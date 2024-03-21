New Winter Park spot the Fry Shoppe will soon be serving up Dutch-style cone fries

Photo courtesy the Fry Shoppe INstagram
A new Dutch-style cone fry emporium dubbed The Fry Shoppe is set to open in Winter Park next week.
The drive-through and pick-up restaurant will be slinging cone fries — don't call 'em french fries — at 489 N. Semoran Blvd
., formerly the Fuelspresso space.
The"frites" are served in a paper cone and generally slathered with a variety (or combo) of sauces up to and including sweet corn mayonnaise, peanut sauce, ketchup, mustard, garlic-cilantro sauce or curry ketchup. All of these sauces will be made in-house from scratch alongside the fries.
The grand opening of the Fry Shoppe is currently set for Thursday, March 28, in Winter Park from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
