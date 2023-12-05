New downtown Orlando restaurant Bao Spot aims to serve buns that are out of this world

Photo courtesy The Bao Spot/Facebook The Bao Spot has opened in downtown Orlando and, yes, this is part of the decor

A long time ago, a delicately steamed dish made of dough and assorted fillings was created in a galaxy far, far away. OK, that's not true, but new restaurant The Bao Spot is serving up the tasty handhelds with intergalactic flair.

The Bao Spot opened Dec. 1 at Church Street Market, located in the heart of downtown Orlando at 54 W. Church St., claiming to have “the best tasting baos in the galaxy.”

Bao Spot's menu features a variety of appetizers, "space burgers," rice bowls, churros, and both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The restaurant offers nine different baos to dig into, including the chef’s special “Bao of the Month.”

December’s Bao of the Month is "fire chicken," branching out a bit from space-themed baos like the “Space Kalbi” and “Astro Pig.”

The Bao Spot offers quick-service fare seven days a week. If you’re in the mood for a fast late-night bite, the restaurant is open until midnight Sunday-Thursday, and until 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.