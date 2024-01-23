Orlando restaurant listed among Yelp's 2024 'Top 100 Places to Eat' in the U.S.

The popular crowdsourced review website says it reviewed user submissions, ratings, the overall number of reviews to formulate this list, and then finalized everything with their local "Community Managers."
Orlando's own Edoboy (728 N. Thornton Ave.) came in at number 44 in the nation. Opened in 2022, Edoboy — from Sonny Nguyen of Domu and Tori Tori — is a standing-only, intimate sushi joint which landed a Michelin Guide listing after only a year in business.
Edoboy won first place in Orlando Weekly's 2023 reader poll for "Best Sushi."
In his 2022 review of Edoboy, OW food critic Faiyaz Kara wrote: "For the sake of celerity, there are rules to abide by at Edoboy: No. 1, don't stay longer than an hour; No. 2, limit nigiri orders to 12 pieces, and No. 3, don't bring cash. Pay heed to these three commandments and ye shall be delivered superlative slivers of seafood, courtesy of head sushi chef Tyler Inthavongsa and chef Francis Varias."
This is the eleventh year Yelp has released the food-focused list. Last year, Orlando scored three spots on the list. Selam Ethiopian & Eritrean Cuisine came in ninth place, Kadence at 30 and Hungry Pants at 42.
Florida had 13 restaurants make the Top 100 this time around. Of all 50 states, only California had more restaurants included on the list, with 18.
Here's the full roundup of Florida restaurants that made the cut in 2024:
No. 5: Fratellino Ristorante (Miami)
No. 12: Mio’s Grill & Cafe (St. Petersburg)
No. 34 Amy’s French Bakery & Bistro (Pompano Beach)
No. 44: Edoboy (Orlando)
No. 56: Bunbury (Miami)
No. 70: How Ya Dough’n (Boca Raton)
No. 71: Abstrakt Filipino Essence (Jacksonville Beach)
No. 71: Bulegreen Cafe Yard (Oakland Park)
No. 75: Bayshore Mediterranean Grill (Tampa)
No. 80: Shaker & Peel (Oldsmar)
No. 84: The Tiny Turtle (Cocoa Beach)
No. 86: Twice Removed (Fort Lauderdale)
No. 97: KUBO Asian Fusion and Bar (Fort Lauderdale)
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed