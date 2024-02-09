Raising Cane's to open third Orlando-area location next week

The Louisiana-style fast food chain, known for its chicken fingers and signature Cane's sauce, is opening its promised third location in the greater Orlando area and 15th in the state next week.
Located at 8170 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway near Margaritaville Resort, this new outpost’s dining room will be decked out in decor from Disney, SeaWorld, Orlando Magic, Orlando City Soccer Club and other local entities.
Opening day festivities on that Tuesday include a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9:15 a.m. featuring “Swish” the Osceola Magic mascot and “Mayor Clayton,” the mascot from Give Kids the World Village.
There will be a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers free Cane's for a year between 8 and 9 a.m. The first 100 “Caniacs” to purchase a box combo will receive a T-shirt and a free Box Combo on their next visit. There will be a DJ spinning music on-site all day and a prize wheel for guests to win Cane’s swag.
