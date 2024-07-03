Legal Public Notices 7/3/24

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: 83.801 - 83.809. All units areassumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on: Wednesday, July 24, 2024 1:30 p.m., or thereafter, at: SANFORD DEPOT 2728 W 25th St, Sanford, FL 32771 407-305-3388 1413 Sharonda Holley, 1083 Elvin Torres, 1408 Jaubri Cash, 1328 Erika Roberts, 1034 Justin Restrepo, 1202 Alsye Poleon, 1618 Erenstine Browne, 1578 Brian Brookins, 1370 Reginald Jones, 1372 Maria Mcgill, 1290 Juan Gomez, 1026 Kimberly Johnson, 1116 Alana Dennis. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Publication Dates: July 3 and 10, 2024.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 12, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall farms rd., Ocoee FL 34761, 407-516-7221 Vickie Acevedo-home goods, James Worley- tools, Blair cummings- Home goods, kenneth knight-Home goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on July 12, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 3404: 2650 N Powers Dr Orlando, FL 32818, 407.982.1032 @ 1:00 PM: Wilbert Pierre-Mattresses and boxes, Cheryl Chung- Household Items, Arthur Cannon-Household Items, Alberto Garcia-Household Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742 on July 12th, 2024 12:00PM. Ashley Coles- Boxes, furniture; Melanie Young- electronics, clothes; Astria White- Boxes, shelves; Cedrea Kirkland- Shelves, trophies, scooter; Roxane Curet- boxes, totes; Paula Holmes- Boxes, personal paperwork; Michelle Roberts- Boxes, coolers; Sean Kirkland Jr- Boxes, furniture, mini-fridge. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 12th, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Sean McCollum - car parts, tools. James Ashbridge - clothing. Kasha Jackson - clothes. Audreka Fair - Household Items, Jamesha Williams - Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 12th, 2024. at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970. Shukeema Woodard-seasonal items, Louis Liggett- household items, Tiana Harrison-clothing, household items, Magan Hanchard- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 on July 12th, 2024 12:00PM Eveline cox-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 23rd, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 637-1360 Deeja Cole-household goods, Angel Dela Cruz-Baby Items, 50 inch TV, Joseph kelly-household good,Meghan Snipes-Boxes and furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated July 23, 2024 at the time and location listed below. 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908. The personal goods stored therein by the following: Krista Denoff: household, totes . Lashonda Tishale Rogers: appliances, household. Shaquantia Lingard : household, totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Extra Space Storage 6035 Sand Lake Vista Drive, Orlando, FL 32819 July 12th, 2024, 11:00AM Petfolk Inc: Medical Supplies/Small Medical Equipment/Office Furniture/Office Supplies Charles Andrew Powers: trade show equipment Alexander Thompson: Appliances Emma Smith: Boxes and household items Christina Whiteside: Home goods Francisco Rivera: Sneakers, clothes, luggage Natalie Barrera: totes, suitcase, clothes Giovanna Filomeno: Queen bed, 2 love seats, and boxes Rhonda Chery Myhand: Twin beds, love seat king bed, dinning room table , boxes Celena Carroll: boxes Mark Harrell: furniture, dvds, misc Andre Huskey: Boxes, Surf board, Clothes, Shoes, Totes Lashawn Merritt: bed set, couch, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 8235 N Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando FL, 32810, 727.428.6564 @ 12:00PM on July 12, 2024 Hero Construction Group-Electronics, Office Equipment, boxes Oneck Delice-Electronics, Office Equipment, computers Dontavius Howard-Vending machine, tires, baby items Oneck Delice-Monitors, keyboards, speakers, printers Tawandra Jackson-Household Goods Oneck Delice-Office equipment, computers, printers. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility inorder to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 25, 2024, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 12280 East Colonial Drive, Orlando FL 32826, 3212867324: Daimon Zachery: Bags: Pressure Washer, Toys, Bedding; Jacolby Reddick: Boxes, household Goods, Tubs, Bags, Lamp, Suitcase; Cynamon Stroman: Suitcases, TV, Turn Table, Power Strip, household goods, Tools, Bike; Carollynn Curtis: Tubs, Boxes, Bags, Tripod, Lamps. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 14916 Old Cheney Hwy, Orlando FL 32826, 4079179151: Beverly Rodriguez: Household Goods, Boxes, Wall Art, Totes, Holiday Decor. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 3364 W State Rd 426 Oviedo, FL 32765, 4079304293: Christine Rivera: Household Goods, Boxes, Bags, Totes, Supplies. Veronica Crespo: Household Goods, Boxes, Totes, Electronics, Outdoor, Tools, Wall Art. Darlene Santiago: Household Goods, Boxes, Appliance, Dressers. Robert Emmet Gannon III: Boxes, Totes, Household Goods, Wall Art. Imari Leandre: Household Goods, Boxes, Bags, Wall Art, Collectables. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 1010 Lockwood Blvd Oviedo, FL 32765, 4079304370: Adam Burdette: Household Goods, Boxes, Vacuum, Plastic Bags, Motorcycle Helmet, Lamps, Bins. Richard Davidson: Household Goods, Bins, TV, Lab Top, Plastic Bag, Fold Table, The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 6068 Wooden Pine Drive, Orlando, Florida, 32829, 4079745165: Jodel Borgella: Furniture, boxes, household goods. Clark Birkett: Tools, boxes, household items. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00AM Life Storage, 11583 University Blvd, Orlando, FL 32817, 4077772278: Yanira Agosto: Household Goods/Furniture The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00AM Life Storage, 9001 Eastmar Commons Blvd, Orlando, FL 32825, 4079016180: Mareile Thompson: bed, dresser, kitchen cabinets, boxes. Dustin Compton: wall art, boxes, chair. Desiree Gimenez: bed, matress, luggage, ceiling fan, totes, boxes. Lauren Romero: desk, wall art, boxes, bags. Joanna Ekemode: bed, couch, dresser, mattress, tv, wall art, clothing, boxes, bags. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage, 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Pearl Sabino: Luggage, totes, household items; Shakyra De Jesus: clothing, Collectibles, sneakers, boxes; Robert Troupe: Couch, bed, Mattress and frame, Shoes, wall art; Victor Rodriguez: Gym Equipment The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Jenniser Colon 1 bedroom apartment The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45 PM Extra Space Storage, 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, 4074959612: Dulce Maria Pacheco Aquino-Household items; Dulce Maria Pacheco Aquino-Household items.The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:15PM Extra Space Storage, 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4072807355: Shauntrel Daniels- Clothes, TVs, iMac, Ladder; Timothy Lorenzo Bryant- Holiday Decoration, Household Furniture, Jewlery. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Stephenie Daniel, Furniture crib Holiday decor tvs paint equipment The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage, 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Tommy Mclean, Household items; Claudine Satcher, boxes; Donald Jackson, 5-bedroom household. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Camille Baker homegoods, Joan Ouko totes, Shante Taylor homegoods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Dr Orlando, FL 32828 3218004793: Kyel Francis - bed, file cabinet, books, lamps, art; Emmarie Pabon Ð Bikes, Holiday Decorations, Cloths; Ray Snider Ð Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2650 W.25th St. Sanford, Fl 32771, 407-324-9985 on July 23rd, 2024 at 12:00pm Tailore Conyers: household goods, Michael Eason Sr : Household Goods, Marvin Mackeyroy : household goods, Rose Cooper: household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Life Storage, #3700, 5645 W State Road 46, Sanford, FL 32771 (321)286-7326. On July 23rd, 2024 at 12:00 PM Timmy McClain-Household goods/furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property
