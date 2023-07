V Pizza to finally open its first Orlando location in mere days

Photo courtesy V Pizza/Facebook You can get some of this from V Pizza come August

Jacksonville pizza purveyor V Pizza is finally ready to open the doors to its first Orlando outpost.We've been looking forward to this one since early spring, and now it looks like the big day is coming in hot with a planned Tuesday, Aug. 1, opening, according toThe Jacksonville-based pizza chain with locations in North Florida, Georgia and North Carolina brings its brand of Neapolitan pizza baked in Italian brick ovens to the same Lake Buena Vista-adjacent strip plaza housing Susuru at 8586 Palm Parkway. V Pizza management hope this is only the first of many outposts in the Orlando area.