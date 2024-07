Legal Public Notices 7/3/24

Orlando Legals

Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: 83.801 - 83.809. All units areassumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com , up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on:2728 W 25th St, Sanford, FL 32771 407-305-3388 1413 Sharonda Holley, 1083 Elvin Torres, 1408 Jaubri Cash, 1328 Erika Roberts, 1034 Justin Restrepo, 1202 Alsye Poleon, 1618 Erenstine Browne, 1578 Brian Brookins, 1370 Reginald Jones, 1372 Maria Mcgill, 1290 Juan Gomez, 1026 Kimberly Johnson, 1116 Alana Dennis. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Publication Dates: July 3 and 10, 2024.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Vickie Acevedo-home goods, James Worley- tools, Blair cummings- Home goods, kenneth knight-Home goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on July 12, 2024 at the location indicated:: 2650 N Powers Dr Orlando, FL 32818, 407.982.1032 @ 1:00 PM: Wilbert Pierre-Mattresses and boxes, Cheryl Chung- Household Items, Arthur Cannon-Household Items, Alberto Garcia-Household Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Ashley Coles- Boxes, furniture; Melanie Young- electronics, clothes; Astria White- Boxes, shelves; Cedrea Kirkland- Shelves, trophies, scooter; Roxane Curet- boxes, totes; Paula Holmes- Boxes, personal paperwork; Michelle Roberts- Boxes, coolers; Sean Kirkland Jr- Boxes, furniture, mini-fridge. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Sean McCollum - car parts, tools. James Ashbridge - clothing. Kasha Jackson - clothes. Audreka Fair - Household Items, Jamesha Williams - Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:. at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Shukeema Woodard-seasonal items, Louis Liggett- household items, Tiana Harrison-clothing, household items, Magan Hanchard- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Eveline cox-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below.Deeja Cole-household goods, Angel Dela Cruz-Baby Items, 50 inch TV, Joseph kelly-household good,Meghan Snipes-Boxes and furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicatedat the time and location listed below.Krista Denoff: household, totes . Lashonda Tishale Rogers: appliances, household. Shaquantia Lingard : household, totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property., on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Petfolk Inc: Medical Supplies/Small Medical Equipment/Office Furniture/Office Supplies Charles Andrew Powers: trade show equipment Alexander Thompson: Appliances Emma Smith: Boxes and household items Christina Whiteside: Home goods Francisco Rivera: Sneakers, clothes, luggage Natalie Barrera: totes, suitcase, clothes Giovanna Filomeno: Queen bed, 2 love seats, and boxes Rhonda Chery Myhand: Twin beds, love seat king bed, dinning room table , boxes Celena Carroll: boxes Mark Harrell: furniture, dvds, misc Andre Huskey: Boxes, Surf board, Clothes, Shoes, Totes Lashawn Merritt: bed set, couch, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property., on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Hero Construction Group-Electronics, Office Equipment, boxes Oneck Delice-Electronics, Office Equipment, computers Dontavius Howard-Vending machine, tires, baby items Oneck Delice-Monitors, keyboards, speakers, printers Tawandra Jackson-Household Goods Oneck Delice-Office equipment, computers, printers. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility inorder to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property., will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Daimon Zachery: Bags: Pressure Washer, Toys, Bedding; Jacolby Reddick: Boxes, household Goods, Tubs, Bags, Lamp, Suitcase; Cynamon Stroman: Suitcases, TV, Turn Table, Power Strip, household goods, Tools, Bike; Carollynn Curtis: Tubs, Boxes, Bags, Tripod, Lamps. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Beverly Rodriguez: Household Goods, Boxes, Wall Art, Totes, Holiday Decor. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Christine Rivera: Household Goods, Boxes, Bags, Totes, Supplies. Veronica Crespo: Household Goods, Boxes, Totes, Electronics, Outdoor, Tools, Wall Art. Darlene Santiago: Household Goods, Boxes, Appliance, Dressers. Robert Emmet Gannon III: Boxes, Totes, Household Goods, Wall Art. Imari Leandre: Household Goods, Boxes, Bags, Wall Art, Collectables. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Adam Burdette: Household Goods, Boxes, Vacuum, Plastic Bags, Motorcycle Helmet, Lamps, Bins. Richard Davidson: Household Goods, Bins, TV, Lab Top, Plastic Bag, Fold Table, The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Jodel Borgella: Furniture, boxes, household goods. Clark Birkett: Tools, boxes, household items. