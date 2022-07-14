VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

The Bagel Shop, a New York-style bagel chain from Boston, is coming to Winter Park

By on Thu, Jul 14, 2022 at 5:40 pm

click to enlarge CRAIG KAYE
Craig Kaye

A space along Fairbanks Avenue near the corner of New York Avenue is about to get a lot more New York, via Boston.

The Bagel Shop (Web | Instagram | Facebook), a Beantown-area outfit specializing in New York-style bagels, will move into the space recently vacated by La Rima Cafe at 211 W. Fairbanks Ave.

They'll serve a variety of bagels ranging from sesame and poppy to French toast and sun-dried tomato. A host of spreads will also be offered, but Boston cream won't be one of them. The menu also features breakfast and lunch sandwiches, pizza bagels as well as coffee in numerous flavors — and, yes, snickerdoodle will be one of them.

No word yet on when The Bagel Shop will open, but follow their wicked socials for the latest.

click to enlarge CRAIG KAYE
Craig Kaye


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

About The Author

Faiyaz Kara

More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food + Drink Slideshows

Doghouse ​(407) 412-5409 2527 Edgewater Dr Located in College Park, Doghouse serves a perfect combination of crazy dogs and loaded tots.

Top 20 hot dogs in Orlando, according to Yelp
Here's what's in Disney's $5000 'Star Wars' cocktail

Here's what's in Disney's $5,000 'Star Wars' cocktail
These Orlando restaurants are among Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in Florida

These Orlando restaurants are among Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in Florida
Here are all the menus for Orlando's Bite30 2022

Here are all the menus for Orlando's Bite30 2022

Food + Drink Slideshows

Doghouse ​(407) 412-5409 2527 Edgewater Dr Located in College Park, Doghouse serves a perfect combination of crazy dogs and loaded tots.

Top 20 hot dogs in Orlando, according to Yelp
Here's what's in Disney's $5000 'Star Wars' cocktail

Here's what's in Disney's $5,000 'Star Wars' cocktail
These Orlando restaurants are among Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in Florida

These Orlando restaurants are among Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in Florida
Here are all the menus for Orlando's Bite30 2022

Here are all the menus for Orlando's Bite30 2022

Food + Drink Slideshows

Doghouse ​(407) 412-5409 2527 Edgewater Dr Located in College Park, Doghouse serves a perfect combination of crazy dogs and loaded tots.

Top 20 hot dogs in Orlando, according to Yelp
Here's what's in Disney's $5000 'Star Wars' cocktail

Here's what's in Disney's $5,000 'Star Wars' cocktail
These Orlando restaurants are among Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in Florida

These Orlando restaurants are among Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in Florida
Here are all the menus for Orlando's Bite30 2022

Here are all the menus for Orlando's Bite30 2022

Trending

Swine & Sons shares details of new Winter Park location

By Alex Galbraith

Swine &amp; Sons shares details of new Winter Park location

Solita Tacos replaces downtown Wahlburgers; Bao's Castle has closed; and 4 Rivers Smokehouse opens their first beer garden

By Faiyaz Kara

Solita Tacos replaces downtown Wahlburgers; Bao's Castle has closed; and 4 Rivers Smokehouse opens their first beer garden

Disney Springs' 'Flavors of Florida' returns for the end of the summer

By Patricia Tolley

Disney Springs' 'Flavors of Florida' returns for the end of the summer

New cheese shop Simply Cheese plans Winter Park opening this month

By Patricia Tolley

New cheese shop Simply Cheese plans Winter Park opening this month

Also in Food + Drink

Fredster's in Maitland resuscitates the aughts-era dishes and vibe of Dexter's

By Faiyaz Kara

Fredster's in Maitland resuscitates the aughts-era dishes and vibe of Dexter's

JapAnatolia in Oviedo introduces us to su-chi, sushi-like rolls with a Turkish bite

By Faiyaz Kara

JapAnatolia in Oviedo introduces us to su-chi, sushi-like rolls with a Turkish bite

Cupid's Hot Dogs provides Lee Road the SoCal vibe it didn't know it needed

By Faiyaz Kara

Cupid's Hot Dogs provides Lee Road the SoCal vibe it didn't know it needed

Digital Issue

July 13, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us