New barbecue concept Boxer and Clover soft opens at East End Market

Serving Southern staples and homemade pies

By on Tue, Mar 26, 2024 at 4:57 pm

click to enlarge New barbecue concept Boxer and Clover soft opens at East End Market
Photo via East End Market/Facebook
Boxer and Clover is now in soft-opening mode at East End Market, bringing authentic barbecue to the space.

The soft opening is happening just weeks after owner and chef Matt Hinckley’s other concept, Mid Drive Dive, opened in College Park. (He sure is making his mark across Orlando.)

Boxer and Clover, named after the duo of cart horses in George Orwell’s Animal Farm, took the space formerly belonging to the Farm & Haus stall. (Meanwhile, Farm & Haus is thriving over on Park Avenue in Winter Park.) The menu features Southern barbecue staples such as brisket, pork butt, chicken thighs, ribs, collards, mac & cheese and homemade pies — although it’s set to dish out much more.

“I’m not labeling this barbecue. I'm sure others will do that for me. I don't see it as Texas barbecue, or North Carolina barbecue, or anywhere else for that matter,” Hinckley states on the Boxer and Clover website.

Those who want to stop in and try for themselves should do so in the next six months, because that may be as long as this concept will be there. After that, Hinckley will consider extending his stay or going for a more permanent approach.

“I buy good meat from legit farms. I rub it with raw natural sea salt, pepper, garlic and chili. Then I smoke it for a long time over lump charcoal, oak and fruitwood. Somehow the final product seems greater than the sum of those parts,” Hinckley says.

Alexandra Sullivan

March 27, 2024

