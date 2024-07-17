Legal Public Notices 7/17/24

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742 on July 26th, 2024 12:00PM. Arkeisha Adams: totes, bags, clothes; Altoria White: boxes, mattresses, bedding; Myriam Castor: Shelving, boxes, bags; Jennifer Osborne: Boxes, totes, clothes; Jessica Harris: boxes, totes, bike; Angela Smith: boxes; Clacema William: Bed Frame, Boxes, totes, bags; Alvin Brinson: Chairs, Furniture, bags, totes; Christopher Rosario: household items; Mitchell Wheatley: Clothing; Nancy Wilkins: Boxes, totes; Yaminel Gravesande: Bedding furniture, clothes; Clacema William: Bedding, Furniture, Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on July 26, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 3404: 2650 N Powers Dr Orlando, FL 32818, 407.982.1032 @ 1:00 PM: Kadisha Henry-Household Goods,Shakayra Williams-Household Goods,Innocent Rose Marie -Household Goods,Rashay Mccree-Household Goods,Prosper Philogene-Household Items,Tiara Gilbert-Boxes,David Jean-Household Goods,Emmanuel Hampton-Household Goods,Verdell Lovett-Household Goods,Tiara Gilbert-Clothing,Trenton Jones-Household Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 26th, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Carmelo Sanchez - Tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 26th, 2024. at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970. Eugene Boyd- household items, Anthony Simpson- household items, Latisha Simeina- furniture, children's items, Cynthia La Juan- Adams- household items, Bibi Sukhraj- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 26, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall farms rd., Ocoee FL 34761, 407-516-7221 Josephine Ducreay- Home goods. Marc Lopez- bar equipment. Latoya Boyd-house goods. Jason Todd Grace-house goods. Raylyn Sugar-household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 6th, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 637-1360 Jean Theodore-household good. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated August 6th, 2024 at the time and location listed below. 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908. The personal goods stored therein by the following: Laurie Lee: household, kid's toys. Ginger Thompson: household, kid's toys. Armando Esteban Chi: outdoor items, household items. Kyrah Dowdell: totes, clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Extra Space Storage 6035 Sand Lake Vista Drive, Orlando, FL 32819 July 26th, 2024, 11:00AM John Natoli: Bins, tools, Pakarcia Wilson: Totes, Bags, Clothes The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 8235 N Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando FL., 32810, 727.428.6564 on July 26, 2024 @ 12:00PM Oneck Delice -Office Equipment, computers, electronic devices Oneck Delice-Computers, documents, cabinets, electronic devices Oneck Delice-Boxes, Computers, electronic devices, office equipment Oneck Delice-Cabinets Clothing Documents, electronics, computers Ferquanza Hamilton-Cabinets, Dressers, Household, boxes Oneck Delice-Cabinets, old stuff, personal effects, electronics, computers Oneck Delice-Shelves, Electronics, computers, cable cords, office equipment Brandon Williams-Clothing, shoes, Boxes, computers Cristian Gonzalez-Motor/car parts,skate board, clothes, books, outdoor equipment Cynthia Wilson-Appliances, toys, clothes, wall art, household, outdoor Susan Loomis-Household Goods/Furniture Danirlle Marsh-Furniture appliances personal belongings. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility inorder to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 8, 2024, at the times and locations listed below:The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 12280 East Colonial Drive, Orlando FL 32826, 3212867324: Alexis Colon Rodriguez: Electronics, bags, tubs, couch, chairs.The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 14916 Old Cheney Hwy, Orlando FL 32826, 4079179151: Beverly Rodriguez: boxes, totes, clothes, furniture, luggage, baby items, ship wheel The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 3364 W State Rd 426 Oviedo, FL 32765, 4079304293: Zulariam Moreno Fernandez: Household Goods, Electronics, Gamer Chairs, Boxes, Bags, TV, Mattress.The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 1010 Lockwood Blvd Oviedo, FL 32765, 4079304370: Jose Medina: Heavy Equipment, Tools, Boxes, Bins, Household Goods, Mattress & Bedding. Richard Davidson: Boxes, Bedding, Bins, TV, Laptop, Plastic Bag, Fold Table, Furniture.The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00AM Life Storage, 9001 Eastmar Commons Blvd, Orlando, FL 32825, 4079016180: Colinia Tyson: Couch, table, toys, totes, bags. Roxanne Simpson: Dresser, mattress, TV, shelves, luggage, clothing, shoes, totes, boxes. Shamari Weeks: Mattress, table, TV, shoes, clothing, toys, sports equipment, totes, boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage, 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: James Barrow Household items: Kisti Pepperman household items: Rocky Mitchell household items: Mario Callado Homegoods: Dalia Mejias Household items: Sandor Rodriguez Vazquez household items The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Berisha Williams Mattress, nightstand, stand dresser, 10 boxes, clothes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45 PM Extra Space Storage, 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, 4074959612: Carlos Negron: Household Furniture, Boxes- Johanna Andrade: bed sets, furniture- Catherine Cothren: Furniture and boxes Willie bell: Household Items, Boxes, Furniture, Beauty vending machine. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:15PM Extra Space Storage, 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4072807355: Brandon Barriga-Office furniture, Rugs, Fake plants; Tom Verbruggen-TV, Foldable chairs and tables; Darryll Helm- Documents, Old radio. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Erica Galarza Fraticelli, furniture and boxes; Jasmine Holmon, 2 bedroom apartment; Faith Based Logistics LLC (Harold Jackson), washer and dryer, boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage, 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Michael Teasley, Furniture; Jessica Rosa, Household Goods; Wesley Manzueta, couch, beds, boxes; Francheska Alejandro, clothing, massage table; Melody Suarez, King sized bed, two TVs, couch, full sized bed, boxes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Sherri McClellan-Doyle homegoods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Dr Orlando, FL 32828 3218004793: Ronald Jack Mitchell - Household Items, clothes, pictures; Veronica Nunez - boxes, luggage. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2650 W.25th St. Sanford, Fl 32771, 407-324-9985 on August 6th, 2024 at 12:00pm Monique Stevenson: Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, MariaAngelis AyalaOtero:household goods, Jullio Decius:Household Goods,Casheena Harper:household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Life Storage, #3700, 5645 W State Road 46, Sanford, FL 32771 (321)286-7326. On August 6th, 2024 at 12:00 PM Mykelan Presley-Household goods/furniture. Latif Qadri-Office Furn/Machines/Equip. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property
Extra Space Storage/ Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Store 3057 4066 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32808 (407) 734-1959 on July 26th, 2024 12:00PM Rob Ashby- Clothing and shoes, Personal effects and Boxes. Marquise Rivers- Personal effects, Household items, Mattress and bedding, Bed frames, Kids bikes, T.V. and bags. Michael Thomas- Wall art, Boxes, Personal effects and Totes. Nancy Lewis- Clothing and shoes, Lamps, Cabinets and Shelves, Personal effects, Household items, Boxes and baby toys. Enrique Moran- Appliances, Dishes and Kitchenware, Boxes, Electronics, Mattress and bedding, Clothing and shoes, Sports and outdoors, T.V. Elgyn Croker- Clothing and shoes, Toys, Duffle bag and Boxes of pampers. Kiara Blanco- T.V., Appliances, Cabinet and shelves, Dishware and kitchen ware, Furniture, Toys, Clothing and shoes, Mattress and Bedding, Personal effects and boxes. Rashida Foster-Appliances, Cabinets and shelves, Dishes and kitchenware, Lamps, Clothing and Shoes, Mattress and Bedding, and boxes. Rhonda Roane- Clothing and Shoes, Personal effects. Morgan Saffold- Personal effects, Bags and Totes. Susan Cervantas- Clothing and shoes, Personal effects, Household items. Ronald Smith- Clothing and shoes, Sports and outdoors, Boxes and tools, Supplies and Wet vac. Barbara Kelly- Heavy equipment, tools and supplies, Construction machinery and Concrete bags. Tiffany Smith- Clothing and shoes, Personal effects and Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF ELINOR ELIZABETH TIETZ Deceased. File No. 2024CP000019 Division: Probate NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of Elinor Elizabeth Tietz, deceased, whose date of death was November 8, 2023, is pending in the Circuit Court for Osceola County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 7/17/2024. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Heather L. Smith LAW OFFICES OF Heather L. Smith., For the Firm, Heather L Smith, Esq., Florida Bar No. 610593, 3063 SE Santa Anita Street Port St Lucie, FL 34952, Telephone: (772) 828-9136, Email: [email protected] Attorney for Personal Representative. Personal Representative: /s/Joseph Tietz Joseph Tietz 8207 Paso Robles Blvd Fort Pierce, FL 34951
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE 18TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA. PROBATE DIVISION File No. 2024-CP-001000 IN RE: ESTATE OF SHARON MARIE GARVEY, a/k/a SHARON M. GARVEY Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of SHARON MARIE GARVEY, a/k/a SHARON M. GARVEY, deceased, whose date of death was January 6, 2023, is pending in the Circuit Court for Seminole County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P. O. Box 8099, Sanford, Florida 32772-8099. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: July 10, 2024. Signed on this 19th day of June, 2024. /s/ Jerry W. Allender, Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 110030 ALLENDER & ALLENDER, P.A. 719 Garden Street Titusville, FL 32796 Telephone: (321) 269-1511 Facsimile: (321) 264-7676 22-318-JG Email: [email protected] Secondary Email: [email protected]. /s/ BRIAN R. GARVEY, Personal Representative, 1249 Hollyridge Trail, Maitland, FL 32751
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO: P21-DP-0259 IN THE INTEREST OF: Z.H.E. DOB: 10/9/2021, a minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: HAKIM ELLABABEDI, 1201 W 6Th St Sanford, Fl 32771-1710 A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before John Galluzzo, on August 19, 2024 at 1:30PM at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County, Florida this 12t day of June, 2024. GRANT MALOY, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO: P21-DP-0259 IN THE INTEREST OF: Z.H.E. DOB: 10/9/2021, a minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: BONNIE TUCKER, 1201 W 6Th St Sanford, Fl 32771-1710 A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before John Galluzzo, on August 19, 2024 at 1:30PM at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County, Florida this 12t day of June, 2024. GRANT MALOY, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/WOOTEN CASE NO.: DP22-365 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: J.R.C. DOB: 07/11/2022 NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING ON PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: Johnathan Colon, A/K/A Jonathan Colon Muniz Father to the Minor Child, Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: J.R.C., date of birth July 11th , 2022. You are hereby commanded to appear on July 30th, 2024, at 10:00 A.M. before the Honorable Wayne C. Wooten, Judge of the Circuit Court, in Court Room 6 of the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 21st day of June, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of George Lytle, Esquire Florida Bar Number: 985465 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Clerk (seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. 2022-DP-088 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: S.S. DOB: 4/11/2019, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: CHRISTOPHER WAGNER, Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: S.S. born on 4/11/2019. You are hereby commanded to appear on August 9, 2024, at 2:00PM., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of June, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. CASE 23-DP-12 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: K.H. DOB: 1/12/2023, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: JONATHAN EUGENE HODGE, Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: K.H. born on 1/12/2023. You are hereby commanded to appear on September 10th , 2024, at 9:30AM., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 24th day of June, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 CASE NO.: DP23-056 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: G.W. DOB: 01/25/2023. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA To: William Walker Last known address: 2807 W. Amelia St., Orlando, FL 32805. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Wayne C. Wooten, on July 19, 2024, at 9:30 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified: FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of June, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia Rodriguez, Esquire FBN: 1026123 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/WOOTEN CASE NO: DP22-514 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD I.V.H. DOB: 1/31/2021. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: JESUS RODRIGUEZ,, Address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Greg Tynan on August 7, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD(REN) NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 17th day of June, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tracy Drewes, Esquire Florida Bar No: 1010702, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 7244 Overland Rd Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 794-7457 on July 26th, 2024 12:00PM Tina Gully-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Office Furn/Machines/Equip; Shanterse Mosby-Bed, mattress, clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on August 8th, 2024 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; B33 MARCELLA YOUNG $455.55, D50 Michael Beavers $914.80, C73 SHELISIA BROWN-DUKES $729.74, B73 Antonio Henry $1,301.05, L47 ROBERTA BRYANT $1,211.57, U99 Johanna Rodriguez $506.79, A35 karen williams $833.74, C57 anton wynn $1,468.55, E03 FERNANDO MARQUEZ RIVERA $1,544.65, F12 KARIM BELL $707.20, U95 CONSTANCE REGISTER $367.12, 1006 karen rice $1,985.40, B10 Ahmani Standifer $1,001.15, D19 ENOCK SENOGA $995.27, L46 Kiana Hartwell $643.42, L66 BENJAMIN MARKESON $380.94, 1025 Denderick Gadson $1,095.25, B05 Shalayia Ferguson $738.90, C28 jeffery Knayer $1,496.30, A30 vieta sawyer $918.10, D03 ALTHEA PEDDIE $1,191.32, 1004 SANDREA SHANEA ERNEST $1,204.70, B16 devontarious clemon $501.10, D39 Twyla Hill $1,260.17, F26 jeffrey mcwhorter $587.20, D14 TROY DUNNELL 732.87 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703; 1108 Anthony Loper $1,366.65, 1028 BRANDON HOWARD $1,444.91, 1312 Taurean Richardson $1,669.20, 1301 JAMES WILLIAMS $1,429.14, 1130 Tonya Holmes $1,176.49, 1265 derek pollard $976.25, 1233 Joel Smith $757.05, 1149 TESSA MARTIN $844.00, 1275 Kendale Hamilton $1,710.05, 1145 Anthony Loper $1,366.65, R049 Anthony Loper $892.89, 1141 Octavius Mott $1,268.80 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; AB9867C Kiel Brandt $882.00, C115 Joshua Mederro $1,222.00, D108 Lonny Mcdougal $955.50, B110 Chantel Coaxum $1,870.29, E103 Jose Acevedo $1,452.20, E101 FERDELL BAKER $2,952.05, D102 james O'Shaughnessy $1,936.45, AB2155A karl davis $681.80, C131 TAMAIR MCCRAY $975.56, AA5023Q edwin valle $593.20, AB6136E Kiel Brandt $882.00, B133 peter leon $1,419.90, A101 Serderius Bryant $1,778.20 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 1557 WHITNEY DEAL $838.75, 1160 MIGUEL SANTANA $1,335.97, 1225 Michael Vargas $972.70, 2004 BRIAN FARR $813.58, 1008 diane romero $813.91, 1221 Michael Vargas $1,093.30, 1074 maurice patterson $851.36, 1219 Michael Vargas $1,188.70, 1166 JAMES OSHAUGHNESSY $1,391.62, 1423 briyante kiora searcy $622.05, 1112 Shiwan Blue $1,236.95, 1104 Ryan Johnson $931.20, 1194 tania VASQUEZ $1,511.64, 2305 Jay Trudgen $2,283.21, 1691 Robert Adascalitei $729.10, 2450 Crystol Odige $978.70, 2367 SEAN DOOLEY $834.90, 1420 Drexlell Moss $817.20, 1603 Shirley Rivera $817.20, 1309 Amanda Huff $1,700.08, 1203 Shakira Barrett $2,212.95, 2503 Crystol Odige $978.70 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Longwood, 650 N Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; E067 ANTONIO RUANO $872.55, A103 FELESIA TRAMMER $763.90, A020 Michael Dargan $1,504.27, A050-51 saxon kamay $1,094.00, C037 ANI ROMAN OLIVER $824.75, B071 Jordon Debard $710.20, A096 ZOMORRA CHRISTIAN $922.10, B045 Leon Batie $602.25, C001 Alex Wolff $915.75, E074 Krystal Ortiz $657.25, E021 KENYA TRIMBLE $1,494.00, A054 Ashley Quinones $985.70, C049 DESIREE MIRANDA $1,576.65, A028 TIMOTHY SANCHEZ $1,580.92, C024 sidney jordan $1,027.00 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 1406 Jeffrey Hyacinthe $1,364.79, 2440 Jaquantay Mike $775.04, 1258 Joelin Santana $364.41, 2596 Dana Esposito $791.26, 1463 Kenny Delgado Garrasteguis $679.77, 1274 LUIS BONANO $523.48, 2005 Denisse Martinez $868.46, 2712 William Douglas $568.75, 1294 Jobary Joyner $394.41, 2263 Victoria Songer $426.21, 1516 Jermani Shaw $811.85, 1286 PATRICK LAFLEUR $708.82, 1065 CARRIE GILLEY $972.25, 1750 Mystery Room $519.75, 1120 Micheal Wynn $1,330.85, 1435 Kimberly LaMorte $791.26, 1724 Joe Phillips $505.70, 1657 Terry Mcdaniel $1,069.40, 1489 keri robertson $471.61, 1053 margret virgil $824.75, 2572 AUNDREA DERBY $426.21, 2376 Christopher