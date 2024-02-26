Parea Greek Taverna taking over the Outpost Kitchen space in Maitland this fall

click to enlarge
ACRE Commercial Real Estate
Rendering of Parea Greek Taverna
After the holy shitshow that was Outpost Kitchen
, Maitland may finally get a restaurant worthy of occupying the prominent space at the very prominent intersection of Horatio and South Orlando avenues.
Parea Greek Taverna, from the team behind Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine, will open this fall in the space at 111 S. Orlando Avenue [map
] after a thorough exorcism, er, renovation by Gravity Architecture & Design
, the same firm that dolled up the spaces at Glass Knife, Agave Azul, Splitsville and F&D Prime as well as Ravagh Persian Grill and Hershey's Chocolate World in New York City.
"Parea" is the Greek word for "companionship," "company" and "community" and is the vibe the owners are aiming to create inside the Greek taverna. According to a press release, Parea will draw inspiration from the "deep-rooted Greek heritage" of Alexandra Kopatsis Southern and her husband, Chris, who, along with Doved and Tammy Sexter, will own and operate the restaurant.
Evidently, Parea's family recipes, like Yiayia Phyllis' lemon potatoes and Yiayia Koula's bougatsa (a custard pastry), have been passed down through generations, each a "labor of love," continues the release.
It may be five years too late, Maitland, but good things come to those who wait.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed