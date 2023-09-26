Orlando barbecue concept Smokemade Meats + Eats to open permanent space near Hourglass District

Photo courtesy Smokemade Meats/Facebook
Comfort food, Texas-style, will soon be getting another outpost in Orlando. Local barbecue concept Smokemade Meats and Eats is putting the finishing touches on a permanent location taking the place of Italian House Pizza and Restaurant.
Smokemade Meats and Eats is itching to get in on the brick-and-mortar action, taking over the space at 1400 S. Crystal Lake Drive
, once all the bureaucracy and construction delays are sorted. The plan is to have a permanent spot to serve up a variety of meats carefully wood-smoked for more than 14 hours.
And even though the brick-and-mortar spot isn't open yet, Smokemade Meats and Eats has been hosting local pop-ups to pass the time. The temporary pop-ups showcase limited items from the joint's normal menu, such as barbecue and scratch-made sides, and event instruct attendees on the barbecue arts with workshops.
The next pop-ups and workshops will be a brisket and ribs class on Oct. 7
and a sausage seminar on Oct. 21. If you're more in the mood for just, y'know, eating, they'll be posted up at Tasty Takeover
at Hoods Up on Sept. 30.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed