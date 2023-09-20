Orlando’s best cheap eats recognized in USA Today

Three of our most inexpensive but outstanding restaurants were in the top 25 in the nation

By on Wed, Sep 20, 2023 at 10:38 am

Mediterranean Deli is easy to miss in its Fairbanks strip mall location, but it's worth seeking out.
Photo via Google Restaurants
Mediterranean Deli is easy to miss in its Fairbanks strip mall location, but it's worth seeking out.

"Eating cheap doesn't always lead to the best experience, but Orlando can brag about having three of the best cheap places to eat in the country!" It sounds like there's an insult in there, but no, USA Today was just writing to let us know that three of our less-expensive restaurants aren't disgusting.

You know, like that old "Orlando doesn't suck" trope.

Anyway, when the publicist was done negging us, she shared that USA Today's data team recently analyzed the Google ratings of 28,000 el cheapo restaurants in 50 American cities looking for the best budget-friendly places to eat.

Restaurants had to be designated as "one dollar sign" on Google’s cost scale, which indicates "usually $10 and under." They only looked at restaurants with more than 200 reviews.

Here's how Orlando stacked up:

  • Orlando came in 17th best of the 50 cities for highly ranked cheap eats. (Not just cheap, mind you, but cheap with good reviews.)
  • The top fast food chains in Orlando (in order of liked-ness) are: Krispy Kreme,  Tijuana Flats, Chick-fil-A, Jersey Mike's Subs, and Waffle House.

Check out the full list at USA Today.


