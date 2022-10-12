Legal Public Notices 10/12/2022

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. All units are assumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 2:00 p.m., or thereafter, at: Sanford Depot, All Aboard Storage 2728 W 25th Street, Sanford, FL 32771 407-305-3388 TEMARA ALBERTA BUSH-1008, Tiera Martin-1057, Jonathan Devaney-1155, Kasandra Santiago-1246, Towana Rush-1249, Towanda Anderson-1417, Anjeaune Nieves-1490, Parlet Ramsay-1654The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: October 5 and 12, 2022.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated:October 25, 2022 at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221 Derick Nedd - Boxes, Totes. Desiree Warren- Boxes, Totes. Ashantie Orengo - Electronics, Household goods.. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando, FL 32811 on 10/26/22 at 12:00 PM: Adrian Lopez: beens & boxes; Ann Johnson: boxes, bins; Jodeci Jordan: 2 bedroom house; Jordan Willis: households good, clothing; Lakeithia Rozier: living set, table, clothes; Michael Watkins: boxes, bags; Myiesha Bryant: household goods; Toni Johnson: 2 bedroom king size bed, queen size bed, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated October 25, 2022 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 LaShalonda Robinson -Furniture, Clothes, Igor Shpigelman - 3 piece leather living room set, queen bed, crib, boxes, dresser coffee table end table. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 25th, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 John Masotti-Household Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 27th, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Latoscha S Nobles: boxes, furniture, hand truck, totes Zaquaad Robinson: Boxes, bags, totes, luggage, duffle bag, fan Navada Lorick: Bags, luggage, vacuum, cubes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Jennifer Czeczotka household goods; Amira Willingham dorm furniture; Enrique Marcheco brand new drum set, clothes, massage table, kids toys and clothes; Tommy Ray Schnittker boxes, household items; Jessica Oishi clothes boxes TV. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Sylvia Neysmith: mattress, clothes, TV, monitor, Nehemias Santiago: boxes, totes, guitar case Jalina Castillo: boxes, totes, scooter, luggage, fan, bedding. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793, Pamela Harris: furniture, Ashley Esposito: totes, luggage, decor. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825,4074959612: Dulce Maria Pacheco Aquino: Household items Dulce Maria Pacheco Aquino: Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 25, 2022, at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970. David Rocco- furniture, household items. Nikkisha Premilien- household items. Giderval costa rockport improvements & constucti- tools. Demetria Sobalaje- furniture. Lisa Henry-household items. Vanessa / Anne Correia- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
?
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 10/25/2022 @ 12:00PM: Summer Velisek- Bird Cage. Cesar R Nunez- Clothing. Margaret Milatz- Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF SARA JO MCLEMORE, Deceased. File No. 2022-CP-000841 Division 1 NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of Sara Jo McLemore, deceased, whose date of death was March 24, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for ORANGE County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Ave., Suite 355, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 10/5/2022. Attorney for Personal Representative: Kimberly W. Kiss Attorney, Florida Bar Number: 109790, BLOODWORTH LAW PLLC, 801 N. Magnolia Avenue, Suite 216, Orlando, FL 32803, Telephone: (407) 777-8541, E-Mail:, [email protected], Secondary E-Mail:, [email protected]. Personal Representative: Benjamin McCoy, 1830 Bryan Avenue, Winter Park, Florida 32789.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS FOR THE PROPOSED ADOPTION OF A MINOR CHILD. DOB: 04/24/2010, Minor Adoptee. CASE NO.: 2022-DR-7838-O NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: TARA LYN WALTERS of Orlando, FL ; Caucasian female, DOB: 03/03/1972, Brown Hair, Gray/Hazel Eyes. Slim build, 5’7” approx. 120 lbs., mother of the minor child born in Orange County, FL on 04/24/2010. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses if any to Ashley Filimon, P.A. whose address is 1524 E. Livingston St. Orlando, FL 32803, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N, Orange Ave. Orlando, FL 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you and the Court may enter an Order granting the Termination of Parental Rights for Adoption of the child. Copies of all court documents for this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Courts office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Courts informed of your current address, You must file a response with the Clerk by 11/10/2022. Dated 9/12/22, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, BY: /s/ Juan Vazquez, DEPUTY CLERK. CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE: I HEREBY CERTIFY that this has been filed in the Florida E-Portal this 23rd day of September, 2022 and a copy has not been provided to anyone. Father’s rights have been terminated and the notice is for the mother. /s/ Ashley Filimon, Esq., Ashley Filimon, Florida Bar No. 0095954, Ashley Filimon, P.A., 1524 E. Livingston St., Orlando, FL 32803, Telephone: (407) 801-5022, E-mail: [email protected], Attorney for Petitioners.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE. CASE NO.: DP20-494 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: C.V. DOB: 01/16/2010. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Derek Moser (Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Circuit Judge Heather L. Higbee on November 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of September, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia Rodriguez, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1026123, Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services, [email protected], By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP21-049 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: D. B. DOB: 05/06/2020. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: TARAN THOMAS, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of September, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Khairiya C. Bryant,, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 23221 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 20-424 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: G.D. DOB: 08/28/2020. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: JONNAH HARDEN, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 6th day of October, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Khairiya C. Bryant,, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 23221 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 20-424 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: G.D. DOB: 08/28/2020. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: STACIE DOMINEY, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 6th day of October, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Khairiya C. Bryant,, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 23221 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO. 20-DP-08 IN THE INTEREST OF T.S.-G. DOB: 11/29/2017, MINOR CHILD. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Elizeu Nunes-Goncalves (unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren); you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on November 28th, 2022, at 3:30p.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 22nd day of September, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
NOTICE OF AUCTION SALE The Bronze Kingdom LLC (unit A7, G8) at ReadySpaces ORS LLC, located at 2507 Investors Row Suite 100, Orlando FL 32837, will be sold to the highest bidder at www.storagetreasure.com on October 26th at 5:00PM to satisfy the owner's lien for rent in accordance with FL law. All content sold "as is" and by unit only. Seller neither warrants title to any items sold and does not make any express or implied warranties to any item sold.
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on November 3rd, 2022 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; D60 elismari quintana $462.50, A16 Rashaw Griffin $530.25, 0211 Josiah Callihan $281.45, D31 Makisha Richardson $431.45, A13 Zaryia Stephens $472.00, B12 derius jones $220.05, B27 Robin Williams $374.00, D55 RASHID HAYNES $607.40, A21 kemar porter $517.00, A39 Dana Leaffer $240.65, B05 Kecia Brown $472.00, C66 WILLIAM MEMOLA $548.90, B53 DAIJA TILLMAN $131.10, C22 amara estevan $588.60, B30 JONAS LA PLANTE $440.20, B48 Robert Long $350.15, L57 Deborah Daniels $280.20, U103 Demecia Stanley $228.20, U87Margaret Collines $564.00, A14 Darcie Concepcion $638.00, U78 diamante taylor $334.20 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, Fl 32703; 1311 Mark Benco $855.40, 1103 Militsa Sheppard $878.30, 1002 Barbara Antley $565.35, 1336 Juana Rodriguez $463.80, 1093 thearn grant $654.90, 1263 Jonathan Yarema $773.20, 1179 EMMA PEACOCK $493.25, 1277 Robert Allen $560.20, 1051 JOSEPH MEDINA $1,031.10, 1303 Rooder Meda $927.80, 1334 Mystery Room $461.35, 1194 Joann Myers $711.20 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; C139 JOHN O'NEILL $1,168.00, A109 KIMBERLY LEAVITT $973.00, B129 MARITZA BROWN $966.68 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 1098 VALLAN NEAL $343.53, 1673 Candice Buchanan $537.70, 1417 Jennifer Colon $483.53, 1168 Marisol Yureidini $696.50, 2164 erica Gonzalez $604.43, 1670 KAITLYN PARKE $487.23, 1353 SHEILA WALKER $385.31, 1221 Ruchelle Sutton $422.86, 1050 TOMAS RODRIGUEZ SOSA $505.80, 2038 Chasity Catala $397.08, 1500 Rebecca Fallon $431.08, 1688 Lockhart Raynelle $598.91, 1691 XIOMARA SANCHEZ $606.62, 1165 kenyatta scott $771.88, 1110 FRANTZ DAVERMAN $439.16, 2454 johnny core $355.71, 1667 Kinya Tatum $515.62 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Longwood, 650 North Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; B048 Anthony Martinez $559.00, B005 Hector Amaro $662.81, C003 RYAN GANIM $618.25, C004 glendarys lopez $504.20, D003 Eric Rodriguez $447.92, C041 Christopher Mills $750.60, B057-58 Eboni Carty $622.32, C016 Juliah Jacob $370.65, E074 Quelladin cintron $678.60, E021 Sarah Perez $654.88, E012 Jacqueline Gonzalez $363.85 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 2431 Michael Keller $562.54, 1474 destiny hassel $436.51, 5062 Tyree Holmes $923.36, 1325 mystery room $782.64, 1720 mystery room $399.25, 1466 ANGEL CARTER $399.14, 1282 MARCIA JONES $472.84, 1091 Mystery Room $900.54, 1573-75 Johanna Jagdeo $673.17, 1274 Jorge Vargas $606.86, 1406 Martina cortez $815.47, 2803 Stephanie Deon $405.83, 1281 tanese carlisle $481.36, 1217 Flint Chaffee $822.39, 1049 Antonio trammell $370.20, 1573-75 