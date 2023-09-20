Orlando’s best cheap eats recognized in USA Today

"Eating cheap doesn't always lead to the best experience, but Orlando can brag about having three of the best cheap places to eat in the country!" It sounds like there's an insult in there, but no, USA Today was just writing to let us know that three of our less-expensive restaurants aren't disgusting.
You know, like that old "Orlando doesn't suck" trope.
Anyway, when the publicist was done negging us, she shared that USA Today's data team recently analyzed the Google ratings of 28,000 el cheapo restaurants in 50 American cities looking for the best budget-friendly places to eat.
Restaurants had to be designated as "one dollar sign" on Google’s cost scale, which indicates "usually $10 and under." They only looked at restaurants with more than 200 reviews.
Here's how Orlando stacked up:
- Three Orlando restaurants made the top 100 list: Mediterranean Deli came in at No. 8, Tacos My Guey was No. 14 and Pokekai at À La Cart was No. 22. (Worth noting: Both Pokekai and Tacos My Guey are currently participating in Orlando Taco Week.)
- Orlando came in 17th best of the 50 cities for highly ranked cheap eats. (Not just cheap, mind you, but cheap with good reviews.)
- The top fast food chains in Orlando (in order of liked-ness) are: Krispy Kreme, Tijuana Flats, Chick-fil-A, Jersey Mike's Subs, and Waffle House.
Check out the full list at USA Today.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed