Orlando Wendy's locations will give away free breakfast sandwiches for a year

The promotion is happening at more than 400 Wendy's locations

By on Mon, Mar 25, 2024 at 1:03 am

click to enlarge Orlando Wendy's locations will give away free breakfast sandwiches for a year
Image via Wendy's
April Fools' Day is right around the corner, and this year Wendy's isn't fooling around.

On Monday, April 1, the popular burger chain will be giving away coupons to the first 100 customers good for one free breakfast sandwich a week for a year at participating locations, according to a press release from the company.

"Enjoy any Breakfast Sandwich on the menu, including our Breakfast Baconator for FREE with the coupon card for one year," says Wendy's. "Don't be fooled and head to your local Wendy's to snag this incredible offer on April 1!"

The coupon card will only be given out to to dining room, carry-out and drive-through customers who are 16 years or older, says the company, and there's a limit to one per guest.

The promotion is happening at more than 400 Wendy's locations across Orlando, Tampa, Miami and West Palm Beach.

This story first appeared in our sister publication Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
March 20, 2024