Extra Space Storage/ Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Store 3057 4066 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32808 (407) 734-1959 on July 12, 2024 12:00PM Anthony White- Lamps, End Tables, TV, Chairs, Wheelchair, Totes, Bags, Clothing, Shoes, Furniture Kraig Lynch- Bags, Totes, Exercise Equipment, Boxes, Malik Mosley- Bags, Personal Effects Taquella Miller- Bags, Totes, Clothing and Shoes, Boxes Christina Hopgood- Bed Frames, Mattress, Bedding, Lamps, Boxes, Bags, Totes, Chairs Taquella Miller- Appliances, Dishes, Kitchenware, Wall Art, Electronics, Furniture, Tools and Equipment Ashley Hall- Clothing and Shoes, Baby Toys and Games, Totes, Purses, Mattress and Bedding, Boxes Isaiah Ible- TV, Dresser, Lamps, Totes, Mattress and Bedding, Boxes, Couches Neoniecha Barnes- Totes, Bags, and Bookbags, Baby Toys, Clothing and Shoes, Boxes Nadine Young-Brown- Bags, Clothing and Shoes Jean Fleurmond- Appliances, Ladders, Lawn Equipment, Boxes, Tools and Supplies Mecell Robinson- Baby Toys, Fish Tank, Totes, Clothing and Shoes, Boxes, Motorized Kids Bikes Deborah Martinez- Crates, Coolers, Clothing and Shoes, Books, Boxes, Luggage. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
FLORIDA DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections 83.801 - 83.809. Auctions will be held on the premises at locations and times indicated below. Wednesday July 17, 2024, Thursday July 18, 2024. Contents: Misc. & household goods and vehicles. Viewing is at time of sale only. The owners’ or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit, and to refuse any bid. 2580 Michigan Ave Kissimmee,FL 34744 (Wed, July 17 @ 11:30am) 0123-Miguel Balaguer, 0429-Rebeca Perez Lopez, 1219-Miguel Balaguer, 1251-Patrick McCabe, 1523-Christian Santiago 5622 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando,FL 32811 (Wed, July 17 @ 1:00pm) 0222-LaDavid Mathews, 0745- Joaquim Rodriguez, 1019-Radyhat Onabanjo 6401 Pinecastle Blvd Orlando,FL 32809 (Wed, July 17 @ 2:30pm) 63-Markeisha Lancaster, 729-Israel Cisnero 3625 Aloma Ave Oviedo,FL 32765 (Thurs, July 18 @ 11:00am) 0520-Ashley Johnson 17420 SR 50 Clermont,FL 34711 (Thurs, July 18 @ 1:00pm) 0207-Katie Buckland, 0740-Todd Smith. Run dates 6/26/2024 and 7/3/2024.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. CASE NO: DP14-182, IN THE INTEREST OF B.J. DOB: 1/17/2024, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: CECILE JACKSON, Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption:B.J. born on 1/17/2024. You are hereby commanded to appear on July 22, 2024, at 9:30 AM before the Honorable Wayne Wooten at the Orange Courthouse, 2000 East Michigan Street Orlando, Fl 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of June, 2024. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/WOOTEN CASE NO.: DP22-365 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: J.R.C. DOB: 07/11/2022 NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING ON PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: Johnathan Colon, A/K/A Jonathan Colon Muniz Father to the Minor Child, Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: J.R.C., date of birth July 11th , 2022. You are hereby commanded to appear on July 30th, 2024, at 10:00 A.M. before the Honorable Wayne C. Wooten, Judge of the Circuit Court, in Court Room 6 of the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 21st day of June, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of George Lytle, Esquire Florida Bar Number: 985465 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Clerk (seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. 2022-DP-088 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: S.S. DOB: 4/11/2019, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: CHRISTOPHER WAGNER, Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: S.S. born on 4/11/2019. You are hereby commanded to appear on August 9, 2024, at 2:00PM., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of June, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. CASE 23-DP-12 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: K.H. DOB: 1/12/2023, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: JONATHAN EUGENE HODGE, Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: K.H. born on 1/12/2023. You are hereby commanded to appear on September 10th , 2024, at 9:30AM., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 24th day of June, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 CASE NO.: DP23-056 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: G.W. DOB: 01/25/2023. