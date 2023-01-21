New downtown Orlando bar Game Room Social Club opens this weekend

By on Sat, Jan 21, 2023 at 2:43 pm

click to enlarge New downtown Orlando bar Game Room Social Club opens this weekend
Photo courtesy Game Room Social Club

Game Room Social Club, a new bar concept occupying a very familiar space in downtown Orlando, is having its grand opening Friday evening, Jan. 20.

Game Room has taken over the rooms formerly occupied by downtown dive Lizzy McCormack's, which closed in September of 2022.

The new bar is the latest addition to the Garito Hospitality roster, which also runs Sly Fox and is behind the still-unopened downtown reincarnation of Parliament House.

The establishment advertises itself as "Orlando's newest sports and craft cocktail bar" and posted a walkthrough video on Instagram earlier today:

Hours have not yet been posted for Game Room Social Club, but we imagine they'll be slinging drinks late into the night all weekend.

Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Read More about Matthew Moyer
Scroll to read more Drinking + Bars articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Noma no mo’: The ‘world’s best restaurant’ announces its closure and we have thoughts

By Faiyaz Kara

Copenhagen’s Noma is renowned for culinary innovation.

Florida is the second most-expensive state to buy a dozen eggs, according to Instacart study

By Reina Nieves

Florida currently is one of the most expensive states to buy eggs

Kaya celebrates grand opening with Filipino Freedom Fest, OSC fundraiser Science on Tap takes over Loch Haven Saturday + more local food news

By Faiyaz Kara

An interior view of the NYC location of the Park Ave Tav — a second outpost opens in Hannibal Square mid-February.

Orlando’s most beautiful bites: The prettiest plates our restaurant critic cleaned in 2022

By Faiyaz Kara

Chicken meatball yakitori at Doshi

Also in Food + Drink

Noma no mo’: The ‘world’s best restaurant’ announces its closure and we have thoughts

By Faiyaz Kara

Copenhagen’s Noma is renowned for culinary innovation.

Florida is the second most-expensive state to buy a dozen eggs, according to Instacart study

By Reina Nieves

Florida currently is one of the most expensive states to buy eggs

Kaya celebrates grand opening with Filipino Freedom Fest, OSC fundraiser Science on Tap takes over Loch Haven Saturday + more local food news

By Faiyaz Kara

An interior view of the NYC location of the Park Ave Tav — a second outpost opens in Hannibal Square mid-February.

Orlando gets first Jollibee location, Chef Jason Campbell leaves Luke's Kitchen and more food news we saw this week

By OW Staff

Orlando gets first Jollibee location, Chef Jason Campbell leaves Luke's Kitchen and more food news we saw this week
More

Digital Issue

January 18, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us