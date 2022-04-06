Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

More news about Winter Park Village renewal, Battle of the Food Trucks Sunday in Sanford + more Orlando food news

By on Wed, Apr 6, 2022 at 4:00 am

An architects' rendering of planned Winter Park Village renovations
An architects' rendering of planned Winter Park Village renovations image courtesy WPV

OPENINGS: More Winter Park Village news to share: We already told you about Ruth's Chris Steak House moving to the old Pier 1 Imports space; now we can tell you that contemporary Caribbean restaurant Chayote, a concept created by renowned chef Alfredo Ayala in Puerto Rico and purchased by another renowned Puerto Rico-based chef, Mario Pagan, will open in the space that previously housed Crispers next to Cheesecake Factory. Bar Italia, a chain out of Ohio, will move into the space of another chain, Brio Italian Grille; and Crisp & Green, Flutes Champagne Bar and a Jeni's Ice Creams Scoop Shop are all slated to open at the revamped complex early next year ... Zymarium Meadery, specializing in (what else?) mead, will open at 1121 N. Mills Ave. near Hawkers Asian Street Food later this year ... The second location of the Soda Fountain and Doghouse has opened at 4722 E. Michigan St. in SoDo ... Ding Tea will open a shop on the ground floor of the Radius Apartments at 108 E. Livingston St. downtown in late spring/early summer ... Multisensory tasting menu concept Immersion at London House by Chef Rikku has opened. Reservations can be made by visiting sevenrooms.com.

NEWS + EVENTS: Hospitality HQ, run by award-winning chef Akhtar Nawab, whose restaurant Alta Calidad in Brooklyn earned a Michelin Bib Gourmand in 2018, has been selected to operate the 11-vendor Southern Box Food Hall in the Packing District. The hall is slated to open in mid-2023, with vendors focusing on "immigrant cuisine" ... Top Chef Season 3 winner Hung Huynh has joined Omei Restaurant Group as Director of Culinary Innovation. Huynh will offer his culinary expertise to the concepts under the restaurant group's umbrella and help develop new concepts ... Battle of the Food Trucks goes from 1-6 p.m. Sunday, April 10, in downtown Sanford, with more than 40 mobile eateries duking it out ... Edible Education Experience celebrates its fifth anniversary with celebration dinners April 10 and 11 featuring a host of local chefs. Cost is $150. Visit edibleed.org for tickets ... Local faves Cholo Dogs and Black Magic Pizza will stage a 420 collab at Whippoorwill Beer House, starting at 6:30 p.m. (why not 4:20?) on Wednesday, April 20 ... After a two-year hiatus, the Science of Wine fundraiser returns April 23 from 7-10 p.m. at the Orlando Science Center. The food-and-wine walk-around will feature more than 150 varieties of vino. Tickets are $110 until April 10 and $125 after. Visit osc.org/wine to purchase.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to [email protected]

About The Author

Faiyaz Kara

More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food + Drink Slideshows

15 Best Donuts in Orlando, according to Reddit

The best donuts in Orlando, according to Reddit
Here are the menus for Orlando Taco Week 2022

Here are the menus for Orlando Taco Week 2022
Hillstone 215 South Orlando Ave., Winter Park FL 32789, 407-740-4005 This one is along Lake Killarney, but it will make a big dent in your wallet. However, their dock-style patio on the water makes for a great view at sunset. You may even consider splurging for their New York strip steak and Cabernet Sauvignon while you&#146;re at it. Photo via Hillstone/Instagram

24 Orlando restaurant patios with incredibly scenic views
The most anticipated restaurants coming to Orlando this spring

The most anticipated restaurants coming to Orlando this spring

Food + Drink Slideshows

15 Best Donuts in Orlando, according to Reddit

The best donuts in Orlando, according to Reddit
Here are the menus for Orlando Taco Week 2022

Here are the menus for Orlando Taco Week 2022
Hillstone 215 South Orlando Ave., Winter Park FL 32789, 407-740-4005 This one is along Lake Killarney, but it will make a big dent in your wallet. However, their dock-style patio on the water makes for a great view at sunset. You may even consider splurging for their New York strip steak and Cabernet Sauvignon while you&#146;re at it. Photo via Hillstone/Instagram

24 Orlando restaurant patios with incredibly scenic views
The most anticipated restaurants coming to Orlando this spring

The most anticipated restaurants coming to Orlando this spring

Food + Drink Slideshows

15 Best Donuts in Orlando, according to Reddit

The best donuts in Orlando, according to Reddit
Here are the menus for Orlando Taco Week 2022

Here are the menus for Orlando Taco Week 2022
Hillstone 215 South Orlando Ave., Winter Park FL 32789, 407-740-4005 This one is along Lake Killarney, but it will make a big dent in your wallet. However, their dock-style patio on the water makes for a great view at sunset. You may even consider splurging for their New York strip steak and Cabernet Sauvignon while you&#146;re at it. Photo via Hillstone/Instagram

24 Orlando restaurant patios with incredibly scenic views
The most anticipated restaurants coming to Orlando this spring

The most anticipated restaurants coming to Orlando this spring

Trending

Krispy Kreme to open a new Orlando location in Waterford Lakes

By Melanie M. Morales

Krispy Kreme to open a new Orlando location in Waterford Lakes

Sushi sticklers and roll fiends alike converge at Ootoya Sushi Lounge in Thornton Park

By Faiyaz Kara

Sushi sticklers and roll fiends alike converge at Ootoya Sushi Lounge in Thornton Park

Win a trip to Mexico during Orlando Taco Week, running now through April 20

By Orlando Weekly Staff

Win a trip to Mexico during Orlando Taco Week, running now through April 20

Papa Llama cuts back their hours, Pizza Bruno opens second Orlando location, Knife Burger soft-opens this weekend

By Faiyaz Kara

Lomo saltado at Papa Llama

Also in Food + Drink

Sushi sticklers and roll fiends alike converge at Ootoya Sushi Lounge in Thornton Park

By Faiyaz Kara

Sushi sticklers and roll fiends alike converge at Ootoya Sushi Lounge in Thornton Park

Twenty Pho Hour on International Drive dazzles with 2-D monochromatic optics and brilliant bowls of pho

By Faiyaz Kara

Twenty Pho Hour on International Drive dazzles with 2-D monochromatic optics and brilliant bowls of pho

14 Bis Pizzeria combines an aviation theme with Brazilian-style pies in MetroWest

By Faiyaz Kara

14 Bis Pizzeria combines an aviation theme with Brazilian-style pies in MetroWest

Yummy Taste in East Orlando makes kitchen play with Sichuan peppercorns

By Faiyaz Kara

Yummy Taste

Digital Issue

April 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us