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA To: William Walker Last known address: 2807 W. Amelia St., Orlando, FL 32805. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Wayne C. Wooten, on July 19, 2024, at 9:30 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified: FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of June, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia Rodriguez, Esquire FBN: 1026123 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/WOOTEN CASE NO: DP22-514 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD I.V.H. DOB: 1/31/2021. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: JESUS RODRIGUEZ,, Address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Greg Tynan on August 7, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD(REN) NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 17th day of June, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tracy Drewes, Esquire Florida Bar No: 1010702, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. KEVIN GREEN Petitioner and TYWONDA LASSITER WAGSTAFF, Respondent. Case No.: 2024-DR-004798-O Notice of Action for Family Cases with Minor Child(ren). TO: TYWONDA LASSITER WAGSTAFF, 4460 WELDON PLACE, ORLANDO, FL 32811. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Paternity (DISESTABLISHMENT) has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on KEVIN GREEN whose address is 626 CITRUS ST., ORLANDO, FL 32805 on or before 8/1/2024, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at Orange County Clerk of Court: 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. No real or personal property. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 6/12/2024 TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT. By: /S/ ROBERT HINGSTON {Deputy Clerk}
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Store 8439:1420 N Orange Blossom Trl Orlando, FL 32804 (407) 312-8736 on July 12th, 2024 12:00PM Teven Griffin- household goods/ furniture Teven Griffin- household goods/ furniture Jaimie Ann Tahir- household goods/ furniture Tarah Chambers- household goods/ furniture Scharla Jacobs-household goods/ furniture Stephanie Duclos-household goods/ furniture Clive Thompson-household goods/ furniture Jessica Morse-household goods/ furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 7244 Overland Rd Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 794-7457 on July 12th, 2024 12:00PM Yurika Wright-Household Goods/Furniture; Alberto Puebla-Small office furniture, warehouse Shelves.; Gustavo Garcia-Furniture, Boxes; Yamilet Piza-Household Goods/Furniture; Keyonna Stewart-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment; Andrea Flowers-Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 25 E Lester Rd Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 551-5590 on July 12, 2024 12:00PM Mary Slaughter-furniture, personal belonging.-Felicia Smith-mattresses, boxes.-Tanya Castillo-household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul Ctr. 508 N. Goldenrod rd. Orlando Fl. 32807 07/11/2024: 332 Reinaldo Cintro Diaz, 233 Tyron Smith, 544 Yvette Edwards, 330 Manuel Cintron Diaz, 119 Aureo Cuevas. U-Haul Ctr. 4001 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl. 32803 07/11/2024: A115 Christian Artiles, A104 Robert Vinca, C204 Ashlie Lewis, D159 Taj Jackson, B171 Courteny Jones, D123 Victoria Van Winkle. U-Haul Ctr. 3500 S. Orange ave. Orlando Fl 32806 07/11/2024: 2123 Maalik Hall, 2125 Rocio Medina, 1705 Alisar Khatib, 1144 Shatera Hines, 1934 Melissa Boykin. U-Haul Ctr. 11815 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl 32826 07/11/2024: 1807 Hrvoje Sudic, 1015 Daniel Yu.