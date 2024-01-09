click to enlarge
Photo via Raising Cane's/Instagram
Raising Cane’s opens second Orlando location this week
Raising Cane's is set to open a second Orlando location in Lake Nona this week.
The newest Raising Cane's — the second of three
planned in the area — is open for business starting Wednesday, Jan. 10, at 12040 Pioneers Way
off Narcoossee Road.
“With all the growth in the Lake Nona area, it’s a perfect place for us to bring our craveable chicken fingers,” said Rasing cane's rep Alisa Petermichel in a press statement. “As an Orlando resident, I’m excited both as a crewmember and a resident to welcome the latest Raising Cane’s!”
Raising Cane's opened their first area outpost back in November at 7105 Palm Parkway. The Louisiana-style chicken finger chain plans to open a third location in Kissimmee in the near future.
