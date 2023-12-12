Popular plant-forward eatery Hungry Pants closes

Located at 3421 S. Orange Ave., the award-winning spot was known for its plant-forward dishes and for being ranked in Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in the U.S. for 2023.
"It has not been a secret that our opening in November 2019 provided many financial challenges for this business to get off the ground," owner Alex Marin wrote in an Instagram post. "It was with sheer grit, determination and a commitment to share our concept with our community that we have continued on for the past 4 years."
Marin wrote that he counts Hungry Pants as an accomplishment, and notes excitement for unnamed future projects.
The announcement concludes with one piece of advice: shop local.
"If you have the money to spend, spend it locally," Marin wrote. "Spend it with a small creative business that is filling a void and building upon our communities' creative fabric. Orlando will continue to grow into a more cultured place to live and raise a family if we all bolster niche businesses."
