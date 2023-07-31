Zaru will bring handmade Japanese udon noodles to Mills 50

James Beard-nominated restaurateurs Johnny and Jimmy Tung plan a September opening

By on Mon, Jul 31, 2023 at 9:28 am

click to enlarge Udon noodles - Zaru
Zaru
Udon noodles
Udon noodles happen to be my favorite noodle — thick, slick, chewy, yet porous enough to absorb all the flavors of a broth. For years, I'd pay Sushitomi on S. John Young Parkway a weekly visit just to indulge in a comforting slurp.

Now, thanks to James Beard-nominated restaurateurs Johnny and Jimmy Tung, we'll have a noodle shop specializing in these superlative, square-shaped squigglers and the pair aren't holding back.

Zaru will open this September at 1114 E. Colonial Drive next door to Tien Hung Market and feature a 25-seat dining room and open kitchen but, most importantly, the concept will allow guests to enjoy scratch-made udon noodles, handcrafted from premium Japanese flour sourced from Kagawa prefecture, the birthplace of udon. The Tungs will also bring specialized equipment — including an udon-making machine — from Kagawa to raise the udon-eating understanding of noodle lovers in Orlando.

"We wanted to carry on the 500-year-old noodle making tradition," Johnny says of Zaru. "Traveling throughout Japan earlier this year, I loved how the udon tasted there, and wanted to bring that experience back to Florida."

click to enlarge The square-shaped squigglers - Zaru
Zaru
The square-shaped squigglers
The menu will also offer chilled zaru udon, ikura shiso udon, Edo-style tempura and crab gyoza, as well as Japanese beers and sake.

Customizable noodle bowls will also be available.

Zaru, named after the Japanese bamboo collander often used to drain noodles, is being designed by Make Studios (Soseki, Camille, Viet-Nomz) and will be just one of one of "several" concepts the Tung Brothers have planned for the 10,000 square-foot space neighboring the longstanding Vietnamese market.

While they're keeping mum about those projects, work continues on Sorekara, the ambitious and highly anticipated restaurant headed up by chef William Shen promising a reimagined level of Japanese dining to Baldwin Park.

No doubt it's shaping up to be another busy year for the brothers who just recently launched Camille, The Foreigner and are poised to open 10-seat omakase concept Kōsen in Tampa in the coming weeks.

Zaru will be open daily for lunch and dinner.  Follow @Zarufl for all the latest updates.

About The Author

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
