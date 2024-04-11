Orlando's Sushi Saint and Zaru receive Michelin Bib Gourmand nods

It's no secret that Euro-centric tasting menu restaurants and Japanese-leaning establishments get the so-called "inspectors" at the Michelin Guide all wet and randy, and today's announcement does nothing to change the perception.
The tire company announced four new Bib Gourmand recipients, that is, establishments offering "a meal of good quality at a good value," with two Orlando restaurants named to the list: Sushi Saint and Zaru.
When I reviewed Sushi Saint, a concept from Michael Collantes whose omakase restaurant, Soseki, has earned a Michelin star, I noted that the downtown bar and lounge presented heavenly hand rolls, but that you’ll pay a not-so-saintly sum for them
. I mean five hand rolls cost $55; seven cost me $90. That price has since dropped to $80. A meal of good quality, absolutely. At a good value? Hmm, not sure about that.
Zaru, the udon noodle joint in Mills 50, is a little more in line with Bib Gourmand criteria. The paean to the squircle-shaped squiggler
offers eight different noodle options (four cold and five hot) ranging in price from $12 to $36, with 18 assorted add-ons to customize your slurp.
The other Bib Gourmand recipients are Tam Tam in Miami and Streetlight Taco, a venture by chefs Mike Brannock and Bryce Bonsack, whose restaurant Rocca has earned a Michelin star.
The four recipients will be celebrated at the Florida Michelin Guide ceremony April 18 at the Tampa Edition hotel where Michelin stars will also be doled out. Expect more tasting menu restaurants to receive them.
