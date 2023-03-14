That gigantic I-Drive McDonald’s is most reviewed location in the whole country

People are, well, lovin’ it.

By on Tue, Mar 14, 2023 at 1:09 pm

click to enlarge The nation's largest McDonald's on International Driven sure does have some loyal fans - Photo via Dalton Agency
Photo via Dalton Agency
The nation's largest McDonald's on International Driven sure does have some loyal fans

If you're a regular on I-Drive corridor, you've no doubt seen or even supped at the gigantic, flashy McDonald's on the corner of Sand Lake Road and International Drive. Well, apparently size matters after all — because this McDonald's is apparently the location with the most Google reviews of any other Mickey D's in the U.S., according to BrightLocal.

With 18,590 reviews total, the I-Drive McDonald's — known as the "world's largest" — also boasts a shocking 4-star rating overall. (People are well and truly lovin' it!)

BrightLocal analyzed Google user reviews for Burger King and McDonald's locations in every state and found that McDonald's not only wins Florida (argue amongst yourselves, fast-food fans) but the average user rating for a McDonald's in Florida, according to this study, is 3.5 stars.

Out of the entire country, Burger King won 23 states total, while McDonald's won 19 (plus the District of Columbia) in terms of highest average Google rating.

