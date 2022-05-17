VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Mooby's, the fictional fast-food restaurant from the Jay and Silent Bob franchise, pays a return visit to Orlando

By on Tue, May 17, 2022 at 5:14 pm

click to enlarge FAIYAZ KARA
Faiyaz Kara

Snoochie boochies, y'all!

The Cock Smoker is making its prodigious return to Orlando, so open wide 'cuz this sandwich (yes, it's a sandwich, what did you think it was?) is a mouthful.

Kevin Smith, the man behind the Jay and Silent Bob franchise, will bring his fictional fast-food joint, Mooby's, to life when it takes over the Tin Roof at Icon Park from May 18-22.

click to enlarge The "Cock Smoker" - FAIYAZ KARA
Faiyaz Kara
The "Cock Smoker"

Plus, he's introducing a new sandwich — the "Unreal Half-Calf CheeseSteak" made from Unreal Philly "meat," caramelized onions, vegan provolone and a spicy cherry-pepper relish on a classic Amoroso Philly roll.

And like their last visit here in March 2021, Mooby's will collaborate with Motorworks Brewing to bring their "Fun Time Lager" to the pop-up.

Tickets to enter the Mooby's are $30 and include a main and a side.

Unreal Half-Calf CheeseSteak - MOOBY'S
Mooby's
Unreal Half-Calf CheeseSteak

Mooby's first appeared in Smith's controversial film Dogma as well as subsequent features Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and Clerks II, for which it served as the primary setting.

Smith, along with the ever-gregarious Jason Mewes, will be at Mooby's May 18 at 11:30 a.m. If you can't make it, you can catch the pair (as well as the cast of Clerks) at MegaCon.

And if you're wondering Why Orlando???, this hilarious response from Smith will give some insight.

Snooch to the nooch.

About The Author

Faiyaz Kara

More