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on July 12th, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 1334: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando FL, 32811 407.516.7751 @ 12:00PM: Chandrick Jones: Clothes,work tools; Cory Pauling: Box; Dur-rael Bogan: Bedroom set, dresser, nightstand, end table, sectional couch, 8 bags; Edouard Toussaint: home stuff, boxes, one bed; Kelly Stephens: appliances, bags, boxes; Shameena Hooker: Furniture, electronics, household items; Sharron Wilcox: bins a couch bedroom dresser dryer bins / 2 bedroom apartment but not fully furnished; Stefani Martins Samuel: boxes furniture clothing; Takiria Parker: Bed, furniture; Tangela Harris: 1 Bedroom Sofa, S sofa, K bedroom, L dresser, nightstand, fireplace, glass wall piece. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on July 12th, 2024 at 11:00 AM for units located at: Compass Self Storage 3498 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted.A135 - Lisbeth Peralta A241 Ð Ramon Figueroa G142 Ð Michael Dendy H102 Ð Michelle White I108 Ð Alexis Castro I113 Ð Daliana Jimenez I119 Ð Alexis Castro. Run dates 6/26/2024 and 7/3/2024.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on July 11, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2149 - Lancaster, Kia; 3011 - Abdul-haqq, Asad; 3013 - Merritt, Walid PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 09:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0126 - Fani, Reginaldo; 0216 - Martinez, Edgar; 0217 - Rivera, Julian; 1023 - Lloyd, Kandice; 1024 - Burgos Cespedes, Jonnathan; 3055 - Hernandez, Jonathan; 7155 - Ellison, Derrick S; 8042 - Diaz, Diandra PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0365 - CLIFT, JULIE; 0531 - Nicol, Cheri; 2055 - Collin, Wiley; 2096 - Brown, Sarah; 2118 - Rodriguez, Frank PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 10:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2073 - Madden, Mitchell; 2115 - Kidokinetics Orlando Wright, Bethany PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. D027 - Halstead, John; D156 - Jr., Roland Williams; D159 - Causing, Major; D202 - Rivera, Isabel; E046 - Gomez, Mertha; E080 - Stay Inspired Tribe LLC Irving, Chase; E095 - Garcia, Tirso PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1012 - witt, Jodi; 2267 - Simpson, Firmie; 2272 - JONES, TYRONE; 2410 - Tidy tee cohen, Tanya; 3161 - RBS Wig Studio Boutique & Spa Akpan, Shantan; F372 - Rosario, Rafael; G528 - Maldonado, Letmarie; H578 - Brown, Melody; H609 - Ortiz, Francisco PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 10:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1418 - Mayo, Lidia; 1605 - Arocho, Omar; 1745 - Magnell, Amanda; 2015 - Tisbe, Ronald; 2033 - Montgomery, Kayla; 2247 - Joseph, Florise; 2291 - Layme, Porscha PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 10:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1209 - Williams, Measheia; 1411 - Garcia, Iris; 2413 - Castoire, Lydia; 2424 - colon, Esteban; 2532 - Moore, Edna; 2592 - Abell, Kathy; 2690 - Rondil Richard, Farah PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2017 - Hodge, Shabazz; 2023 - brewer, Sharon; 3090 - Del Rio, Alicia PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 11:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A276 - Wagner, Rene; B338 - Robinson, Roniya; C346 - colon, Tiffany; C347 - Simon, Jessica; D404 - bellavia, James; D482 - Boyd, Joshua; F565 - valentin, Armando PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 11:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A007 - cawthon, Jennifer; C276 - Fenton, Lauren; D408 - Delgado, Matthew PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B116 - Rogers, Christian; B162 - Carn, Sharlae; B173 - Campbell, Colin O; C105 - Santiago, Manuel; C106 - Kessler, Cheryl; C230E - Tirado Jr, David Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on July 12th, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 7590: 7360 Sandlake Rd Orlando, FL 32819, 407.634.4449 @ 11:45 AM: Anthony Mcgregory- Boogie boards, mirror, tent, car jack, bags; Shantal Roscoe- Totes, boxes, tv, appliances, mattress; Shakil Kabani- Camp supplies; David Erazo- Christmas tree, winter clothing. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on July 12, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1320 - Delcampo, Breanna; 2506 - Leaf, Amy; 3318 - Williams Jr, Robert; 3719 - waddell, Torin Jemel PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A023 - Albright, Maylynn; A024 - Bustamante, Teodoro; B041 - Ruiz, Juan Varela; I273 - Bennett, Michele; J341 - Roseboro, Marilyn; J391 - Bennett, Michele; K452 - Garcia, Wendy PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B273 - Hutcheson, Christopher; C331 - Glassford, Joshua; C375 - Hernandez, Virginia; F640 - Adamson, Davanya; G094 - joseph, jennifer PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 10:15 AMSale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com F633 - Green, Litekia. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A022 - Sierra, Juan; C006 - Domer, Helen; G020 - Jackson, Jontay; H027 - Yates, Bill; H040 - BARNESE, SENITA; I016 - Keen, Nicholas; J117 - Williams, Vickie; J123 - Mcdaniel, Sharief; J605 - perdue, Brandon; J903 - Gilchrist, Samantha; P051 - Louis, Monchiney PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A152 - Rodrigues, Andre; F606 - Brown, Darney; G734 - Gabriel, Jackson PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 00410 - Bourbonnais, Zack; 00552 - CARROLL, ANDREW; 00598 - SMITH, SHARDAE L; 00625 - Steele, Pearl; 00729 - Ayala, Alize; 00745 - Simoneau, Ronald PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1019 - Simon, Alberta Jean; 1108 - Mark, Michele; 2049 - Rivera, Vanessa; 3022 - Furtak, Jennie; 5065 - camargo, steve; 5091 - Brasiliano, Roseli Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on July 12, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:15 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1400 - McCalla, Khristoffe Dewight; 1503 - King, Tytiana; 2117B - reeves, glenn; 2523 - Denard, Shirley PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0469 - Coleman, Dawnasia; 2061 - dieguez, Bianca; 3017 - Alvarado, Ayram; 3048 - Ceesay, Mohammed; 5004 - Jones, Jasniquio. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 5053 - Breedlove, Jasmine; 6088 - Nienstedt, Mark; 6181 - Murray, Lynn; 6220 - Reese, Timothy; 6234 - Hastings, Brittney. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 3024 - Gruse, David; 5014 - Floyd, Daryle. PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B054 - beacham, CArl; B213 - Jr, Thomas Flores; F008 - Cruz Rivera, Leisha. PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A126 - Rowe, Neville; B225 - Augustin, Martine; B230 - FLEUR, Mackendy SAINT; B253 - Williams, Paulette; B260 - lopez, Candy; E003 - Green, Brionica; E087 - Brandon, Stephanie; F611 - Jeanbaptiste, Angelot; J916 - Bittner, Francis; J916 - Bittner, Brittany; P018 - Cuneaz, Michael. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1462 - James, Timothy; 1607 - WEST, VERNON; 1630 - Perera, Daniella; 2005 - Lagree, Andrea; 2208 - henry, Tyra; 2267 - Thomas, Lakesha; 2422 - myers, Jaquesta; 2627 - Holmes, Amelia. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A030 - Session, Gregory; B026A - MITCHELL, MICHAEL; B048 - Vaught, Jerry; B084 - Bwgm exp llc Lambert, Falasha; C004 - Hossain, Joairia; C077 - Heffner, Billy; C108 - Clayton, Cedrina; D002 - Bunbury, Wilfred; E053 - Wright, Tewanda; E063 - Mckenzie, Latwan; E071 - bingham, nick; F075 - Wilson, Desiree; F114 - Thomas, Quandra. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 03:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0025 - Thomas, Anita; 0079 - Peterson, Carlexis; 0083 - Cutter, Stalexus; 0153 - Bacon, Bertha; 0194 - Metivier, Nenseens; 0243 - bridges, Larry; 0250 - Mondzali, Christ; 0330 - Jerelds, Marjorie; 0348 - akins, Brekencur; 0366 - Villanueva, Jasmine; 0423 - Jenkins, Travis; 0427 - mallow, aja merlaine; 0466 - Sydney, Andre; 0469 - Charles, Ital; 0478 - Jerelds, Marjorie Surgent; 0530 - Rogers, Conrad; 0566 - Francis, Delma; 0614 - Nixon, Howard; 0642 - Canto, Bryan; 0777 - Franklin, Mark. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 03:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0812 - wyatt, Luigi; 1102 - porras, Rudolf; 1103 - Grabish, Andrew; 1314 - Pace, Nyeshala; 1712 - brinson, Brianna. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 04:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0883 - Francis, Lashavia. PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 04:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1106 - jones, aureion; 1191 - knox, Kaishon; 1267 - Wynn, Jacoby; C012 - alloway, Misty; C013 - Clark, Quadrae; D076 - Fontaine, Rolande; G005 - Gomez-Martinez, Odaymis; W017 - Brown, Chardae; X021 - Holzhauer, Elizabeth. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on July 12, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 1317: 5592 LB McLeod Rd Orlando, FL 32811, 407.720.2832 @ 2:00 PM: Niesha Cody-Household Goods; Christine Hemphill-Boxes, keepsakes, fitness equipment; Superior Auto Diagnostic Inc-Phillip Barret-Garage tools, air compressor, Heavy equipment; Marcelo carvalho-Boxes and material; Fuse Allie-Sofa, side chairs, console table; Anastasia Coyne-wood, tools; Sidney Law-household items; Stephen Beam-Extra bedroom; Maricela David-work equipment, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on July 12, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 7420: 800 Beard Rd Winter Garden, FL 34787, 407.551.6985 @ 12:00 PM: Dynasty Carter: Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on July 12th, 2024 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 800 Greenway Professional Ct. Orlando, FL 32824 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. 1113 Carol Martinez 1205 Nohelia Cuevas 1223 Sidney Ferris 1605 Julissa Urena 1725 Jose Rodriguez 1737 Joseph Armstrong 1738 Kimberly Ruiz 2605 Denise Lampton. Run dates 6/26/2024 and 7/3/2024.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on July 12h, 2024 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 203 Neighborhood Market Rd. Orlando, FL 32825 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. Unless Otherwise noted. 1023 Jasper Smith 1070 Janyia Wilcher 1072 Guayronex Santiago Ortega 1114 Jah’neisha Williams 203 Melanie Rodriguez 2235 Alice Tanner 2247 Darnetia Robinson 2250 Ryan Murphy 3010 Bruce Feith 3132 Genese Santaliz Rivera 3147 Laura Vick. Run dates: 6/26/2024 and 7/3/2024.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on July 12th, 2024 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 14120 East Colonial Drive Orlando, Fl 32826 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1220 Latrell Langston #1726 Adam Mathews #1740 Yasmine Reynolds #2321 Leonardo Mendoza. Run dates 6/26/2024 and 7/3/2024.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: July 17th, 2024 9:30am, Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #1106-Households, #1123-Households, #1174-Totes, #1086-Household, #1063-Household, #1043-Furniture, #1026- Households, #1009-Households, #D220-Households, #D222-Boxes, #2089-Buisness Goods, #2022-Furniture, #M311-Households, #K207-Boxes, #J205-Boxes, #G227-
Furniture. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Site #3086, 130 Concord Drive, Casselberry, FL 32707, July 23, 2024 @ 12:00 pm Amy Marie Hunley- Matteress/clothes/houseware/furn/boxes/2 bedroom apt Kelly Nimphius- Household Goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed an advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purcase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on July 19th, 2024 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
19XFA1F52BE048691
2011 HOND
1FUJBBCKX6LV74869
2006 FRHT
1GTR1TEH8FZ324273
2015 GMC
1GYKNFRS0KZ194944
2019 CADI
1UYVS2534GP745920
2016 UTIL
2C3CDXBG8EH188004
2014 DODG
2GNFLGE34F6401958
2015 CHEV
3ELA6RX26PG001202
2023 ATRO TRAILERS
3N1CB51D76L501133
2006 NISS
4T1G11AK9PU771220
2023 TOYT
5YJXCBE23JF109275
2018 TESL
JTHHE5BC0F5008554
2015 LEXS
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JULY 21, 2024
1G1PC5SB5D7207264
2013 CHEV
2V8HW44199R549876
2009 VOLK
JULY 22, 2024
1FTPX14504KD58764
2004 FORD
WBANA53575B857996
2005 BMW
KMHCU4AE5CU226062
2012 HYUN
1HGCP2F73AA155728
2010 HOND
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JULY 21, 2024
JN8AE2KP7B9011236
2011 NISS
JULY 22, 2024
1FATP8UH3L5143139
2020 FORD
JULY 25, 2024
1XNBE1225P3096741
2023 DWTE
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on July 17th, 2024, at 9:00 am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Jean F. Guillaume - #0C013, Sharon Robinson - #0C027, Sharon Robinson - #0C033, Collin Robateau - #0C058, Charles Mensah - #0G001, Adonis Hawthorne - #0G020, Hilton Rodriguez - #0J012, Charles Bernard Bostick - #0J024.