Lyons $1,000.73, 1771 Jacquie Verhine $394.41, 2238 Marquetta Spant $1,478.05, 1493 david ross$394.41, 1225 Ateasha Moye $1,202.47, 1276 JASON COVER $950.58, 1457 Chantelle Rumph $513.23, 5032 alexandre Gonzalez $1,692.85, 1448 Gerardo cardenas $775.04, 1106 opal simmonds $1,692.85, 1269 TIMOTHY ADAMS $1,455.56, 1313 Robert curry $1,037.98, 1581 Delores Black $600.25, 1035 ARLETHA SCOTT $1,591.85, 1704 Micheal Mendez $552.55, 1220 Asia Foster-Rouse $426.21, 1003 Charlene Robb Cole $1,330.85, 2524 sadrack clervil $862.81, 5088 COLUMBUS JOHNSON $1,569.50, 1728 Denise Williams $872.70, 1001 Charlene Robb Cole $1,330.85, 1037 Dajeer Turner $840.75 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773; 1939 Devontae Frederick $662.91, 1282 MICHAEL YOUNG $1,558.10, 1314 Jocelyn Overton $839.50, 1171 Latroy Childress $612.53, 1799 Hannah Astorga $374.47, 1261 Loreal Dungee $432.44, AA9590N paris huckaby $699.68, 1899 Jeremy Barrett $1,752.74, 1485 KEESHALON KNIGHT $1,073.95, 1440 Armani Johnson $868.29,1517 carlos hernandez $2,059.08, 1467 christina marshall $453.16, 1270 billy williams $654.30, 1837 BONNIE BARTHELL $352.30, 1141 DUANE WALKER $316.50, 0163 TYRONE CODY $762.93, 1928 Wendy Allen $1,068.16, 1666 Stanley Swinton $1,265.40, 2010 Shawn Hill $1,113.77, 1014 Gloria Imler $565.73, 1729 JAKE EGDIVERS $800.20, 0017 Domonic Robinson $321.21, 0169 Thomas Brim $1,229.17, 1421 Darian Willis $654.30, 0150 David Vivaldelli $643.26, 1702 Cynthia Mack $510.98, 1416 Roberto Gomez $664.18, 1952 Deborah Moore $734.50, 1481 Zachary Wright $1,558.10, 1206 jarret lothair $683.90, 1484 roberto torres $844.29, 1285 Miley Brown $444.00, 1673 John Caicedo $600.60, 1383 Althera Thompson $937.46, 1151 Cora Butts $612.53, 1528 CHRISTIAM RUBIERA $1,119.05, 1064 Michael Vazquez $766.87, 1115 Zaniyah fye $352.30 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford at Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL 32771; 2104 Delvy Duran $1,554.11, 4136 Rhadeijah Manuel $1,441.22, 2109 SHAYLA TUCKER $1,366.24, 4072 Debbie Thompson $565.73, 1062 SHEENA STARR $933.65, 4054 CARLTON SUMNER $965.90, 4048 John eugene $1,436.60
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul Ctr 7800 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando Fl. 32822 08/08/2024: 2103 Keyona Morgan, 2200 Yvette Mosquera, 2254 Felix Quintana, 3303 Miriam Whitaker, 1088 Sammy Romero, 2119 Karibtza Rodriguez, 1407 Beatriz Collazo, 2280 Raymond Mulero, 1170 John King, 1035 Tiffany Wooden, 1140 Lorenzo Lamey, 1278 Che Feemster, 2307 Orville Campbell, 1061 Wanda Adorno, 2029 Raymond Cole, 1285 Isabel Castillo Urdaneta, 2100 Jenise Jordan, 1055 Carlos Carcamo, 1270 Keith Dixon, 2080 Oguzhan Kasar, 3349 Latoya Michael, 2352 Raymond Mulero, 1196 Linda Johnson, 2275 Yvette Mosquera. U-Haul Ctr. 2629 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee Fl. 34744 08/08/2024: 3441 Thynia Buckley, 3000 Robert Wilson, 1036 Jerry Wright, 3239 Elijah Hankerson IV, 3179 Charm Baxter, 1068 Nestor Ramirez De Arellano, 2014 Tameka Fulgham, AB1703D Jackeline Rohena, 2146 Christine Irizarry, 1265 John Prados, 2142 Grace Rios, 3081 Shanequa Gantt, 3149 Carmen Plana, 3026 Sheneice Williams, 3266 Kayla Cardona, 3096 Danielle Chin, 3117 Meghan King, 1280 Cassandra Johnson. U-Haul Ctr 13301 S. Orange Blossom Trl. Orlando Fl. 32837 08/08/2024: 1603 Diante Douglas, 1617 Isis Stone Peters, 3618 B H Polymers, 1624 Christopher Perez, 3096 Jonathan Astocondor, 2240 BH Polymers, 2337 Curtis Johnson, 1716 Yolanda Able, 3041 William No Last Name, 1615 Amalissa Accilien, 2417 Jonah Hasting, 1307 Cana Marriott, 1601 Robert Sanchez, 1211 Jonah Hastings, 3508 Kevin Castro. U-Haul Ctr 14651 Gatorland Dr. Orlando Fl. 32837 08/08/2024: 527 Michael Zurita, 600 Allie Fundalewics, 847 Roberto Cumbasantos, 1083 Chanae Hobbs, 710 Reggie Santoni, 393 Shakira York, 297 Cesarina Lluberes, 241 Marlyn McNair, 447 Kimberley Layne, 964 Eduardo Padilla, 368 John Eustace, 335 Froilan Morales Soto, 448 Froilan Morales Soto.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, August 6th, 2024 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 16 Corey Wright 99 Sonia Alfred 121 Mary Culpepper Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 246 Therese Tucker 418 Michael Santos 421 David Reyes 451 Shad Galante 484 Raymiya Barrett Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 97 Wayne Ramsey Sr 128 Octavian Fluellen 145 Jana Macon 284 Adrain Collins 430 Guerinaud Bernardin 451 Corey Vanessa Fisher 474 Jacquelyn Barnes 477 Wilfrid Cherenfant 522 Christopher O'Glivie Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 0033 Jaquin Rashad Cato 0055 Devon Hamilton 0141 Samantha Cribbs 0242 Sacella Steele 0305 Lucien Maddicks 0345 Ryan Payne 0738 David Painter 0803 Natalie Washington Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 930 Chanquell Rogers 432 Maglen Ortiz 619 Man Da Ho 1213 Jacqueline Hughley 2322 Tony Bright 1995 Red Chevrolet Metro VIN 2C1MR2269S6714396 1414 Gary Tyler 915 James Owens 1736 Jermaine Bryant 1132 Jermaine Bryant 614 Jean Brown 706 Zachary Fiers 217 Man Da Ho 1301 Dayquan Butler 1614 Damian Leslie Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1113 Donald Watts Jr 2026 Rashida Brooks 3196 Latonya Porter 3297 Alexsis Johnson 4046 Kayana Letang 4086 Lisa Spencer 4106 Abbysai Latorre Lopez 5021 Gloria Williams 5050 Lateal Woulard 5058 Preston Smith 6006 Dinise Tolbert 1018 Jenai Johnson.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on July 12th, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 1334: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando FL, 32811 407.516.7751 @ 12:00PM: Alexandria Jones: clothes, laptop, monitors, shoes, clothes; Carlos Nelson: house items 1 bedroom; Jean Blaise: furniture, appliances; Joseph Collazo: boxes; Justin Shefton: household goods; Keisha Green: household goods; Zomiah Russell: Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on July 26th, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 7590: 7360 Sandlake Rd Orlando, FL 32819, 407.634.4449 @ 11:45 AM: Yulihana Betancur- household items; Ramesha Cooks- clothes, boxes, wall art; Bobbie Mcquerry- kitchen items, desks, tv, boxes; Tori Pugliese- furniture, clothes, baby items; Robert Recto- clothes, misc. items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE PURSUANT TO THE FLORIDA SELF-SERVICE STORAGE FACILITY ACT, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE FACILITIES LISTED BELOW D/B/A VALUE STORE IT SELF STORAGE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION (TO SATISFY A LIEN PLACED ON THE CONTENTS PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 83 OF THE FLORIDA STATUTES). THE PERSONAL PROPERTY IN THE BELOW-LISTED OCCUPANTS' LEASED SPACES TO SATISFY THE OWNER'S LIEN. THE PERSONAL PROPERTY STORED THEREIN BY THE FOLLOWING OCCUPANTS MAY INCLUDE BUT IS NOT LIMITED TO GENERAL HOUSEHOLD, OFFICE AND PERSONAL ITEMS, FURNITURE, BOXES, CLOTHES, AND APPLIANCES. THE UNIT(S) WILL BE SOLD AT PUBLIC AUCTION THROUGH ONLINE AUCTION SERVICES OF WWW.STORAGETREASURES.COM. THE SALE TIME AND DATE IS AT 11AM ON JULY 25, 2024. VALUE STORE IT CELEBRATION, LLC - 1700 CELEBRATION BLVD CELEBRATION, FL, 34747: 1016-KENNETH BLAKELY;1044-JOHN WALTER DRAUGHON/JOH WALTER DRAUGHON;1084-DEDE ESTHER CHANCELOR;1095-CRISTIANE DE ALMEIDA;2053-TIMOTHY EARL SOUTHWORTH;2116- GREGORY FOURNIER/GREGORY J FOURNIER;2121-EMILY POPPE/EMILY KAY POPPE;3045- GABRIELA DUKE;3112-CHRIS MCELWAIN;3116-CHRIS MCELWAIN;3119-JOSH JACOBS;3123-DOV GREEN;4022-CHRIS MCELWAIN;4025-MARTIN MAY/MARTIN JOHN MAY;5011-JOSEPH COMUNALE;5088-GARY CRAYTON/GARY MICHAEL CRAYTON VALUE STORE IT OCOEE, LLC - 1251 FOUNTAINS WEST BOULEVARD OCOEE, FL, 34761: B220 JILL ELIZABETH TODD; C036 TAVAREAN RENARD BARKLEY; C098 ROBERT DAWSON/ROBERT SAINT JOHN DAWSON; C138 SHELLEY MARIE EAVEY; C275 STACEY TREMAIN RHODES; C163 THOMAS ARMON SCHRANDT VALUE STORE IT - 1480 CELEBRATION LLC - 1480 CELEBRATION BLVD CELEBRATION, FL 34747: 1006 Ð JESSICA ATKINS/JESSICA LYNN ATKINS; 1016 Ð KEAIRA BROWN/KEAIRA PRINCESS STARR BROWN; 1083 Ð YVETTE ALLEN; 1085 Ð YVETTE ALLEN;1107 Ð ERIK MOSHER; 1108 Ð ERIK MOSHER, 1166 Ð EVERTH JOSE ESPINOZA; 2072 Ð BREANNA THOMPSON/BREANNA JOY THOMPSON LANUS; 2119 Ð JANON GERMAN; 2203 Ð BRAYLAN HUCKABY/BRAYLAN LARON HUCKABY, 2243 Ð FELICIA ANTOINETTE FRASIER.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on July 26, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1127 - Michalski, Joseph; 1303 - Hernandez, Sophia; 1318 - Lehrich, Bettina; 2404 - Oser, Daniel; 2503 - Newsome, Christy; 2609 - Corea, Kaylin; 2627 - Acree, Barbara; 2721 - Carter, Daphne; 3116 - sheets, gregory; 3423 - Jones, Regina; 3511 - Casella, Jaclyne; 3623 - Stram, Melissa; 3727 - sheets, gregory; P002 - Mathews, Beverly PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A008 - Singletary, Destini; A031 - traynr, irene; B055 - Figueroa-Crespo, Janexsy; C101 - Callaghan, Michael; D144 - Fernandes, Jaylin; E155 - scinta, joseph charles jr; E175 - Smith, Terry; F183 - Alexander, Laila; I253 - Hamilton, Wade; J325 - Hernandez, Bobbie; J401 - Tellado, Rose; K416 - Freeman, Regina; K424 - Figueroa-Crespo, Janexsy; K459 - Bowden, Ann Marie; L463 - baleshta, thalia; L474 - Pagan Rosario, Allen; L475 - Figueroa-Crespo, Janexsy; M512 - fRANCE, jUSTIN; R546 - Schwartz, Kimberley PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A106 - Rice, Ephram; A108 - Burgos, Ingrid; A112 - Smith, Wabu; A127 - Bundy, David; A140 - Commesso, Dominic; B239 - McHenry, Vicki; B249 - Drew, Renford; B271 - Bhagwandass, Linclon; C302 - Hunter, Tammy; C306 - Fowler, Anthony; C332 - GARRISON, Julie; C373 - Fleshman, Megan; E043 - Sixxside Global Solutions Knight, Randall; E083 - Rumble, Gina; E091 - Hodges, Satique; F611 - Allah, Shamilah; F639 - Trent, Talon; F667 - Stokes, Lawrence; F679 - Tillis, Angela; G039 - iServ Ice, LLC Busch, Phil; G098 - Mckee, Angela; H801 - cooper, Kelli; H808 - Sears, Ron; H811 - godwin, matthew ; H834 - buchanan, Jeffrey; H836 - Sergeant, Jane; P012 - Ogaz, Robert PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A118 - Shelley Simonazzi Hair WEATHERHOLTZ, SHELLEY; B204 - Cowan, Tonya; B223 - Jones, Tymesha; B226 - Barnes, Keona; C309 - Bryson, Crystin; C317 - Miranda-Otavo, Jorge; D404 - Chastee, Jennifer; D442 - Chappell, Daniel; D445 - Myrick, Shaquana; D460 - Reyes, Anaba; E507 - Bender, Tarell; F601 - Bennett, Jameria; F606 - Palma, Suzanne; F618 - Persaud, Samantha; G715 - roberts, Lauren; G735 - Roundtree, laurica; G743 - Delancy, Dewitt; G745 - Rott, Tyler; G751 - Richmond, Mark; G753 - Geiger, Gavin; K018 - Florence, Quaneshia; P005 - Foster, Lyle PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A030 - Amende, Timothy; A037 - Campbell, Elaysha; A046 - grant, jessica; B009 Brokaw,Barry; B019 - Rodriguez, Kiabeth; B020 - Ferguson, Wilbur L; C002 - Inman, Jade; C008 - Wright, Tina; C025 - Lundi, Stephanie; C051 - Turner, Castalavet; D024 - Dailey, Jessica; D037 - pennington, Brandy; D042 - Jennings, George; D056 - Bussard, Zachary; D059 - rivera, Zuleika; D060 - Bellamy, Jeremy; D061 - Bees, Paul C; D066 - Garrett, Tamberlin; D090 - Mendez, Ashley; D094 - Pauli, Robin; D101 - licker, Leo; D102 - Guerra, Maylie; E015 - Echevarria, William; E040 - Bradley, Kendall; E058 - Martin, Marianda; E073 - Duval, Timothy; E074 - Santiago, Luz; G001 - Simoneaux, Dana; H003 - Keane, Michael; H007 - Angel’s catering & events Posey, Tony; H008 - Raveneau, Lena; H013 - Angel’s catering & events Posey, Tony; H015 - Williams, Lennell; H023 - WALKER, NADIA; H031 - Hobbs, Anthony; H034 - Mateen, Tarajee Abdul; I006 - Summerlin, Shannon; I021 - Keane, Michael; J101 - Green, Heidi; J417 - Alicea, Margarita; J423 - Calhoun, Kaelan; J509 - Baez, Arceliz; J607 - Mesadieu, Tessa; J609 - Watson, Miguel; J611 - We Provoke Thought Abdul-Karim, Raashid; J707 - Correa, Anthony; J708 - Powell, Karen; J911 - Carrion, Joselin; P061 - Chadwick, Laura; P067 - Chadwick, Laura; P076 - Guevara, Daniel PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B255 - Perkins, James; B263 - Kanyok, Gerald; B282 - Stone, Jamie; C309 - Parker, Tom; C340 - Moody, James; C351 - Johnson, Lovett; C386 - Andujar, Laurinda; D418 - Ramos, Mercedes; D487 - Pace, milie; E510 - Shelton, Greggory; E542 - mclain, dillon; E552 - Patsavos, Tracie; E584 - Roundtree, Ernest; F673 - Green, Garrett; G724 - rodriguez, Joshua; G728 - Beharry, Michael; G731 - Russell, Eustace; G742 - Buckley, Ronald; H832 - goff, alexis PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 00207 - allen, juanita; 00209 - Velez, Jessica; 00416 - Richard, Jeremy; 00425 - Richard, Jeremy; 00427 - The Baby Rattles Company Dolive-Powell, Celestia Lorraine; 00517 - Miller, Marissa; 00524 - Huber, Glenna; 00559 - Simons, Jacqueline Maureen; 00594 - Bryant, Ronald; 00703 - Ugarte, Rick; 00724 - Roy, Joshuah; 00770 - Ripoll, Daniel; 00784 - Osborne, Mary; 00917 - Donaldson, Corey PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1047 - Torres, Reyven; 1098 - Williams, Barri; 2023 - Crosley, Cary; 2103 - GUERRERO, KAYLA; 2139 - Hinton, Joseph; 3040 - Schlawiedt, BrittAny; 4018 - yuriar, Jacquelinne; 5030 - Harper, Deidra; 5034 - Gazard, Mia; 5035 - Williams, Georgette; 5054 - Nash, Elisha; 5071 - Weekes, Trevor; 5101 - Wongsam, Shaula; 5110 - Matthews, Holly; 5124 - Veltman, Christi; 7108 - Smith, Morris PUBLIC STORAGE # 22127, 4051 W 1st St FL 46, Sanford, FL 32771, (407) 915-6887 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1033 - SULLIVAN, EARL GORDON; 1044 - Mercer, Keleisha; 1061 - Hampton, Tyrelle; 1147 - Cummings, Wendy; 1175 - raybon, Sean; 1195 - Elkins, Kristy; 1197 - Wilson, Taneka; 2008 - Lopez, Lisa; 2017 - Shaw, Ron; 2030 - thomas, kirk; 2037 - Whittaker, Rickkia J; 2040 - Jackson, Larry; 2042 - Earl, Smith; 2046 - Moore II, Phillip; 2052A - Bueter, Kathleen; 2069 - ALBERSHARDT, REBECCA; 2070 - Shelton, Donovan; 2105 - Watson, Kristina; 2111 - Knight, Mathew; 2136 - KELLY, JOEL; 2164 - Martin, Briana; 3014 - Shaw, Ron; 3021 - Edwards, Christina; 3024 - Sky View22 llc Cody, Tyron; 3035 - Cooks, Chakarra; 3042 - Placeres, Alexander; 3055 - Anderson, Randy; 3057 - Corlew, Jasmine; 3091 - Kercado, Erica; 3104 - TURNER, JOY; 3146 - CAMPBELL, SONJA; 4001 - MENEFEE, ERICK; 4058 - Scarlett, Kim; 4092 - Canty, Otha. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on July 25, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1012 - Blanks, Jonte; 1105 - Phillips, Andre; 1189 - Edmond, Breon; 1196 Ð Martinez, Nelson luis; 2009 - Ortiz, Michelle; 2033 - Clarke, Shania; 2042 - Anderson, Sean; 2242 - Clayton, Kalen; 2283 - Clayton, Earl; 2295 - Rodriguez, Sonia; 2331 - Sutton, Sierra; 2391 - Alberts, Kristin; 4141 - Reyes, Ivan;4174 - Phillips, Jonathan; 4183 - Harley, Jacquelyn; 4190 - Perez, Michael; 5009 - davies, Gary; 5026 - Burke, Brennain; 5034 - Morales, Derrick; 5131 - Byrd, Bladen; 5145 - Josey, Amarilis PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 09:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0102 - Joyner, Tiffany; 0108 - Armstrong, Richard; 0115 - Johnson, Darrell; 0138 - Portorreal, Tania; 0162 - Beach, Maryann; 0356 - Calendrillo, Lauren; 0357 - Alexander, Loretta; 1017 - Webber, Craig; 1024 - Giguere, Jason; 2023 - Suarez, Maria; 3002 - Parnell, Tionah; 3030 - Camacho, jennifer; 7059 - Snipe-Biles, Jacklyn; 7077 - Figueroa, Alexis; 8037 - Michalski, Joseph; 9005 - Riddick, Andy PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 09:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0101 - Arce, Angel; 0116 - Maquivar, Madian; 0119 - Lynch, Chantel; 0142 - Gonzalez, Breanna; 0144 - Gibson, Jaymisha; 0154 - Henderson, Melissa; 0167 - Freeman, Diane; 0191 - Fulton, Darren; 0203 - Halsey, Patricia; 0216 - Martinez, Edgar; 0235 - Crawford, Carole; 0246 - Lipkins, Shelly; 0257 - Howell, Jennifer; 0271 - Rodrigo, Juan; 0289 - Mesa, Santiago; 0298 - Andujar, Christopher; 1009 - Morrison, Alex; 1025 - Amaya, Luis; 2019 - Johnson, Eugene; 3010 - Delgado Martinez, Aida; 3037 - Santiago, Leslie; 4019 - Bright Bulbs Electric Marquina, Brian; 5009 - mena, Miosottis; 6016 - Mcdaniel, Michael; 6021 - Areizaga, Anthony; 6022 - Miller, Walter; 7012 - Moon, Jessica; 7020 - Harrison, Philip; 7039 - ayala, Edgardo; 7045 - GONZALEZ, JUANA; 7061 - McDaniel, Jasmine; 7070 - Dorelus, Jessica; 7098 - Sharma, Natasha; 7117 - Gibilisco, Alan; 7127 - Houze, kim; 8002 - Gonzalez, Sergio; 8021 - Gregory, Jennifer G; 8094 - Williams, Twyla; 8124 - Garrett, Michelle; 8167 - Santana, Rosa; 8170 - bouie, Tonia; 8173 - andersen, Cory; 8189 - Capers, Kalon PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0126 - Bradley, Deserie; 0131 - Williams, Aaliyah; 0365 - CLIFT, JULIE; 0365 Ð Miller, Sandra; 0437 - Blanchard II, Wayne; 0568 - Ingalls, Stephen; 1028 - bonita energy solutions Taylor, Thomas; 1039 - shull, bobbie; 2001 - Ramirez, Simon; 2031 - FamilyDental, WinterSprings; 2042 - Grandt, Julia; 2064 - Cuyler, LaVerne; 2125 - Richardson, Charles; 3015 - Gay, Dawn; 4030 - Waters, Stephanie; 5009 - Republic National Distributing Company Wingfield, Willie PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 10:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0171 - Haywood, Akilah; 0208 - Moss, Elijah; 1006 - garcia, Ana; 1014 - Acevedo, Yarimel; 1019 - Clarke, Shania; 1026 - [email protected], Sherri; 2066 - thomas, Khiana; 2098 - Thorpe, Jamacia; 4058 - Lawson, Bryant; 4074 - Simmons, Regina; 5035 - Eaton, Travis; 5049 - McCormick, Ted; 6024 - Benitez, Taisha; 6026 - thomas, Khiana; 7006 - Felix, Jesus; 8008 Ð Kanyok, Debra PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B020 - Sola, Nanxyn; C001 - Campoverde, Carmen; C010 - ferrer, Iraseliz; C017 - Burkett, Russell; C083 - Garrastazu, Luis; D083 - Robertson, Alyson N; D085 - Parra, Sergio; D120 - Brood, Brett; D137 - Valentin, Angel; D144 - Harrison, Amber; D198 - Baghdadi, Victor; D213 - Rhodes, Bridget; D223 - ojeda, nelson; D231 - Candelario, Jonathan; E013 - amador, Ninoshka; E044 - Aguilar, Ivan; E046 - Gomez, Mertha; E048 - Carrion, Camile; E111 - JKP Analysts LLC Conley, Diane PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1024 - Mack, Lillian; 1058 - harrison, Patreesa; 1062 - Abril, Juan; 1279 - goodwin, jacob; 1283 - marchena, Galadriel; 1286 - VAZQUEZ, JAQUELINE; 1308 - Hamilton, Janya; 1366 - GONZALEZ, CYNTHIA; 2024 - King, Vanessa; 2054 - Knowles, Diamond; 2079 - Willis, Guy d.; 2112 - Lee, Terry; 2298 - Pike, Jason; 2301 - Brown, MarkAnthony; 2327 - Hayes, Kari; 2352 - Henderaon, Jessica; 2398 - Cruz, Mark; 2407 - Tigue, Corey; 3055 - Mckee, Angela; 3076 - Bimbo, Gabrielle; 3086 - Blair, Anthony; 3118 - Orange Avenue Dentistry Youssef, Nabil; 3148 - Mendez, Betsy; 3172 - Johnson, Kayla; 3326 - Stringfield, Desere; 3360 - Dervil, Serena; 3384 - Unico Gastrobar Rodriguez, Pedro; 3388 - Goff, Seth; F339 - Houston, Craig; F348 - whittaker, Tianna; F354 - Perry, Tionna; F360 - Lacroix, Karein; F375 - Wassum, Marc; F395 - Louisa, Sandy; F416 - Miller, Shaval; F419 - Thornton, Adornal; G484 - McCrystal, Amanda; H564 - Corasmin, Brandon; H570 - Shock, John; H600 - Dowdy, Charles; J714 - Heath, Latisia Roundtree PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 10:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1101 - Wilson, Madria; 1110 - Belekevich, theresa; 1122 - Rosado, Luis; 1277 - Bradley, Ronald; 1316 - Baron, Henry; 1325 - Jones, Derius; 1374 - Mercado, Luis; 1414 - Montanez, Hector; 1429 - Pacheco, Ricardo; 1437 - Robinson, Anya; 1734 - Fouche, Vanessa; 2000 - Harriell, Jerrelle; 2038 - Szczepanik, Paul; 2043 - Santiago, Juliana; 2272 Ð Nguyen, Amberly; 2424 - Raphael, Mona; 2443 - Horvath, Leslie; 2453 - Santiago, Ciannah; 2618 - Holland, Angela; 2622 - Smith, Shayna PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901- 2590 Time: 10:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1003 - VEGA, JULIO; 1103 - castro, Jodennis; 1106 - shearman, jessica; 1311 - Vandemaat, Keisha; 1313 - Radaker, Jamie; 1414 - Viering, Christine; 2028 - Landrio, Jodi; 2060 - Salinas, Alexandar; 2113 - Canito, Omar; 2114 - Munoz, glenda; 2206 - Byron, Janiqua; 2245 Ð Hobin, Heather; 2261 - Jackson, Denise; 2320 - Simmons, Anthony; 2405 - Fletcher, Sherry; 2513 - Harris, micaela; 2515 - Salinas, Alexandar; 2564 - Herrick, Caroline; 2575 - Dunn, Cheyenne; 2582 - Martinez, Cecilia; 2624 - Stotts, Amy; 2643 - Khan, joan; 2664 - DeJesus, Efrain; 2665 - Stafford, Edwin; 2692 - Sprung, Neil; 2706C - Barbaro, Antonio; 2722 - phillips, Jennifer PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0120 - Dever, LoraineMarie; 0129 - Velazquez, Jackie; 0153 - Canty, Nicole; 0366 - Dei Aryee, Deborah; 0367 - simms, emmanuel; 0412 - Britt, Valeshia; 0452 - Mafeo-Lutman, Desiree; 0486 - Lucas, Bonnie; 2018 - Petsinger, Jayson; 2024 - jones, Nicholas; 3007 - Coulibaly, Modibo; 3008 - Cardona, Jonathan; 3040 - Lopez, Emma; 4050 - Rodriguez, Jerameel; 4079 - Cook, Elliott; 4080 - GONZALEZ, LUZ; 5004 - English, Pamela PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 11:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A154 - Augustave, Desiree; A173 - Torres Franco, Fabio; A196 - Lorde, Shameer; A198 - Lozada, Maria; A222 - Summers, Melanie; A244 - Marshall, David; A247 - Orero, Rosalind; A297 - Druggett, Alexandria; B319 - Jr, William Shoaff; B329 - Mannah, Jaime; C346 - colon, Tiffany; D411 - Sanabria, Pedro; D416 - Rachel, Lourietta; D426 - Occimable, Nahomie; D433 - powe, willie; D442 - Burroughs, Sean; D450 - Ramirez, Reinaldo; D458 - Cathcart, Jonathon; E502 - rotundo, Brittany; F555 - Escobar, Salvador PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 11:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A041 - Alonso Aquatics llc Alonso, Steven; C067 - Dampier, Tyrese; C085 - Mompoint, Carla; C128 - Hester, Callie; D465 - Johnston, James; D487 - Levander, Eleene PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B121 - Huezo, Celeste; B131 - owsiannu, Megan; B168 - Davis, Brooke; B191 - Whitner, Antonio; B197 - Hipp, Donna; B198 - phillips, Kenlynn; B217 - Negron, Jasmine; C103 - Gil, Manuel; C140 - Mingo, Kay; C175 - Wakefield, Altwan; C193 - III, Alfredo Arrastia; C199B - Jimenez-Ortiz, Raul Ivan; C199E - Lajas, Christina; C199I - Garcia, Dolores; C205 - Marmolejos, Kennibeth; C227G - Rivera, yvette; C230E - Tirado Jr, David Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on July 26, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:15 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1103 - Miller, Michelle; 1119 - Quillian, Katrina; 1403 - Moore, Darron; 1407 - Swanson, Aleia; 1505 - Butler, Jazmine; 1602 - Britt, Stephen; 1708 - Fuqua, Jeffery; 1804 - Jones, Shantoria; 1831 - silvestris, Brittany; 1905 - Louis Jean, Ritza; 1910 - Miller, Nathan; 1926 - Johnson, Sharmane; 2110 - Munoz, Stephanie; 2205 - Blount, Maya; 2320 - Kauffman, London E; 2421 - Riley, Alicia; 2425 - Clay, Tara; 2428 - Ratcliff, Susan; 2505 - SIMS, TYLO; 2601 - Dunn, Catherine; 2615 - Richemond, Welderson; 2626 - Cotto, Carmen; 2703 - Lofton, Michelle; 2714 - Munoz, Stephanie; 2721 - Fountain, Zena; 2730 - Porterfield, Morris. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0085 - Wilson, Briana; 0130 - Hendrickson, Edward; 0253 - Russell, Eustace; 0256 - Powell,Terry; 0345 - Johnson, Matthew; 0439 - Wilson Jr, Larry; 0444 - Sanchez, Rosa; 0492 - Lewis, Ebony; 0512 - Hepburn, Denae; 1031 - Integrated Media Systems Reyes, Ysa; 2042 - Cintron, Bianca; 3036 - Majors, Rebecca; 3049 - Norton, Joshua; 3057 - Anderson, Shaynesha; 3067 - Houston, Danaysia; 3074 - Large, Crystal; 4043 - West, Rena; 4069 - Adelman, Joel; 5018 - Ariel, Brittany. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1014 - Shehee, Glen; 2013 - Isom, Angel; 4022 - Mcintosh, Alexis; 4046 - Rosa, Edgar; 4061 - Pena-Lopez, Veronica; 4074 - Miles, Darrayl; 5008 - Duquette, Jennifer Rosemary; 5013 - Graffuis, Dale; 5047 - PKC Morris, Carole; 5056 - ivory, Tiffany; 5087 - Vega, Jennifer; 5117 - Jalbert, Meghan; 5134 - DeBice, Derek; 6003 - Shaw, Toni; 6030 - Mobley, Alexa; 6073 - Riley, Johntreal; 6085 - agin, Toni; 6086 - Nienstedt, Mark; 6132 - Armand Prosper Shea,Jilaine. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1010 - Vazquez Rodriguez, Luis; 1018 - Brodie, Vincent; 3030 - CHAPMAN, KAYLANIA; 4002 - simmons, Maxwell; 4024 - Heulitt, Letha; 5029 - Morales, Jordan; 5033 - Holmes, Janisia; 5055 - Seligman, Mort; 5088 - Corbin, Zorna; 5092 - Ortiz, Jorge; 5108 - Grillos, Michael; 6029 - Muniz, Emily; 6074 - Alonso, Maria; 6102 - Crowl, Jared. PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B071 - Murati Rosa, Javier; B076 - Harris, Paige; B077 - Suarez, Gary; B099 - Rivera, Joancy; B110 - DeLosAngeles, Kimberly; B137 - Mendez, David; B167 - benitez, stephanie; B191 - Borges, Kimberlee; B197 - ii, Arthur young; B218 - Williams, Tiffany; C039 - jesus, Frances De; C063 - Brown, Corrin; C088 - santiago, Juan; C092 - Park, Wayne; D029 - Witty, Cregg; D050 - Joseph, Nathan; D074 - Kulik, Melissa; F026 - Rodriguez, Edgar. PUBLIC STORAGE # 22130, 510 Douglas Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 865-7560 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A1018 - BARHATKOV, ALEXANDER; A1030 - Beacham, Timothy; B1005 - Ramsey, Lavar Kendriks; C1012 - DESTLER, HOWARD; C1115 - Machado, Stephanie; C1127 - Lynch, Anthony; C2001 - Williams, David; C2007 - Moody, Ayhanna; C2029 - Smith, Monique; C2053 - Thornton, Elizabeth; D1016 - Pierre, Elyse; D1044 - Fallon, Rebecca; D1112 - Smith, Sharon; D1127 - Hamlett, Matthew; D2009 - Henderson, Alicia; D2012 - Cius, Alexandra; D2018 - walker, Kenyarie; D2021 - Crump, Karlene; D2024 - Roberts, Qia; D2086 - Torres, Markus; D2101 - Smyre, Sheena; D2118 - Smith, Sharon; D2128 - Villalobos, Robert; D2137 - Polanco, Mayelin; D2144 - Smith, Sharon; D2153 - HENCY, TODD; D2157 - Clarke, Arielle; D2195 - Garcia, Zamary; E1009 - Matthews, Mark; E1024 - Victoria, Justin; E1039 - Smith, Monique; E1042 - Lee, Lateefah; E1057 - Guzman, Eva; E1083 - Lewis, Nikita; E1092 - Hensley, Emily; E1118 - Phly apparel Co Dorsaima, Andy; E1133 - Torres, Angela; Q0106 - Vasquez, Anselmo. PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A118 - Jones, Crystal; A127 - Sheely, Najae; A130 - Atwell, Akina; A151 - Stevens, Jessica; B210 - Robinson, Katherine; B214 - Wimberly, Gerald; B220 - Smith, Haraneisha; B228 - Lefperance, Mark; B231 - Forbes, Reuben; B238 - Champion, Carolyn; B244 - Forbes, Reuben; B261 - Forbes, Reuben; C301 - Jackson, Prestiss; C334 - Williams, Alana; C355 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Stephen; D431 - corson, Tamieka; E005 - Mathis, Glenn; E011 - Escarment, Wilder; E012 - Mathiss, Marciaa; E015 - Porter, Destiny; E056 - Gordon, Fatema; E064 - Jones, Jessica; E073 - Davis, Yumani; E076 - Mathis, Deborah; E108 - Privat, Soraya; F612 - Washington, Celia; F613 - Francois, Francis; F614 - Bennett, Connor; F631 - Sutherland, Ebony; F641 - Jack, Selida; G715 - Allen, Lance; G739 - Baker, Tonia; H814A - Joseph, Shelton; H814B - Jackson, Tawandra; J903 - Haynes, Dinaaya; J904 - Law, Telly; J914 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Steve; J917 - Ashley, Brenda; J921 - Franklin, Terrie R; P002 - Mcleod, Angelo; P003 - Mcleod, Angelo; P010 - Wright, Jarick; P052 - Mcguiness, Shane. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1203 - Palin, Thomas; 1210 - sanders, Porche; 1216 - Bush, Joe; 1320 - HANSON, MARIE; 1340 - Norelia, Aser; 1342 - Bess, James; 1361 - Clark, Nykeria; 1475 -
NELSON, ELISEA; 1481 - Paillant, Paul; 1504 - Legree, Anthony; 1512 - Rodriguez, Elizabeth; 1610 - Jones, Terry; 1624 - Rodriguez, Elizabeth; 1628 - Bacon, Antwannette; 2034 - Morgan, Raymond; 2120 - Sthilaire, Quanterra; 2122 - Walker, Kristoffer; 2143 - Knight, Shannon; 2200 - CINE, PIERRE; 2206 - Parfait, Moise; 2209 - Palomino, Jose; 2211 - Goss, Gail; 2215 - Rainge, Constance; 2235 - Francis, Christopher; 2246 - Louis, Marcus; 2415 - Lorde, Eldric; 2476 - Reachback Foundation Inc. Henry, Sandra. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A010B - Cooper, Sameca; A042 - Craig, Johari; B006 - Finklea, Jaron; B019B - Lee, Michael; B031A - Alexander, Darrin; B033B - Sison, Bennie; B061 - Jones, Alice; B070A - EPPS, Santa; B074A - Marin, Arthur; B074B - Denson, Lorenzo; B085B - Powell, Eric; B092 - Puglio, Diaqualyn; C003 - Embry, Mark; C074 - Adams, John; C080 - Reece, Andre; C082 - almonor, ernest; C086 - Mervilus, Chinita; D013 - Clark, Nelson; D014 - Neroni, Toni; D044 - Nivar, Noelia; D045 - Horton, Aaron; D060 - Doston, Melinda; D071 - Turner, Elijah; D084 - Hall, Breana; D090 - Breedlove, Natalie; D099 - ARTHUR, ROBERT; D125 - Culley, Cassandra; D132 Watson, Samiel; D142 - Watson Bailey, Laurell; E001 - Sands, Deshane; E007 - Marie, Vargas; E008 - Wilson, Barbara; E014 - Collins, Lorraine; E078 - Johnson, Raveendra; E100 - Scott, Cameron; F013 - wilson, Larry; F024 - Rowland, Beverly; F030 - Vann, Jonique; F037 - Barton, Tyrek; F068 - Cruz, Casino; F069 - Jackson, Charles C; F074 - Snipes, Mekea; F086 - Gambles, Justin; G002 - Mckinzie, Ashley; G020 - ANTHONY, CASSANDRA; O016 - Young, James. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 03:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0012 - jarvis, Kwame; 0034 - Rodney, Claudin; 0042 - LEWIS, LENARD; 0043 - Chambers, Ragine; 0059 - Puello, Valeria; 0060 - Brown, Brandon; 0075 - butler, desirae; 0080 - Costache, Marian; 0120 - Revis, Shamya; 0123 - Mosley, Brandon; 0131 - Louis, Merline; 0150 - Akande, Adewale; 0154 - Valentine, Evelyn; 0191 - White, Deijah; 0198 - Harvey, Laverne; 0208 - Esteva, Ever; 0235 - Milard, James; 0242 - BRILUS, JEAN CLAUDY; 0263 - Maduro, Gilcerio; 0264 - Williams, Daphina; 0268 - Gilmore, Ernest; 0272 - jenkins, Charles; 0291 - Allen, Timothy; 0292 - Samuels, Dwayne; 0346 - jett, Lassette; 0354 - Charles, Shakeelah; 0377 - Scott, Chelsea; 0388 - Allwood, Lorraine; 0404 - nelson, Deborah; 0416 - berryhill, shannon; 0432 - Rither, Diana; 0459 - Bellville, Joesph; 0480 - FERREIRA, VALTER; 0484 - Mincy, Tiffany; 0485 - Gaskins, Christina; 0493 - Garcia, Madeline; 0494 - Ellis, Marquisha; 0495 - nugent, Terrion; 0496 - Allwood, Lorraine; 0504 - Fair, Vivian; 0545 - Aristil, Brown; 0576 - Romain, Angelica; 0640 - squire, Amber; 0654 - Williams, Saleena; 0665 - cabrales, Angelina; 0693 - Morillo, Yanil; 0731 - Bailey, Deborah; 0755 - Allen, Ingrid; 0759 - Johnson, Kevin; 0794 - Williams, Noni; 0837 - Dugger, Antonio; 0842 - Sallis, Naomi; 0875 - Singletary, Tony; 0884 - Baptiste, Kessel; 0885 - Morris, Sherry; 0910 - Mason, Wellesley. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 03:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0111 - Gibson, walter; 0219 - Gomez- Olivera, Jose Reynaldo; 0304 - Meadows, Victoria; 0305 - Fling, Vivian; 0315 - Toschlog, Toni; 0401 - Heers, Brittney; 0602 - Heers, Brittney; 0918 - Hurt, Ron; 0923 - Morse, Tangela M; 0935 - Bursey, John; 1104 - Gallon, Christopher; 1111 - Bradford, Michael; 1222 - Stay, Cleetha; 1224 - Walker, Shankeya; 1329 - Henderson, Kevin; 1361 - lewis, Kyajahia; 1452 - Pinkerton, Allan; 1472 - Mcvay, Sierra; 1504 - Williams, Marquis; 1527 - Belneau, Olivier; 1708 - Wray, Lloy; 1726 - Lanter, Charlene; 1731 - clark, Kelisha; 1739 - Pierre, Carline; 1752 - CARRION BARRETO, FRABIAN; 1800 - Tabury, Nana PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 04:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0305 - Tanzer, Betty; 0324 - bernabe, Raymundo; 0326 - Quintana, Juan; 0333 - gaston, reanne; 0475 - Richardson, Elizabeth; 0575 - Cruz, Eloi; 0713 - Thomas, Richard; 0723 - LEE, SANG WOO; 0801 - Pantazis, Matt; 0806 - Gibson, Susan; 0810 - Jr., Joshua Wilson; 0817 - Bradley, Bernadette; 0823 - Barr, Teresa; 0874 - Nurse, Treneice A; 0884 - Burton, Larea; 0918 - vanKeuren, Keith; 0942 - Plaza, Charlie. PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 04:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1014 - Thompson, Amy; 1018 - Toole, Gregory; 1060 - Viera, Rafeal; 1063 - Lewis, Christopher; 1069 - Rashid, Nadder; 1079 - Matthew, Chamara; 1109 - Ramos, Kimberly; 1117 - Davis, Lydell; 1120 - Munoz, Jesus; 1121 - May, Melinda; 1130 - Miller, Arthur; 1170 - Sanchez, Daniel; 1176 - It’s Not About Us Ministries aboutusminstries, Itsnot; 1185 - Williams, Mekia; 1220 - Tomlinson, Ltesia; 1282 - Hutto, Jarell; 1292 - white, Phashia; 1297 - Jones, Willie; 1315 - Irizarry, Jeremy; 1316 - Cintron, Carlos; 1352 - Grier, Ashley; 1381 - Butler, Tiffany; B037 - Bernhagen, Marlisa; D005 - Silva, Cisa; D010 - John, Nichola; D015 - Ingram, Dkeyvius; D061 - Velasquez, Noreily; G026 - Keller, Spencer; H026 - Martin, Ambra; T002 - Coates, Kristi; T004 - James, Majorie; T016 - Cancel,Keila; T018 - Griffin, Marcia; U014 - Motley, Julius; U021 - Taylor, Travis; U032 - Vasquez, Gabriel; V009 - Polanco, Mayelin; W011 - Glasgow, Patrick. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on July 26, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 1317: 5592 LB McLeod Rd Orlando, FL 32811, 407.720.2832 @ 2:00 PM: Esperance Charitable-household items, Arick Harris-Household, Alisha Holmes-3 mattress, bedrails, clothes, bags, boxes, Rachael Mitchell-bed, dresser, boxes, Felicia Frasier-Clothes, Shoes, Bags, Tayanna Purnell-1 bedroom apartment, Shakelle Coleus-household items, 5 bedroom house, Maria Medina Montanez-2 mattresses, Roy Willims-HHG, Total Body Sports LLC-Michael Lockley-workout equiptment, SS International Distributors LLC-Madeline Silva-Wine, Christian MAKOMBO-Appliances, furnitures, SS International Distributors LLC-Madeline Silva-Business Merchandise. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on July 26, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 7420: 800 Beard Rd Winter Garden, FL 34787, 407.551.6985 @ 12:00 PM: Youlanda Parker: Holiday Decor, Boxes, Christmas tree. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Site #3086, 130 Concord Drive, Casselberry, FL 32707, August 6, 2024 @ 12:00 pm James Stevens- Household Goods/Furniture Celeste DeShong- picture boxes small dining room table Enzo Parilli- household items tools Melvin Berry- Household Goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed an advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purcase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Site #3503, 1170 W State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32750 - (407)602-3999, August 06, 2024 @ 12:00 pm Dominique Gordon-Household Goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on August 2nd, 2024 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
13N2532C0R1563894
2024 FONTAINE TRAILER CO
1N4AL3AP9GC274997
2016 NISS
4T1BD1FK0DU092586
2013 TOYT
4T1BG22K8YU964277
2000 TOYT
5GAKRCKD2HJ217010
2017 BUIC
5YJ3E1EA3PF450615
2023 TESL
JN1CA31D7YT544943
2000 NISS
JTLKE50E891071574
2009 TOYT
KMHCN46C67U153018
2007 HYUN
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 8/02/2024, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
5YFM4MCE4MP076109
2021 TOYT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
CORTES TOWING SERVICE gives notice that on 8/02/2024 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 245 ORANGE AVE., LONGWOOD, FL 32750 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
1NXBR32E55Z535202
2005 TOYT
5NPD94LA3JH323059
2018 HYUN
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
AUGUST 2, 2024
4F2YZ04183KM15118
2003 MAZD
WVWMN7AN2BE713381
2011 VOLK
AUGUST 3, 2024
1C4NJCBB4ED743196
2014 JEEP
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
AUGUST 2, 2024
5UXFE435X9L269126
2009 BMW
AUGUST 5, 2024
JL6AMG1A2CK003491
2012 MIFU
