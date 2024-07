Legal Public Notices 7/10/24

Orlando Legals

Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: 83.801 - 83.809. All units are assumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on: 2728 W 25th St, Sanford, FL 32771 407-305-3388 1413 Sharonda Holley, 1083 Elvin Torres, 1408 Jaubri Cash, 1328 Erika Roberts, 1034 Justin Restrepo, 1202 Alsye Poleon, 1618 Erenstine Browne, 1578 Brian Brookins, 1370 Reginald Jones, 1372 Maria Mcgill, 1290 Juan Gomez, 1026 Kimberly Johnson, 1116 Alana Dennis. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Publication Dates: July 3 and 10, 2024. will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Arkeisha Adams: totes, bags, clothes; Altoria White: boxes, mattresses, bedding; Myriam Castor: Shelving, boxes, bags; Jennifer Osborne: Boxes, totes, clothes; Jessica Harris: boxes, totes, bike; Angela Smith: boxes; Clacema William: Bed Frame, Boxes, totes, bags; Alvin Brinson: Chairs, Furniture, bags, totes; Christopher Rosario: household items; Mitchell Wheatley: Clothing; Nancy Wilkins: Boxes, totes; Yaminel Gravesande: Bedding furniture, clothes; Clacema William: Bedding, Furniture, Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: at the times and locations listed below. Deeja Cole-household goods, Angel Dela Cruz-Baby Items, 50 inch TV, Joseph kelly-household good, Meghan Snipes-Boxes and furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on July 26, 2024 at the location indicated: 2650 N Powers Dr Orlando, FL 32818, 407.982.1032 @ 1:00 PM: Kadisha Henry-Household Goods, Shakayra Williams-Household Goods, Innocent Rose Marie-Household Goods, Rashay Mccree-Household Goods, Prosper Philogene-Household Items, Tiara Gilbert-Boxes, David Jean-Household Goods, Emmanuel Hampton-Household Goods, Verdell Lovett-Household Goods, Tiara Gilbert-Clothing, Trenton Jones-Household Items. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Carmelo Sanchez - Tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:. at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Eugene Boyd- household items, Anthony Simpson- household items, Latisha Simeina- furniture, children's items, Cynthia La Juan- Adams- household items, Bibi Sukhraj- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Josephine Ducreay- Home goods. Marc Lopez- bar equipment. Latoya Boyd-house goods. Jason Todd Grace-house goods. Raylyn Sugar-household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicatedat the time and location listed below.Krista Denoff: household, totes . Lashonda Tishale Rogers: appliances, household. Shaquantia Lingard : household, totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property., on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:John Natoli: Bins, tools, Pakarcia Wilson: Totes, Bags, Clothes The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property., on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Oneck Delice -Office Equipment, computers, electronic devices Oneck Delice-Computers, documents, cabinets, electronic devices Oneck Delice-Boxes, Computers, electronic devices, office equipment Oneck Delice-Cabinets Clothing Documents, electronics, computers Ferquanza Hamilton-Cabinets, Dressers, Household, boxes Oneck Delice-Cabinets, old stuff, personal effects, electronics, computers Oneck Delice-Shelves, Electronics, computers, cable cords, office equipment Brandon Williams-Clothing, shoes, Boxes, computers Cristian Gonzalez-Motor/car parts,skate board, clothes, books, outdoor equipment Cynthia Wilson-Appliances, toys, clothes, wall art, household, outdoor Susan Loomis-Household Goods/Furniture Danirlle Marsh-Furniture appliances personal belongings. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility inorder to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property., will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Daimon Zachery: Bags: Pressure Washer, Toys, Bedding; Jacolby Reddick: Boxes, household Goods, Tubs, Bags, Lamp, Suitcase; Cynamon Stroman: Suitcases, TV, Turn Table, Power Strip, household goods, Tools, Bike; Carollynn Curtis: Tubs, Boxes, Bags, Tripod, Lamps. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Beverly Rodriguez: Household Goods, Boxes, Wall Art, Totes, Holiday Decor. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Christine Rivera: Household Goods, Boxes, Bags, Totes, Supplies. Veronica Crespo: Household Goods, Boxes, Totes, Electronics, Outdoor, Tools, Wall Art. Darlene Santiago: Household Goods, Boxes, Appliance, Dressers. Robert Emmet Gannon III: Boxes, Totes, Household Goods, Wall Art. Imari Leandre: Household Goods, Boxes, Bags, Wall Art, Collectables. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Adam Burdette: Household Goods, Boxes, Vacuum, Plastic Bags, Motorcycle Helmet, Lamps, Bins. Richard Davidson: Household Goods, Bins, TV, Lab Top, Plastic Bag, Fold Table, The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Jodel Borgella: Furniture, boxes, household goods. Clark Birkett: Tools, boxes, household items. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Yanira Agosto: Household Goods/Furniture The personal goods stored therein by the following:Mareile Thompson: bed, dresser, kitchen cabinets, boxes. Dustin Compton: wall art, boxes, chair. Desiree Gimenez: bed, matress, luggage, ceiling fan, totes, boxes. Lauren Romero: desk, wall art, boxes, bags. Joanna Ekemode: bed, couch, dresser, mattress, tv, wall art, clothing, boxes, bags. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Pearl Sabino: Luggage, totes, household items; Shakyra De Jesus: clothing, Collectibles, sneakers, boxes; Robert Troupe: Couch, bed, Mattress and frame, Shoes, wall art; Victor Rodriguez: Gym Equipment The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Jenniser Colon 1 bedroom apartment The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Dulce Maria Pacheco Aquino-Household items; Dulce Maria Pacheco Aquino-Household items.The personal goods stored therein by the following:Shauntrel Daniels- Clothes, TVs, iMac, Ladder; Timothy Lorenzo Bryant- Holiday Decoration, Household Furniture, Jewlery. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Stephenie Daniel, Furniture crib Holiday decor tvs paint equipment The personal goods stored therein by the following:Tommy Mclean, Household items; Claudine Satcher, boxes; Donald Jackson, 5-bedroom household. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Camille Baker homegoods, Joan Ouko totes, Shante Taylor homegoods. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Kyel Francis - bed, file cabinet, books, lamps, art; Emmarie Pabon Ð Bikes, Holiday Decorations, Cloths; Ray Snider Ð Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property., on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Tailore Conyers: household goods, Michael Eason Sr : Household Goods, Marvin Mackeyroy : household goods, Rose Cooper: household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Timmy McClain-Household goods/furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal propertywill hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Rob Ashby- Clothing and shoes, Personal effects and Boxes. Marquise Rivers- Personal effects, Household items, Mattress and bedding, Bed frames, Kids bikes, T.V. and bags. Michael Thomas- Wall art, Boxes, Personal effects and Totes. Nancy Lewis- Clothing and shoes, Lamps, Cabinets and Shelves, Personal effects, Household items, Boxes and baby toys. Enrique Moran- Appliances, Dishes and Kitchenware, Boxes, Electronics, Mattress and bedding, Clothing and shoes, Sports and outdoors, T.V. Elgyn Croker- Clothing and shoes, Toys, Duffle bag and Boxes of pampers. Kiara Blanco- T.V., Appliances, Cabinet and shelves, Dishware and kitchen ware, Furniture, Toys, Clothing and shoes, Mattress and Bedding, Personal effects and boxes. Rashida Foster-Appliances, Cabinets and shelves, Dishes and kitchenware, Lamps, Clothing and Shoes, Mattress and Bedding, and boxes. Rhonda Roane- Clothing and Shoes, Personal effects. Morgan Saffold- Personal effects, Bags and Totes. Susan Cervantas- Clothing and shoes, Personal effects, Household items. Ronald Smith- Clothing and shoes, Sports and outdoors, Boxes and tools, Supplies and Wet vac. Barbara Kelly- Heavy equipment, tools and supplies, Construction machinery and Concrete bags. Tiffany Smith- Clothing and shoes, Personal effects and Boxes. Box 8099, Sanford, Florida 32772-8099. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: July 10, 2024. Signed on this 19th day of June, 2024. /s/ Jerry W. Allender, Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 110030 ALLENDER & ALLENDER, P.A. 719 Garden Street Titusville, FL 32796 Telephone: (321) 269-1511 Facsimile: (321) 264-7676 22-318-JG Email: [email protected] Secondary Email: [email protected] . /s/ BRIAN R. GARVEY, Personal Representative, 1249 Hollyridge Trail, Maitland, FL 32751IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO: P21-DP-0259 IN THE INTEREST OF: Z.H.E. DOB: 10/9/2021, a minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, 1201 W 6Th St Sanford, Fl 32771-1710 A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before John Galluzzo, on August 19, 2024 at 1:30PM at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County, Florida this 12t day of June, 2024. GRANT MALOY, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO: P21-DP-0259 IN THE INTEREST OF: Z.H.E. DOB: 10/9/2021, a minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, 1201 W 6Th St Sanford, Fl 32771-1710 A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before John Galluzzo, on August 19, 2024 at 1:30PM at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County, Florida this 12t day of June, 2024. GRANT MALOY, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF B.J. DOB: 1/17/2024, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO:Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption:B.J. born on 1/17/2024. You are hereby commanded to appear on July 22, 2024, at 9:30 AM before the Honorable Wayne Wooten at the Orange Courthouse, 2000 East Michigan Street Orlando, Fl 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of June, 2024. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/WOOTEN CASE NO.:IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: J.R.C. DOB: 07/11/2022 NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING ON PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO:Father to the Minor Child, Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: J.R.C., date of birth July 11th , 2022. You are hereby commanded to appear on July 30th, 2024, at 10:00 A.M. before the Honorable Wayne C. Wooten, Judge of the Circuit Court, in Court Room 6 of the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 21st day of June, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of George Lytle, Esquire Florida Bar Number: 985465 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Clerk (seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA.IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: S.S. DOB: 4/11/2019, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: S.S. born on 4/11/2019. You are hereby commanded to appear on August 9, 2024, at 2:00PM., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of June, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA.IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: K.H. DOB: 1/12/2023, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: K.H. born on 1/12/2023. You are hereby commanded to appear on September 10th , 2024, at 9:30AM., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 24th day of June, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: G.W. DOB: 01/25/2023. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA To:Last known address: 2807 W. Amelia St., Orlando, FL 32805. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Wayne C. Wooten, on July 19, 2024, at 9:30 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified: FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of June, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia Rodriguez, Esquire FBN: 1026123 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/WOOTENIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD I.V.H. DOB: 1/31/2021. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, Address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Greg Tynan on August 7, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD(REN) NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 17th day of June, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tracy Drewes, Esquire Florida Bar No: 1010702, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. KEVIN GREEN Petitioner and TYWONDA LASSITER WAGSTAFF, Respondent.Notice of Action for Family Cases with Minor Child(ren). TO: TYWONDA LASSITER WAGSTAFF, 4460 WELDON PLACE, ORLANDO, FL 32811. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Paternity (DISESTABLISHMENT) has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on KEVIN GREEN whose address is 626 CITRUS ST., ORLANDO, FL 32805 on or before 8/1/2024, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at Orange County Clerk of Court: 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. No real or personal property. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk's office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 6/12/2024 TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT. By: /S/ ROBERT HINGSTON {Deputy Clerk} is hereby given that the undersigned, Flash Investigations LLC, of 14330 Alafaya Oak Blvd., Orlando, FL 32828, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name: It is the intent of the undersigned to register with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 7/1/24 ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com 2103 Keyona Morgan, 2200 Yvette Mosquera, 2254 Felix Quintana, 3303 Miriam Whitaker, 1088 Sammy Romero, 2119 Karibtza Rodriguez, 1407 Beatriz Collazo, 2280 Raymond Mulero, 1170 John King, 1035 Tiffany Wooden, 1140 Lorenzo Lamey, 1278 Che Feemster, 2307 Orville Campbell, 1061 Wanda Adorno, 2029 Raymond Cole, 1285 Isabel Castillo Urdaneta, 2100 Jenise Jordan, 1055 Carlos Carcamo, 1270 Keith Dixon, 2080 Oguzhan Kasar, 3349 Latoya Michael, 2352 Raymond Mulero, 1196 Linda Johnson, 2275 Yvette Mosquera.3441 Thynia Buckley, 3000 Robert Wilson, 1036 Jerry Wright, 3239 Elijah Hankerson IV, 3179 Charm Baxter, 1068 Nestor Ramirez De Arellano, 2014 Tameka Fulgham, AB1703D Jackeline Rohena, 2146 Christine Irizarry, 1265 John Prados, 2142 Grace Rios, 3081 Shanequa Gantt, 3149 Carmen Plana, 3026 Sheneice Williams, 3266 Kayla Cardona, 3096 Danielle Chin, 3117 Meghan King, 1280 Cassandra Johnson.1603 Diante Douglas, 1617 Isis Stone Peters, 3618 B H Polymers, 1624 Christopher Perez, 3096 Jonathan Astocondor, 2240 BH Polymers, 2337 Curtis Johnson, 1716 Yolanda Able, 3041 William No Last Name, 1615 Amalissa Accilien, 2417 Jonah Hasting, 1307 Cana Marriott, 1601 Robert Sanchez, 1211 Jonah Hastings, 3508 Kevin Castro.527 Michael Zurita, 600 Allie Fundalewics, 847 Roberto Cumbasantos, 1083 Chanae Hobbs, 710 Reggie Santoni, 393 Shakira York, 297 Cesarina Lluberes, 241 Marlyn McNair, 447 Kimberley Layne, 964 Eduardo Padilla, 368 John Eustace, 335 Froilan Morales Soto, 448 Froilan Morales Soto.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below onat the location indicated:: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando FL, 32811 407.516.7751 @ 12:00PM: Alexandria Jones: clothes, laptop, monitors, shoes, clothes; Carlos Nelson: house items 1 bedroom; Jean Blaise: furniture, appliances; Joseph Collazo: boxes; Justin Shefton: household goods; Keisha Green: household goods; Zomiah Russell: Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below onat the location indicated:7360 Sandlake Rd Orlando, FL 32819, 407.634.4449 @ 11:45 AM: Yulihana Betancur- household items; Ramesha Cooks- clothes, boxes, wall art; Bobbie Mcquerry- kitchen items, desks, tv, boxes; Tori Pugliese- furniture, clothes, baby items; Robert Recto- clothes, misc. items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. PURSUANT TO THE FLORIDA SELF-SERVICE STORAGE FACILITY ACT, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE FACILITIES LISTED BELOW D/B/A VALUE STORE IT SELF STORAGE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION (TO SATISFY A LIEN PLACED ON THE CONTENTS PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 83 OF THE FLORIDA STATUTES). THE PERSONAL PROPERTY IN THE BELOW-LISTED OCCUPANTS' LEASED SPACES TO SATISFY THE OWNER'S LIEN. THE PERSONAL PROPERTY STORED THEREIN BY THE FOLLOWING OCCUPANTS MAY INCLUDE BUT IS NOT LIMITED TO GENERAL HOUSEHOLD, OFFICE AND PERSONAL ITEMS, FURNITURE, BOXES, CLOTHES, AND APPLIANCES. THE UNIT(S) WILL BE SOLD AT PUBLIC AUCTION THROUGH ONLINE AUCTION SERVICES OF WWW.STORAGETREASURES.COM. THE SALE TIME AND DATE IS AT 11AM ON: 1016-KENNETH BLAKELY; 1044-JOHN WALTER DRAUGHON/JOH WALTER DRAUGHON; 1084-DEDE ESTHER CHANCELOR; 1095-CRISTIANE DE ALMEIDA; 2053-TIMOTHY EARL SOUTHWORTH The public sale of these items will begin atand continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com , where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.. 1127 - Michalski, Joseph; 1303 - Hernandez, Sophia; 1318 - Lehrich, Bettina; 2404 - Oser, Daniel; 2503 - Newsome, Christy; 2609 - Corea, Kaylin; 2627 - Acree, Barbara; 2721 - Carter, Daphne; 3116 - sheets, gregory; 3423 - Jones, Regina; 3511 - Casella, Jaclyne; 3623 - Stram, Melissa; 3727 - sheets, gregory; P002 - Mathews, Beverly. A008 - Singletary, Destini; A031 - traynr, irene; B055 - Figueroa-Crespo, Janexsy; C101 - Callaghan, Michael; D144 - Fernandes, Jaylin; E155 - scinta, joseph charles jr; E175 - Smith, Terry; F183 - Alexander, Laila; I253 - Hamilton, Wade; J325 - Hernandez, Bobbie; J401 - Tellado, Rose; K416 - Freeman, Regina; K424 - Figueroa-Crespo, Janexsy; K459 - Bowden, Ann Marie; L463 - baleshta, thalia; L474 - Pagan Rosario, Allen; L475 - Figueroa-Crespo, Janexsy; M512 - fRANCE, jUSTIN; R546 - Schwartz, KimberleyA106 - Rice, Ephram; A108 - Burgos, Ingrid; A112 - Smith, Wabu; A127 - Bundy, David; A140 - Commesso, Dominic; B239 - McHenry, Vicki; B249 - Drew, Renford; B271 - Bhagwandass, Linclon; C302 - Hunter, Tammy; C306 - Fowler, Anthony; C332 - GARRISON, Julie; C373 - Fleshman, Megan; E043 - Sixxside Global Solutions Knight, Randall; E083 - Rumble, Gina; E091 - Hodges, Satique; F611 - Allah, Shamilah; F639 - Trent, Talon; F667 - Stokes, Lawrence; F679 - Tillis, Angela; G039 - iServ Ice, LLC Busch, Phil; G098 - Mckee, Angela; H801 - cooper, Kelli; H808 - Sears, Ron; H811 - godwin, matthew ; H834 - buchanan, Jeffrey; H836 - Sergeant, Jane; P012 - Ogaz, RobertA118 - Shelley Simonazzi Hair WEATHERHOLTZ, SHELLEY; B204 - Cowan, Tonya; B223 - Jones, Tymesha; B226 - Barnes, Keona; C309 - Bryson, Crystin; C317 - Miranda-Otavo, Jorge; D404 - Chastee, Jennifer; D442 - Chappell, Daniel; D445 - Myrick, Shaquana; D460 - Reyes, Anaba; E507 - Bender, Tarell; F601 - Bennett, Jameria; F606 - Palma, Suzanne; F618 - Persaud, Samantha; G715 - roberts, Lauren; G735 - Roundtree, laurica; G743 - Delancy, Dewitt; G745 - Rott, Tyler; G751 - Richmond, Mark; G753 - Geiger, Gavin; K018 - Florence, Quaneshia; P005 - Foster, Lyle. A030 - Amende, Timothy; A037 - Campbell, Elaysha; A046 - grant, jessica; B009 Brokaw,Barry; B019 - Rodriguez, Kiabeth; B020 - Ferguson, Wilbur L; C002 - Inman, Jade; C008 - Wright, Tina; C025 - Lundi, Stephanie; C051 - Turner, Castalavet; D024 - Dailey, Jessica; D037 - pennington, Brandy; D042 - Jennings, George; D056 - Bussard, Zachary; D059 - rivera, Zuleika; D060 - Bellamy, Jeremy; D061 - Bees, Paul C; D066 - Garrett, Tamberlin; D090 - Mendez, Ashley; D094 - Pauli, Robin; D101 - licker, Leo; D102 - Guerra, Maylie; E015 - Echevarria, William; E040 - Bradley, Kendall; E058 - Martin, Marianda; E073 - Duval, Timothy; E074 - Santiago, Luz; G001 - Simoneaux, Dana; H003 - Keane, Michael; H007 - Angel’s catering & events Posey, Tony; H008 - Raveneau, Lena; H013 - Angel’s catering & events Posey, Tony; H015 - Williams, Lennell; H023 - WALKER, NADIA; H031 - Hobbs, Anthony; H034 - Mateen, Tarajee Abdul; I006 - Summerlin, Shannon; I021 - Keane, Michael; J101 - Green, Heidi; J417 - Alicea, Margarita; J423 - Calhoun, Kaelan; J509 - Baez, Arceliz; J607 - Mesadieu, Tessa; J609 - Watson, Miguel; J611 - We Provoke Thought Abdul-Karim, Raashid; J707 - Correa, Anthony; J708 - Powell, Karen; J911 - Carrion, Joselin; P061 - Chadwick, Laura; P067 - Chadwick, Laura; P076 - Guevara, DanielB255 - Perkins, James; B263 - Kanyok, Gerald; B282 - Stone, Jamie; C309 - Parker, Tom; C340 - Moody, James; C351 - Johnson, Lovett; C386 - Andujar, Laurinda; D418 - Ramos, Mercedes; D487 - Pace, milie; E510 - Shelton, Greggory; E542 - mclain, dillon; E552 - Patsavos, Tracie; E584 - Roundtree, Ernest; F673 - Green, Garrett; G724 - rodriguez, Joshua; G728 - Beharry, Michael; G731 - Russell, Eustace; G742 - Buckley, Ronald; H832 - goff, alexis00207 - allen, juanita; 00209 - Velez, Jessica; 00416 - Richard, Jeremy; 00425 - Richard, Jeremy; 00427 - The Baby Rattles Company Dolive-Powell, Celestia Lorraine; 00517 - Miller, Marissa; 00524 - Huber, Glenna; 00559 - Simons, Jacqueline Maureen; 00594 - Bryant, Ronald; 00703 - Ugarte, Rick; 00724 - Roy, Joshuah; 00770 - Ripoll, Daniel; 00784 - Osborne, Mary; 00917 - Donaldson, Corey. 1047 - Torres, Reyven; 1098 - Williams, Barri; 2023 - Crosley, Cary; 2103 - GUERRERO, KAYLA; 2139 - Hinton, Joseph; 3040 - Schlawiedt, BrittAny; 4018 - yuriar, Jacquelinne; 5030 - Harper, Deidra; 5034 - Gazard, Mia; 5035 - Williams, Georgette; 5054 - Nash, Elisha; 5071 - Weekes, Trevor; 5101 - Wongsam, Shaula; 5110 - Matthews, Holly; 5124 - Veltman, Christi; 7108 - Smith, Morris1033 - SULLIVAN, EARL GORDON; 1044 - Mercer, Keleisha; 1061 - Hampton, Tyrelle; 1147 - Cummings, Wendy; 1175 - raybon, Sean; 1195 - Elkins, Kristy; 1197 - Wilson, Taneka; 2008 - Lopez, Lisa; 2017 - Shaw, Ron; 2030 - thomas, kirk; 2037 - Whittaker, Rickkia J; 2040 - Jackson, Larry; 2042 - Earl, Smith; 2046 - Moore II, Phillip; 2052A - Bueter, Kathleen; 2069 - ALBERSHARDT, REBECCA; 2070 - Shelton, Donovan; 2105 - Watson, Kristina; 2111 - Knight, Mathew; 2136 - KELLY, JOEL; 2164 - Martin, Briana; 3014 - Shaw, Ron; 3021 - Edwards, Christina; 3024 - Sky View22 llc Cody, Tyron; 3035 - Cooks, Chakarra; 3042 - Placeres, Alexander; 3055 - Anderson, Randy; 3057 - Corlew, Jasmine; 3091 - Kercado, Erica; 3104 - TURNER, JOY; 3146 - CAMPBELL, SONJA; 4001 - MENEFEE, ERICK; 4058 - Scarlett, Kim; 4092 - Canty, Otha. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080. To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.. 1012 - Blanks, Jonte; 1105 - Phillips, Andre; 1189 - Edmond, Breon; 1196 Ð Martinez, Nelson luis; 2009 - Ortiz, Michelle; 2033 - Clarke, Shania; 2042 - Anderson, Sean; 2242 - Clayton, Kalen; 2283 - Clayton, Earl; 2295 - Rodriguez, Sonia; 2331 - Sutton, Sierra; 2391 - Alberts, Kristin; 4141 - Reyes, Ivan;4174 - Phillips, Jonathan; 4183 - Harley, Jacquelyn; 4190 - Perez, Michael; 5009 - davies, Gary; 5026 - Burke, Brennain; 5034 - Morales, Derrick; 5131 - Byrd, Bladen; 5145 - Josey, Amarilis. 0102 - Joyner, Tiffany; 0108 - Armstrong, Richard; 0115 - Johnson, Darrell; 0138 - Portorreal, Tania; 0162 - Beach, Maryann; 0356 - Calendrillo, Lauren; 0357 - Alexander, Loretta; 1017 - Webber, Craig; 1024 - Giguere, Jason; 2023 - Suarez, Maria; 3002 - Parnell, Tionah; 3030 - Camacho, jennifer; 7059 - Snipe-Biles, Jacklyn; 7077 - Figueroa, Alexis; 8037 - Michalski, Joseph; 9005 - Riddick, Andy. 0101 - Arce, Angel; 0116 - Maquivar, Madian; 0119 - Lynch, Chantel; 0142 - Gonzalez, Breanna; 0144 - Gibson, Jaymisha; 0154 - Henderson, Melissa; 0167 - Freeman, Diane; 0191 - Fulton, Darren; 0203 - Halsey, Patricia; 0216 - Martinez, Edgar; 0235 - Crawford, Carole; 0246 - Lipkins, Shelly; 0257 - Howell, Jennifer; 0271 - Rodrigo, Juan; 0289 - Mesa, Santiago; 0298 - Andujar, Christopher; 1009 - Morrison, Alex; 1025 - Amaya, Luis; 2019 - Johnson, Eugene; 3010 - Delgado Martinez, Aida; 3037 - Santiago, Leslie; 4019 - Bright Bulbs Electric Marquina, Brian; 5009 - mena, Miosottis; 6016 - Mcdaniel, Michael; 6021 - Areizaga, Anthony; 6022 - Miller, Walter; 7012 - Moon, Jessica; 7020 - Harrison, Philip; 7039 - ayala, Edgardo; 7045 - GONZALEZ, JUANA; 7061 - McDaniel, Jasmine; 7070 - Dorelus, Jessica; 7098 - Sharma, Natasha; 7117 - Gibilisco, Alan; 7127 - Houze, kim; 8002 - Gonzalez, Sergio; 8021 - Gregory, Jennifer G; 8094 - Williams, Twyla; 8124 - Garrett, Michelle; 8167 - Santana, Rosa; 8170 - bouie, Tonia; 8173 - andersen, Cory; 8189 - Capers, Kalon. 0126 - Bradley, Deserie; 0131 - Williams, Aaliyah; 0365 - CLIFT, JULIE; 0365 Ð Miller, Sandra; 0437 - Blanchard II, Wayne; 0568 - Ingalls, Stephen; 1028 - bonita energy solutions Taylor, Thomas; 1039 - shull, bobbie; 2001 - Ramirez, Simon; 2031 - FamilyDental, WinterSprings; 2042 - Grandt, Julia; 2064 - Cuyler, LaVerne; 2125 - Richardson, Charles; 3015 - Gay, Dawn; 4030 - Waters, Stephanie; 5009 - Republic National Distributing Company Wingfield, Willie. 0171 - Haywood, Akilah; 0208 - Moss, Elijah; 1006 - garcia, Ana; 1014 - Acevedo, Yarimel; 1019 - Clarke, Shania; 1026 - [email protected] , Sherri; 2066 - thomas, Khiana; 2098 - Thorpe, Jamacia; 4058 - Lawson, Bryant; 4074 - Simmons, Regina; 5035 - Eaton, Travis; 5049 - McCormick, Ted; 6024 - Benitez, Taisha; 6026 - thomas, Khiana; 7006 - Felix, Jesus; 8008 Ð Kanyok, Debra. B020 - Sola, Nanxyn; C001 - Campoverde, Carmen; C010 - ferrer, Iraseliz; C017 - Burkett, Russell; C083 - Garrastazu, Luis; D083 - Robertson, Alyson N; D085 - Parra, Sergio; D120 - Brood, Brett; D137 - Valentin, Angel; D144 - Harrison, Amber; D198 - Baghdadi, Victor; D213 - Rhodes, Bridget; D223 - ojeda, nelson; D231 - Candelario, Jonathan; E013 - amador, Ninoshka; E044 - Aguilar, Ivan; E046 - Gomez, Mertha; E048 - Carrion, Camile; E111 - JKP Analysts LLC Conley, Diane1024 - Mack, Lillian; 1058 - harrison, Patreesa; 1062 - Abril, Juan; 1279 - goodwin, jacob; 1283 - marchena, Galadriel; 1286 - VAZQUEZ, JAQUELINE; 1308 - Hamilton, Janya; 1366 - GONZALEZ, CYNTHIA; 2024 - King, Vanessa; 2054 - Knowles, Diamond; 2079 - Willis, Guy d.; 2112 - Lee, Terry; 2298 - Pike, Jason; 2301 - Brown, MarkAnthony; 2327 - Hayes, Kari; 2352 - Henderaon, Jessica; 2398 - Cruz, Mark; 2407 - Tigue, Corey; 3055 - Mckee, Angela; 3076 - Bimbo, Gabrielle; 3086 - Blair, Anthony; 3118 - Orange Avenue Dentistry Youssef, Nabil; 3148 - Mendez, Betsy; 3172 - Johnson, Kayla; 3326 - Stringfield, Desere; 3360 - Dervil, Serena; 3384 - Unico Gastrobar Rodriguez, Pedro; 3388 - Goff, Seth; F339 - Houston, Craig; F348 - whittaker, Tianna; F354 - Perry, Tionna; F360 - Lacroix, Karein; F375 - Wassum, Marc; F395 - Louisa, Sandy; F416 - Miller, Shaval; F419 - Thornton, Adornal; G484 - McCrystal, Amanda; H564 - Corasmin, Brandon; H570 - Shock, John; H600 - Dowdy, Charles; J714 - Heath, Latisia Roundtree. 1101 - Wilson, Madria; 1110 - Belekevich, theresa; 1122 - Rosado, Luis; 1277 - Bradley, Ronald; 1316 - Baron, Henry; 1325 - Jones, Derius; 1374 - Mercado, Luis; 1414 - Montanez, Hector; 1429 - Pacheco, Ricardo; 1437 - Robinson, Anya; 1734 - Fouche, Vanessa; 2000 - Harriell, Jerrelle; 2038 - Szczepanik, Paul; 2043 - Santiago, Juliana; 2272 Ð Nguyen, Amberly; 2424 - Raphael, Mona; 2443 - Horvath, Leslie; 2453 - Santiago, Ciannah; 2618 - Holland, Angela; 2622 - Smith, Shayna1003 - VEGA, JULIO; 1103 - castro, Jodennis; 1106 - shearman, jessica; 1311 - Vandemaat, Keisha; 1313 - Radaker, Jamie; 1414 - Viering, Christine; 2028 - Landrio, Jodi; 2060 - Salinas, Alexandar; 2113 - Canito, Omar; 2114 - Munoz, glenda; 2206 - Byron, Janiqua; 2245 Ð Hobin, Heather; 2261 - Jackson, Denise; 2320 - Simmons, Anthony; 2405 - Fletcher, Sherry; 2513 - Harris, micaela; 2515 - Salinas, Alexandar; 2564 - Herrick, Caroline; 2575 - Dunn, Cheyenne; 2582 - Martinez, Cecilia; 2624 - Stotts, Amy; 2643 - Khan, joan; 2664 - DeJesus, Efrain; 2665 - Stafford, Edwin; 2692 - Sprung, Neil; 2706C - Barbaro, Antonio; 2722 - phillips, Jennifer. 0120 - Dever, LoraineMarie; 0129 - Velazquez, Jackie; 0153 - Canty, Nicole; 0366 - Dei Aryee, Deborah; 0367 - simms, emmanuel; 0412 - Britt, Valeshia; 0452 - Mafeo-Lutman, Desiree; 0486 - Lucas, Bonnie; 2018 - Petsinger, Jayson; 2024 - jones, Nicholas; 3007 - Coulibaly, Modibo; 3008 - Cardona, Jonathan; 3040 - Lopez, Emma; 4050 - Rodriguez, Jerameel; 4079 - Cook, Elliott; 4080 - GONZALEZ, LUZ; 5004 - English, Pamela. A154 - Augustave, Desiree; A173 - Torres Franco, Fabio; A196 - Lorde, Shameer; A198 - Lozada, Maria; A222 - Summers, Melanie; A244 - Marshall, David; A247 - Orero, Rosalind; A297 - Druggett, Alexandria; B319 - Jr, William Shoaff; B329 - Mannah, Jaime; C346 - colon, Tiffany; D411 - Sanabria, Pedro; D416 - Rachel, Lourietta; D426 - Occimable, Nahomie; D433 - powe, willie; D442 - Burroughs, Sean; D450 - Ramirez, Reinaldo; D458 - Cathcart, Jonathon; E502 - rotundo, Brittany; F555 - Escobar, Salvador. A041 - Alonso Aquatics llc Alonso, Steven; C067 - Dampier, Tyrese; C085 - Mompoint, Carla; C128 - Hester, Callie; D465 - Johnston, James; D487 - Levander, Eleene. B121 - Huezo, Celeste; B131 - owsiannu, Megan; B168 - Davis, Brooke; B191 - Whitner, Antonio; B197 - Hipp, Donna; B198 - phillips, Kenlynn; B217 - Negron, Jasmine; C103 - Gil, Manuel; C140 - Mingo, Kay; C175 - Wakefield, Altwan; C193 - III, Alfredo Arrastia; C199B - Jimenez-Ortiz, Raul Ivan; C199E - Lajas, Christina; C199I - Garcia, Dolores; C205 - Marmolejos, Kennibeth; C227G - Rivera, yvette; C230E - Tirado Jr, David Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale onthe personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:15 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com , where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.1103 - Miller, Michelle; 1119 - Quillian, Katrina; 1403 - Moore, Darron; 1407 - Swanson, Aleia; 1505 - Butler, Jazmine; 1602 - Britt, Stephen; 1708 - Fuqua, Jeffery; 1804 - Jones, Shantoria; 1831 - silvestris, Brittany; 1905 - Louis Jean, Ritza; 1910 - Miller, Nathan; 1926 - Johnson, Sharmane; 2110 - Munoz, Stephanie; 2205 - Blount, Maya; 2320 - Kauffman, London E; 2421 - Riley, Alicia; 2425 - Clay, Tara; 2428 - Ratcliff, Susan; 2505 - SIMS, TYLO; 2601 - Dunn, Catherine; 2615 - Richemond, Welderson; 2626 - Cotto, Carmen; 2703 - Lofton, Michelle; 2714 - Munoz, Stephanie; 2721 - Fountain, Zena; 2730 - Porterfield, Morris.0085 - Wilson, Briana; 0130 - Hendrickson, Edward; 0253 - Russell, Eustace; 0256 - Powell,Terry; 0345 - Johnson, Matthew; 0439 - Wilson Jr, Larry; 0444 - Sanchez, Rosa; 0492 - Lewis, Ebony; 0512 - Hepburn, Denae; 1031 - Integrated Media Systems Reyes, Ysa; 2042 - Cintron, Bianca; 3036 - Majors, Rebecca; 3049 - Norton, Joshua; 3057 - Anderson, Shaynesha; 3067 - Houston, Danaysia; 3074 - Large, Crystal; 4043 - West, Rena; 4069 - Adelman, Joel; 5018 - Ariel, Brittany.. 1014 - Shehee, Glen; 2013 - Isom, Angel; 4022 - Mcintosh, Alexis; 4046 - Rosa, Edgar; 4061 - Pena-Lopez, Veronica; 4074 - Miles, Darrayl; 5008 - Duquette, Jennifer Rosemary; 5013 - Graffuis, Dale; 5047 - PKC Morris, Carole; 5056 - ivory, Tiffany; 5087 - Vega, Jennifer; 5117 - Jalbert, Meghan; 5134 - DeBice, Derek; 6003 - Shaw, Toni; 6030 - Mobley, Alexa; 6073 - Riley, Johntreal; 6085 - agin, Toni; 6086 - Nienstedt, Mark; 6132 - Armand Prosper Shea,Jilaine.. 1010 - Vazquez Rodriguez, Luis; 1018 - Brodie, Vincent; 3030 - CHAPMAN, KAYLANIA; 4002 - simmons, Maxwell; 4024 - Heulitt, Letha; 5029 - Morales, Jordan; 5033 - Holmes, Janisia; 5055 - Seligman, Mort; 5088 - Corbin, Zorna; 5092 - Ortiz, Jorge; 5108 - Grillos, Michael; 6029 - Muniz, Emily; 6074 - Alonso, Maria; 6102 - Crowl, Jared.B071 - Murati Rosa, Javier; B076 - Harris, Paige; B077 - Suarez, Gary; B099 - Rivera, Joancy; B110 - DeLosAngeles, Kimberly; B137 - Mendez, David; B167 - benitez, stephanie; B191 - Borges, Kimberlee; B197 - ii, Arthur young; B218 - Williams, Tiffany; C039 - jesus, Frances De; C063 - Brown, Corrin; C088 - santiago, Juan; C092 - Park, Wayne; D029 - Witty, Cregg; D050 - Joseph, Nathan; D074 - Kulik, Melissa; F026 - Rodriguez, Edgar.A1018 - BARHATKOV, ALEXANDER; A1030 - Beacham, Timothy; B1005 - Ramsey, Lavar Kendriks; C1012 - DESTLER, HOWARD; C1115 - Machado, Stephanie; C1127 - Lynch, Anthony; C2001 - Williams, David; C2007 - Moody, Ayhanna; C2029 - Smith, Monique; C2053 - Thornton, Elizabeth; D1016 - Pierre, Elyse; D1044 - Fallon, Rebecca; D1112 - Smith, Sharon; D1127 - Hamlett, Matthew; D2009 - Henderson, Alicia; D2012 - Cius, Alexandra; D2018 - walker, Kenyarie; D2021 - Crump, Karlene; D2024 - Roberts, Qia; D2086 - Torres, Markus; D2101 - Smyre, Sheena; D2118 - Smith, Sharon; D2128 - Villalobos, Robert; D2137 - Polanco, Mayelin; D2144 - Smith, Sharon; D2153 - HENCY, TODD; D2157 - Clarke, Arielle; D2195 - Garcia, Zamary; E1009 - Matthews, Mark; E1024 - Victoria, Justin; E1039 - Smith, Monique; E1042 - Lee, Lateefah; E1057 - Guzman, Eva; E1083 - Lewis, Nikita; E1092 - Hensley, Emily; E1118 - Phly apparel Co Dorsaima, Andy; E1133 - Torres, Angela; Q0106 - Vasquez, Anselmo.. A118 - Jones, Crystal; A127 - Sheely, Najae; A130 - Atwell, Akina; A151 - Stevens, Jessica; B210 - Robinson, Katherine; B214 - Wimberly, Gerald; B220 - Smith, Haraneisha; B228 - Lefperance, Mark; B231 - Forbes, Reuben; B238 - Champion, Carolyn; B244 - Forbes, Reuben; B261 - Forbes, Reuben; C301 - Jackson, Prestiss; C334 - Williams, Alana; C355 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Stephen; D431 - corson, Tamieka; E005 - Mathis, Glenn; E011 - Escarment, Wilder; E012 - Mathiss, Marciaa; E015 - Porter, Destiny; E056 - Gordon, Fatema; E064 - Jones, Jessica; E073 - Davis, Yumani; E076 - Mathis, Deborah; E108 - Privat, Soraya; F612 - Washington, Celia; F613 - Francois, Francis; F614 - Bennett, Connor; F631 - Sutherland, Ebony; F641 - Jack, Selida; G715 - Allen, Lance; G739 - Baker, Tonia; H814A - Joseph, Shelton; H814B - Jackson, Tawandra; J903 - Haynes, Dinaaya; J904 - Law, Telly; J914 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Steve; J917 - Ashley, Brenda; J921 - Franklin, Terrie R; P002 - Mcleod, Angelo; P003 - Mcleod, Angelo; P010 - Wright, Jarick; P052 - Mcguiness, Shane.. 1203 - Palin, Thomas; 1210 - sanders, Porche; 1216 - Bush, Joe; 1320 - HANSON, MARIE; 1340 - Norelia, Aser; 1342 - Bess, James; 1361 - Clark, Nykeria; 1475 -NELSON, ELISEA; 1481 - Paillant, Paul; 1504 - Legree, Anthony; 1512 - Rodriguez, Elizabeth; 1610 - Jones, Terry; 1624 - Rodriguez, Elizabeth; 1628 - Bacon, Antwannette; 2034 - Morgan, Raymond; 2120 - Sthilaire, Quanterra; 2122 - Walker, Kristoffer; 2143 - Knight, Shannon; 2200 - CINE, PIERRE; 2206 - Parfait, Moise; 2209 - Palomino, Jose; 2211 - Goss, Gail; 2215 - Rainge, Constance; 2235 - Francis, Christopher; 2246 - Louis, Marcus; 2415 - Lorde, Eldric; 2476 - Reachback Foundation Inc. Henry, Sandra.. A010B - Cooper, Sameca; A042 - Craig, Johari; B006 - Finklea, Jaron; B019B - Lee, Michael; B031A - Alexander, Darrin; B033B - Sison, Bennie; B061 - Jones, Alice; B070A - EPPS, Santa; B074A - Marin, Arthur; B074B - Denson, Lorenzo; B085B - Powell, Eric; B092 - Puglio, Diaqualyn; C003 - Embry, Mark; C074 - Adams, John; C080 - Reece, Andre; C082 - almonor, ernest; C086 - Mervilus, Chinita; D013 - Clark, Nelson; D014 - Neroni, Toni; D044 - Nivar, Noelia; D045 - Horton, Aaron; D060 - Doston, Melinda; D071 - Turner, Elijah; D084 - Hall, Breana; D090 - Breedlove, Natalie; D099 - ARTHUR, ROBERT; D125 - Culley, Cassandra; D132 Watson, Samiel; D142 - Watson Bailey, Laurell; E001 - Sands, Deshane; E007 - Marie, Vargas; E008 - Wilson, Barbara; E014 - Collins, Lorraine; E078 - Johnson, Raveendra; E100 - Scott, Cameron; F013 - wilson, Larry; F024 - Rowland, Beverly; F030 - Vann, Jonique; F037 - Barton, Tyrek; F068 - Cruz, Casino; F069 - Jackson, Charles C; F074 - Snipes, Mekea; F086 - Gambles, Justin; G002 - Mckinzie, Ashley; G020 - ANTHONY, CASSANDRA; O016 - Young, James.. 0012 - jarvis, Kwame; 0034 - Rodney, Claudin; 0042 - LEWIS, LENARD; 0043 - Chambers, Ragine; 0059 - Puello, Valeria; 0060 - Brown, Brandon; 0075 - butler, desirae; 0080 - Costache, Marian; 0120 - Revis, Shamya; 0123 - Mosley, Brandon; 0131 - Louis, Merline; 0150 - Akande, Adewale; 0154 - Valentine, Evelyn; 0191 - White, Deijah; 0198 - Harvey, Laverne; 0208 - Esteva, Ever; 0235 - Milard, James; 0242 - BRILUS, JEAN CLAUDY; 0263 - Maduro, Gilcerio; 0264 - Williams, Daphina; 0268 - Gilmore, Ernest; 0272 - jenkins, Charles; 0291 - Allen, Timothy; 0292 - Samuels, Dwayne; 0346 - jett, Lassette; 0354 - Charles, Shakeelah; 0377 - Scott, Chelsea; 0388 - Allwood, Lorraine; 0404 - nelson, Deborah; 0416 - berryhill, shannon; 0432 - Rither, Diana; 0459 - Bellville, Joesph; 0480 - FERREIRA, VALTER; 0484 - Mincy, Tiffany; 0485 - Gaskins, Christina; 0493 - Garcia, Madeline; 0494 - Ellis, Marquisha; 0495 - nugent, Terrion; 0496 - Allwood, Lorraine; 0504 - Fair, Vivian; 0545 - Aristil, Brown; 0576 - Romain, Angelica; 0640 - squire, Amber; 0654 - Williams, Saleena; 0665 - cabrales, Angelina; 0693 - Morillo, Yanil; 0731 - Bailey, Deborah; 0755 - Allen, Ingrid; 0759 - Johnson, Kevin; 0794 - Williams, Noni; 0837 - Dugger, Antonio; 0842 - Sallis, Naomi; 0875 - Singletary, Tony; 0884 - Baptiste, Kessel; 0885 - Morris, Sherry; 0910 - Mason, Wellesley.. 0111 - Gibson, walter; 0219 - Gomez- Olivera, Jose Reynaldo; 0304 - Meadows, Victoria; 0305 - Fling, Vivian; 0315 - Toschlog, Toni; 0401 - Heers, Brittney; 0602 - Heers, Brittney; 0918 - Hurt, Ron; 0923 - Morse, Tangela M; 0935 - Bursey, John; 1104 - Gallon, Christopher; 1111 - Bradford, Michael; 1222 - Stay, Cleetha; 1224 - Walker, Shankeya; 1329 - Henderson, Kevin; 1361 - lewis, Kyajahia; 1452 - Pinkerton, Allan; 1472 - Mcvay, Sierra; 1504 - Williams, Marquis; 1527 - Belneau, Olivier; 1708 - Wray, Lloy; 1726 - Lanter, Charlene; 1731 - clark, Kelisha; 1739 - Pierre, Carline; 1752 - CARRION BARRETO, FRABIAN; 1800 - Tabury, Nana. 0305 - Tanzer, Betty; 0324 - bernabe, Raymundo; 0326 - Quintana, Juan; 0333 - gaston, reanne; 0475 - Richardson, Elizabeth; 0575 - Cruz, Eloi; 0713 - Thomas, Richard; 0723 - LEE, SANG WOO; 0801 - Pantazis, Matt; 0806 - Gibson, Susan; 0810 - Jr., Joshua Wilson; 0817 - Bradley, Bernadette; 0823 - Barr, Teresa; 0874 - Nurse, Treneice A; 0884 - Burton, Larea; 0918 - vanKeuren, Keith; 0942 - Plaza, Charlie.. 1014 - Thompson, Amy; 1018 - Toole, Gregory; 1060 - Viera, Rafeal; 1063 - Lewis, Christopher; 1069 - Rashid, Nadder; 1079 - Matthew, Chamara; 1109 - Ramos, Kimberly; 1117 - Davis, Lydell; 1120 - Munoz, Jesus; 1121 - May, Melinda; 1130 - Miller, Arthur; 1170 - Sanchez, Daniel; 1176 - It’s Not About Us Ministries aboutusminstries, Itsnot; 1185 - Williams, Mekia; 1220 - Tomlinson, Ltesia; 1282 - Hutto, Jarell; 1292 - white, Phashia; 1297 - Jones, Willie; 1315 - Irizarry, Jeremy; 1316 - Cintron, Carlos; 1352 - Grier, Ashley; 1381 - Butler, Tiffany; B037 - Bernhagen, Marlisa; D005 - Silva, Cisa; D010 - John, Nichola; D015 - Ingram, Dkeyvius; D061 - Velasquez, Noreily; G026 - Keller, Spencer; H026 - Martin, Ambra; T002 - Coates, Kristi; T004 - James, Majorie; T016 - Cancel,Keila; T018 - Griffin, Marcia; U014 - Motley, Julius; U021 - Taylor, Travis; U032 - Vasquez, Gabriel; V009 - Polanco, Mayelin; W011 - Glasgow, Patrick. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below onat the location indicated:Esperance Charitable-household items, Arick Harris-Household, Alisha Holmes-3 mattress, bedrails, clothes, bags, boxes, Rachael Mitchell-bed, dresser, boxes, Felicia Frasier-Clothes, Shoes, Bags, Tayanna Purnell-1 bedroom apartment, Shakelle Coleus-household items, 5 bedroom house, Maria Medina Montanez-2 mattresses, Roy Willims-HHG, Total Body Sports LLC-Michael Lockley-workout equiptment, SS International Distributors LLC-Madeline Silva-Wine, Christian MAKOMBO-Appliances, furnitures, SS International Distributors LLC-Madeline Silva-Business Merchandise. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on July 26, 2024 at the location indicated:800 Beard Rd Winter Garden, FL 34787, 407.551.6985 @ 12:00 PM: Youlanda Parker: Holiday Decor, Boxes, Christmas tree. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Amy Marie Hunley- Matteress/clothes/houseware/furn/boxes/2 bedroom apt Kelly Nimphius- Household Goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed an advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purcase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids; 1FALP4040TF109343 1996 FORD 1FMCU0J97HUC93071 2017 FORD 1FTWX33F6YEC22127 2000 FORD 1G1ZU53846F253119 2006 CHEV 1GCGSDEN1N1191482 2022 CHEV 1HGCP26818A028334 2008 HOND 1NXBR32E45Z380545 2005 TOYT 4V4NC9EH9MN281373 2021 VOLVO 5FNYF28187B040400 2007 HOND JYAVP34E0DA000598 2013 YAMA KNDJ23AU8L7010613 2020 KIA ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.WDBEB33D4HA4671521987 MERZ2B3CA3CV2AH1005402010 DODG2B3CJ4DG9BH5110362011 DODGJTLZE4FEXDJ0405312013 TOYT3FA6P0HD8JR2553372018 FORD3N1AB7AP9KY3666042019 NISS.NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:CORTES TOWING SERVICE gives notice that on 7/26/2024 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 245 ORANGE AVE., LONGWOOD, FL 32750 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.1FTPX12V58KD110922008 FORDNOTICE OF PUBLIC SALEgives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.1FTYR10U45PA907992005 FORD1GYS3KKJ1GR4089312016 CADI4A3AC44G51E1955562001 MITS7FARW1H96JE0443812018 HONDJM1BL1TF0D17399392013 MAZDJS2YC4146851043062008 SUZI. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.2G1WU5832892389682008 CHEV5NPET46C99H5226022009 HYUN2HGEJ6613YH5489932000 HOND4F2YZ04184KM333592004 MAZDJTHBD1924200510562002 LEXSWMWSV3C55BTY118582011 MNNI3C3CFFAR2DT5740432013 FIAT5NPDH4AE6FH5920912015 HYUNJH2PC35012M3036292002 HOND. To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:00 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com , where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.. 1006 - Sabatino, Nellvyn; 1017 - Cooper, Natalie; 1117 - All About Auctions Steinfeld, Scott; 1118 - vega, Ann; 1138 - Steinfeld, Scott; 1204 - walker, chelby; 2023 - Devane, Dee; 2068 - Brown, William; 2145 - daniel, Theresa; 2206 - Barbot Jr, Eduardo; 3012 - Devane, Dee; 3013 - SANTIAGO, JESUS; 3026 - Steak up llc Ubeid, Marco; 3058 - Steak up llc Ubeid, Marco; 4022 - Schmidt, Gerhart; 4027 - Roberts, Marik; 4054 - Orozco, Aexander; 6014 - Buckley, Twanya; 6016 - Rivera Ortiz, Shelly; 6021 - Devane, Dee; 6133 - Acevedo, Mario; 7313 - vidal, Juan.. 0218 - cifuentes, camilo; 1017 - Redfin, Joseph; 1023 - Naranjo, Keyra Loaiza; 1040 - Balborin, Christian; 2044 - Smoker, Sylvia; 2064 - Cordova, Raul; 6001 - Gomez, Edgar; 7014 - Reyes, Jaime; 7022 - Williams, D’Mariya; 7067 - Prunoiu, Bogdan; 7073 - Miller, Cristina.C159 - Preston, Latrice; C193 - Aponte, Richard; D142 - williams, Cordell; D148 - Stuart, Chris; D168 - Marzan, Jaime; D172 - Macahuachi, Luis; D173 - 5600 5700 5800 LLC richardson, rakel larenz; D174 - Booker, Antwan; E201 - Stoutt, DMari; E232 - Chapin, Matthew; E253 - Covington, Skylar; G055 - 360 Modular Furniture Installations Hernandez, Sezarina; H058 - Lassi, Nooribai; H061 - Lassi, Nooribai.B046 - Leatherwood, James; C020 - FAST Restoration Jose, Igor; C031 - dixon, keara; D003 - Pardilla, Crystal; D009 - Almeida, China; D040 - duracin, Danielle; E020 - Jean, Cynthia; E033 - graham, sollostin; F015 - Mazzola, Diana; F044 - shuler, barbara; G023 - Cooper, Roscoe; H041 - Sheppard, Deantwaun; J002 - Camacho, Janessa; J005 - Deceus, Roseline; J007 - Jordan, Micheal; J036 - Mcneil, Lamario; J047 - Huber, Justin; J051 - Kirts, Tamara; J058 - Vives, Maritza; J065 - Foreste, Riduins; J070 - Elyzee, elius; J072 - Berry, David; J073 - Salazar, Rosemary; J092 - Emile, Jean; J135 - mondragon, Abel; J145 - Nelson, Emmanuela; J147 - Martinez, Victor; J156 - saint rose, zatavia; K011 - Lawlor, Laurren; K028 - Perez, Nettie; K036 - Breedwell, Breana; K082 - harris, Johnnie; K086 - henry, Antavya; K089 - LimongyAugustin, Clak; K092 - Wolf, Tamara; K098 - Delgado, Harold.A255 - Ramos, JuanCarlos; A285 - Harlow, Stephanie; A28889 - DUMAOAL, KAUILANI; A292 - Louisne, Ashan; B106 - Batura, Chris; B126 - Saddler, Niang; B141 - Cardenas Chica, Juan; B147 - Abdo, Tom; B151 - Correa, Carlos; B152 - Avila, Mauricio; B156 - Chacon, Joshua; B195 - LaComb, GAML; B209 - Colon, Carmen; C401 - Piner, LaVonne; C427 - McGrath, Joan; C455- Greene, Alexis; C468 - Van Putten, Michelle; C479 - Nieves, Alexys; C505 - Doyle, Jaddel; C522 - ANTHONY, EDDY; C526 - Guerrero, Daysha; C545 - Callwood, Luella; C548 - Wells, Tre’vion; C550 - Doyle, Deshel; C558 - Nunez, Kevin; C591 - Meighoo, Mitra; D057 - Top Quality Movers Tierrejenne, Mark; F007 - Dowlen, Donisha.. 1033 - Henley, Christopher; 1201 - Bailey III, Marvin; 1327 - Perry, Matthew; 1402 - Sedillo, Robin; 1406 - Vitolo, Andrew; 2008 - Maldonado, Lamia; 2009 - Figueroa, Rebeka; 2109 - Pitman, Marcus; 2225 - Butler, Wayne; 2330 - Berrios-Pena, Stephanie; 2507 - Skipper, Sarah; 3034 - KARAMFILOV, ANTON AFTONOV; 3038 - negron, luis; 3112 - Simpson, Davinia; 3129 - WHEELER, WAYNE; 3215 - Barrett, John; 3400 - Arenas, Sarah; 3418 - Dilan, Melissa.A107 - Daniel, Shelia; A121 - Wilson, Felicia; A124 - Johnson, Darryl; A130 - Desir, Cheldens; A135 - Walker, Ophelia; A194 - baker, Tykeria; B205 - Santos, Lakesha; B218 - bosquet, alliyah; B231 - Clyburn, Sandra; B242 - Rose, Richard; B246 - Charles, Gerardine; C312 - Walden, Jeannell A; C326 - Walden, Joseph; C336 - Haynes, Grinada; D400 - Broxton, Kizzie; D435 - Knowles, Monique; D441 - Rodriguez, Joel; E519 - Noel, Fredina; E547 - Anderson, Ruby; E550 - Jackson, Regina; E552 - Haddock, Philip; E566 - Schwing, Jessica L; F630 - Simon, Karen Ingrid; F638 - Keaton, Andrea; J909 - Howell, Doreatha.. A108 - Britt, Dereanna; A137 - jean, Maxo; A138 - Pacheco, Israel; A156 - Paul, Nata; B201 - Kenney, Lawanda; B202 - Detweiler, Christopher; B224 - Raymond, Gretchen; B226 - Petty, James; B241 - Huerta, Jesus; B243 - Podesta, Carolina; B244 - Bonilla, Tasia; D415 - Gittens, Duane; D431 - Habachi, Samir; E503 - Clark, Edith; E515 - Ouazani, Jalil; F609 - Rodriguez, Carlos; F634 - rivera, Lisandra; G725 - Session, Evana; G734 - Mejia, Kimberlin; H813 - Taylor, Ian; I913 - Escobar, Jose; J009 - Martinez, Lillybeth; K122 - Rosa, Alexander La; K134 - Negron, Luis; N405 - Marciales, Fiorella; P029 - kenney, Jeff.. 1012 - Gonzalez Sanchez, Lisbeth Coromoto; 1024 - Vanegas, Rafael; 1054 - Sanders, Richard; 11010 - Renaud, Richard; 11043 - Kellis, Jeremy; 11062 - Perry, Helena; 11202 - Acosta Torres, Nina; 11214 - Garten, Kathryn; 11315 - Snare, Cj; 11405 - Williams, Dana; 11412 - Rivera, Diana; 11416 - Williams, James; 11420 - Garcia, Eliezer; 1156 - Perez, Raquel; 12051 - Coachman, Tamara; 12057 - Rolle, Lesley; 12112 - White, Rachael; 12120 - Rivera Ortiz, Jeanette; 12607 - velez, Brunilda; 292 - Akerill, Brandon; 302 - Hall-Inniss, Connie; 361 - Silvis, Tony; 392 - Primrose, Shannon; 465 - Gordon, Clive; 583 - Palmer, Thea; 596 - Oyola, Rotsenmary; 611 - CRUZ, ARLENE; 884 - Perosky, Mary; 904 - Menendez, Jonathan; 960 - davila, John; 981 - ALVARADO, ROMERO.. 007 - Lasseter, Jory; 059 - Bresnihan, Warren; 085 - Renfroe, Toni; 095 - Boyd, Naterrence; 111 - Muniz, Stephanie; 112 - Hernandez, Victoria; 139 - Rigolizzo Jr, Michael; 238 - Sepulveda, Maria Camila; 243 - Rodriguez, Mary; 306 - Lammens, Regina; 335 - giron, Jeimarie; 336 - Lee, Kevin; 348 - Rodriguez, Aaron; 364 - Jesus, Stephanie; 430 - Cardenas, Luz; 490 - Nieves, Bryant; 494 - Matteson, Krystal; 501 - moody, william; 505 - vidal Rivera, Victor; 506 - O Rourke, Carol; 547 - Augeri, Patricia; 555 - Betancourt, Tony; 574 - Garcia, Victor; 576 - Bash, Chanel; 580 - Montes, Yaneiry; 612 - O’shea, Patricia; 720 - Lee, Lola; 824 - Sierra, Sandra; 826 - Mcall, Tierra; 853 - jr, Riad Faour; 858 - Rodriguez, Nori; 891- Fernandez, Dineldy.01113 - Salgado Rivera, Eduardo; 01129 - Dulzaides, Denise; 02204 - Carbone, Eliza; 04210 - Ramirez, Mauricio; 04511 - Lala, Carolyne; 04514 - Watson, Leonard; 04525 - Raising knowledge academy Cotto, 05104 - DiMattei, Tyler; 05139 - Poteat-Scott, Zelda; 05141 - Pash, Tonya; 05145 - Romero, Pablo; 05148 - Rodriguez, Guillermo Jose; 05155 - Cora, Albert; 05156 - paulino, Madelin; 05162 - Martinez, Angela; 05210 - beach, brianne; 05247 - Green, David; 05250 - jackson, Monica; 05302 - lozano, Javier; 05312 Ð Gonzalez, Monica; 05338 - Otero, Jose; 05343 - Silverio Pena, Rafael; 21291 - Tucker, Shema.1016 - Maxie II, Steven; 1027 - Candanedo, Eric; 1115 - Lopez, Jerry; 1210 - olivares, Maria; 1302 - Vasal builders llc Vasquez, Georgiana; 1316 - Hijar, Brenda; 1414 - Cadet, Regine; 1435 - Ford, Deshawn; 1508 - Toro, Edwin; 1513 - Hudson, William; 1516 - Boronenko, Sergei; 1526 - Bedoya, Carlos; 1542 - Viney, Jaimal; 1715 - Podias, Lloyd; 1804 - FOX, MARC C; 1813 - Cadet, Regine; 2046 - Ramos, Antonio; 2047 - graves, Courtney; 2073 - Peterson, June; 2107 - levron, Nydia matos; 2148 - Houston, curt; 2168 - Louis, Daniel; 2189 - Barbosa, Nelson; 2192D - lugo, Solay; 2194B - corbeil, dawn; 2313 - Balthis, Jeremy; 2336 - Almonte, Mario.0081 - Buford, Isabella; 0103 - Boyce, Anthony; 0114 - Arce, Melissa; 0166 - Chiquito, Oscar; 0174 - Cowell, Dale; 0205 - Roman, Barbara; 0326 - Roper, Jacqueline; 1020 - Doyle, Troy; 1022 - Ortiz, Alba; 2003 Ð Vargas, Noemi; 2021 - Jones, Csiaza; 2027 - Martinez, Ruth; 2033 - green, Loretta; 2038 - ochoa, Luis; 2041 - Islamov, Asilkhon; 2073 - Alejandro, Anderson; 2089 - castro, Marina; 2114 - Simmons, Nishae; 4010 - Northern, Eugene; 4015 - English, Devin T; 4029 - Linderman, Laura Arce; 4051 - Scott, Omar; 5002 - Holmes, Brittany; 5005 - DIXON, MARLENE; 5012 - Sweeney, Nicole; 6007 - Ruiz Aparicio, Humberto; 6053 - Elston-Knight, Kevin; 6056 - Horak, Austin; 6060 - Jordan, Alicia; 6066 - Conteras, Roger; 6067 - Ortiz Lopez, Luis David; 6078 - heras, Carlos; 6087 - Smith, Phyllis; 6140 - Quinones, Gilbert; 6157 - Dion, Hedwin; 6171 - James, Jordan; 6172 - Martinez, Juan; 6178 - Rodriguez Estremera, Ada; 6185 - Emile, Nadia; 6186 - WALLACE, KEAYRA; 6211 Ð Middleton, Brandon; 6218 - Flores, Shadaylian; 6220 - Smith, Nickeisha; 8004 - Murillo Varela, Luis; 8008 - molina, Migdalia; 8054 - Rivera, Darailys.. 0020 - Crouch, Christopher; 0029 - otero, yolanda; 0038 - Higginbotham, Paula; 0066 - tilerin, cadeau; 0067 - Britt, Valeshia; 0074 - Gaines, Stephen; 0076 - Boneta, Maria; 0077 - Jones, Quanisha; 0088 -Moody, Albertha; 0104 - Young, Tamara; 0126 - Johnson, Jeff; 0159 - Reinl-Frias, Erica; 0208 - Rodgers, Keyona; 0214 - Fraser, James; 0265 - Foster, Maya; 0294 - Calvin, Vera; 0344 - Taylor, Shannon; 1023 - goldston, Dylan; 1056 - Sanchez, Maria; 1076 - MILLER, QUAN; 1080 - bouhou, Mohamed Ait; 1123 - Garner, William; 2030 - Lyons, Michael; 2041 - Arroyo, Mariah; 2043 - Caamano, Carlos; 2056 - Thompson, Matt; 2078 - Hall, Jennifer; 2099 - Rivera, Marisol; 2125 - Plush essentials llc Drake, Ryan; 2139 - Reinl-Frias, Erica; 2140 - Reed, Kimani.0136 - Vinson, Tiffany; 0147 - helton, Antedra; 0207 - fields, Doris; 0225 - Rucker, Tammy; 0234 - Adams, Kindra; 0238 - Horton, Buddy; 0243 - Manning, Raquera; 0246 - Iglesias, Isaac; 0248 - Romeo, Julianna; 0306 - Merritt, Michael; 0311 - Moise, Benite; 0315 - Perez, Jorge; 0323 - Smith, Ernest; 0329 - Nunez, Ivelis; 0330 - Parish, James; 0332 - Neal, Kallatta; 0342 - Edwards, Andrina; 0354 - Villaman Morillo, Joxander; 0432 - francis, Nadia; 0507 - Venzen, Julie; 0511 - Wright, Bruce; 0518 - Bryant, William; 0521 - Harrison, Robert; 0606 Ð Adams, Javorris; 0608 - Rodrguez, Germania; 0728 - Augustin, Rosena; 0805 - turner, jamar; 0832 - Nipper, Michelle; 09109 - Maldonado, Giovanna; 0934 - Blanco, Angela; 0935 - Darby, Chanda; 0943 - etienne, Kenny; 0955 - White, Carolyn; 0966 - Anderson, Ernest; 0978 - rivers, Allyse; 1003 - Georges, Myriame; 1005 - hicks, Toussant; 1009 - Boston, Julie; 1039 - harvin, antonio; 1109 - Jusino-Rodriguez, Egda; 1112 - Cherelus, Elysee; 1121 - Baez, Edwin; 1128 - Peterson, Cortillius; 1139 - Lima, Guilnese; 1151 - Alfonso, Julia; 1160 - Johnson, Takelia; 1161 - Peterson, Cortillius; 1227 - Monestime, Widlie; 1242 - Ruiz Nunez, Orlando; 1246 - Riley, Sandra; 1252 - Glover, Antony; 1278 - Joseph, Nexon; 1303 - The Liberian Storm Tommy, Aaron; 1313 - Bearden, Steven; 1321 - Cooper, Chelsey; 1338 - Strickland, Don; 1339 - Cerutti, Pedro; 1340 - White, Cory; 1362 - Anthony, Demarcus; 1367 - Nealy, Cassandra; 1390 - Jusino-Rodriguez, Egda. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 8:00AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale: 1HGCG565XWA249869 HOND 1998 1FTFW1ET9DFD51946 FORD 2013 5XXGN4A78FG492920 KIA 2015 1D7RV1GT3BS630672 RAM 2011 Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale: 2012 Hyundai VIN: KMHHU6KH3CU017136 To be sold at auction at 8:00 am on July 31, 2024 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes with payment at the facility. Codayzjah Love; Iyanla Rock; Anthony Montalvo; Yolonda Lee; Joshua Montanez Alexus Porter; Vernia Jackson; Janeen Boone; Napoleon Thanis; La Shawn Burnett; Melinda Torres; Maria Negron; Marshal L Taylor; Christina Brown; Jaime Diaz; Tashianna Cooper; Fashana Alexander; Jessica Schnittker; Luz Ortiz; Eric Lawrence; devanni walker; Michael Leto; Ben Hollimon; Yalda Setayesh; Yalda Setayesh; Yalda Setayesh; Qaeem Garner; Yalda Setayesh; Yalda Setayesh; Yalda Setayesh; Alexis Weaver; Wendy Boone; Christopher Bullard; Tamiqua Williams.