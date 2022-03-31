Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Zymarium Meadery is coming to Mills 50 later this year

Thu, Mar 31, 2022 at 4:06 pm

click to enlarge ZYMARIUM MEADERY/INSTAGRAM
Zymarium Meadery/Instagram

Mills 50 has a sweet new resident. Orlando's first meadery will open on the popular strip later this year.

Ginger and Joe Leigh signed the lease for the future home of Zymarium Meadery on  March 29. The journey has been a long one, nine months in the making to be exact, but they finally have the keys to their new home.

The location was the former home of the Orange Studio at 1121 N Mills Ave. The location has a 6,000 square feet space which will be converted into a large bar and taproom area, production area, and an area dedicated only for special events.

"We love the creative history imbued throughout the space and look forward to continuing that creative spirit in building Zymarium Meadery, which will be a home for us to share our craft in creating a full spectrum of our delicious mead recipes, one-of-a-kind multi-sensory experiences, and community events," the company shared on Instagram.


There is no date to when Zymarium Meadery will be opening but it is expected to open later this year.

ZM's mead has won multiple awards over the years. Thier meads 'Shadow of Desire' and 'Honeys Getting Money' were both awarded gold in the Mazer Cup International in 2020. In 2019 and 2018, they won Top 10 for the AMMA National Mead Makers.

For more information visit the Zymarium Meadery's website.
Food + Drink Slideshows

Here are the menus for Orlando Taco Week 2022

Here are the menus for Orlando Taco Week 2022
Hillstone 215 South Orlando Ave., Winter Park FL 32789, 407-740-4005 This one is along Lake Killarney, but it will make a big dent in your wallet. However, their dock-style patio on the water makes for a great view at sunset. You may even consider splurging for their New York strip steak and Cabernet Sauvignon while you&#146;re at it. Photo via Hillstone/Instagram

24 Orlando restaurant patios with incredibly scenic views
The most anticipated restaurants coming to Orlando this spring

The most anticipated restaurants coming to Orlando this spring
The 24 best burger joints in Orlando, according to Yelp

The 24 best burger joints in Orlando, according to Yelp

