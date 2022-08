Longtime downtown Orlando pub Lizzy McCormack's to close in September

Photo courtesy Lizzy McCormack's/Facebook Lizzy McCormack's is closing

Downtown landmark Lizzy McCormack's Irish Pub will be closing in September, another victim of skyrocketing rents all around the city.Owner Karen Wall broke the "heartbreaking " news on the Lizzy McCormack's Facebook page on Sunday. Noting that "it’s illogical to maintain a drinkery in downtown Orlando with increasing rent and decreasing demand," read the post . "So, we’re putting Lizzy’s on the shelf for a bit."Lizzy McCormack's has been a downtown Orlando standby since 2004 with their " familial, pretension-free, drinks-first " vibe, but will soon be seeking out a new location to reopen. The nightlife landscape of downtown Orlando has been changing drastically the last two years with the closing or relocation this year of Barbarella and the nearby Stonewall — not to mention the Soundbar and Finnhenry's closures last year.Lizzy McCormack's final day in business at its current location will be Sunday, Sept. 25. The owners hope to maintain a catering sideline until a new location is found.