noted. 1041 James Denis 1042 James Denis 2002 Ashley Miller 2030 Francheska Velazquez 2130-2131 Sabrina Gomez 2215 Jeremiah Calo 2245 Tiffani Crawford 1026 Vanessa Correa 3154 Miriam Arroyo 3180 Bria Channelle. Run dates: 7/24/24 and 8/7/24.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: August 14th, 2024 9:30am, Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #1186-Households, #A117- Furniture, #1175-Furniture, #1128-Furniture, #1096-Households, #1083-Households, #1036-Furniture, #1028-Households, #I217-Furniture, #J203-Households, #2074- Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Site #3086, 130 Concord Drive, Casselberry, FL 32707, August 6, 2024 @ 12:00 pm James Stevens- Household Goods/Furniture Celeste DeShong- picture boxes small dining room table Enzo Parilli- household items tools Melvin Berry- Household Goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed an advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purcase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Site #3503, 1170 W State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32750 - (407)602-3999, August 06, 2024 @ 12:00 pm Dominique Gordon-Household Goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on August 8, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1104 - Requeiro, Michael; 1144 - Martinez, Joshua; 2149 - Lancaster, Kia; 2172 - Washington, Kristin Morris; 3013 - Merritt, Walid; 5013 - Martin, Stephen PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 09:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1022 - HOLLIS, ERIC C; 1024 - Burgos Cespedes, Jonnathan; 3031 - Chapman, Carol; 7040 - HOLLIS, ERIC C; 8042 - Diaz, Diandra; 8180 - Sedan, Katherine; 9008 - Fernandez, Yamileth PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 10:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 9018 - Sun Energy Insulation Richardson, Shawn PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C059 - Johnson, Lamiria; D026 - Alvarez, Salinas; D030 - shropshire, Leeroy; E107 - Quick Transporter LLC LLC, Quick Transporter PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2109 - Laster, David; 2361 - gibbs, Brian; 3107 - Crawford, Tania; F348 - whittaker, Tianna; J707 - Perez, Valeria PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 10:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1271 - Shafiq, Mohammed; 1362 - Brown, Nakeisha; 1367 - Garcia, Samuel; 1383 - Rivera, Richard; 2001 - Mckee, Angela; 2030 - Jesus, Melissa De; 2291 - Layme, Porscha; 2300 Ð Sigobin, Deyaneira PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 10:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2282 - Moreno, Myrna; 2402 - Bentulan, Sharine; 2529A - Bryant, Paul; 2550 - Dejesus, Louie; 2581 - Sturgeon, Benn; 2702 - ADKINS, MATTHEW J PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0202 - Real Deal Investments Smith, Philip; 4026 - lamar, Ari Giovanny; 4042 - Jenkins, Charles; 4081 - Cook, Elliott; 6035 - Rivera, Iriana PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 11:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A051 - Nwanganga, Rosie; D420 - Castillo, Shamayra; D461 - Dieudonne, Carol; G582 - Rivera, Jorge PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 11:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A007 - cawthon, Jennifer; C276 - Fenton, Lauren; F538 - Gomez, Patricia PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B111 - Viering, Talisha; B116 - Rogers, Christian; B157 - Rosado, Del; B162 - Carn, Sharlae; B163 - Garcia, Crismabel Acosta; B185 - Colon, Carmen; C157 - Garcia, Crismabel Acosta; C176 - Montes, Yara Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on August 9, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1409 - Ferraro, Pierluigi; 2212 - Lockhart, Sharon; 2712 - Moore, Richard; 3101 - Allwood, Sharnita; 3318 - Williams Jr, Robert PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A022 - Pruitt, Greg; I251 - Greener Technologies, Inc Carson, Patricia; L495 - Villa, Cindy; S570 - yulis, christopher PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C365 - Lopez, Rodolfo; D414 - Worske, Samantha; D428 - turner, Ahmad; E019 - Jackson , Karianna; G014 - Gadson, Shamell; G045 - Willoughby, Yvonne PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. E512 - GEORGE, MOLENE; K006 - Phipps, Akeem PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C012 - Haimraj, Jack; D028 - Thompson, Novian; H040 - BARNESE, SENITA; J303 - blake, ashley; J808 - Colindres, Allan PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. F606 - Brown, Darney PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 00210 - Harris, Michael; 00565 - Athouris, Roland PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2180 - green, shanice; 5075 - Strong, Will; 7106 - Hendrix, Savannah Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
