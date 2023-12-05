New downtown Orlando restaurant Bao Spot aims to serve buns that are out of this world

The family-owned business claims to have ‘the best tasting baos in the galaxy’

By on Tue, Dec 5, 2023 at 2:23 pm

Share on Nextdoor
The Bao Spot has opened in downtown Orlando and, yes, this is part of the decor - Photo courtesy The Bao Spot/Facebook
Photo courtesy The Bao Spot/Facebook
The Bao Spot has opened in downtown Orlando and, yes, this is part of the decor

A long time ago, a delicately steamed dish made of dough and assorted fillings was created in a galaxy far, far away. OK, that's not true, but new restaurant The Bao Spot  is serving up the tasty handhelds with intergalactic flair.

The Bao Spot opened Dec. 1 at Church Street Market, located in the heart of downtown Orlando at 54 W. Church St., claiming to have “the best tasting baos in the galaxy.”

Bao Spot's menu features a variety of appetizers, "space burgers," rice bowls, churros, and both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The restaurant offers nine different baos to dig into, including the chef’s special “Bao of the Month.” 

December’s Bao of the Month is "fire chicken," branching out a bit from space-themed baos like the “Space Kalbi” and “Astro Pig.” 

The Bao Spot offers quick-service fare seven days a week. If you’re in the mood for a fast late-night bite, the restaurant is open until midnight Sunday-Thursday, and until 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Related
Church Street Market will soon welcome SAK Comedy Lab and other new tenants

Church Street Market retail space announces new tenants, including SAK Comedy Lab: New businesses will be opening over the next six months


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Eet, new Indian restaurant by 'Chopped' judge Maneet Chauhan, is finally open

By Chloe Greenberg

Eet, new Indian restaurant by 'Chopped' judge Maneet Chauhan, is finally open

Orlando outpost of Kyuramen opens at last; Chiffon Culture Bakery Cafe to open in Audubon Park

By Faiyaz Kara

Orlando outpost of Kyuramen opens at last; Chiffon Culture Bakery Cafe to open in Audubon Park

The Current Seafood Counter swims delightfully against the College Park tide

By Faiyaz Kara

The Current Seafood Counter kindly requests that you don’t take their fried fare to go

Imbibe the holiday 'spirits' at seasonal pop-up Miracle on Orange at Winter Park's Courtesy Bar

By Grayson Keglovic

Miracle on Orange is back at the Courtesy Bar for another holiday season

Also in Food + Drink

Imbibe the holiday 'spirits' at seasonal pop-up Miracle on Orange at Winter Park's Courtesy Bar

By Grayson Keglovic

Miracle on Orange is back at the Courtesy Bar for another holiday season

Sip holly-jolly cocktails at the Courtesy Bar; rock some brews at a watch party for KISS' final concert, and more

By Faiyaz Kara

Santa's got a secret.

The Current Seafood Counter swims delightfully against the College Park tide

By Faiyaz Kara

The Current Seafood Counter kindly requests that you don’t take their fried fare to go

Fluffy Fluffy Dessert Cafe slings Japanese souffle pancakes to Orlando's food obsessives

By Faiyaz Kara

Japanese souffle pancakes at Fluffy Fluffy Dessert Cafe
More

Digital Issue

November 29, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us