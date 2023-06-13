New Disney Springs food includes Gideon’s sea turtle cake, Pride Month offerings and more

click to enlarge Photos via Disney and Gideon's

Amorette’s Patisserie: Pride Roulade

Location Details Disney Springs 1486 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista Disney 34 articles

There’s always something new at Disney Springs, and the Pride- and new movie-filled month of June is proving to be no exception.Disney World is celebrating Pride Month in a bright and bold way with a new merch collection and themed food and drinks.There are also plenty of places in Disney Springs to find Pride goodies through the end of the month.: Pride-themed jumbo squeeze bottles: Simply Rainbow (Simply Orange, ICEE Blue Raspberry, grenadine, topped with gummy candy): Pride Chocolate Piñata: Pride Donut and Pride 6-pack: Luv It cocktail: Rainbow Crunch Cake: Kendra’s Loud & Proud Cocktail: Pride CakeDisney also has several movies in theaters this month, including, Disney Pixar’sandlive-action adaptation came out last month, but there are still treats available at Disney Springs, including the Bubbles at Sea drink and the sea salt, caramel and chocolate pop from The Ganachery.To celebrate the new Indiana Jones movie, Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar will add new themed items starting June 30 through Aug. 15. The bar and snack spot inspired by Indy’s pilot in Raiders of the Lost Ark is getting:: A smoky bourbon cocktail served with sweet and spicy chocolate-covered bacon: Filled with Marcona almonds and goat cheese, and wrapped in prosciutto: Reggie’s Revenge, Cool-headed Monkey and The Mayor’s RevengeOver at the ever-popular Gideon’s Bakehouse, there are new cookie and cake flavors available this month. And a portion of the treats’ sales will go to Florida’s Sea Turtle Conservancy in honor of National Sea Turtle Day (June 16).: Chocolate, homemade caramel, whole candied pecans, sprinkled with sea salt.: Chocolate cake covered in butter pecan buttercream, laced with caramel, topped with candied pecans. Giant slices are available Wednesdays and Saturdays in June.At Sprinkles, there are several limited-edition cupcakes to enjoy this month.: Graham cracker crust and lemon cake with lemon curd and toasted marshmallow (through June 18).: Birthday cake filled with rainbow nonpareils, topped with strawberry frosting and more nonpareils on the rim (through June 25).: Pie crust lined with vanilla cake, lemon curd core, topped with vanilla buttercream and a pie crust rim with more lemon curd (June 19 through July 9).: Graham cracker lined Belgian dark chocolate cake, bittersweet chocolate ganache, toasted marshmallow frosting (June 26 through July 30).: Cake made with Hampton Water Rosé, strawberry jam core, strawberry frosting (June 30 through July 16).: Southern style light chocolate cake, cream cheese frosting, red, white and blue fancy sprinkles (June 30 through July 4).: Pineapple cake filled with caramelized pineapple, pineapple buttercream frosting, pineapple decoration (through June 25).At specialty ice cream shop Salt & Straw, June’s monthly flavors are part of the brand’s sustainable Upcycled Food Series.: Lemon and ginger sparkling tonic from Spare Food Co. fused into creamy gelato.: Blue Stripes Urban Cacao pulp melted into Salt & Straw’s signature chocolate stracciatella.: Vegan chocolate ice cream with candied fig jam and spent barley from beer brewing at Evergrain.: Okara (flour upcycled from soy) from Renewal Mill is frosted with vegan caramel and folded into oat milk ice cream.: Day-old loaves from Urban Gleaners are turned into cinnamon French toast bread pudding and layered with chocolate ganache.At Marketplace Snacks across from the Marketplace Co-op, there’s a new Buzz Lightyear-themed bubble waffle cone sundae. The bubble waffle cone is filled with vanilla soft serve, raspberries, sprinkles and topped with sour apple sauce and chocolate Buzz Lightyear wings for $8.99.Marketplace Snacks has become famous for bubble waffle sundaes, and has other non- themed offerings on its menu like salted caramel and strawberries and cream.Finally, at The Edison, there's a Mixology Sunset Dinner Series running on two nights — June 15 and 22.Three three-course menu features elevated offerings and crack cocktail pairings featuring flavors of citrus, ginger and smoke to “bring out the floral, grassy, and woody flavors of sweet summertime.” There’s a non-smoking dinner indoors for $75 per person, or dinner paired with cigars alfresco on the patio for $95 per person.