AUGUST 8, 2024
1C3LC46K28N298171
2008 CHRY
1D7HE48N35S237644
2005 DODG
AUGUST 9, 2024
5YFBURHE3KP856693
\2019 TOYT
AUGUST 10, 2024
5YFEPMAE3MP187801
2021 TOYT
AUGUST 11, 2024
3VWD07AJ8EM380286
2014 VOLK
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
AUGUST 8, 2024
3KPC24A68ME148377
2021 HYUN
AUGUST 9, 2024
1GKKNLLS4JZ126730
2018 GMC
5GZER13D89J120022
2009 SATU
AUGUST 11, 2024
3C4PDCAB7HT552890
2017 DODG
WAUEFAFL2BN010365
2011 AUDI
AUGUST 12, 2024
1C4RJEAG2CC236441
2012 JEEP
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC #0695 - 4554 Hoffner Ave Orlando, FL 32812 to satisfy a lien on AUGUST 6, 2024 at approx. 10:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Danielle E Luena, Paula Renee Helton, Juan Carlos Campos, Ernesto Mercado, Optara Brown, Samuel Alfonso Muriel, Gilberto Rodriguez. NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner CubeSmart # 5341 Ð 2310 W Carroll St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 to satisfy a lien on AUGUST 6, 2024 at approx. 11:00am at www.storagetreasures.com: Alexa Melendez, Maylee Kyoko Bellamy, Antea Birchett, Justino Goitia, Nanxyn Sola, Tyson Occenat, Gustavo Alfonso Ortiz Aguilar, Tatiana Moreno, Shanicia McGee, Bruce Figueroa, Nadia Mendez, Sumpter Thomas NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner CubeSmart # 6174 Ð 1004 North Hoagland Blvd. Kissimmee, Fl. 34741 to satisfy a lien on AUGUST 6, 2024 at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Anna Marie Genkinger, Jose Rivera, Alex Hoyt NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner CubeSmart # 6177 Ð 1830 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee, Fl. 34744 to satisfy a lien on AUGUST 6, 2024 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Aaron Bleich, Anna Reices-Mallilo, Robert Billingslea, Wilson Andre, Savalas James Pope, Sharon Brown, Brenda Mae Washington, Emma Ramos, Norma Abud NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC #0671 Ð 100 Mercantile Ct. Ocoee, FL 34761 to satisfy a lien on AUGUST 7, 2024 at approx. 10:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Wesley Valembrun, Moston Clarke NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC #0693 - 1015 N. Apopka Vineland Rd. Orlando, FL 32818 to satisfy a lien on AUGUST 7, 2024 at approx. 11:00am at www.storagetreasures.com: Mounia Iman Joseph, Mounia Joseph, Von Jennings, Damita Polanco, Carlos Jean, Joshua Bailey, J Bailey, Ashana Prashad Mohammed, Richard, Richard Luntao, Jerome, Jerome Dacosta Burgess, JB, Monica Pareja, MP NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0420 Ð5301 N. Pine Hills Road, Orlando Fl 32808 to satisfy a lien on AUGUST 7, 2024 at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Lernia Etienne,Kierra Thomas,Sedgewick Suave,Angel Anderson,Myrtha Siffort,Brian Sean Helms,Talal Dalaq,Tonette Williams,Sonia Noemi Planas Bracero,Antonio Jackson,Cedric Antwan HollidayKatrina Miller,Logan Monroe,Nichole Taesa King,Derrick David Dillon,Jaleel Lerone Miller,Damaris Lee NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC #430 - 7400 West Colonial Dr, Orlando Fl 32818 to satisfy a lien on AUGUST 7, 2024 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Grace Lobin, Wendell Mortimer, Webdell Mortimer, Lakiwa Harris, Mary Baldwin, Patricia Dawkins, Patricia Eunice Dawkins, Pebbles Jamilah, Danny Brijlal, Desiray Tolliver, Felicia Nicole Rush, Jonathan Laurent NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner CubeSmart # 5868 Ð 4752 Conroy Storage Lane, Orlando, FL 32835 to satisfy a lien on AUGUST 8, 2024 at approx. 10:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Robin Nicole Robertson, Michele Patterson, Latrice Young, Yoanna Rincon De Gonzalez, Altresha S Phillips, MICHELLE PETERSON, Dianne Simpson, Wanda M Wiley, Kayann F Sharp, Taiama Do Evangelio Ferreira, Nadia Hercule, Ashley Ingram, jaszmynn davis, Shamara Scott, Maria Milagros Figeroa Davila, Roneisha M Randall, Maisha Arnold, David Forbes, Tamisha Wheeler NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC #351 - 10425 S. John Young Parkway, Orlando FL 32837 to satisfy a lien on AUGUST 8, 2024 at approx. 11:00am at www.storagetreasures.com: Jannette Deleon NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner CubeSmart # 5962 Ð 49671 Hwy 27 Davenport, FL 33897 to satisfy a lien on AUGUST 8, 2024 at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Johnny Joe Jr Monroe, Armen Grigorian, Lasabre Paulk, Sanjay Suresh Raja, Luckea Benston, Jesseica Price, Lisa Charles NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner CubeSmart # 5961 Ð 1540 Sullivan Rd., Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on AUGUST 8, 2024 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Kamiya Denaye Davis, VERA SANCHEZ, Katheryn Cirino, Kevin Jean Isme, Andres Gonzalez, Adrean Marrero, Jessica Perez, Pedro Adorno, Kaytora Vinson. NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner CubeSmart # 5694 Ð 7220 Osceola Polk Line Rd, Davenport, Fl 33896 to satisfy a lien on AUGUST 8, 2024 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: James Edward Wilson.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE. To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on August 8, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:15 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0223 - ortiz, Carlos; 7036 - portillo, Genesis; 7071 - Rajczewski, Grace; 8013 - Boston, Anthony. PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C167 - Osuna, M; D125 - Rojo, Antaro. PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. D011 - Miller, Tikese; D021 - Phillips, Eddy; E004 - Burden, David; E039 - Brown, Elroy; G034 - davis, Holly; J161 - Francis, Anisia; J161 Ð Burgos, Anisia; K049 - Analco, Lizbeth; K074 - Dennis, Romaine. PUBLIC STORAGE # 22120, 7628 Narcoossee Rd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 237-0496 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B138 - Martinez, Josphine; C555 - Martinez, Elizabeth. PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B209 - Francois, Fedline; B236 - Pinnock, Jordan; D447 - rivera, Raiza; E524 - Ducasse, Majorie; E528 - Johnson, Ricardo; G720 - Garcia, Cesar; H804 - Nelson, Gabre; H850 - Kemp, Jennifer. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A103 - Martinez, Ramon; A142 - Hernanadez, Jullian; C312 - Delisco, Vana; F603 - Roper, Myah; F635 - Aldeus, Elmase Seme; K107 - Crosby, Larry; O514 - Jett, Brittney; P027 - Victor, Santana; P058 - Avril, Hans. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1082 - Ramos, Eduardo; 11404 - Santos, Luis; 1207 - Blankenship, Ashley; 12209 - Yezzyworldwide llc Blanc, Gabby; 1291 - Howard, Estee; 282 - Green, Alyssa; 307 - Castleberry, Kayla; 472 - Abreu, Christopher; 967 - alkhalidi, Haitham. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25806, 227 Simpson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, (407) 258-3087 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 060 - Blinkey, Brandi; 083 - MARCANOS, BENJAMIN; 094 - Wilkinson, Roberto; 216 - Bowens, Monique; 459 - kirkland, Simea; 533 - Santiago, Jalissa; 534 - Towns, Mikel; 812 - Santiago, Miguel; 833 - Morales, Nicole; 878 - sisso, lina; RV18 - Alvarez, ARICEL. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 03:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 01204 - Gomez, Jose; 02119 - ortiz, Maria; 02141 - Gray, Carlos P; 02223 - Santiago, Roberto. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 03:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1130 - Rosado, Almindo; 1140 - Thompson, Shemariah; 1204 - Gillett, Jasmine; 1221 - gutierrez, Juan; 1222 - YAJAIRA, Lourdes; 1224 - Torres Toro, Carmen; 1225 - Delvalle, Michael; 1527 - Olivo, Reinaldo; 1536 - niles, monita; 1719 - ronan, David; 2051 - Francis, Kareema; 2136 - rivera, Marmir; 2218 - Hurst, Jennifer. