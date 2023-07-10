2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

Winter Park restaurant The Coop announces they're closing permanently this week

Their last day open will be Sunday — remember when they used to be closed on Sunday?

By on Mon, Jul 10, 2023 at 12:37 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Coop in Winter Park is closing after almost a decade of chicken excellence - Photo via the Coop/Facebook
Photo via the Coop/Facebook
The Coop in Winter Park is closing after almost a decade of chicken excellence
Famed Winter Park fried chicken destination The Coop is closing its doors at the end of this week.

The restaurant will close on Sunday, July 16, after nearly a decade on Morse Boulevard serving up high-quality Southern comestibles — not just fried chicken but sweet tea, shrimp and grits, coconut cake and more — to the denizens of Winter Park.

Owner John Rivers broke the bad news Monday morning on social media with an emotional post.
It's with a grateful heart for the opportunity to have served so many wonderful families at the Coop these last 9 & 1/2 years that we share that our time at our Winter Park home is coming to an end on Sunday, July 16th.

A testament to the vibrancy of the Winter Park market, current market rates are unfortunately well beyond what our little business can justify in renewing the lease.
Rivers revealed the tiniest shred of a silver lining by promising "The Coop brand will continue in the many venues it’s currently served throughout Orlando; and who knows, perhaps God will lead us to other restaurant location in the future."

Location Details

The Coop

610 W. Morse Blvd., Winter Park Winter Park Area

407-843-2627

1 event 16 articles


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

SoDough Square's new Winter Park location is now in soft-opening mode

By Matthew Moyer

SoDough Square has officially opened a second location in Winter Park

Fast-casual 1990s fave Fazoli's sets late summer goal for return to Orlando

By Sarah Castillo

Fazoli's is looking to return to Orlando in the late summer

Chicagopalooza takes over Orlando food truck park À La Cart this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

Dulce Pecado serves up a 'Windy City Sundae' as part of Chicagopalooza

New Indiana Jones-themed food and drinks coming to Disney Springs and Hollywood Studios

By Chelsea Zukowski

New Indiana Jones-themed food and drinks coming to Disney Springs and Hollywood Studios

Also in Food + Drink

Downtown bar Saddle Up to stay open, at least a little longer

By Chloe Greenberg

Downtown bar Saddle Up to stay open, at least a little longer

After a three-and-a-half-year hiatus, Norman’s Orlando makes a triumphant return to Dr. Phillips

By Faiyaz Kara

After a three-and-a-half-year hiatus, Norman’s Orlando makes a triumphant return to Dr. Phillips

Downtown Orlando is getting a massive new arcade and bar entertainment center

By Bellanee Plaza

Downtown Orlando is getting a massive new arcade and bar entertainment center

Downtown country bar Saddle Up to close after a decade next month

By Chloe Greenberg

Downtown country bar Saddle Up to close after a decade next month
More

Digital Issue

July 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us