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Yanira Agosto: Household Goods/Furniture The personal goods stored therein by the following:Mareile Thompson: bed, dresser, kitchen cabinets, boxes. Dustin Compton: wall art, boxes, chair. Desiree Gimenez: bed, matress, luggage, ceiling fan, totes, boxes. Lauren Romero: desk, wall art, boxes, bags. Joanna Ekemode: bed, couch, dresser, mattress, tv, wall art, clothing, boxes, bags. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Pearl Sabino: Luggage, totes, household items; Shakyra De Jesus: clothing, Collectibles, sneakers, boxes; Robert Troupe: Couch, bed, Mattress and frame, Shoes, wall art; Victor Rodriguez: Gym Equipment The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Jenniser Colon 1 bedroom apartment The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Dulce Maria Pacheco Aquino-Household items; Dulce Maria Pacheco Aquino-Household items.The personal goods stored therein by the following:Shauntrel Daniels- Clothes, TVs, iMac, Ladder; Timothy Lorenzo Bryant- Holiday Decoration, Household Furniture, Jewlery. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Stephenie Daniel, Furniture crib Holiday decor tvs paint equipment The personal goods stored therein by the following:Tommy Mclean, Household items; Claudine Satcher, boxes; Donald Jackson, 5-bedroom household. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Camille Baker homegoods, Joan Ouko totes, Shante Taylor homegoods. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Kyel Francis - bed, file cabinet, books, lamps, art; Emmarie Pabon Ð Bikes, Holiday Decorations, Cloths; Ray Snider Ð Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property., on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Tailore Conyers: household goods, Michael Eason Sr : Household Goods, Marvin Mackeyroy : household goods, Rose Cooper: household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Timmy McClain-Household goods/furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal propertywill hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Anthony White- Lamps, End Tables, TV, Chairs, Wheelchair, Totes, Bags, Clothing, Shoes, Furniture Kraig Lynch- Bags, Totes, Exercise Equipment, Boxes, Malik Mosley- Bags, Personal Effects Taquella Miller- Bags, Totes, Clothing and Shoes, Boxes Christina Hopgood- Bed Frames, Mattress, Bedding, Lamps, Boxes, Bags, Totes, Chairs Taquella Miller- Appliances, Dishes, Kitchenware, Wall Art, Electronics, Furniture, Tools and Equipment Ashley Hall- Clothing and Shoes, Baby Toys and Games, Totes, Purses, Mattress and Bedding, Boxes Isaiah Ible- TV, Dresser, Lamps, Totes, Mattress and Bedding, Boxes, Couches Neoniecha Barnes- Totes, Bags, and Bookbags, Baby Toys, Clothing and Shoes, Boxes Nadine Young-Brown- Bags, Clothing and Shoes Jean Fleurmond- Appliances, Ladders, Lawn Equipment, Boxes, Tools and Supplies Mecell Robinson- Baby Toys, Fish Tank, Totes, Clothing and Shoes, Boxes, Motorized Kids Bikes Deborah Martinez- Crates, Coolers, Clothing and Shoes, Books, Boxes, Luggage. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections 83.801 - 83.809. Auctions will be held on the premises at locations and times indicated below.. Contents: Misc. & household goods and vehicles. Viewing is at time of sale only. The owners’ or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit, and to refuse any bid. 2580 Michigan Ave Kissimmee,FL 34744 (Wed, July 17 @ 11:30am) 0123-Miguel Balaguer, 0429-Rebeca Perez Lopez, 1219-Miguel Balaguer, 1251-Patrick McCabe, 1523-Christian Santiago 5622 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando,FL 32811 (Wed, July 17 @ 1:00pm) 0222-LaDavid Mathews, 0745- Joaquim Rodriguez, 1019-Radyhat Onabanjo 6401 Pinecastle Blvd Orlando,FL 32809 (Wed, July 17 @ 2:30pm) 63-Markeisha Lancaster, 729-Israel Cisnero 3625 Aloma Ave Oviedo,FL 32765 (Thurs, July 18 @ 11:00am) 0520-Ashley Johnson 17420 SR 50 Clermont,FL 34711 (Thurs, July 18 @ 1:00pm) 0207-Katie Buckland, 0740-Todd Smith. Run dates 6/26/2024 and 7/3/2024.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF B.J. DOB: 1/17/2024, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO:Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption:B.J. born on 1/17/2024. You are hereby commanded to appear on July 22, 2024, at 9:30 AM before the Honorable Wayne Wooten at the Orange Courthouse, 2000 East Michigan Street Orlando, Fl 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of June, 2024. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/WOOTEN CASE NO.:IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: J.R.C. DOB: 07/11/2022 NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING ON PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO:Father to the Minor Child, Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: J.R.C., date of birth July 11th , 2022. You are hereby commanded to appear on July 30th, 2024, at 10:00 A.M. before the Honorable Wayne C. Wooten, Judge of the Circuit Court, in Court Room 6 of the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 21st day of June, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of George Lytle, Esquire Florida Bar Number: 985465 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Clerk (seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA.IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: S.S. DOB: 4/11/2019, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: S.S. born on 4/11/2019. You are hereby commanded to appear on August 9, 2024, at 2:00PM., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of June, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA.IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: K.H. DOB: 1/12/2023, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: K.H. born on 1/12/2023. You are hereby commanded to appear on September 10th , 2024, at 9:30AM., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 24th day of June, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: G.W. DOB: 01/25/2023. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA To:Last known address: 2807 W. Amelia St., Orlando, FL 32805. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Wayne C. Wooten, on July 19, 2024, at 9:30 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified: FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of June, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia Rodriguez, Esquire FBN: 1026123 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/WOOTENIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD I.V.H. DOB: 1/31/2021. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, Address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Greg Tynan on August 7, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD(REN) NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 17th day of June, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tracy Drewes, Esquire Florida Bar No: 1010702, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. KEVIN GREEN Petitioner and TYWONDA LASSITER WAGSTAFF, Respondent.Notice of Action for Family Cases with Minor Child(ren). TO: TYWONDA LASSITER WAGSTAFF, 4460 WELDON PLACE, ORLANDO, FL 32811. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Paternity (DISESTABLISHMENT) has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on KEVIN GREEN whose address is 626 CITRUS ST., ORLANDO, FL 32805 on or before 8/1/2024, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at Orange County Clerk of Court: 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. No real or personal property. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 6/12/2024 TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT. By: /S/ ROBERT HINGSTON {Deputy Clerk}will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Teven Griffin- household goods/ furniture Teven Griffin- household goods/ furniture Jaimie Ann Tahir- household goods/ furniture Tarah Chambers- household goods/ furniture Scharla Jacobs-household goods/ furniture Stephanie Duclos-household goods/ furniture Clive Thompson-household goods/ furniture Jessica Morse-household goods/ furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Yurika Wright-Household Goods/Furniture; Alberto Puebla-Small office furniture, warehouse Shelves.; Gustavo Garcia-Furniture, Boxes; Yamilet Piza-Household Goods/Furniture; Keyonna Stewart-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment; Andrea Flowers-Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Mary Slaughter-furniture, personal belonging.-Felicia Smith-mattresses, boxes.-Tanya Castillo-household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com : 332 Reinaldo Cintro Diaz, 233 Tyron Smith, 544 Yvette Edwards, 330 Manuel Cintron Diaz, 119 Aureo Cuevas.A115 Christian Artiles, A104 Robert Vinca, C204 Ashlie Lewis, D159 Taj Jackson, B171 Courteny Jones, D123 Victoria Van Winkle.: 2123 Maalik Hall, 2125 Rocio Medina, 1705 Alisar Khatib, 1144 Shatera Hines, 1934 Melissa Boykin.1807 Hrvoje Sudic, 1015 Daniel Yu.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below onat the location indicated:: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando FL, 32811 407.516.7751 @ 12:00PM: Chandrick Jones: Clothes,work tools; Cory Pauling: Box; Dur-rael Bogan: Bedroom set, dresser, nightstand, end table, sectional couch, 8 bags; Edouard Toussaint: home stuff, boxes, one bed; Kelly Stephens: appliances, bags, boxes; Shameena Hooker: Furniture, electronics, household items; Sharron Wilcox: bins a couch bedroom dresser dryer bins / 2 bedroom apartment but not fully furnished; Stefani Martins Samuel: boxes furniture clothing; Takiria Parker: Bed, furniture; Tangela Harris: 1 Bedroom Sofa, S sofa, K bedroom, L dresser, nightstand, fireplace, glass wall piece. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on