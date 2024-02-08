Tommy Bahama-branded bar and restaurant opens in Winter Park

Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar, a restaurant, bar and retail store embracing the clothing brand's "easy, relaxed spirit" is now going strong in Winter Park, picking up where a now-shuttered Tommy Bahama Restaurant, Bar & Store at Pointe Orlando left off in 2018.
"Over the last 30 years, we have seen how our guests enjoy shopping at Tommy Bahama when it is combined with a restaurant," said TB CEO Doug Wood in a press statement. "It's one of the ways Tommy Bahama is different from other lifestyle brands."
Patrons can browse all manner of Tommy Bahama-branded clothing while noshing on "island-inspired bites" and sipping a cocktail or two.
The Marlin bar is open seven days a week, closing at the surprisingly early hour of 9 p.m. from Sunday-Thursday and then 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed