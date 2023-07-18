2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

China in College Park closes; replaced by Turci Panino

That makes seven Italian joints on Edgewater, but Orlando always has room for another sandwich joint

Tue, Jul 18, 2023

click to enlarge Nathalia Kalil and Vinicius Turci of Turci Panino - Turci Panino via Instagram
Turci Panino via Instagram
Nathalia Kalil and Vinicius Turci of Turci Panino
After almost 20 years of serving the neighborhood of College Park, China (often referred to as "China In College Park" and "China Hut") has served its last plate of lo mein.

The space is now home to Turci Panino, run by Brazilians of Italian heritage Nathalia Kalil and Vinicius Turci of Turci Pasta next door. Turci Panino will soft-open July 24 and offer "Italian sandwiches crafted with love" so, yeah, that brings the total number of Italian joints in Little Italy, sorry Edgewater Drive, to seven — Turci Pasta, Anthony's Pizza, Armando's, Adriatico Trattoria, Pizza Bruno, Ragazzi's and Tornatore's — with five of those places mere feet away from the newcomer.
click to enlarge Turci Panino at 2122 Edgewater Drive in College Park - Craig Kaye
Craig Kaye
Turci Panino at 2122 Edgewater Drive in College Park
That said, there's always room for another sandwich joint, and despite the use of the singular form of the popular Italian sammie in its name, Turci Panino will offer 11 different sandwiches served on Italian-style baguette, rustic ciabatta and focaccia.

click to enlarge China in College Park closes; replaced by Turci Panino
Turci Panino
Just a few of those handhelds: the "Firenze" with salami, artichoke cream and spicy eggplant; the "Napoli" with porchetta, truffle cream and grilled zucchini; and the "Bologna" with mortadella, pistachio cream and burrata.

Also on the menu: salumi, salads and a handful of appetizers.

While Turci Panino soft opens next week, be sure to follow them on Instagram for updates as they have been serving customers who've popped by.


Tags:

About The Author

Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
