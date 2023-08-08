Rise Southern Biscuits and Righteous Chicken open Winter Park outpost this weekend

Photo courtesy Rise Southern Biscuits/Facebook
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken
North Carolina's Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken are in the final phases of their move into Winter Park, and they're at last opening up later this week.
As we reported back in November,
Rise announced this Winter Park outpost late last year and were only a few months off their initial "early 2023" timeline. This is the first Rise Southern Biscuits to open in Florida.
Rise Southern will open their doors to their new Orlando-area location at 110 S. Orlando Ave.
in Winter Park this weekend — Saturday, Aug. 12
, to be exact.
Founded in 2012 by Tom Ferguson, Rise specializes in Southern comfort food including chicken sandwiches, biscuits, tater tots, fried okra and donuts.
Will Rise help fill the hole left by the Coop's closing
? Who can tell!
