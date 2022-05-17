Mooby's, the fictional fast-food restaurant from the Jay and Silent Bob franchise, pays a return visit to Orlando

Snoochie boochies, y'all!
The Cock Smoker is making its prodigious return to Orlando, so open wide 'cuz this sandwich (yes, it's a sandwich, what did you think it was?) is a mouthful.
Kevin Smith, the man behind the Jay and Silent Bob franchise, will bring his fictional fast-food joint, Mooby's
, to life when it takes over the Tin Roof at Icon Park from May 18-22
.
click to enlarge
Faiyaz Kara
The "Cock Smoker"
Plus, he's introducing a new sandwich — the "Unreal Half-Calf CheeseSteak" made from Unreal Philly "meat," caramelized onions, vegan provolone and a spicy cherry-pepper relish on a classic Amoroso Philly roll.
And like their last visit here in March 2021
, Mooby's will collaborate with Motorworks Brewing to bring their "Fun Time Lager
" to the pop-up.
Tickets to enter the Mooby's are $30 and include a main and a side
.
Mooby's
Unreal Half-Calf CheeseSteak
Mooby's first appeared in Smith's controversial film Dogma
as well as subsequent features Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
and Clerks II
, for which it served as the primary setting.
Smith, along with the ever-gregarious Jason Mewes, will be at Mooby's May 18 at 11:30 a.m. If you can't make it, you can catch the pair (as well as the cast of Clerks)
at MegaCon
.
And if you're wondering Why Orlando???
, this hilarious response from Smith will give some insight
.
Snooch to the nooch.
–
