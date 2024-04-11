BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Orlando's Sushi Saint and Zaru receive Michelin Bib Gourmand nods

The restaurants present meals of qood quality. But a good value?

By on Thu, Apr 11, 2024 at 1:10 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Sushi Saint - Rob Bartlett
Rob Bartlett
Sushi Saint
It's no secret that Euro-centric tasting menu restaurants and Japanese-leaning establishments get the so-called "inspectors" at the Michelin Guide all wet and randy, and today's announcement does nothing to change the perception.

The tire company announced four new Bib Gourmand recipients, that is, establishments offering "a meal of good quality at a good value," with two Orlando restaurants named to the list: Sushi Saint and Zaru.

When I reviewed Sushi Saint, a concept from Michael Collantes whose omakase restaurant, Soseki, has earned a Michelin star, I noted that the downtown bar and lounge presented heavenly hand rolls, but that you’ll pay a not-so-saintly sum for them. I mean five hand rolls cost $55; seven cost me $90. That price has since dropped to $80. A meal of good quality, absolutely. At a good value? Hmm, not sure about that.

click to enlarge Zaru - Rob Bartlett
Rob Bartlett
Zaru
Zaru, the udon noodle joint in Mills 50, is a little more in line with Bib Gourmand criteria. The paean to the squircle-shaped squiggler offers eight different noodle options (four cold and five hot) ranging in price from $12 to $36, with 18 assorted add-ons to customize your slurp.

The other Bib Gourmand recipients are Tam Tam in Miami and Streetlight Taco, a venture by chefs Mike Brannock and Bryce Bonsack, whose restaurant Rocca has earned a Michelin star.

The four recipients will be celebrated at the Florida Michelin Guide ceremony April 18 at the Tampa Edition hotel where Michelin stars will also be doled out. Expect more tasting menu restaurants to receive them.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando restaurant critic. Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Top Chef's Fabio Viviani opens Chuck Lager America's Tavern on I-Drive, Oviedo gets new Oyster House and 'elevated contemporary Shanghainese' Yao's

By Faiyaz Kara

Maitland Social

Eataly is coming to Orlando. Sort of.

By Faiyaz Kara

Eataly is coming to Orlando. Sort of.

Hope you’re hungry for Orlando's Foodie Choice Awards Finale happening this month at Kaya

By Sarah Harwell

Hope you’re hungry for Orlando's Foodie Choice Awards Finale happening this month at Kaya

Elevated Mexican restaurant Ceiba now open on Conrad Orlando rooftop

By Sarah Harwell

Elevated Mexican restaurant Ceiba now open on Conrad Orlando rooftop

An Uzbek restaurant decorated like a cowboy saloon and named for Dubai? 1881 in Kissimmee checks all those boxes

By Faiyaz Kara

An Uzbek restaurant decorated like a cowboy saloon and named for Dubai? 1881 in Kissimmee checks all those boxes

Moody Mills 50 absinthe house Death in the Afternoon hits the bull's-eye

By Faiyaz Kara

Death in the Afternoon absinthe bar

New Disney Springs joint Summer House on the Lake impresses with a breezy vibe and Cali comfort

By Faiyaz Kara

New Disney Springs joint Summer House on the Lake impresses with a breezy vibe and Cali comfort

Wa Ramen in Orlando's Lake Nona neighborhood gives guests a glimpse of the 'Japanese way'

By Faiyaz Kara

Soy milk tonkotsu ramen is a standout

April 10, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us