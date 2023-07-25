2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

V Pizza to finally open its first Orlando location in mere days

Jacksonville restaurant makes moves into Orlando

By on Tue, Jul 25, 2023 at 10:14 am

Share on Nextdoor
You can get some of this from V Pizza come August - Photo courtesy V Pizza/Facebook
Photo courtesy V Pizza/Facebook
You can get some of this from V Pizza come August
Jacksonville pizza purveyor V Pizza is finally ready to open the doors to its first Orlando outpost.

We've been looking forward to this one since early spring, and now it looks like the big day is coming in hot with a planned Tuesday, Aug. 1, opening, according to Orlando Business Journal.

The Jacksonville-based pizza chain with locations in North Florida, Georgia and North Carolina brings its brand of Neapolitan pizza baked in Italian brick ovens to the same Lake Buena Vista-adjacent strip plaza housing Susuru at 8586 Palm Parkway.

V Pizza management hope this is only the first of many outposts in the Orlando area.


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Five years later, the Food Factory Foodie Collective is set to open with seven micro-restaurants

By Bellanee Plaza

Five years later, the Food Factory Foodie Collective is set to open with seven micro-restaurants

‘Chopped’ judge Maneet Chauhan set to open new Indian restaurant at Disney Springs

By Bellanee Plaza

Maneet Chauhan is set to open 'EET' in Disney Springs later this year

Current Seafood Counter suggest you eat in, Zymarium Meadery has an opening date at last, and Swine and Sons takes over Milkhouse kitchen

By Faiyaz Kara

Eat it while it's hot and crispy

Smoke and Donuts in the Milk District is a sweet and meaty sanctuary steeped in nostalgia

By Faiyaz Kara

Smoke and Donuts in the Milk District is a sweet and meaty sanctuary steeped in nostalgia

Also in Food + Drink

Smoke and Donuts in the Milk District is a sweet and meaty sanctuary steeped in nostalgia

By Faiyaz Kara

Smoke and Donuts in the Milk District is a sweet and meaty sanctuary steeped in nostalgia

‘Nevermore!’ cries your liver when the Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy rolls into Orlando in September

By Matthew Moyer

An Edgar Allen Poe-themed Speakeasy is coming to town in September

Orlando Pride partners with local bars for new Pride Pub Program watch parties

By Bellanee Plaza

Orlando Pride partners with local bars for new Pride Pub Program watch parties

Orlando's only post-apocalyptic-themed bar, Vault 5421, celebrates a birthday

By Bellanee Plaza

Orlando's only post-apocalyptic-themed bar, Vault 5421, celebrates a birthday
More

Digital Issue

July 19, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us