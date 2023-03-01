77 new restaurants to enjoy in Orlando this year

It's showtime, Orlando. 2023 is shaping up to be a year when this city flexes its muscle and shows a bit of swagger.

We got James Beard-nominated restaurateurs Johnny and Jimmy Tung behind not one, not two, not three, but four tasting menu concepts — Camille, Foreigner, Sorekara and two-Michelin-star D.C. import Jônt. They'll also open a noodle house fronted by Top Chef champeen Hung Huynh. We got the Mawardi Brothers undertaking one of the biggest restaurant projects in the city — the revivification of Colonial Lanes into the ultra-slick Primrose Lanes Restaurant & Bowling Club. Oh, they'll also be opening Eastwood, a live-fire restaurant in Mills 50. We got Florida culinary royalty Norman Van Aken reopening Norman's in Dr. Phillips. Ford Fry (Superica), Mario Pagan (Chayote) and Peter Song (Kung Fu Kitchen) will add to our star power. In Black Magic Pizza and Pigzza, our pie game will diversify for the better. Food halls will sprout downtown, in Oviedo and in the newly minted Packing District. And best of all, numerous pop-up and food truck outfits will find permanent spaces and new audiences to wow. And wow they will.

Don't believe me? Maybe this list of 77 newly opened, and soon-to-open, restaurants will convince you.

Bang Bang Noodle Co.

Top Chef winner Hung Huynh will pull biang biang squigglers from his soon-to-open Mills 50 noodle house, but in addition to the Xi'an specialty, Taiwanese beef noodle soup, chicken ramen, roasted lobster garlic noodles and wok noodles will also be served. (Opening summer; 1114 E. Colonial Drive; no website)

Bar Italia

The Ohio-based chain should give those lamenting the loss of Brio Italian Grille inside Winter Park Village a proper fix of wood-fired pizzas and fresh-made pastas. (Opening spring; 510 N. Orlando Ave., Winter Park; baritalia.com)

Beefy Brazilian Pie & Co.

So long, Loving Vegan Market; hello, Brazilian pot pies filled with Brazilian-style jerky beef and bacalao. (Opening April; 2240 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park; beefybrazilianpotpie.com)

Birria1983

The L.A.-style birria outfit previously operating out of the Dollins Food Hall will move into the old Graffiti Junktion space downtown to serve all things birria: quesabirria tacos, ramen, burritos and quesadillas. (Opening spring; at 54 W. Church St.; birria1983.com)

Black Magic Pizza

The neo-Neapolitan pizza pop-up that has scores under its spell will build on its (oc)cult-like following when it opens a permanent space next to Rockpit Brewing. RoccBoxes will be ditched in favor of a MPM PizzaMaster Deck Oven whose temperatures can approach 900 degrees. Expect 16- to 18-inch large New York-style pizzas in addition to the 10-inch personal pies BMP's fans have come to know and love. (Opening summer; 14 W. Illiana St.; instagram.com/blackmagicpizza)

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop

Not much has happened since the September 2021 announcement of this 24-hour, "zero human interaction" automat-style restaurant. We're holding out hopes that our dumpling-obsessed city will soon be gobbling down 32 varieties of hot pockets procured from BDS' contactless ordering system, but, until then, we'll just have to dream about matzo ball soup dumplings. (Opening 2023; no location announced; brooklyndumplingshop.com)

Bumby Arcade Food Hall

An 18-stall food hall incorporating the gorgeous space of the Orchid Garden on Church Street will undoubtedly draw more people to the venue than it did in the old Church Street Station days. Vendors promise to be as worthy as the Victorian-esque architecture, though no official vendors have been announced. Nevertheless, expect 15 dining options and three boozy ones, including a microbrewery, cocktail bar and a speakeasy. (Opening summer; 116 W. Church St.; instagram.com/thebumbyarcadefoodhall)

Camille

Tung Phan's dazzling French-Vietnamese tasting menu concept promises to be one of the most hotly anticipated restaurant openings of the year. The 2,500-square-foot space will seat 30 people with two dinnertime seatings, while the menu will be tiered based on the number of courses. (Opening April; 4962 New Broad St.; camilleorlando.com)

Chayote Barrio Kitchen

This contemporary Caribbean restaurant was conceptualized and created by renowned chef Alfredo Ayala in Puerto Rico and purchased by another renowned Puerto Rico-based chef, Mario Pagan. It will be an integral part of Winter Park Village's ongoing extreme makeover. (Opening spring; 510 N. Orlando Ave., Winter Park; chayotebarriokitchen.com)

Chima Steakhouse

The glutton-friendly Brazilian churrascaria is poised to give Texas de Brazil and Fogo de Chão a run for their pricey picanha. Chima will move into the old Bonefish Grill space in Dr. Phillips, so they got the neighborhood right. (Opening summer; 7830 W. Sand Lake Road; chimasteakhouse.com)

Cowboy Chicken

The Dallas-based chain has been around for 40 years, so they must be doing something right. Their slow-roasted, wood-fired rotisserie chicken, by all accounts, is something. Crispy drumsticks and pulled brisket, too. (Opening spring; 3280 Margaritaville Blvd., Kissimmee; cowboychicken.com)

Cow Steakhouse

It'll be all about swinging hips and New York strips at this self-described "Chinese-Venezuelan fusion wood-fired barbecue" concept that will bring a party vibe to the chophouse experience. (Opening March; 1718 Chaps Place, Kissimmee; cowsteakhouseorlando.com)

The Current Seafood Counter

After wowing the patrons inside Henry's Depot in Sanford, the Current will attempt to establish a presence in finicky College Park with a menu of fried and blackened seafood, shellfish and lobster rolls. (Opening spring; 2425 Edgewater Drive; instagram.com/thecurrentseafoodcounterorl)

Debonair Supper Club

A 6,300-square-foot downtown space that once housed Chela Tequila & Tacos will soon house a "modern day supper club" reportedly offering "a one-of-a-kind experience that encompasses some of the best aspects of cuisine, mixology, modern art and entertainment into one lively and comfortable space." Former Walt Disney World sous chef Thomas Wilkinson has been appointed executive chef. (Opening 2023; 183 S. Orange Ave.; no website)

Dizzy Donuts

Pizza Bruno owner Bruno Zacchini will work dough of a different sort in the space between Adriatico and Graffiti Junktion. Made-to-order cake donuts with a rotating cast of starry flavors including Thai tea, Key lime and s'mores will be served, as well as karaage chicken sandwiches. A full coffee program will also be offered, but it won't be Foxtail. Dizzy will be open for breakfast and lunch. (Opening late summer; 2413 Edgewater Drive; instagram.com/dizzy_donuts_fl)

The Drake Kitchen + Bar

Heberto and Rona Segura have been operating one of the best food trucks in town with Duck & Drake Kitchen, but, let's be honest, a brick-and-mortar has been long overdue. No quack, the Drake will open in a 2,400-square-foot space at the Radius Apartments downtown offering a menu of "elevated global tapas." Duck is sure to be a highlight. (Opening spring; 355 N. Rosalind Ave.; thedrakeorl.com)

Earthy Picks

A vegan eatery "with a Latin twist" will complement vegan-friendly ice cream parlor Greenery Creamery next door. On the menu: burritos, tacos and bowls fusing Colombian and Mexican flavors. (Opening spring; 420 E. Church St.; earthypicks.com)

Eastwood

Team Marketing Group are doing their part to alter the city's landscape with such notable projects as The Wellborn, Mathers Social Gathering, Taco Kat and Plantees. In addition to Primrose Lanes Restaurant & Bowling Club, the group will open this 3,300-square-foot, live-fire restaurant across the street from Plantees. The resto will feature a sizable custom wood-burning grill over a blend of oak and hardwood lump coal, as well as a large-scale smoker. Both will be used to fire, char and flavor meats, fish and vegetables, as well as influence some of Eastwood's cocktails. (Opening fall; 1024 N. Mills Ave.; no website)

Foreigner

Chef Bruno Fonseca will lend permanence to the "Foreigner Experience" — his high-end chef's tasting pop-up concept — as it goes brick-and-mortar in Audubon Park. Fonseca's multicourse, prix-fixe menu will draw from global influences and place focus on local (and luxe) ingredients including Florida beef, fish and oysters. The intimate space seats 10 and offers two seatings for dinner. (Open; 2816 Corrine Drive; theforeignerexperience.com)

