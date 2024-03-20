Smokemade Meats + Eats soft-opens this weekend in the Hourglass District

You can get a first look (and taste) on Friday, Saturday and Sunday

By on Wed, Mar 20, 2024 at 4:26 pm

click to enlarge Smokemade Meats soft-opens this weekend - Photo via Smokemade Meats and Eats/Instagram
Photo via Smokemade Meats and Eats/Instagram
Smokemade Meats soft-opens this weekend
Smokemade Meats + Eats, the Texas-style barbecue pop-up by Tyler Brunache, will stay permanently popped after soft opening their new location in the Hourglass District this weekend.

The new resto will offer up a variety of meats that have been smoked for over 14 hours, including brisket (which our own Fayiaz Kara characterized as "maybe the best in the city"), cheddar-jalapeño sausage, spare ribs, smoked turkey — along with sides whipped up from scratch.

After staging pop-ups around town dating back to at least 2021, Smokemade at last (cautiously) throws open the doors to their hew outpost  at 1400 S. Crystal Lake Drive in just a couple of days.

Smokemade Meats+ Eats' soft-opening weekend on Friday-Sunday, March 22-24, goes from 11 a.m. until they sell out each day. Spoiler alert: They might not be open all that late this weekend, then.



Matthew Moyer

March 20, 2024

