The Bagel Shop, a New York-style bagel chain from Boston, is coming to Winter Park

A space along Fairbanks Avenue near the corner of New York Avenue is about to get a lot more New York, via Boston.
The Bagel Shop (Web
| Instagram
| Facebook
), a Beantown-area outfit specializing in New York-style bagels, will move into the space recently vacated by La Rima Cafe at 211 W. Fairbanks Ave.
They'll serve a variety of bagels ranging from sesame and poppy to French toast and sun-dried tomato. A host of spreads will also be offered, but Boston cream won't be one of them. The menu also features breakfast and lunch sandwiches, pizza bagels as well as coffee in numerous flavors — and, yes, snickerdoodle will be one of them.
No word yet on when The Bagel Shop will open, but follow their wicked socials for the latest.
