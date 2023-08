Zymarium Meadery to finally open this month on Mills Avenue

Photo courtesy Zymarium/Facebook Zymarium Meadery owners Ginger and Joe Leigh are ready to unveil their creation later this month

Event Details Grand Opening Sat., Aug. 19, 12 p.m. Zymarium Meadery 1121 North Mills Avenue, Orlando Mills 50

Location Details Zymarium Meadery 1121 North Mills Avenue, Orlando Mills 50 407-801-9087 1 event 1 article

It's been a long time coming , but Mills 50 mead purveyors Zymarium Meadery are opening for brick-and-mortar business later this month.Zymarium, Orlando's first meadery proper, is the brainchild of Joe and Ginger Leigh (whom eagle-eyedreaders no doubt recognize as technology-forward visual artist Synthestruct ). Their location is the former home of the Orange Studio at 1121 N. Mills Ave. The 6,000-square-foot building has been converted into a large bar and taproom area, a production area and an area dedicated to special events.Zymarium's mead, a spirit derived from fermented honey, has won multiple awards over the years. Their meads "Shadow of Desire" and "Honeys Getting Money" were both awarded gold in the Mazer Cup International in 2020. In 2019 and 2018, they won Top 10 for the AMMA National Mead Makers.Zymarium Meadery throws their Grand Opening bash on Saturday, Aug. 19, at noon. Admission is free but surely bring some coin for the spirits.