V Pizza to finally open its first Orlando location in mere days

Photo courtesy V Pizza/Facebook
Jacksonville pizza purveyor V Pizza is finally ready to open the doors to its first Orlando outpost.
since early spring, and now it looks like the big day is coming in hot with a planned Tuesday, Aug. 1, opening, according to Orlando Business Journal.
The Jacksonville-based pizza chain with locations in North Florida, Georgia and North Carolina brings its brand of Neapolitan pizza baked in Italian brick ovens to the same Lake Buena Vista-adjacent strip plaza housing Susuru at 8586 Palm Parkway.
V Pizza management hope this is only the first of many outposts in the Orlando area.
