Orlando’s best cheap eats recognized in USA Today

click to enlarge Photo via Google Restaurants Mediterranean Deli is easy to miss in its Fairbanks strip mall location, but it's worth seeking out.

Three Orlando restaurants made the top 100 list: Mediterranean Deli came in at No. 8, Tacos My Guey was No. 14 and Pokekai at À La Cart was No. 22. (Worth noting: Both Pokekai and Tacos My Guey are currently participating in Orlando Taco Week.)

Orlando came in 17th best of the 50 cities for highly ranked cheap eats. (Not just cheap, mind you, but cheap with good reviews.)

The top fast food chains in Orlando (in order of liked-ness) are: Krispy Kreme, Tijuana Flats, Chick-fil-A, Jersey Mike's Subs, and Waffle House.

"Eating cheap doesn't always lead to the best experience, but Orlando can brag about having three of the best cheap places to eat in the country!" It sounds like there's an insult in there, but no,was just writing to let us know that three ofless-expensive restaurantsdisgusting.You know, like that old "Orlando doesn't suck" trope.Anyway, when the publicist was done negging us, she shared that's data team recently analyzed the Google ratings of 28,000 el cheapo restaurants in 50 American cities looking for the best budget-friendly places to eat.Restaurants had to be designated as "one dollar sign" on Google’s cost scale, which indicates "usually $10 and under." They only looked at restaurants with more than 200 reviews.Here's how Orlando stacked up:Check out the full list at