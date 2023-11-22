Orlando doughnut news, Orlando Meats' Seth Parker and Eliot Hillis open Larry's Place, Outpost Kitchen flames out and more

click to enlarge Photo via Shipley Do-Nuts/Instagram

Seth Parker and Eliot Hillis, the cook/owners behind mobile outfits Red Panda Noodle and Dosa Dosa, have secured a location at 1515 Lee Road, site of Cupid's Hot Dogs. The pair will share the space with Cupid's and use it as a commissary space at first, but hope to turn it into a ramen/noodle joint, possibly called "Larry's Place," and make full use of the 50-seat dining room and drive-through after Cupid's closes each day at 5 p.m. The pair will host a housewarming party at the location Dec. 4 at 6 p.m., along with Phat Ash Bakes.



Simply Capri, the new venture by James Beard Award winner, chairman emeritus at the Culinary Institute of America and former Patina Restaurant Group CEO Nick Valenti, has opened at Disney's Flamingo Crossings Town Center at 114 Ruby Red Place. The restaurant offers the best from the Amalfi Coast including wood-fired pizzas, house-made pastas, a negroni bar featuring Italian spirits-based cocktails as well as an outdoor spritz bar.



Outpost Kitchen, the Maitland restaurant run by the Jekyll-and-Hyde tandem of Kevin and Julie Casey, has permanently closed after the couple were evicted from the space for reportedly falling $64,000 behind on rent. Workers were allegedly given no warning about the closure, and a suspicious gas leak is adding a foul stench to this whole affair.



Moso Nori, a new hand roll concept from three-time James Beard Award nominee and 2023 finalist for Best Chef South Henry Moso, will open next summer in the space that previously housed Bitebound in the City Place complex in Winter Park. The 30-seat island bar will serve temaki ranging in price from $5 to $12 .

Dizzy Donuts, the made-to-order cake doughnut concept by Pizza Bruno owner Bruno Zacchini we told you about last year, will no longer open in College Park. Zacchini cited issues with the contractors and the city, but didn't rule out the possibility of resuscitating the concept if he finds "the right space."



More doughnut news: Shipley Do-Nuts, the Houston-based shop specializing in handcrafted doughnuts, kolaches and other fried dough goodies, has opened at 2255 S. Semoran Blvd. near Curry Ford Road.

