Orlando restaurant openings and closings: Baklava shop Blue Amphora, all-you-can-eat sushi at Sushi Yama and Dominican eats from Los Tres Golpes

The Kanpai of Tokyo space that sat vacant for years at 6687 S. Kirkman Road will soon get a new tenant in the revitalized Olinda Center. Sushi Yama, serving all-you-can-eat sushi and hibachi as well as other Japanese dishes like udon and soba noodles, will open April 15. The new address is 6748 Grand National Drive.



Los Tres Golpes, a NYC-style Dominican concept offerings such dishes as chimi beef smash tacos, Dominican pizzas, and empanadas stuffed with fried cheese, fried salami and eggs, has moved into the old Flex Eats/Bagel World space at 741 N. Magnolia Ave.



Colorado-based breakfast joint Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, serving everything from pineapple upside-down pancakes to habañero pork belly breakfast fried rice, will open in the old Zoe's Kitchen space at 7341 W. Sand Lake Road in Dr. Phillips. An opening date hasn't been announced.



Blue Amphora, a baklava shop by Selin Akkaya, who hails from Istanbul, has opened at the Shoppes of Goldenrod at 1461 N. Goldenrod Road. Akkaya makes kunefe, borek, panini and cakes as well as a variety of baklava. Turkish coffees, teas and smoothies are also offered.



Massachusetts-based pizza chain PieZoni's has opened its first Central Florida location at 11895 S. Apopka Vineland Road. The joint incorporates intriguing toppings into its pizza offerings, like the bacon double cheeseburger pizza and grilled chicken alfredo pizza.



1881 Dubai Restaurant, the Uzbek/Turkish restaurant in Kissimmee and subject of last week's positive review, has, evidently, been (18)86ed, albeit "temporarily," according to representatives of the restaurant. No word on when they'll reopen.



Garp & Fuss, the Winter Park resto offering everything from simple pub grub to more sophisticated plates, has closed after six years inside the fetching space at 348 N. Park Ave.