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on July 12th, 2024 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 2435 W SR 426 , Oviedo, FL 32765 . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances . 0091 Ð Debra Ashcraft.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE. To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on July 11, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:00 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2028 - Sanchez, Richard; 2052C - Adorno, Raul; 3006 - Rodriguez, Luis A; 3030 - Cleaning Service, Latino Pinay. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0216 - WALLACE, JANEL; 3031 - Sharma Electric Sharma, Sanjay. PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. D060 - eldi martinez amaya, enrique; E019 - woods, Brandy; E030 - Jones, Chanel; F023 - Laguerre, Crist; J116 - Reese, Brittney; J123 - Mchelon, Kelley; J159 - king, Trishaun; K019 - Narvaez, Jimmy; K074 - Dennis, Romaine PUBLIC STORAGE # 22129, 13151 Reams Rd, Windermere, FL 34786, (407) 395-2605 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1019 - Ortiz Martinez, Herman; 3423 - Simon, Ashanti. PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A123 - Christian, Victor; B232 - Franklin, Irene; C394 - David, Vanessa; E502 - Chue, Gabrielle. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C312 - Delisco, Vana; C314 - kenney, Jeff; E506 - Decembre, ALLEN; J019 - Perez, Jennifer. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1062 - Gonzalez, Ashley; 1102 - Morgan, Lashonda; 1103 - Lopez Torres, Aurea; 12067 - Gema, Vanessa; 1207 - Blankenship, Ashley; 12209 - Yezzyworldwide llc Blanc, Gabby; 309 - Vazquez, Juan; 501 - smith, Trinette; 958 - Cordova, Solangel. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25806, 227 Simpson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, (407) 258-3087 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 002 - Fernandez, Christian; 004 - Green, Charles; 091 - Trinidad, Kristen; 216 - Bowens, Monique; 301 - cristophers, aneurys; 334 - jordan, Jomar; 436 - gonzalez, Rogelio; 518 - Cappas, James; 810 - edwards, Willie. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147. Time: 03:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 02103 - Nicoletti, Bruno J; 02153 - DeBono, Charles; 02413 - rhodes, Vanesa; 05123 - Prominent auto group llc altamiranda, Roque; 05147 - amesty, Jeammy; 05233 - Harmon, Nicole; 05254 - victoriano, diego; 05331 - Reilly, James. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 03:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1131 - Johnson, Jordan; 1140 - Thompson, Shemariah; 1607 - Guilford, Ronnie; 2053 - ALOMAR MARTINEZ, SHARON; 2154 - Striblin, Jay; 2315 - Harris, Lorenzo C. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 04:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0020 - Armas, Maria De; 0054 - Cruz, Kimberly; 0133 - Heredia, Nathan; 2043 - Hernandez Suarez, Keymarie; 2119 - hates, Charles; 6020 - Martin, Leah; 6057 - Torres, Doraliz; 6121 - Rivera, Jorge; 6193 - Hammond, Janette; 8052 - Macdonald, Rosio; 8073 - Jimenez, Jose. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 04:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0302 - Vargas, Daniel; 2080 - Wolfenden, William; 2145 - Trotter, Melvin PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 04:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0145 - Williams, Tavish; 0202 - Thompson, LaToya; 0242 - Rios, Claudia; 0414 - Owens, Terry; 0903 - Franklin, Adriana; 09105 - Brown, Andrea; 09106 - Harvin, M.A. ; 1037 - Munoz, Erick; 1040 - Kimble, Conteacha; 1126 - Harris, Carlynn; 1343 - shaw, Monique; 1368 - Thomas, Asasha. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
7/29/2024
JTHBA1D26H5040376
LEXS 2017
3GYFNBE31ES601180
CADI 2014
KM8J23A4XGU130660
HYUN 2016
1FM5K7D84HGB50376
FORD 2017
7/30/2024
3GYFNDEYXBS612505
CADI 2011
8/1/2024
1GT12UEY2HF171331
GMC 2017
RGFG0430E393
RGF 1993
2720 13th St, Saint Cloud Fl. 34769,
Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2022 Kia
VIN: 5XXG64J27NG153727
1997 Cross
VIN: CTL822TT1VS008319
2000 Ford
VIN: 1FTZF1721YNA65182
2010 Hyundai
VIN: KMHDU4AS6AU060420
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am on July 24, 2024 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC