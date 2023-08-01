Church Street Market retail space announces new tenants, including SAK Comedy Lab

New businesses will be opening over the next six months

By on Tue, Aug 1, 2023 at 11:15 am

Share on Nextdoor
Church Street Market will soon welcome SAK Comedy Lab and other new tenants - Photo courtesy Church Street Market/Facebook
Photo courtesy Church Street Market/Facebook
Church Street Market will soon welcome SAK Comedy Lab and other new tenants
Church Street Market, the mixed-use downtown Orlando retail building, plans to add a bundle of new tenants in the next six months — and there are some surprising and familiar names in there.

The Market, located at 54 and 55 W. Church St., will soon host an additional 20,000 square feet worth of new businesses, according to Orlando Business Journal. New tenants arriving throughout the coming months.

The list of new business interests include: a permanent spot for taco food truck Birria1983 (who have posted up a food truck in the courtyard already), The Bao Spot, Luxe Med Spa Aesthetics, Tampa's BluWave Sushi and (GASP!) SAK Comedy Lab. SAK tentatively plans to open that new space in December.

Notable in this news is the bombshell that SAK is moving from its longtime Orange Avenue outpost to the Church Street Market, and will soon basically be next-door neighbors with Fringe ArtSpace (itself the former home of Mad Cow Theatre before it was evicted).


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Vice President Kamala Harris sets some things straight in Orlando today

By Chloe Greenberg

Vice President Kamala Harris sets some things straight in Orlando today

Orlando Magic, Full Sail University CEO among donors funding DeSantis super PAC

By Chloe Greenberg

Orlando Magic, Full Sail University CEO among donors funding DeSantis super PAC

DeSantis administration asks federal appeals court to put drag show law ruling on hold

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Hamburger Mary's located in downtown Orlando, Florida.

Media committee backs Disney in federal-court fight against Florida Gov. DeSantis

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Media committee backs Disney in federal-court fight against Florida Gov. DeSantis

Also in News

DeSantis administration asks federal appeals court to put drag show law ruling on hold

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Hamburger Mary's located in downtown Orlando, Florida.

Media committee backs Disney in federal-court fight against Florida Gov. DeSantis

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Media committee backs Disney in federal-court fight against Florida Gov. DeSantis

‘Don’t call us’: Law enforcement asks beachgoers to stop snitching on horny manatees in Tampa Bay

By Colin Wolf

‘Don’t call us’: Law enforcement asks beachgoers to stop snitching on horny manatees in Tampa Bay

Florida Black lawmakers press state to change new school curriculum that says slaves benefited from slavery

By News Service of Florida

Florida Black lawmakers press state to change new school curriculum that says slaves benefited from slavery
More

Digital Issue

July 26, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us