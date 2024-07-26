City Barbeque's very first Florida outpost is now open in Winter Park

First opened in 1999, the barbecue chain has more than 50 locations across the U.S.

By on Fri, Jul 26, 2024 at 12:17 pm

Photo via City Barbeque/Facebook
City Barbeque opened its first Florida location in Winter Park this month.

Stationed at 108 S. Semoran Boulevard, the chain specializes in classic barbecue ranging from pulled pork sandwiches, beef brisket to ribs and even fried pickles. The chain's claim to fame is that it smokes everything it serves itself, with the help of on-site smokers that run 24 hours a day at each location.

The new spot offers delivery, curbside pickup, in-store pick up and drive-thru options.

City Barbeque is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Outside of Florida, City Barbeque has more than 50 locations across the U.S. The chain first opened in 1999 in Ohio.

Sarah Lynott

