Longtime downtown Orlando pub Lizzy McCormack's to close in September

By on Wed, Aug 3, 2022 at 4:58 pm

Lizzy McCormack's is closing - Photo courtesy Lizzy McCormack's/Facebook
Lizzy McCormack's is closing
Lizzy McCormack's is closing

Downtown landmark Lizzy McCormack's Irish Pub will be closing in September, another victim of skyrocketing rents all around the city.

Owner Karen Wall broke the "heartbreaking " news on the Lizzy McCormack's Facebook page on Sunday.  Noting that "it’s illogical to maintain a drinkery in downtown Orlando with increasing rent and decreasing demand," read the post. "So, we’re putting Lizzy’s on the shelf for a bit."

Lizzy McCormack's has been a downtown Orlando standby since 2004 with their "familial, pretension-free, drinks-first" vibe, but will soon be seeking out a new location to reopen. The nightlife landscape of downtown Orlando has been changing drastically the last two years with the closing or relocation this year of Barbarella and the nearby Stonewall — not to mention the Soundbar and Finnhenry's closures last year.

Lizzy McCormack's final day in business at its current location will be Sunday, Sept. 25. The owners hope to maintain a catering sideline until a new location is found.



Matthew Moyer

Everything we saw at Tacos & Tequila 2022
Here's what's in Disney's $5,000 'Star Wars' cocktail

Top Chef winner Hung Huynh is opening Bang Bang Noodle Co. this fall in Mills 50

Walt Disney World reveals lineup of spooky snacks for Halloween celebrations at Magic Kingdom

Modern Korean restaurant Doshi opens in Winter Park with ex-Immersion chef Rikku Ó'Donnchü at the helm

The largest dessert festival in America is coming to Florida

Walt Disney World reveals lineup of spooky snacks for Halloween celebrations at Magic Kingdom

Top Chef winner Hung Huynh is opening Bang Bang Noodle Co. this fall in Mills 50

The largest dessert festival in America is coming to Florida

Disney World fine dining restaurant Victoria & Albert's reopens with new look

