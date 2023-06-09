Every Orlando event happening for the Pulse anniversary and Pride Month

Memorials, blood drives, drag brunches and more

By on Fri, Jun 9, 2023 at 5:03 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Every Orlando event happening for the Pulse anniversary and Pride Month
Photo by Monivette Cordeiro

When June rolls around in Orlando, it brings with it much more than just the start of summer. As we look forward to what is Pride Month around the country, Orlandoans also remember the horrific and historic tragedy that is the June 2016 Pulse Nightclub shooting.

The massacre took 49 lives, leaving Orlando and its LGBTQ+ community rocked but not without strength. This year, there are several opportunities to pay your respects at a Pulse memorial event, or embrace your community with some LGBTQ+ love.

Now through June 12

Pulse Memorial Blood Drive Donors will receive a free Pulse Remembrance T-shirt and a $20 eGift Card, as well as a wellness checkup including blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count, and cholesterol screening. Various locations; oneblood.org.

Saturday, June 10

Pride Brunch with Billy Mick and Friends Comedy drag brunch in the heart of Thornton Park. 10:30 am; The 808 Orlando, 808 E. Washington St.; $10; 407-440-4079; youtu.be/OhamVU9MmL4.

The Broad's Way: Ginger Minj and Gidget Galore The Broads’ Way promises Galore and Minj interpreting songs from iconic musicals. Details are a little scant after that, but c’mon, the premise is a can’t-miss. 7:30 p.m., Friday, June 9, The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, abbeyorlando.com, $30-$40.

Pride Prom The prom is open to LGBTQ+ youth ages 14-20. The theme is "Old Hollywood, The Golden Age," the dress code is semi-formal to formal and all forms of gender expression are welcomed. 6 pm; Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave; $15; 407-896-4231; zebrayouth.org.

Pulse Memorial Crosses on View In honor of the 49 lives taken and all others impacted in the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando on June 12, 2016. Sat., June 10, 10 a.m., Sun., June 11, 12 p.m. and Mon., June 12, 10 a.m. Free

Sunday, June 11

The Dru Project's 7th Annual Pulse Memorial and Fundraiser Drag brunch, raffles, and raising money for LGBTQ+ youth in honor of Drew Leinonen. Noon; The Hammered Lamb, 1235 N. Orange Ave; 407-704-3200; facebook.com.

Orlando Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence The nonprofit is inviting community members to stand in solidarity with Orlando’s drag community at Lake Eola. Noon, Sunday, June 11; Lake Eola Park, North Rosalind Avenue and East Washington Street; free; email [email protected] for info.

Monday, June 12

Inspiration Orlando United: In Remembrance of Pulse Community event to commemorate the Pulse tragedy. 5 pm; Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave; free; 407-896-4231; omart.org.

Seven-Year Pulse Remembrance Ceremony The observance brings together the families of those whose lives were tragically taken on June 12, 2016, and provides them a space to remember their loved ones in peace. 7 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave; free; 407-358-6603; drphillipscenter.org

Thursday, June 15

Fourth Annual Can't Cancel Pride An evening recognizing the LGBTQ+ community and celebrating organizations creating a more inclusive and equal world. The special event will feature performances from some of today's hottest artists and appearances from influential voices in the LGBTQ+ community. The event will stream on iHeartRadio’s YouTube and Facebook pages as well as iHeartRadio’s PrideRadio.com, Revry, The Roku Channel and The Advocate Channel. 8 pm; iheartmedia.com.

Saturday, June 17

Lake County Pride Celebration Vendors, live entertainment, kids zone, drag performances, food trucks and much more. 2 pm; Wooton Park, 100 E. Ruby St., Tavares; lakecountypride.org.

Rainbow Raptors A morning of rainbow enrichment for our raptors, family-friendly games and crafts, and a day to be yourself. 10 am; Audubon Center for Birds of Prey, 1101 Audubon Way, Maitland; $8; 407-644-0190; cbop.audubon.org.

Saturday, June 24

Pride of Color A collectively organized space, to celebrate Queer Black, Indigenous, Asian American, Latinx, Pacific Islander, etc. communities and our joy. Food, local organizations, artists, performances, and most importantly, culture. noon; Kaya, 618 N. Thornton Ave; free; 407-627-9117; kayaorlando.com.

RuPaul's Drag Race: "Werq the World" 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave; $39.50; 844-513-2014; drphillipscenter.org.

Sunday, June 25

Speak With Pride Have a glass of wine, some food, and listen to some of the untold stories of the Orlando LGBTQIA+ community. 5 pm; The Swirlery, 1508 E. Michigan St; $25-$250; 407-270-6300; swirlery.com.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Viral TikTok comedian Matt Rife heads to Orlando on first-ever world tour

By Sarah Castillo

Viral TikTok comedian Matt Rife heads to Orlando on first-ever world tour

Broadway in Orlando: A wondrous journey back ‘Into the Woods’ that no theater fan should miss

By Seth Kubersky

Montego Glover as The Witch

Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe update: New details on lands, attractions, rides and more

By Chelsea Zukowski

Epic Universe

Ginger Minj and Gidget Galore take on Broadway at the Abbey this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

Ginger Minj and Gidget Galore take on Broadway at the Abbey this weekend

Also in Arts + Culture

Broadway in Orlando: A wondrous journey back ‘Into the Woods’ that no theater fan should miss

By Seth Kubersky

Montego Glover as The Witch

Free Will Astrology: ‘Now would be an excellent time for you to appreciate those who supported your beauty when you were going through hard times’

By Rob Brezsny

Author Denis Johnson had a rough life in his 20s. Years later, he wrote a poem expressing gratitude to the people who didn't abandon him.

Free Will Astrology: Celebrate your healthy ego, Gemini (like anyone needs to remind you)

By Rob Brezsny

Free Will Astrology: Celebrate your healthy ego, Gemini (like anyone needs to remind you)

Impeccably themed and completely air-conditioned: SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is a big departure

By Seth Kubersky

Impeccably themed and completely air-conditioned: SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is a big departure
More

Digital Issue

June 7, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us