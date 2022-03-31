Zymarium Meadery is coming to Mills 50 later this year

Mills 50 has a sweet new resident. Orlando's first meadery will open on the popular strip later this year.
Ginger and Joe Leigh signed the lease for the future home of Zymarium Meadery on March 29. The journey has been a long one, nine months in the making to be exact, but they finally have the keys to their new home.
The location was the former home of the Orange Studio at 1121 N Mills Ave. The location has a 6,000 square feet space which will be converted into a large bar and taproom area, production area, and an area dedicated only for special events.
"We love the creative history imbued throughout the space and look forward to continuing that creative spirit in building Zymarium Meadery, which will be a home for us to share our craft in creating a full spectrum of our delicious mead recipes, one-of-a-kind multi-sensory experiences, and community events," the company shared on Instagram.
There is no date to when Zymarium Meadery will be opening but it is expected to open later this year.
ZM's mead has won multiple awards over the years. Thier meads 'Shadow of Desire' and 'Honeys Getting Money' were both awarded gold in the Mazer Cup International in 2020. In 2019 and 2018, they won Top 10 for the AMMA National Mead Makers.
For more information visit the Zymarium Meadery's website.