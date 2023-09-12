Taco Week returns with $7 specials and a chance to win a trip to Mexico

Grab some tacos and maybe even a vacation

By on Tue, Sep 12, 2023 at 1:13 pm

click to enlarge Taco Week returns with $7 specials and a chance to win a trip to Mexico
Photo via Jimmy Hula's/Facebook
Taco Week is once again back in Orlando, highlighting the city's best and biggest local taquerias with irresistible dining deals.

This year's Taco Week runs Sept. 13 to Sept. 27. Dozens of taco spots in the Orlando area will offer varying $7 taco specials — two tacos, a taco and a side, a taco and a drink, or a number of other taco-centric combinations.

New participating restaurants include Black Rooster Taqueria, Tacos My Guey and Solita Tacos & Margaritas.

Taco Week participants will also have the chance to win a trip to Mexico, courtesy of Aeromexico.  Users who download the brand new official Orlando Taco Week app can check in to any of the Taco Week restaurants to earn points for a chance to win a pair of round-trip tickets to Mexico.

In addition to Aeromexico, Taco Week sponsors include Pacifico and Cantina Seltzer as well as Orlando Weekly, Downtown Orlando, the Orlando Amphitheater, Hard Rock Orlando and Waterford Lakes Town Center.

More information and a list of participating restaurants can be found at orlandotacoweek.com.