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 04:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0054 - Cruz, Kimberly; 0083 - Peacon, Daisy; 1001 - Hosear, Sirjohn; 2002 - Yan, Carlos; 2074 - ORTIZ BERRIOS, JOEL; 2107 - Franco, Anselma; 4018 - Austin, Raina; 6037 - Manuel, Otero; 6094 - DOS SANTOS NIZER, CLEBER; 6146 - Johnson, Shelton; 6202 - fernandez, Jimai. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 04:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0099 - Bennifield, Bridgett; 2147 - Epps, Basir. PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 04:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0107 - Carter, Andrea; 0121 - Thompson, Britney; 0219 - Kinsler, Heather; 0222 - Chang, Marcello; 0338 - Singley, Angelia M; 0512 - Edwards, Akeme; 0711 - Garcia, Alba; 0906 - Mattes, LuAnn; 1040 - Kimble, Conteacha; 1114 - Matias, Massiel; 1150 - Santiago, Jose. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE. To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on August 9, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:15 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1110 - Mcneal, Angelica; 1503 - King, Tytiana; 1710 - Walker, Rashard; 1906 - cuevas, Maribel; 2100 - Venzen, Denise; 2419 - reed, Kelsy; 2705 - Butler, Deozhiana. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0247 - Gofphin, Darian; 2035 - Whisler, Jennifer; 2043 - Bradley, Joseph; 4042 - Williams, Terron; 5003 - williams, james. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1007 - Ice cream Station Mencis, Chris; 4004 - Gratacos, Luis; 7006 - Cuyler, Chandra. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 3024 - Gruse, David; 6087 - Orr, Jacqueline. PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B180 - Valentin, Najia; B211 - rouse, Jaime. PUBLIC STORAGE # 22130, 510 Douglas Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 865-7560 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C1108 - Martinez, Andres. PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A104 - Douze, Jemima; B202 - Taylor, Dave; B248 - Galloway, Kathryn; B251 - Coleman, Clarence; C306 - banks, Nautica; C308 - McCarthy, Rosa; C318 - Erby, Diamond; C325 - Williams, Erica; C347 - Limitless Premier Group Llc. Carrillo, Edward; C353 - Pickett, DeMarcus; E025 - Hair, Vergenia; E071 - brazell, Harold; G710 - Tookess, Courtney; G728 - Foy, Shaniqua; H811 - Retags Thrift Shop Jones, Reeva; P013 - Wesley, Jason. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1321 - Clark, Khaleelah; 1484 - DESROCHES, HERBY; 1705 - Cook, William; 1706 - Yhris, Hawkins; 1707 - Noel, Jeanpierre; 2005 - Lagree, Andrea; 2144 - Wilcox, Janet; 2269 - morales, Hector; 2272 - Mobley, Kelvin; 2299 - Burleson, Toni; 2429 - Goodson, Jovonnie; 2627 - Holmes, Amelia. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B016 - Allen, Kymisha; B018 - Jackson, Catrena; B026A - MITCHELL, MICHAEL; B030A - Bernard, Brianna; C029 - Lovette, Clyde; C090 - Smith, Juliet; D057 - Ross-Egbegbe, Shante; D130 - Sanders, Sedira; E016 - Alston, Kadra; F039 - Valdez, Kenneth. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 03:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0378 - Billingsley, KIMBERLY; 0530 - Rogers, Conrad; 0566 - Francis, Delma; 0599 - Richard, Tiffany; 0614 - Nixon, Howard; 0652 - Serrano, Edwin; 0659 - Gajraj, Michelle; 0806 - Jenkins, Brienna. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 03:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0421 - Cuyler, Chandra; 0424 - Picard, Yolanda; 0908 - Walker, Shankeya; 1117 - grant, Cheria; 1344 - Collins, Nichelle; 1466 - grey, Deniesha; 1519 - Colin, Cherelle; 1722 - Williams, Danielle; 1730 - elliottt, Michelle. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 04:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0387 - Stojanovic, Vedrana; 0478 - Snincsak, Kaitie; 0669 - Rodriguez, Juan; 0883 - Francis, Lashavia. PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 04:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1103 - Fail, Alexandria; 1191 - knox, Kaishon; C012 - alloway, Misty; G004 - Wilkerson, Nytisia; NA01 - Jones, Evan; NB03 - pugh, Ashley; S023 - Brumfield, Gary; U030 - Lance, Heather. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.