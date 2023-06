click to enlarge Photo courtesy Google Street View Linda's Winter Park Diner to close in July

Linda's Winter Park Diner 1700 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park

Linda's Winter Park Diner, a local restaurant mainstay since the the 1950s, is set to close this summer.Management of the Fairbanks Avenue diner confirmed to News 6 that they would be closing their doors permanently the last week of July — though they did not give a reason.Linda's, which placed third in our 2021 Best of Orlando Reader's Poll for Best Diner , has been a longtime destination for good old-fashioned diner fare in the greater Orlando area for decades.