Shanece Newman $574.54, 2205 Phylicia Farrell $756.07, 1571 Scott Hornbuckle $394.37, 1405 dave Blair $822.39, 2213 DALE COWELL $939.36, 2552 Elizabeth Washburn $461.80, 1426 Gordon Grandison $702.62, 1019 Sidney Harvey $597.65, 1250 SARAH FOLAN $538.27, 1514 MICHELE WILLIAMS $607.98, 1047 jayna fox $604.25, 1437 MICHAEL MAIOLO $400.97, 2121 Stephanie Deon $407.18, 1081 Michell Martin $607.51, 1563 vernetta walker $623.67, 2380-21 EVELYN RODRIGUEZ RODRIGUEZ $554.54, 1457 Kentrel Martin $322.34, 1724 alfred jimenez $435.58, 1495 Kevin Kennett $395.72, 1611 PATRICIA LINDEMAN $782.98, 1528 Geralkhiya Casimir $764.19, 1524 Eddie Irizarry $609.33, 1258 Latiyah Hill $327.35, 1015 Sergio Rocha $811.90, 2426 rebecca cathers $325.52, 1520 EVELYN RODRIGUEZ RODRIGUEZ $589.02, 1469 ANGEL CARTER $399.14, 2266 ALEXANDER VALENTIN $327.35, 1001 Juan SierrsRosado $478.30, 1734 Julant Dorvilien $289.60 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773; 1358 LAWREN CHARLES-LAGARINO $623.96, 1432 Repoleon Porchia JR $449.40, 1751 Aaron Joseph Marcum $335.36, 1617 Renata Fanara $545.50, 1604 robert fishburn $472.10, 0150 Amanda Combs $465.11, 1540 OB TALLEY $437.40, 1849 KELLY BRADLEY $758.50, 1653-55 JACOB AYERS-WEBB $854.08, 1248 Frances Cunningham $320.45, 1649 Robert Carvell $531.17, 0161 NOEL RIVERA $803.33, 1068 lawanda Tillmon $678.60, 1607 Kysha Brown $437.40, 1723 Lois Miller $543.88, 1838 Brenda Matthew $344.30, 1709 Brandon Hardy $744.17, 0171 Katrina Boyd $716.85, 1712 Chris Bibeault $490.75, 0103 DENISE THOMAS $586.48, 1427 Shadareya Aguillera $344.30, 1790 Latoya Howard $309.60, 1872 ronny Neal $1,643.16, 1946 ROBERT COCHRAN $450.60, 1468 Hector Torres $235.30, 1192 Denise Green $124.60, 1321-23 ETHEL MCQUEEN $472.77 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fl 32771; 4156-57 Barbara Rosenwinkel $806.42, 2143 Karis Justice $527.20, 2074 RENATA KING $505.01, 2155 ALEXISC FORD-ST FLAVIEN $628.21, 4027 ANGINIQUE TROUtMAN $415.31, 4079 Mystery Room $787.96, 3134 karmetta chambers $634.80, 4050 Karis Justice $463.27, 1038 Willeana Murray $641.21, 4139 shiquita alexander $806.70, 4056 Ronald Thompson $425.56, 3120 Shaquana Beard $448.16.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY. U-Haul Ctr Hunters Creek 13301 S. Orange Blossom Trl Orlando, Fl 32837 11/01/2022: 3412 Riceliz Marrero, 2613 Johelyn Ordonez, 3219 Marcus Floyd, 2078 Devett Edwards, 3095 Kathleen Zamora, 1225 Jeannette Valentine, 3619 Kimberley Hensley, 1205 Matt Thomas, 2611 Steven Valencia, 2313 Alexis Tovar, 1701 Deshante Rogers, 2509 Kenna Cable, 3042 Troy E Mitchell, 1050 Sharmean Alford, 3021 Timothy Erickson, 1200 Brian Sorrentino, 3125 Anthony Bowman, 3610 Joshua Mantyla, 2507 Kenna Cable, 2074 Taussa Mclean, 1007 Tammy Arthur, 1072 Tyler Willett, 1710 Jeannette Valentine, 2105 Ricky Sanchez. U-Haul Ctr Narcoossee Rd 7800 Narcoossee rd Orlando, Fl 32822 11/01/2022: 1100 Kevin Rubel, 2159 Cynthia Jean-Bart, 3181 Manuel Arroyo, 3091 Malissa Brown, 3156-58 Jose Urena, 3440 Antonio Colon Villanueva, 2385 Jarris Smith, 2275 Raymond Cole, 1141 Manuel Figueroa, 1294 Yodaleibi Burns 1294, 2029 Raymond Cole, 3192 Antonio Colon Villanueva, 1255 Yodaleibi Burns, 1407 Luis Marrero Santiago, 3071 David Rodriguez, 1229 Lakeshia Cole, 3441 Keith Mackay, 3098 Jermaine Bonner, 3165-67 Jose Urena, 1227 Monique Aki, 3151 Agnis Sabino, 3059 Angela Pena. U-Haul Ctr Gatorland 14651 Gatorland Dr. Orlando Fl 32837 11/01/2022: 701 Destiny Turturiello, 1047 Jennifer Evangelista, 368 John Eustace, 310 Michael Alvarez, 1023 Stafany Ayala, 382 Theron Richard.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, November 1st, 2022 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 10 Sherica Walker 15 Desiree Smith 32 32 Timmy Waggoner Forsyth Storage Inc 3941-3959 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: B10 Jose Anibal Rodriguez Vega Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 228 Vanessa Dempster 333 Ferdinand Gonzales 344 Betty Shaw 353 Donald Dupler II 418 Jose Barrios 498 Yraliz Perez 568 Devante Cardona Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811Ðat 11:30am: 74 Regina Stephens Ellis 130 Floyd L. Lane 131 Regina Williams 161 Yolanda Jones 212 Quenisha Valerin 224 Bredrick Antonio Golston 231 Earnest Sanders 232 Astley Barrett 245 Erns Louis 249A Janelle Johnson 315 Ashler Taylor 380 Rickey A. Mahoney 408 Jose Ramon Jimenez 421 Nivaldo Reboucas 436 Charles Windman Esters 450 Asnath Chrysolithe Baptiste 464 Linus Murphy Marshall 527 Litani Desir 538 Tavaris Servants 565 Adeail Fontenot 591 Shyrl Denise Williams 649 Jerrod Ford Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 0053 Michael Pilato 0064 Sandra Reyes 0081 Sharrice Abney 0089 Charity Estelle 0190 Edwin Cevallos 0365 Mary Smith 0392 Jesus Perez 0606 Christopher Seyler 0618 Christopher Seyler 0632 Sean Barriero 0708 Alfred Benyard 0922 Louis Fedrick 0999 Robert Amspoker Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 339 Jovan Donovan Henry 406 Jescina Odette Adams 425 Delbra Perry 536 Shawn Ferree 601 Geraldine Gorton 636 Dwayne Chunilall 707 Edwin Roman 706 James Kilpatrick 717 Fabiola Dulce Alesna Lim 751 Oscar Castellanos Jr. 915 James Owens 1005 Nathaniel Orange Jr. 1013 Veronica Hooks 1015 Pya Verrett 1106 Glenn Wayne Tucker Jr., 1130 Anthony C Johnson Jr. 1220 Edward Lee Pitts 1423 Alexusia Racquel Taylor 1733 Maria Padilla 1756 Christina Jensen Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1011 Reanna Heard 3063 Wanda Booker 3153 Marie Joceline Desir 3254 Carmen Williams 4058 Stephen Davis 5021 Sidney Anderson 6001 Tamika Smith 6037 Marques Robinson.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on October 26, 2022, at 9:00 am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Charlene Lester Ð 0B004, Christopher Fraser Ð 0C020, Ruby Green Ð 0G050, Jasmond Simmons Ð 0G036, Leonard Mais Ð 0I006, Morel Paulemon Ð 0I043.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on October 28th, 2022 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
19XFB2F55DE089029
2013 / HOND
1FADP3F27EL152568
2014 / FORD
19XFB2F5XCE007777
2012 / HOND
JN8AZ08W43W202249
2003 / NISS
1FTRX17273NB33832
2003 / FORD
3C4PDCAB3GT207578
2016 / DODG
JTHBP262185002880
2008 / LEXS
7FARW1H55HE035775
2017 / HOND
JTKKT624150095445
2005 / TOYT
2T2HZMAA4MC201558
2021 / LEXS
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 10/28/2022, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1D7HA18N54J279540
2004 DODG
NOVIN0201062627
2012 HMDE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
OCTOBER 27, 2022
1G4HP57246U209290
2006 BUIC
2C3JA53G05H524876
2005 CHRY
3GCUKSEC8EG435801
2014 CHEV
OCTOBER 28, 2022
JTDBL40E299086228
2009 TOYT
WBAAM3347YKC70321
2000 BMW
OCTOBER 29, 2022
1NXBR32E95Z483797
2005 TOYT
OCTOBER 30, 2022
1FMCU0HX3DUB60631
2013 FORD
1G1PH5S92B7137914
2011 CHEV
KL8CD6S99FC763795
2015 CHEV
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
OCTOBER 28, 2022
KNDMG4C75B6398061
2011 KIA
NOVEMBER 3, 2022
19UDE2F34HA007606
2017 ACUR
NOVEMBER 4, 2022
4T1BE46K17U671203
2007 TOYT
KMHCT4AE4GU982880
2016 HYUN.
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be sold at Public Sale for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on November 1, 2022 at 9:00 am at National Towing and Recovery, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-5880
2012 TOYT
5YFBU4EE9CP014949
2007 NISS
5N1AR18W27C618496
1996 HOND
1HGEJ8141TL043527.