New Winter Park spot the Fry Shoppe will soon be serving up Dutch-style cone fries

Cones just aren't for ice cream anymore

By on Thu, Mar 21, 2024 at 3:24 pm

Share on Nextdoor
New Winter Park spot the Fry Shoppe will soon be serving up Dutch-style cone fries
Photo courtesy the Fry Shoppe INstagram
A new Dutch-style cone fry emporium dubbed The Fry Shoppe is set to open in Winter Park next week.

The drive-through and pick-up restaurant will be slinging cone fries — don't call 'em french fries — at 489 N. Semoran Blvd., formerly the Fuelspresso space.

The"frites" are served in a paper cone and generally slathered with a variety (or combo) of sauces up to and including sweet corn mayonnaise, peanut sauce, ketchup, mustard, garlic-cilantro sauce or curry ketchup. All of these sauces will be made in-house from scratch alongside the fries.

The grand opening of the Fry Shoppe is currently set for Thursday, March 28, in Winter Park from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Food News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy! restaurant in Winter Park faces eviction over unpaid rent

By Chloe Greenberg

Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy! restaurant in Winter Park faces eviction over unpaid rent

Smokemade Meats + Eats soft-opens this weekend in the Hourglass District

By Matthew Moyer

Smokemade Meats soft-opens this weekend

New Disney Springs joint Summer House on the Lake impresses with a breezy vibe and Cali comfort

By Faiyaz Kara

New Disney Springs joint Summer House on the Lake impresses with a breezy vibe and Cali comfort

Judson's Live to serve up brunch with a side of live music, starting with Orlando's Za-Boo-Zays

By Matthew Moyer

The Za-Boo-Zays will perform at the first Judson's Live brunch.

New Disney Springs joint Summer House on the Lake impresses with a breezy vibe and Cali comfort

By Faiyaz Kara

New Disney Springs joint Summer House on the Lake impresses with a breezy vibe and Cali comfort

Wa Ramen in Orlando's Lake Nona neighborhood gives guests a glimpse of the 'Japanese way'

By Faiyaz Kara

Soy milk tonkotsu ramen is a standout

Deadwords Brewing will close at the end of April

By McKenna Schueler

Deadwords Brewing will close at the end of April

Alfie’s HiFi Lounge moving into the old St. Matthew Tavern space in Mills 50

By Faiyaz Kara

Alfie’s HiFi Lounge moving into the old St. Matthew Tavern space in Mills 50

March 20, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us