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC #0695 - 4554 Hoffner Ave Orlando, FL 32812 to satisfy a lien on AUGUST 6, 2024 at approx. 10:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Danielle E Luena, Paula Renee Helton, Juan Carlos Campos, Ernesto Mercado, Optara Brown, Samuel Alfonso Muriel, Gilberto Rodriguez. NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner CubeSmart # 5341 Ð 2310 W Carroll St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 to satisfy a lien on AUGUST 6, 2024 at approx. 11:00am at www.storagetreasures.com: Alexa Melendez, Maylee Kyoko Bellamy, Antea Birchett, Justino Goitia, Nanxyn Sola, Tyson Occenat, Gustavo Alfonso Ortiz Aguilar, Tatiana Moreno, Shanicia McGee, Bruce Figueroa, Nadia Mendez, Sumpter Thomas NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner CubeSmart # 6174 Ð 1004 North Hoagland Blvd. Kissimmee, Fl. 34741 to satisfy a lien on AUGUST 6, 2024 at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Anna Marie Genkinger, Jose Rivera, Alex Hoyt NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner CubeSmart # 6177 Ð 1830 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee, Fl. 34744 to satisfy a lien on AUGUST 6, 2024 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Aaron Bleich, Anna Reices-Mallilo, Robert Billingslea, Wilson Andre, Savalas James Pope, Sharon Brown, Brenda Mae Washington, Emma Ramos, Norma Abud NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC #0671 Ð 100 Mercantile Ct. Ocoee, FL 34761 to satisfy a lien on AUGUST 7, 2024 at approx. 10:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Wesley Valembrun, Moston Clarke NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC #0693 - 1015 N. Apopka Vineland Rd. Orlando, FL 32818 to satisfy a lien on AUGUST 7, 2024 at approx. 11:00am at www.storagetreasures.com: Mounia Iman Joseph, Mounia Joseph, Von Jennings, Damita Polanco, Carlos Jean, Joshua Bailey, J Bailey, Ashana Prashad Mohammed, Richard, Richard Luntao, Jerome, Jerome Dacosta Burgess, JB, Monica Pareja, MP NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0420 Ð5301 N. Pine Hills Road, Orlando Fl 32808 to satisfy a lien on AUGUST 7, 2024 at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Lernia Etienne,Kierra Thomas,Sedgewick Suave,Angel Anderson,Myrtha Siffort,Brian Sean Helms,Talal Dalaq,Tonette Williams,Sonia Noemi Planas Bracero,Antonio Jackson,Cedric Antwan HollidayKatrina Miller,Logan Monroe,Nichole Taesa King,Derrick David Dillon,Jaleel Lerone Miller,Damaris Lee NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC #430 - 7400 West Colonial Dr, Orlando Fl 32818 to satisfy a lien on AUGUST 7, 2024 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Grace Lobin, Wendell Mortimer, Webdell Mortimer, Lakiwa Harris, Mary Baldwin, Patricia Dawkins, Patricia Eunice Dawkins, Pebbles Jamilah, Danny Brijlal, Desiray Tolliver, Felicia Nicole Rush, Jonathan Laurent NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner CubeSmart # 5868 Ð 4752 Conroy Storage Lane, Orlando, FL 32835 to satisfy a lien on AUGUST 8, 2024 at approx. 10:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Robin Nicole Robertson, Michele Patterson, Latrice Young, Yoanna Rincon De Gonzalez, Altresha S Phillips, MICHELLE PETERSON, Dianne Simpson, Wanda M Wiley, Kayann F Sharp, Taiama Do Evangelio Ferreira, Nadia Hercule, Ashley Ingram, jaszmynn davis, Shamara Scott, Maria Milagros Figeroa Davila, Roneisha M Randall, Maisha Arnold, David Forbes, Tamisha Wheeler NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC #351 - 10425 S. John Young Parkway, Orlando FL 32837 to satisfy a lien on AUGUST 8, 2024 at approx. 11:00am at www.storagetreasures.com: Jannette Deleon NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner CubeSmart # 5962 Ð 49671 Hwy 27 Davenport, FL 33897 to satisfy a lien on AUGUST 8, 2024 at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Johnny Joe Jr Monroe, Armen Grigorian, Lasabre Paulk, Sanjay Suresh Raja, Luckea Benston, Jesseica Price, Lisa Charles NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner CubeSmart # 5961 Ð 1540 Sullivan Rd., Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on AUGUST 8, 2024 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Kamiya Denaye Davis, VERA SANCHEZ, Katheryn Cirino, Kevin Jean Isme, Andres Gonzalez, Adrean Marrero, Jessica Perez, Pedro Adorno, Kaytora Vinson. NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner CubeSmart # 5694 Ð 7220 Osceola Polk Line Rd, Davenport, Fl 33896 to satisfy a lien on AUGUST 8, 2024 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: James Edward Wilson.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE. To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on July 25, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:00 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1006 - Sabatino, Nellvyn; 1017 - Cooper, Natalie; 1117 - All About Auctions Steinfeld, Scott; 1118 - vega, Ann; 1138 - Steinfeld, Scott; 1204 - walker, chelby; 2023 - Devane, Dee; 2068 - Brown, William; 2145 - daniel, Theresa; 2206 - Barbot Jr, Eduardo; 3012 - Devane, Dee; 3013 - SANTIAGO, JESUS; 3026 - Steak up llc Ubeid, Marco; 3058 - Steak up llc Ubeid, Marco; 4022 - Schmidt, Gerhart; 4027 - Roberts, Marik; 4054 - Orozco, Aexander; 6014 - Buckley, Twanya; 6016 - Rivera Ortiz, Shelly; 6021 - Devane, Dee; 6133 - Acevedo, Mario; 7313 - vidal, Juan. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0218 - cifuentes, camilo; 1017 - Redfin, Joseph; 1023 - Naranjo, Keyra Loaiza; 1040 - Balborin, Christian; 2044 - Smoker, Sylvia; 2064 - Cordova, Raul; 6001 - Gomez, Edgar; 7014 - Reyes, Jaime; 7022 - Williams, D’Mariya; 7067 - Prunoiu, Bogdan; 7073 - Miller, Cristina. PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C159 - Preston, Latrice; C193 - Aponte, Richard; D142 - williams, Cordell; D148 - Stuart, Chris; D168 - Marzan, Jaime; D172 - Macahuachi, Luis; D173 - 5600 5700 5800 LLC richardson, rakel larenz; D174 - Booker, Antwan; E201 - Stoutt, DMari; E232 - Chapin, Matthew; E253 - Covington, Skylar; G055 - 360 Modular Furniture Installations Hernandez, Sezarina; H058 - Lassi, Nooribai; H061 - Lassi, Nooribai. PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B046 - Leatherwood, James; C020 - FAST Restoration Jose, Igor; C031 - dixon, keara; D003 - Pardilla, Crystal; D009 - Almeida, China; D040 - duracin, Danielle; E020 - Jean, Cynthia; E033 - graham, sollostin; F015 - Mazzola, Diana; F044 - shuler, barbara; G023 - Cooper, Roscoe; H041 - Sheppard, Deantwaun; J002 - Camacho, Janessa; J005 - Deceus, Roseline; J007 - Jordan, Micheal; J036 - Mcneil, Lamario; J047 - Huber, Justin; J051 - Kirts, Tamara; J058 - Vives, Maritza; J065 - Foreste, Riduins; J070 - Elyzee, elius; J072 - Berry, David; J073 - Salazar, Rosemary; J092 - Emile, Jean; J135 - mondragon, Abel; J145 - Nelson, Emmanuela; J147 - Martinez, Victor; J156 - saint rose, zatavia; K011 - Lawlor, Laurren; K028 - Perez, Nettie; K036 - Breedwell, Breana; K082 - harris, Johnnie; K086 - henry, Antavya; K089 - LimongyAugustin, Clak; K092 - Wolf, Tamara; K098 - Delgado, Harold. PUBLIC STORAGE # 22120, 7628 Narcoossee Rd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 237-0496 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A255 - Ramos, JuanCarlos; A285 - Harlow, Stephanie; A28889 - DUMAOAL, KAUILANI; A292 - Louisne, Ashan; B106 - Batura, Chris; B126 - Saddler, Niang; B141 - Cardenas Chica, Juan; B147 - Abdo, Tom; B151 - Correa, Carlos; B152 - Avila, Mauricio; B156 - Chacon, Joshua; B195 - LaComb, GAML; B209 - Colon, Carmen; C401 - Piner, LaVonne; C427 - McGrath, Joan; C455- Greene, Alexis; C468 - Van Putten, Michelle; C479 - Nieves, Alexys; C505 - Doyle, Jaddel; C522 - ANTHONY, EDDY; C526 - Guerrero, Daysha; C545 - Callwood, Luella; C548 - Wells, Tre’vion; C550 - Doyle, Deshel; C558 - Nunez, Kevin; C591 - Meighoo, Mitra; D057 - Top Quality Movers Tierrejenne, Mark; F007 - Dowlen, Donisha. PUBLIC STORAGE # 22129, 13151 Reams Rd, Windermere, FL 34786, (407) 395-2605 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1033 - Henley, Christopher; 1201 - Bailey III, Marvin; 1327 - Perry, Matthew; 1402 - Sedillo, Robin; 1406 - Vitolo, Andrew; 2008 - Maldonado, Lamia; 2009 - Figueroa, Rebeka; 2109 - Pitman, Marcus; 2225 - Butler, Wayne; 2330 - Berrios-Pena, Stephanie; 2507 - Skipper, Sarah; 3034 - KARAMFILOV, ANTON AFTONOV; 3038 - negron, luis; 3112 - Simpson, Davinia; 3129 - WHEELER, WAYNE; 3215 - Barrett, John; 3400 - Arenas, Sarah; 3418 - Dilan, Melissa. PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A107 - Daniel, Shelia; A121 - Wilson, Felicia; A124 - Johnson, Darryl; A130 - Desir, Cheldens; A135 - Walker, Ophelia; A194 - baker, Tykeria; B205 - Santos, Lakesha; B218 - bosquet, alliyah; B231 - Clyburn, Sandra; B242 - Rose, Richard; B246 - Charles, Gerardine; C312 - Walden, Jeannell A; C326 - Walden, Joseph; C336 - Haynes, Grinada; D400 - Broxton, Kizzie; D435 - Knowles, Monique; D441 - Rodriguez, Joel; E519 - Noel, Fredina; E547 - Anderson, Ruby; E550 - Jackson, Regina; E552 - Haddock, Philip; E566 - Schwing, Jessica L; F630 - Simon, Karen Ingrid; F638 - Keaton, Andrea; J909 - Howell, Doreatha. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A108 - Britt, Dereanna; A137 - jean, Maxo; A138 - Pacheco, Israel; A156 - Paul, Nata; B201 - Kenney, Lawanda; B202 - Detweiler, Christopher; B224 - Raymond, Gretchen; B226 - Petty, James; B241 - Huerta, Jesus; B243 - Podesta, Carolina; B244 - Bonilla, Tasia; D415 - Gittens, Duane; D431 - Habachi, Samir; E503 - Clark, Edith; E515 - Ouazani, Jalil; F609 - Rodriguez, Carlos; F634 - rivera, Lisandra; G725 - Session, Evana; G734 - Mejia, Kimberlin; H813 - Taylor, Ian; I913 - Escobar, Jose; J009 - Martinez, Lillybeth; K122 - Rosa, Alexander La; K134 - Negron, Luis; N405 - Marciales, Fiorella; P029 - kenney, Jeff. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1012 - Gonzalez Sanchez, Lisbeth Coromoto; 1024 - Vanegas, Rafael; 1054 - Sanders, Richard; 11010 - Renaud, Richard; 11043 - Kellis, Jeremy; 11062 - Perry, Helena; 11202 - Acosta Torres, Nina; 11214 - Garten, Kathryn; 11315 - Snare, Cj; 11405 - Williams, Dana; 11412 - Rivera, Diana; 11416 - Williams, James; 11420 - Garcia, Eliezer; 1156 - Perez, Raquel; 12051 - Coachman, Tamara; 12057 - Rolle, Lesley; 12112 - White, Rachael; 12120 - Rivera Ortiz, Jeanette; 12607 - velez, Brunilda; 292 - Akerill, Brandon; 302 - Hall-Inniss, Connie; 361 - Silvis, Tony; 392 - Primrose, Shannon; 465 - Gordon, Clive; 583 - Palmer, Thea; 596 - Oyola, Rotsenmary; 611 - CRUZ, ARLENE; 884 - Perosky, Mary; 904 - Menendez, Jonathan; 960 - davila, John; 981 - ALVARADO, ROMERO. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25806, 227 Simpson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, (407) 258-3087 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 007 - Lasseter, Jory; 059 - Bresnihan, Warren; 085 - Renfroe, Toni; 095 - Boyd, Naterrence; 111 - Muniz, Stephanie; 112 - Hernandez, Victoria; 139 - Rigolizzo Jr, Michael; 238 - Sepulveda, Maria Camila; 243 - Rodriguez, Mary; 306 - Lammens, Regina; 335 - giron, Jeimarie; 336 - Lee, Kevin; 348 - Rodriguez, Aaron; 364 - Jesus, Stephanie; 430 - Cardenas, Luz; 490 - Nieves, Bryant; 494 - Matteson, Krystal; 501 - moody, william; 505 - vidal Rivera, Victor; 506 - O Rourke, Carol; 547 - Augeri, Patricia; 555 - Betancourt, Tony; 574 - Garcia, Victor; 576 - Bash, Chanel; 580 - Montes, Yaneiry; 612 - O’shea, Patricia; 720 - Lee, Lola; 824 - Sierra, Sandra; 826 - Mcall, Tierra; 853 - jr, Riad Faour; 858 - Rodriguez, Nori; 891- Fernandez, Dineldy. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 03:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 01113 - Salgado Rivera, Eduardo; 01129 - Dulzaides, Denise; 02204 - Carbone, Eliza; 04210 - Ramirez, Mauricio; 04511 - Lala, Carolyne; 04514 - Watson, Leonard; 04525 - Raising knowledge academy Cotto, 05104 - DiMattei, Tyler; 05139 - Poteat-Scott, Zelda; 05141 - Pash, Tonya; 05145 - Romero, Pablo; 05148 - Rodriguez, Guillermo Jose; 05155 - Cora, Albert; 05156 - paulino, Madelin; 05162 - Martinez, Angela; 05210 - beach, brianne; 05247 - Green, David; 05250 - jackson, Monica; 05302 - lozano, Javier; 05312 Ð Gonzalez, Monica; 05338 - Otero, Jose; 05343 - Silverio Pena, Rafael; 21291 - Tucker, Shema. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 03:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1016 - Maxie II, Steven; 1027 - Candanedo, Eric; 1115 - Lopez, Jerry; 1210 - olivares, Maria; 1302 - Vasal builders llc Vasquez, Georgiana; 1316 - Hijar, Brenda; 1414 - Cadet, Regine; 1435 - Ford, Deshawn; 1508 - Toro, Edwin; 1513 - Hudson, William; 1516 - Boronenko, Sergei; 1526 - Bedoya, Carlos; 1542 - Viney, Jaimal; 1715 - Podias, Lloyd; 1804 - FOX, MARC C; 1813 - Cadet, Regine; 2046 - Ramos, Antonio; 2047 - graves, Courtney; 2073 - Peterson, June; 2107 - levron, Nydia matos; 2148 - Houston, curt; 2168 - Louis, Daniel; 2189 - Barbosa, Nelson; 2192D - lugo, Solay; 2194B - corbeil, dawn; 2313 - Balthis, Jeremy; 2336 - Almonte, Mario. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 04:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0081 - Buford, Isabella; 0103 - Boyce, Anthony; 0114 - Arce, Melissa; 0166 - Chiquito, Oscar; 0174 - Cowell, Dale; 0205 - Roman, Barbara; 0326 - Roper, Jacqueline; 1020 - Doyle, Troy; 1022 - Ortiz, Alba; 2003 Ð Vargas, Noemi; 2021 - Jones, Csiaza; 2027 - Martinez, Ruth; 2033 - green, Loretta; 2038 - ochoa, Luis; 2041 - Islamov, Asilkhon; 2073 - Alejandro, Anderson; 2089 - castro, Marina; 2114 - Simmons, Nishae; 4010 - Northern, Eugene; 4015 - English, Devin T; 4029 - Linderman, Laura Arce; 4051 - Scott, Omar; 5002 - Holmes, Brittany; 5005 - DIXON, MARLENE; 5012 - Sweeney, Nicole; 6007 - Ruiz Aparicio, Humberto; 6053 - Elston-Knight, Kevin; 6056 - Horak, Austin; 6060 - Jordan, Alicia; 6066 - Conteras, Roger; 6067 - Ortiz Lopez, Luis David; 6078 - heras, Carlos; 6087 - Smith, Phyllis; 6140 - Quinones, Gilbert; 6157 - Dion, Hedwin; 6171 - James, Jordan; 6172 - Martinez, Juan; 6178 - Rodriguez Estremera, Ada; 6185 - Emile, Nadia; 6186 - WALLACE, KEAYRA; 6211 Ð Middleton, Brandon; 6218 - Flores, Shadaylian; 6220 - Smith, Nickeisha; 8004 - Murillo Varela, Luis; 8008 - molina, Migdalia; 8054 - Rivera, Darailys. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 04:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0020 - Crouch, Christopher; 0029 - otero, yolanda; 0038 - Higginbotham, Paula; 0066 - tilerin, cadeau; 0067 - Britt, Valeshia; 0074 - Gaines, Stephen; 0076 - Boneta, Maria; 0077 - Jones, Quanisha; 0088 -Moody, Albertha; 0104 - Young, Tamara; 0126 - Johnson, Jeff; 0159 - Reinl-Frias, Erica; 0208 - Rodgers, Keyona; 0214 - Fraser, James; 0265 - Foster, Maya; 0294 - Calvin, Vera; 0344 - Taylor, Shannon; 1023 - goldston, Dylan; 1056 - Sanchez, Maria; 1076 - MILLER, QUAN; 1080 - bouhou, Mohamed Ait; 1123 - Garner, William; 2030 - Lyons, Michael; 2041 - Arroyo, Mariah; 2043 - Caamano, Carlos; 2056 - Thompson, Matt; 2078 - Hall, Jennifer; 2099 - Rivera, Marisol; 2125 - Plush essentials llc Drake, Ryan; 2139 - Reinl-Frias, Erica; 2140 - Reed, Kimani. PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 04:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0136 - Vinson, Tiffany; 0147 - helton, Antedra; 0207 - fields, Doris; 0225 - Rucker, Tammy; 0234 - Adams, Kindra; 0238 - Horton, Buddy; 0243 - Manning, Raquera; 0246 - Iglesias, Isaac; 0248 - Romeo, Julianna; 0306 - Merritt, Michael; 0311 - Moise, Benite; 0315 - Perez, Jorge; 0323 - Smith, Ernest; 0329 - Nunez, Ivelis; 0330 - Parish, James; 0332 - Neal, Kallatta; 0342 - Edwards, Andrina; 0354 - Villaman Morillo, Joxander; 0432 - francis, Nadia; 0507 - Venzen, Julie; 0511 - Wright, Bruce; 0518 - Bryant, William; 0521 - Harrison, Robert; 0606 Ð Adams, Javorris; 0608 - Rodrguez, Germania; 0728 - Augustin, Rosena; 0805 - turner, jamar; 0832 - Nipper, Michelle; 09109 - Maldonado, Giovanna; 0934 - Blanco, Angela; 0935 - Darby, Chanda; 0943 - etienne, Kenny; 0955 - White, Carolyn; 0966 - Anderson, Ernest; 0978 - rivers, Allyse; 1003 - Georges, Myriame; 1005 - hicks, Toussant; 1009 - Boston, Julie; 1039 - harvin, antonio; 1109 - Jusino-Rodriguez, Egda; 1112 - Cherelus, Elysee; 1121 - Baez, Edwin; 1128 - Peterson, Cortillius; 1139 - Lima, Guilnese; 1151 - Alfonso, Julia; 1160 - Johnson, Takelia; 1161 - Peterson, Cortillius; 1227 - Monestime, Widlie; 1242 - Ruiz Nunez, Orlando; 1246 - Riley, Sandra; 1252 - Glover, Antony; 1278 - Joseph, Nexon; 1303 - The Liberian Storm Tommy, Aaron; 1313 - Bearden, Steven; 1321 - Cooper, Chelsey; 1338 - Strickland, Don; 1339 - Cerutti, Pedro; 1340 - White, Cory; 1362 - Anthony, Demarcus; 1367 - Nealy, Cassandra; 1390 - Jusino-Rodriguez, Egda. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be auctioned at A Reliable Towing 18730 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32820 on July 29, 2024 at 9:00 am : 06 Ford vin: 1FTRX14W76NB37844; 13 Ford vin: 1FADP3L9XDL142455; 09 Pontiac vin: 1G2ZG57B294213162; 08 Volvo vin: YV4CN982981420691; 12 Cadillac vin: 3GYFNAE34CS509391; 15 Kia vin: KNDJN2A2XF7795849; 17 Dodge vin: 3C6TRVAG9HE542655; 08 Mercedes vin: WDDGF56X78R030348; 09 Mercedes vin: WDDGF54X49F232571; 11 Mini vin: WMWSU3C58BT096464; 12 Kia vin: 5XYKTDA64CG237180; 10 Mazda vin: JM1BL1H6XA1285817; 87 Chevy vin: 1GCDR14H1HF361260; 16 Nissan vin: 3N1AB7AP3GY245929; 13 VW vin: 3VW5P7AT1DM822244; 15 Mercedes vin: WDDSJ4EB6FN174356; 12 Ford vin: 1FAHP3F29CL434810; 07 Mazda vin: JM1FE173370208790
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2008 Dodge
VIN: 2B3KA53H98H308846
2006 Suzuki
VIN: JS2RC62H965350748
2020 Kia
Vin: 3KPF24ADXLE160797
2006 Honda
VIN: 1HGFA16546L034449
2008 Honda
VIN: 1HGCP36848A008598
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am on August 7, 2024 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Friday the 26th day of July, 2024 at 10:00 AM with payment at the facility. Store Space Millenia, 4912 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32839. Codayzjah Love; Iyanla Rock; Anthony Montalvo; Yolonda Lee; Joshua Montanez; WANDA JIMENEZ; Lennorris Murphy; Cynthia Holmes; Monica Thomas; Teresa A Johnson; Terri Taylor; Jasmine Hilts; Maribel vasquez; Zandra Ates; Marisol Maldonado; Taylor Gill; Sherry Avery Andrade; James Coleman; Travis Davis; Jasen White; Camirra cavanaugh; Vincent Forbes; Jarrod Daniels; Jamie Mince; Tameka Davis; Cierra Whitlock; Carlos Liriano; Tiffany Cook; Anteria Pollock; Melwin Colon; Tabatha Brown; Waylan Peters; Luz Medina; Anthony Jiménez; Peter Tribue; Jony Occenat; James Myree; Dexter Jones; Lionel Lozier; Shelcy Baker; Anaysha Hernandez; Alexandra Solivan; Aaliyah Liftherd; Store Space Sanford - Storage, 3980 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford, FL, 32773. Alexus Porter; Vernia Jackson; Janeen Boone; Napoleon Thanis; La Shawn Burnett; Melinda Torres; Maria Negron; Marshal L Taylor; Christina Brown; Jaime Diaz; Tashianna Cooper; Fashana Alexander; Jessica Schnittker; Luz Ortiz; Eric Lawrence; devanni walker; Michael Leto; Ben Hollimon; Yalda Setayesh; Yalda Setayesh; Yalda Setayesh; Qaeem Garner; Yalda Setayesh; Yalda Setayesh; Yalda Setayesh; Alexis Weaver; Wendy Boone; Christopher Bullard; Tamiqua Williams.