Lamp and Shade Craft Kitchen and Cocktails to open May 15, Shipley Do-Nuts to open Orlando locations April 30 and May 31

OPENINGS+CLOSINGS: Lamp & Shade Craft Kitchen and Cocktails, the new concept from Thriving Hospitality, will serve its Asian-influenced, tapas-style menu and tiki-inspired cocktails starting May 15 at 1336 N. Mills Ave. in Mills 50 ... Shipley Do-Nuts, the Houston-based shop specializing in handcrafted doughnuts, kolaches and other fried dough goodies, will open April 30 at 5919 S. Orange Blossom Trail and May 31 at 2255 S. Semoran Blvd. ... Cafe La Tasca, offering imported Iberian meats, cheeses, beer and wine, will open April 1 in the MetroWest Village at 2459 S. Hiawassee Road ... High-end whiskey distillery Forward/Slash, featuring a tasting room and full cocktail bar, will also open April 1 at 650 S. Capen Ave. in Winter Park. No joke.

Tommy Bahama and Winter Park go together like old money and bad fashion, so no surprise that

a restaurant, bar and retail store embracing the brand's "easy, relaxed spirit," will open in the revamped Winter Park Village later this year, just in time for the holidays. There was a Tommy Bahama Restaurant, Bar & Store at Pointe Orlando, but it closed in 2018 ... Look for

a new venture by former Patina Restaurant Group CEO Nick Valenti, to open at Disney's Flamingo Crossings this May. The restaurant promises the best from the Amalfi Coast (minus the views) including wood-fired pizzas, house-made pastas, classic meat and seafood dishes, salads and modern cocktails.

has opened at the Promenade at Sunset Walk in Margaritaville. The Dallas-based chain offers slow-roasted, wood-fired rotisserie chicken, crispy drumsticks, pulled brisket and more ...

NEWS+EVENTS: After 15 years with Tabla, executive chef Sajan Prem is leaving the Indian restaurant to pursue an opportunity with 5th Element Indian Restaurant in Sanford ... More Indian food news: Aashirwad, from the same folks behind Bombay Street Kitchen, has launched a new menu highlighting slow-cooking methods and modern presentations, with a focus on "unique and complex spice blends" and "made-from-scratch preparations." Some of the new dishes: Maharashtrian eggplant koliwada, chicken Chettinad served on crepe-like rava kal dosa, and braised lamb shank rogan josh ... It's that time of year again! Orlando Burger Week kicks off March 29 and runs through April 12 with a host of restaurants offering special burgers for $10 and under. Visit orlandoburgerweek.com for more.