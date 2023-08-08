Rise Southern Biscuits and Righteous Chicken open Winter Park outpost this weekend

The biscuits will ‘Rise’ again

By on Tue, Aug 8, 2023 at 11:43 am

Share on Nextdoor
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken - Photo courtesy Rise Southern Biscuits/Facebook
Photo courtesy Rise Southern Biscuits/Facebook
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken
North Carolina's Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken are in the final phases of their move into Winter Park, and they're at last opening up later this week.

As we reported back in November, Rise announced this Winter Park outpost late last year and were only a few months off their initial "early 2023" timeline. This is the first Rise Southern Biscuits to open in Florida.

Rise Southern will open their doors to their new Orlando-area location at 110 S. Orlando Ave. in Winter Park this weekend — Saturday, Aug. 12, to be exact.

Founded in 2012 by Tom Ferguson, Rise specializes in Southern comfort food including chicken sandwiches, biscuits, tater tots, fried okra and donuts.

Will Rise help fill the hole left by the Coop's closing? Who can tell!

Related
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken has plans to expand to 20 Orlando locations over the next few years.

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken to open first Florida location in Winter Park


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Tacos and Tequila wrapped up its sixth annual event

By Orlando Weekly Staff

Tacos and Tequila wrapped up its sixth annual event

Jinya Ramen to open new Orlando area location this fall

By Matthew Moyer

Jinya Ramen Bar expands its Orlando footprint this fall

Zymarium Meadery to finally open this month on Mills Avenue

By Matthew Moyer

Zymarium Meadery owners Ginger and Joe Leigh are ready to unveil their creation later this month

YouTube star MrBeast sues Orlando-based virtual kitchen over ‘inedible’ burgers

By Bellanee Plaza

YouTube star MrBeast sues Orlando-based virtual kitchen over ‘inedible’ burgers

Also in Food + Drink

Zymarium Meadery to finally open this month on Mills Avenue

By Matthew Moyer

Zymarium Meadery owners Ginger and Joe Leigh are ready to unveil their creation later this month

Red Sea Restaurant and Lounge bolsters Longwood's Middle Eastern offerings with distinctive dishes

By Bao Le-Huu

Red Sea Restaurant and Lounge bolsters Longwood's Middle Eastern offerings with distinctive dishes

The Mongolorian BBQ injects Chinese buffet memories with new hope

By Bao Le-Huu

The Mongolorian BBQ injects Chinese buffet memories with new hope

Smoke and Donuts in the Milk District is a sweet and meaty sanctuary steeped in nostalgia

By Faiyaz Kara

Smoke and Donuts in the Milk District is a sweet and meaty sanctuary steeped in nostalgia
More

Digital Issue

August 2, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us