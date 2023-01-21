New downtown Orlando bar Game Room Social Club opens this weekend

Game Room Social Club, a new bar concept occupying a very familiar space in downtown Orlando, is having its grand opening Friday evening, Jan. 20.
Game Room has taken over the rooms formerly occupied by downtown dive Lizzy McCormack's, which closed in September of 2022.
The new bar is the latest addition to the Garito Hospitality roster, which also runs Sly Fox and is behind the still-unopened downtown reincarnation of Parliament House.
The establishment advertises itself as "Orlando's newest sports and craft cocktail bar" and posted a walkthrough video on Instagram earlier today:
Hours have not yet been posted for Game Room Social Club, but we imagine they'll be slinging drinks late into the night all weekend.
Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter