Boxer and Clover, a barbecue concept from Matt Hinckley, is coming to East End Market

The new stall will open in March, a couple of weeks after Hinckley's Mid Drive Dive opens in College Park

By on Fri, Jan 12, 2024 at 1:53 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Boxer and Clover, a barbecue concept from Matt Hinckley, is coming to East End Market
Hinckley's Fancy Meats, the specialty meat purveyor and sandwich shop, has been a fixture inside East End Market since opening five years ago, but now owner Matt Hinckley is poised to expand his footprint inside the Audubon Park food hub with a new barbecue concept.

Boxer & Clover will take over the Farm & Haus stall after Patrick Lyne and Brittany Walsh-Lyne vacate the space Jan. 31. The pair will focus on their Park Avenue restaurant, which celebrates its one-year anniversary this month.

Hinckley says that Boxer & Clover, named after the working-class equines in George Orwell's Animal Farm, will focus on classic Southern barbecue staples of brisket, pork butt, chicken thighs, ribs, collards, and mac & cheese, but not in any particular regional style.

"I don't want to be pigeonholed," Hinckley says, "so I'm just going to let it naturally evolve." Hinckley will have two smokers at his disposal, one of which will allow him to focus on live-fire cooking. "Cooking over wood fire has followed me throughout my career, when I was in Tanzania, New Zealand and Miami."

Does that mean we'll see some good ol' fashioned mishkaki on the menu?

"I'm definitely open to experimenting," he says. "Mishkaki would work really well!"

Hinckley says that Boxer & Clover will open in March, a couple of weeks after his other concept, Mid Drive Dive, opens in College Park after Valentine's Day.

The barbecue joint will have a six-month run at East End Market, after which Hinckley will evaluate whether to extend Boxer & Clover's stay or go full brick-and-mortar.

Giddy up.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando restaurant critic. Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Omo by Jont, from 2 Michelin-star chef Ryan Ratino, opens Feb. 1 in Winter Park

By Faiyaz Kara

Dry-aged, grilled wild Japanese kinki, broken buttermilk sauce, onion soubise, Omo Reserve caviar.

Mills 50's Koko Kakigori serves Japanese shave ice on weekends, Mount Dora is getting a rooftop bar, and exactly how many Michael Collantes joints are there in Orlando?

By Faiyaz Kara

A recent menu at Koko Kakigori

Chefs battle for the broth belt at Ramen Rumble 6; Ten10 throws 7th annual Rib Fest; Cress hosts Peju Winery Dinner

By Faiyaz Kara

Chefs battle for the broth belt at Ramen Rumble 6; Ten10 throws 7th annual Rib Fest; Cress hosts Peju Winery Dinner

Rainbow popcorn, deconstructed dishes and more new foods at Epcot’s International Festival of the Arts

By Chelsea Zukowski

Rainbow popcorn, deconstructed dishes and more new foods at Epcot’s International Festival of the Arts

Also in Food + Drink

Top Tables: The finest restaurants that opened in Orlando in 2023

By Faiyaz Kara

No. 1: Camille

Orlando gaming bar Cloak and Blaster is closing

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando gaming bar Cloak and Blaster announces closure later this month

Tex-Mex cantina Superica delivers a true taste of the Southwest to Winter Park

By Faiyaz Kara

Tex-Mex cantina Superica delivers a true taste of the Southwest to Winter Park

Digital Issue

January 10, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us