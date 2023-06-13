New Disney Springs food includes Gideon’s sea turtle cake, Pride Month offerings and more

Disney World is celebrating Pride Month in a bright and bold way with a new merch collection and themed food and drinks.
There are also plenty of places in Disney Springs to find Pride goodies through the end of the month.
Amorette’s Patisserie: Pride Roulade
Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’: Pride-themed jumbo squeeze bottles
Coca-Cola Store: Simply Rainbow (Simply Orange, ICEE Blue Raspberry, grenadine, topped with gummy candy)
The Ganachery: Pride Chocolate Piñata
Everglazed Donuts: Pride Donut and Pride 6-pack
Frontera Cocina: Luv It cocktail
Gideon’s Bakehouse: Rainbow Crunch Cake
Paddlefish: Kendra’s Loud & Proud Cocktail
Splitsville Luxury Lanes: Pride Cake
Disney also has several movies in theaters this month, including The Little Mermaid, Disney Pixar’s Elemental and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
The Little Mermaid live-action adaptation came out last month, but there are still treats available at Disney Springs, including the Bubbles at Sea drink and the sea salt, caramel and chocolate pop from The Ganachery.
To celebrate the new Indiana Jones movie, Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar will add new themed items starting June 30 through Aug. 15. The bar and snack spot inspired by Indy’s pilot in Raiders of the Lost Ark is getting:
Giant Bacon for All Mankind: A smoky bourbon cocktail served with sweet and spicy chocolate-covered bacon
Marche Stuffed Dates and Figs: Filled with Marcona almonds and goat cheese, and wrapped in prosciutto
Charter Flight: Reggie’s Revenge, Cool-headed Monkey and The Mayor’s Revenge
Over at the ever-popular Gideon’s Bakehouse, there are new cookie and cake flavors available this month. And a portion of the treats’ sales will go to Florida’s Sea Turtle Conservancy in honor of National Sea Turtle Day (June 16).
Sea turtle cookie: Chocolate, homemade caramel, whole candied pecans, sprinkled with sea salt.
Sea turtle cake: Chocolate cake covered in butter pecan buttercream, laced with caramel, topped with candied pecans. Giant slices are available Wednesdays and Saturdays in June.
At Sprinkles, there are several limited-edition cupcakes to enjoy this month.
Lemon Meringue: Graham cracker crust and lemon cake with lemon curd and toasted marshmallow (through June 18).
Pride Sprinkle: Birthday cake filled with rainbow nonpareils, topped with strawberry frosting and more nonpareils on the rim (through June 25).
Lemon Bar: Pie crust lined with vanilla cake, lemon curd core, topped with vanilla buttercream and a pie crust rim with more lemon curd (June 19 through July 9).
S’more: Graham cracker lined Belgian dark chocolate cake, bittersweet chocolate ganache, toasted marshmallow frosting (June 26 through July 30).
Hampton Water Rosé: Cake made with Hampton Water Rosé, strawberry jam core, strawberry frosting (June 30 through July 16).
Stars and Sprinkles Red Velvet: Southern style light chocolate cake, cream cheese frosting, red, white and blue fancy sprinkles (June 30 through July 4).
Pineapple Upside-Down: Pineapple cake filled with caramelized pineapple, pineapple buttercream frosting, pineapple decoration (through June 25).
At specialty ice cream shop Salt & Straw, June’s monthly flavors are part of the brand’s sustainable Upcycled Food Series.
Lemon Curd & Whey: Lemon and ginger sparkling tonic from Spare Food Co. fused into creamy gelato.
Cacao Pulp & Chocolate Stracciatella Gelato: Blue Stripes Urban Cacao pulp melted into Salt & Straw’s signature chocolate stracciatella.
Malted Chocolate Barley Milk: Vegan chocolate ice cream with candied fig jam and spent barley from beer brewing at Evergrain.
Salted Caramel & Okara Cupcakes: Okara (flour upcycled from soy) from Renewal Mill is frosted with vegan caramel and folded into oat milk ice cream.
Day-Old Bread Pudding & Chocolate Ganache: Day-old loaves from Urban Gleaners are turned into cinnamon French toast bread pudding and layered with chocolate ganache.
At Marketplace Snacks across from the Marketplace Co-op, there’s a new Buzz Lightyear-themed bubble waffle cone sundae. The bubble waffle cone is filled with vanilla soft serve, raspberries, sprinkles and topped with sour apple sauce and chocolate Buzz Lightyear wings for $8.99.
Marketplace Snacks has become famous for bubble waffle sundaes, and has other non- themed offerings on its menu like salted caramel and strawberries and cream.
Finally, at The Edison, there's a Mixology Sunset Dinner Series running on two nights — June 15 and 22.
Three three-course menu features elevated offerings and crack cocktail pairings featuring flavors of citrus, ginger and smoke to “bring out the floral, grassy, and woody flavors of sweet summertime.” There’s a non-smoking dinner indoors for $75 per person, or dinner paired with cigars alfresco on the patio for $95 per person.
Location Details
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed