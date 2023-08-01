Church Street Market retail space announces new tenants, including SAK Comedy Lab

Photo courtesy Church Street Market/Facebook
Church Street Market will soon welcome SAK Comedy Lab and other new tenants
Church Street Market, the mixed-use downtown Orlando retail building, plans to add a bundle of new tenants in the next six months — and there are some surprising and familiar names in there.
The Market, located at 54 and 55 W. Church St., will soon host an additional 20,000 square feet worth of new businesses, according to Orlando Business Journal.
New tenants arriving throughout the coming months.
The list of new business interests include: a permanent spot for taco food truck Birria1983
(who have posted up a food truck in the courtyard already), The Bao Spot, Luxe Med Spa Aesthetics, Tampa's BluWave Sushi and (GASP!
) SAK Comedy Lab. SAK tentatively plans to open that new space in December.
Notable in this news is the bombshell that SAK is moving from its longtime Orange Avenue outpost to the Church Street Market, and will soon basically be next-door neighbors with Fringe ArtSpace (itself the former home of Mad Cow Theatre before it was evicted
).
