Lamp + Shade Craft Kitchen and Cocktails finally joins Orlando’s culinary scene this month

Located in the historic walls of the former Lamp Shade Fair store at 1336 N. Mills Ave., Lamp & Shade beckons guests to indulge in its Asian-influenced, tapas-style menu. Reservations can be made online now for the May 22 opening.
From small plates like charred baby bok choy and curry mussels to seafood hot pot for the table, Lamp & Shade’s menu features unique flavors from Asia. The eatery will also offer desserts like Japanese purple sweet potato cheesecake and castella cake, a type of Japanese sweet honey cake.
As stated on the drink menu, Lamp & Shade's name originated from the idea of hanging out and throwing some shade in conversation. The drink menu includes playful drinks like Tony’s Tiki Tea, a fusion of flavors including Thai tea, oat milk and various liquors including V.S. Cognac and Zacapa 23 rum.
So, guests are encouraged to spill some Thai tea and throw some shade into the late hours of the night: Lamp & Shade will be open 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Although the quaint spot has endured delays in its journey to open, Lamp & Shade vows to allure guests with its upscale interior design. The mural inside the restaurant by artist Sumner Mormeneo is intended to be a conversation piece exploring the meaning behind the concept. The restaurant's exterior features the "Diversity Mural" by artist Cherie Bosela, memorializing the victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting and dedicated to all who suffer from discrimination.
