Orlando coffee shop Downtown Credo announces it will close AdventHealth location

The company announced on its Instagram the shop’s last day will be July 27.
“It’s bittersweet to announce that July will be our last month in this space,” the post read.
According to Click Orlando, when the location's lease came to an end, the hospital didn’t renew it, having different ideas on what should be in the site.
The shop will be operating at regular hours until its final day. Customers are encouraged to come by while they still can.
Downtown Credo has been open since 2015 with a mission to inspire the community through coffee, according to its website. The shop invites guests to pay what they want for coffee.
Going forward, there will still be two Downtown Credo locations, the North Quarter location and a new YMCA location. The North Quarter shop recently added book vendor Zeppelin Books, and the new YMCA spot will see the addition of food service.
