Raising Cane’s set to open first of three Orlando locations next month

Raising Cane’s is bringing its “One Love” to Orlando. The Louisiana-style chicken finger purveyor announced it will open its first three Central Florida locations in the coming months.The popular fast-food chain will open its first Orlando location Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 7105 Palm Parkway in the O-Town West development, not far from Walt Disney World.According to a press release, Raising Cane’s plans to open two additional Orlando locations soon after. The next one is set to open in December at 12040 Pioneers Way in the Lake Nona Area, and the third will open at 8170 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee, near Disney’s Animal Kingdom, later this winter."We’re excited to bring even more ONE LOVE to the Sunshine State," said Jeremy Sheffield, Raising Cane's Regional Leader of Restaurants. "There’s a lot of hype throughout the Orlando area about these three new Raising Cane’s locations, and we can’t wait to start serving these communities."