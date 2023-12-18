Winter Springs restaurant Thai Basil to close after 20 years

The restaurant's last day of service will be Jan. 31, 2024

By on Mon, Dec 18, 2023 at 11:41 am

Winter Springs restaurant Thai Basil to close after 20 years
photo: Google Street View
Long-standing Winter Springs restaurant Thai Basil will close after two decades of service, owners announced recently.

“The owners of Thai Basil have decided to not renew the lease and will be moving forward in their lives,” a sign posted in the restaurant and on Facebook reads. “We are forever grateful for all the love, support and generosity over the years.”

The restaurant's last day of service will be Jan. 31, 2024.

Located at 5800 Red Bug Lake Road in Winter Springs, Thai Basil offers lunch and dinner, with menu items like curry fried rice, noodles, stir fry dishes, desserts and more.
