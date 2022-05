Mooby's, the fictional fast-food restaurant from the Jay and Silent Bob franchise, pays a return visit to Orlando

click to enlarge Faiyaz Kara

click to enlarge Faiyaz Kara The "Cock Smoker"

Mooby's Unreal Half-Calf CheeseSteak

Snoochie boochies, y'all!The Cock Smoker is making its prodigious return to Orlando, so open wide 'cuz this sandwich (yes, it's a sandwich, what did you think it was?) is a mouthful.Kevin Smith, the man behind the Jay and Silent Bob franchise, will bring his fictional fast-food joint, Mooby's , to life when it takes over the Tin Roof at Icon Park from May 18-22 Plus, he's introducing a new sandwich — the "Unreal Half-Calf CheeseSteak" made from Unreal Philly "meat," caramelized onions, vegan provolone and a spicy cherry-pepper relish on a classic Amoroso Philly roll.And like their last visit here in March 2021 , Mooby's will collaborate with Motorworks Brewing to bring their " Fun Time Lager " to the pop-up.Tickets to enter the Mooby's are $30 and include a main and a side Mooby's first appeared in Smith's controversial filmas well as subsequent featuresand, for which it served as the primary setting.Smith, along with the ever-gregarious Jason Mewes, will be at Mooby's May 18 at 11:30 a.m. If you can't make it, you can catch the pair (as well as the cast ofat MegaCon And if you're wonderingSnooch to the nooch.