The Food Factory Foodie Collective

This food hall-ish venue has been beset by delays, but the development is nevertheless promising a diverse lineup of micro restaurants — Kai Asian Street Fare, the 1 Cantina, Kurried, the Shawarma Kompany, Suki-Nori, the Local Hen and Buttercrust Pizza. In addition, the Factory Bar will serve craft cocktails, wine and beer, and an outdoor walk-up bar and beer garden are also planned. (Opening "later this year"; 888 City Walk Lane, Oviedo; collardproperties.com/thefoodfactory)

Forward/Slash

In addition to making premium blended whiskey, the high-end distillery will feature a tasting room and full cocktail bar and offer 90-minute, hands-on whiskey tasting experiences. (Opening spring; 650 S. Capen Ave., Winter Park; drinkforwardslash.com)

Friendship BBQ

The New York-based chain specializes in Xinjiang-style grilled skewers cooked over wood with a variety of meats (lamb, Mongolian beef, gizzards, Taiwanese sausage, quail, to name a few) and veggies (corn, garlic eggplant, enoki mushrooms, to name even fewer) offered. Grilled fish, seafood boils and cold appetizers are on the menu, too. (Open; 5126 W. Colonial Drive; friendshipbbq.com)

Fuwa Fuwa

The Toronto-based Japanese pancake chain will take over the old Subway building in Colonialtown and serve "fuwa fuwa" (or "fluffy fluffy") soufflé pancakes and other dessert treats. (Opening March; 2008 E. Colonial Drive; fuwafuwapancakes.com)

Gogi Korean BBQ, Hotpot & Sushi

There's a lot packed into the restaurant's name, but they're not lying — the restaurant serves all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue, hotpot and sushi out of a sizable space that once housed a Golden Corral. (Opening spring; 7251 W. Colonial Drive; gogihotpot.com)

Gravity Taproom

Opening across from Shin Japanese Cuisine, the down-to-earth beer house will bring 20 rotating taps, pub grub, shareables, brick-fired pizzas and an outdoor patio to the North Quarter. (Opening summer; 777 N. Orange Ave.; gravitytaproom.com)

Hot Asian Buns

If you've sunk your teeth into Jimmy Nguyen and Chau Vo's KFC bao with gochujang, nori, scallions and a creamy slaw, you'll likely make a beeline to Sanford when they open their baoery in the old Moon's Subs space. BTW: Their buns are handmade in small batches using all-natural ingredients free of preservatives. (Opening summer; 204 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; facebook.com/hotasianbunsfoodtruck)

Johnny's Diner

After 27 years of serving breakfast staples and homestyle cooking from its Winter Park location, rumor has it the venerable diner will move to the UCF corridor, opening in the Suncrest Village plaza. (Opening late 2023; 10165 University Blvd.; no website)

Jojo's Shake Bar

The Chicago-based chain steeped in '80s/'90s nostalgia has done its part to make the City of Big Shoulders a little bigger, and their outrageous milkshakes (and smashburgers) should do the same here. (Opening spring; 9101 International Drive; jojosshakebar.com)

Jônt Orlando

Not much has been revealed about the two-Michelin-star D.C. powerhouse opening a location here in Orlando, but it will mark a sort of homecoming for Le Cordon Bleu grad and Jônt chef/owner Ryan Ratino. The tasting menu concept is poised to be the highest-profile restaurant opening of the year. (Opening 2023; no location announced; jontdc.com)

Kavas Tacos & Tequila

From the folks who brought us Taverna Opa and Tapa Toro comes this upscale Mexican eatery that will keep the tourists sipping and dancing. (Opening spring; 9101 International Drive; kavastacos.com)

Kos

The socially conscious Nordic coffee shop in Maitland is still refining its menu during their soft opening, but from-scratch Norwegian waffles, Norwegian brown goat cheese (gjetost), Scandinavian open-faced toasts, skyr bowls, Norwegian smoked salmon, overnight oats and pastries are being offered, as well as natural wines and mimosas. (Open; 449 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; choosekos.com)

