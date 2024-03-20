Smokemade Meats + Eats soft-opens this weekend in the Hourglass District

The new resto will offer up a variety of meats that have been smoked for over 14 hours, including brisket (which our own Fayiaz Kara characterized as "maybe the best in the city"), cheddar-jalapeño sausage, spare ribs, smoked turkey — along with sides whipped up from scratch.
After staging pop-ups around town dating back to at least 2021, Smokemade at last (cautiously) throws open the doors to their hew outpost at 1400 S. Crystal Lake Drive in just a couple of days.
Smokemade Meats+ Eats' soft-opening weekend on Friday-Sunday, March 22-24, goes from 11 a.m. until they sell out each day. Spoiler alert: They might not be open all that late this weekend, then.
