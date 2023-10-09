Raising Cane’s set to open first of three Orlando locations next month

The popular fast food chain will open its first Orlando location Nov. 7.

By on Mon, Oct 9, 2023 at 12:44 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Raising Cane’s set to open first of three Orlando locations next month
Photo via Raising Cane's/Instagram
Raising Cane’s is bringing its “One Love” to Orlando. The Louisiana-style chicken finger purveyor announced it will open its first three Central Florida locations in the coming months.

The popular fast-food chain will open its first Orlando location Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 7105 Palm Parkway in the O-Town West development, not far from Walt Disney World. 

According to a press release, Raising Cane’s plans to open two additional Orlando locations soon after. The next one is set to open in December at 12040 Pioneers Way in the Lake Nona Area, and the third will open at 8170 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee, near Disney’s Animal Kingdom, later this winter.
Related
Dog bites man.

Primrose Lanes, the Milk District bowling alley/restaurant hybrid, bowled us over with some striking dishes: The $15 hot dog has been accused of gentrification and price amplification. How’s it taste?


"We’re excited to bring even more ONE LOVE to the Sunshine State," said Jeremy Sheffield, Raising Cane's Regional Leader of Restaurants. "There’s a lot of hype throughout the Orlando area about these three new Raising Cane’s locations, and we can’t wait to start serving these communities."

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Primrose Lanes, the Milk District bowling alley/restaurant hybrid, bowled us over with some striking dishes

By Faiyaz Kara

Dog bites man.

The 808 in Thornton Park has closed; new ‘upscale diner’ Jack and Honey’s to take over

By Faiyaz Kara

The 808 (interior)

World-class food hall Shoma Bazaar to open in South Eola in 2026; Soseki’s Michael Collantes opens handroll bar

By Faiyaz Kara

image from Fuwa Fuwa Pancakes

Downtown Orlando’s DoveCote has closed, will relocate to ‘an inclusive community space’

By Faiyaz Kara

Downtown Orlando’s DoveCote has closed, will relocate to ‘an inclusive community space’

Also in Food + Drink

Primrose Lanes, the Milk District bowling alley/restaurant hybrid, bowled us over with some striking dishes

By Faiyaz Kara

Dog bites man.

Pigzza, the enticing barbecue-Italian mashup in Mills 50, leans on the wisdom of crowds

By Faiyaz Kara

Pigzza on Mills Avenue

‘Nightmare on Orange’ Halloween pop-up to take over Courtesy Bar in October

By Matthew Moyer

Winter Park becomes a little more boozily haunted during 'Nightmare on Orange'

Kavas Tacos and Tequila delivers both the Tex and the Mex to Pointe Orlando in style

By Bao Le-Huu

Kavas Tacos and Tequila delivers both the Tex and the Mex to Pointe Orlando in style

Digital Issue

October 4, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us