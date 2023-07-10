Winter Park restaurant The Coop announces they're closing permanently this week

The restaurant will close on Sunday, July 16, after nearly a decade on Morse Boulevard serving up high-quality Southern comestibles — not just fried chicken but sweet tea, shrimp and grits, coconut cake and more — to the denizens of Winter Park.
Owner John Rivers broke the bad news Monday morning on social media with an emotional post.
It's with a grateful heart for the opportunity to have served so many wonderful families at the Coop these last 9 & 1/2 years that we share that our time at our Winter Park home is coming to an end on Sunday, July 16th.Rivers revealed the tiniest shred of a silver lining by promising "The Coop brand will continue in the many venues it’s currently served throughout Orlando; and who knows, perhaps God will lead us to other restaurant location in the future."
A testament to the vibrancy of the Winter Park market, current market rates are unfortunately well beyond what our little business can justify in renewing the lease.
Location Details
