Orlando barbecue concept Smokemade Meats + Eats to open permanent space near Hourglass District

Comfort food, Texas-style, will soon be getting another outpost in Orlando. Local barbecue concept Smokemade Meats and Eats is putting the finishing touches on a permanent location taking the place of Italian House Pizza and Restaurant.Smokemade Meats and Eats is itching to get in on the brick-and-mortar action, taking over the space at 1400 S. Crystal Lake Drive , once all the bureaucracy and construction delays are sorted. The plan is to have a permanent spot to serve up a variety of meats carefully wood-smoked for more than 14 hours.And even though the brick-and-mortar spot isn't open yet, Smokemade Meats and Eats has been hosting local pop-ups to pass the time. The temporary pop-ups showcase limited items from the joint's normal menu, such as barbecue and scratch-made sides, and event instruct attendees on the barbecue arts with workshops.The next pop-ups and workshops will be a brisket and ribs class on Oct. 7 and a sausage seminar on Oct. 21. If you're more in the mood for just, y'know, eating, they'll be posted up at Tasty Takeover at Hoods Up on Sept. 30.