Kung Fu Kitchen

Master noodle maker Peter Song will bring his über-popular NYC noodle and dumpling house to the Vista Center Shoppes — the same plaza housing Susuru. Best of all, the menu will be the same as the one tendered in Hell's Kitchen. (Opening spring; 8466 Palm Parkway; kfkitchennyc.com)

Kyuramen

John Zhao, the man behind YH Seafood Clubhouse, Yummy House, Pho 813 and the soon-to-open Sweet Buns Bakery & Café, will bring this international big-city chain to the UCF area (and Gainesville) this year. "Kyu" means "nine" and the ramen-ya will offer just that — nine types of ramen in shio, miso and shoyu varieties. (Opening summer; UCF area; kyuramen.com)

Lamp & Shade Craft Kitchen and Cocktails

The new concept from Thriving Hospitality, who run Thrive Cocktail Lounge & Eatery downtown, will move into the old Lamp & Shade Fair building in Mills 50 serving an "Asian-influenced, tapas-style menu." Tiki-inspired craft cocktails will also be offered. (Opening May; 1336 N. Mills Ave.;throwsomeshadeorl.com)

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar

Designed to feel like a "Rocky Mountain Wyoming escape," Lazy Dog also promises "comfort food with a twist." One of the twists? TV dinner-style Salisbury steak. (Opening summer; 8019 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee; lazydogrestaurants.com)

Lazy Moon Pizza Maitland

This third location, to complement Lazy Moon's downtown and UCF pizzerias, will bring their trademark odd toppings and humongous slices to the old Einstein Bagels building in Maitland. (Opening summer; 441 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; lazymoonpizza.com)

Maitland Social

Construction is nearing completion on the food hall-ish venue, with Wave Asian Bistro + Sushi, Vitality Bowls Superfood Café and Foxtail Coffee having signed on. (Opening summer; 360 E. Horatio Ave., Maitland; no website)

Mao Mao

Lewis Lin (Susuru, Juju) will grow his burgeoning restaurant empire with this Korean hand-roll concept set to move into the space next door to Susuru. Mao Mao will be similar in style to Mari in Hell's Kitchen and offer hand rolls with "fun" Japanese toppings and high-quality fish from a 12-seat bar. (Opening summer; 8546 Palm Parkway; no website)

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

The Maryland-based chain will serve both Maine- and Connecticut-style lobster rolls from the former Embassy Irish Bar space downtown. (Opening fall; 2 S. Orange Ave.; masonslobster.com)

The Moderne

"Flamboyant," "devious" and "spirit-forward" are categories of cocktails served at The Moderne, but could easily describe the vibe inside this self-described upscale social lounge as well. Asian-inspired small plates ranging from kushiyaki to noodles to hand rolls are on trend, much like the clientele. (Open; 1241 E. Colonial Drive; themodernebar.com)

The Mongolorian

From the outside, this long (and I mean long)-awaited restaurant looks all but finished, but the Mongolian barbecue joint appears anything but. Perhaps owner Hoi Nguyen is still awaiting the high-tech tabletop stir fryers that will (eventually) allow patrons to build their own bowls from a selection of starches, proteins, vegetables and sauces. Your guess as to when it may open is as good as ours, but I'm wagering it'll be this year. (Opening 2023; 2217 E. Colonial Drive; facebook.com/themongolorianbbq)

Natsu Omakase

Sushi wars? Who knows, but the folks at Shin Japanese Cuisine will certainly be on guard when Natsu, promising omakases that are "innovative, elegant, seasonal and use the finest ingredients available," opens just across the street and two doors down from them. (Opening summer; 777 N. Orange Ave.; no website)

Norman's

It's been a long time coming, but Norman Van Aken's eponymous restaurant has finally opened at the Dellagio Town Center in Dr. Phillips. The legendary chef, along with his trusted chef de cuisine Carlos Robles Molina, plate dishes touting (new) "New World" cuisine. (Open; 7924 Via Dellagio Way; normans.com)

One Life Daily Market 45

Chelsie DiPaolo of Sanctum Café and Proper & Wild notoriety announced her "health-filled, chef-driven" restaurant would move into the 6,350-square-foot Marlow's Tavern space in Winter Park. Catering and a meal subscription service will also be a part of OLDM. (Opening spring; 1008 S. Orlando Ave., Winter Park; onelifedailymarket.com)

