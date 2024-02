Tommy Bahama-branded bar and restaurant opens in Winter Park

Photo courtesy Winter Park Village/Facebook Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar has opened in Winter Park Village

Location Details Winter Park Village 510 N. Orange Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

As's food critic Faiyaz Kara put it last spring , "Tommy Bahama and Winter Park go together like old money and bad fashion." And almost a year later, here we are with the Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar open for business in the Winter Park Village shopping center.Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar, a restaurant, bar and retail store embracing the clothing brand's "easy, relaxed spirit" is now going strong in Winter Park, picking up where a now-shuttered Tommy Bahama Restaurant, Bar & Store at Pointe Orlando left off in 2018."Over the last 30 years, we have seen how our guests enjoy shopping at Tommy Bahama when it is combined with a restaurant," said TB CEO Doug Wood in a press statement. "It's one of the ways Tommy Bahama is different from other lifestyle brands."Patrons can browse all manner of Tommy Bahama-branded clothing while noshing on "island-inspired bites" and sipping a cocktail or two.The Marlin bar is open seven days a week, closing at the surprisingly early hour of 9 p.m. from Sunday-Thursday and then 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.