Otto's High Dive

What's not to like about a neighborhood rum bar oozing midcentury Cuban charm and a lively conviviality without the deafening clamor and clang? Aside from experienced bartenders shaking and stirring rum-based cocktails, Otto's serves a focused selection of Cuban fare to boot. (Open; 2304 E. Robinson St.; ottoshd.com)

OverRice

The longtime food truck op is another in a line of mobile purveyors going brick-and-mortar this year. Apart from Pinoy staples like pork adobo, lumpia and pancit, chef/owners Mayra and Joel Paoner cook up a bevy of Hawaiian classics like kalua pork and chicken katsu. (Open; 1084 Lee Road; overricecfl.com)

Park Avenue Tavern

The old Dexter's space in Hannibal Square got a much-needed refresh when this Manhattan import moved in and decked the space out in a decent amount of leather. Like the Murray Hill original, expect tavern classics like steak frites, burgers and pastrami reubens. (Open; 558 W. New England Ave., Winter Park; parkavenuetavern.com)

Pho Ga Hien Vuong

Z Asian owners Hien Pham and Huong Nguyen will open a pho ga concept in the old Zero Degrees space, but in addition to the eponymous Vietnamese chicken soup, guests can feast on com ga hai nam (Hainanese-style chicken and rice), goi ga (chicken salad) and other chicken dishes. (Opening April; 5282 W. Colonial Drive; no website)

Pig Floyd's Winter Park

After Bubbalou's closed, citing a so-called "labor shortage," Thomas Ward swept right in and is now poised to bring his urban barbakoa to Winter Park. Best of all, the scents of barbecued meats won't be mixed with bullsh*t. (Opening late summer; 1471 Lee Road, Winter Park; pigfloyds.com)

Pigzza

No, the pizza dough won't be rolled in pork fat, but this barbecue-pizza mashup by Pig Floyd's Thomas Ward should please serious pie hounds with its sourdough crust, Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes and Grande cheese. The 70-seat restaurant will be a full-service, sit-down operation with full liquor program, 40-seat outdoor patio and a bar in front of the kitchen that could later be turned into a chef's table. And, yes, those way-cool garage doors will open. (Opening spring; 1050 N. Mills Ave.; pigzza.com)

Pisco Peruvian Gastrobar 52

The old Graffiti Junktion space in Lake Nona will be virtually unrecognizable once this high-end Peruvian resto settles in. Expect creative spins on traditional Peruvian classics along with a sizable ceviche offering. A full slate of pisco-based drinks will, naturally, be poured. (Opening spring; 9344 N. Narcoossee Road; piscoperuviangastrobar.com)

Primrose Lanes Restaurant & Bowling Club

The old Colonial Lanes revamp being undertaken by Team Marketing Group will be one of the most stunning makeovers this town has seen, and the food won't be anything to scoff at either. Not with the dynamic culinary duo of chefs Jason Campbell and Nick Grecco whipping up renditions of old bowling diner food — "elevated classics with a Florida coastal feel and TMG flair." Complementing the restaurant will be eight bowling lanes and an outpost of the Robinson Room. (Opening summer; 400 Primrose Drive; instagram.com/primroselanes)

Purple Ocean Superfood Bar

The mobile op spotlighting açai and pitaya bowls will open a permanent space in Mills 50 and add vegan items ranging from burgers to sandwiches to empanadas onto the menu. (Opening spring; 1110 N. Mills Ave.; purpleoceansfb.com)

Red Panda Noodle

Orlando Meats alums Eliot Hillis and Seth Parker will move their pop-up noodle concept into an as-yet-TBD space and serve handmade noodles of every sort — lo mein, tteok-bokki (rice cake), udon, biang biang and mung bean, to name but a few. (Opening summer; no location announced; instagram.com/redpandanoodle)

Rosa Mexicano

Replacing the Fresh Mediterranean Market inside the Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel will be this "stylish and sophisticated" cantina serving a "fresh take on Mexican food, authentic Mexican heritage, culinary techniques and lively dining." (Opening spring; 1500 Epcot Resorts Blvd., Lake Buena Vista; rosamexicano.com)

RusTeak Wine Bar

The popular Ocoee gastropub closed last June but opened just a mile down the road in spanking new digs. The chic interior includes a 16-seat indoor bar with a pass-through to the patio. (Open; 1681 Amazing Way, Ocoee; rusteakwinebar.com)

Shipley Do-Nuts

The Houston-based shop specializes in handcrafted donuts, kolaches and other fried dough goodies. (Opening April; 5919 S. Orange Blossom Trail; shipleydonuts.com)

Sixty Vines

The NoCal-inspired boîte will open its second area location in the space that long held Roy's Restaurant. Expect the same bright, airy interior and a menu of pizzas, pastas, charcuterie boards and healthy-ish mains. (Opening 2023; 7760 W. Sand Lake Road; sixtyvines.com)

Skyline Chili 61

The Cincinnati-based chain specializing in Coney dogs and 3-ways (that's steamed spaghetti topped with chili and cheese), will bring a taste of the Queen City to Disney's Flamingo Crossings Town Center. (Opening spring; 2231 Western Way, Winter Garden; skylinechili.com)

Smoke & Donuts

After offering its superb barbecue at the now-shuttered Belicoso Cigars and Cafe in Mills Park, then being a resident food truck at À La Cart, Smoke & Donuts has finally gone full brick-and-mortar. And next to Se7en Bites, no less. Armed with one of the largest smokers in Orlando, S&D fires smoked meats and made-to-order cake donuts. There's a full bar serving specialty cocktails as well. (Open; 601 N. Primrose Drive; smokeanddonuts.com)

Smokemade Meats + Eats

The stellar pop-up run by Tyler Brunache will bring Central Texas-style barbecue to the Hourglass District later this year. His brisket might be the best in the city, but other items like cheddar-jalapeño sausage, spare ribs, smoked turkey and bangin' sides are why barbecue fiends will flock to Curry Ford Road. (Opening fall; Hourglass District; smokemade.com)

Sorekara

Chef William Shen's restaurant in the old Galeria Restaurant space will embody "the Japanese philosophy of culinary arts re-created with European imagination," so don't expect just a high-end omakase experience; Sorekara will offer a "completely different level of imaginative cuisine." Like Jônt, Camille and Foreigner, Sorekara is a concept backed by James Beard-nominated restaurateurs Johnny and Jimmy Tung. (Opening late 2023; 4979 New Broad St.; sorekarafl.com)

Packing District Food Hall

The old Great Southern Box Co. building on the southeast corner of Princeton Street and North Orange Blossom Trail is being preserved and repurposed into a 22,400-square-foot food hall featuring an elevated plaza with outdoor green space (read: shade). Hospitality HQ, run by award-winning chef Akhtar Nawab, whose restaurant Alta Calidad in Brooklyn earned a Michelin Bib Gourmand in 2018, has been selected to operate the hall with vendors focusing on "immigrant cuisine." (Opening fall; Princeton Street and North Orange Blossom Trail; packingdistrictorlando.com)

Spanish River Tapas & Wine Bar

After a six-year absence, chef-restaurateurs Henry and Michelle Salgado will revive the restaurant that started it all for them. Version 2.0 will feature the tapas, raciones, pinxtos and Basque favorites that made the original a draw. Old Spanish wines and paellas will also be offered. (Opening spring; 1518 S. Dixie Freeway, New Smyrna Beach; instagram.com/spanishrivergrill)

Summer House on the Lake

The old Bongo's Cuban Cafe space in Disney Springs will soon give way to this bright, airy, vine- and wicker-decked restaurant playing up a Cali-inspired menu similar to the Summer Houses in Chicago and North Bethesda. (Opening late 2023; 1498 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista; summerhouserestaurants.com)

Superica

Ford Fry, the Atlanta-based chef and five-time James Beard Award nominee, will open a 5,000-square-foot outpost of his Superica Tex-Mex chain in the Palm Hills development in Winter Park. The "casual yet whimsical space" will feature Fry's "Northern Mexican-meets-Texas-ranch style of cooking," complete with a 900-square-foot patio. (Opening fall; 325 S. Orlando Ave., Winter Park; superica.com)

Sweet Buns Bakery & Cafe

Unlike the Sweet Buns in Tampa and Gainesville, the Orlando outpost — set to take over the stand-alone space that housed King Crab Shack — will have a full kitchen firing up Hong Kong-style diner fare including noodle soups, HK-style BBQ, HK-style spaghetti, French toast, congee and pork chops. The bakery's sugary buns, breads, cakes and assorted baked goods will undoubtedly be a draw. (Opening summer; 2021 E. Colonial Drive; sweetbunsusa.com)

Tom's Watch Bar

A boob-tube-heavy sports bar by Smashburger founder Tom Ryan will open on the top floor of the Hollywood Plaza Garage entertainment complex, bringing sportsball fanatics to the sprawling space. Apart from the 40-ounce beers and booze, the chain offers pub grub beyond burgers and wings — think prime rib dips, ahi tuna towers, butter-poached lobster and shrimp tacos. (Opening May; 8126 International Drive; tomswatchbar.com)

Top Protein

A start-up protein technology company that manufactures meat from ruminant milk will open a flagship restaurant in College Park. Top Protein's brands include Workout Burger, Crispy Buttermilk Chickin, Top Protein Pizza and Fresh Craft Energy Drink. Look for it to take over the entire building that once housed Outpost Neighborhood Kitchen and Jaber Lebanese Cuisine. (Opening spring; 2607 Edgewater Drive; topprotein.com)

Unnamed project by Artistry Restaurants

Winter Park will see a large — like 6,700 square feet large — restaurant open on the southern periphery of Park Avenue. The concept by Artistry Restaurants, who operate Boca and Atlantic Beer & Oyster on the north end of the strip, will pay homage to the history of Winter Park with a menu celebrating the best Florida has to offer — fresh fish and seafood as well as locally raised beef and plenty of citrus. (Opening fall; 500 S. Park Ave., Winter Park; artistryrestaurants.com)

V's Diner

The plant-based pop-up-cum-food-truck outfit specializing in scratch-made, 100 percent vegan diner classics (think burgers, gyros, cheesesteaks) has been beset by delays and financial woes, but construction is finally nearing completion and Casselberry will soon be home to a true plant-based dining destination. (Opening spring; 908 State Road 436, Casselberry; vsdiner.com)

Vicky Bakery

The Miami bakery started by Cuban exiles Antonio and Gelasia Cao in 1972 is now being run by their children, who plan on opening the first location outside South Florida at the Shoppes at South Semoran. They'll serve everything from pastelitos to medianoches to café con leche. (Opening 2023; 4556 S. Semoran Blvd.; vickybakery.com)

V Pizza

The Jacksonville-based pizza chain with locations in North Florida, Georgia and North Carolina brings its brand of Neapolitan pizza baked in Italian brick ovens to the same plaza housing Susuru and the soon-to-open Kung Fu Kitchen and Mao Mao. (Opening spring; 8586 Palm Parkway; vpizza.com)

Voodoo Bayou

The South Florida-based concept will bring its brand of "Cajun Gothic" cuisine to the old Moonfish space on Sand Lake Road. Expect the gamut of Crescent City classics, from oysters to étouffee to beignets. (Opening 2023; 7525 W. Sand Lake Road; voodoobayou.com)

Wave Asian Bistro + Sushi

The popular Mount Dora sushi house, known for its creative sushi donuts, sushi burritos and sushi burgers, will anchor the soon-to-open Maitland Social in a 1,373-square-foot space with a 500-square-foot outdoor patio. (Opening fall; 360 E. Horatio Ave., Maitland; waveasianbistro.com)

Wine 4 Oysters

Wine 4 Oysters will open a second location just a few doors down from Kabooki Sushi Sand Lake with a menu that promises to be "even more oyster focused." (Opening April; 7645 Turkey Lake Road; wine4oysters.com)

Zymarium Meadery

Joe and Ginger Leigh, the couple behind this operation specializing in mead, are up to the task of luring Orlandoans into the sometimes sweet, sometimes dry, but always luscious world of the honey-based potable. (Opening March; 1121 N. Mills Ave.; zymarium.com)